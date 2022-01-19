Log in
    GNM   AU0000067092

GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED

(GNM)
Great Northern Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - GNM

01/19/2022 | 01:32am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday January 19, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

GNM

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

200,000,000

19/01/2022

GNMOB

OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUL-2023

40,000,000

19/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

000002111

1.3

ASX issuer code

GNM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

19/1/2022

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

08-Dec-2021 09:49

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

GNM

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

GNM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

19/1/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

200,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00600000

use

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Tranche 2 Placement Shares pursuant to the Shareholder approval sought at General Meeting held on 14 January 2022

ASX +security code and description

GNMOB : OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUL-2023

Issue date

19/1/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Great Northern Minerals Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 06:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
