Great Northern Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - GNM

Announcement Summary
Entity name
GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday March 30, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
|
ASX +security
|
Number of +securities to
|
code
|
Security description
|
Issue date
|
GNMOF
|
OPTION EXPIRING 01-NOV-2022
|
3,000,000
|
30/03/2022
|
GNMOB
|
OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUL-2023
|
3,000,000
|
30/03/2022
be quoted
Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2 Registered number type ACN
1.3 ASX issuer code GNM
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 30/3/2022
Registration number 000002111
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:Announcement Date and Time 22-Mar-2022 09:34
Announcement Title
New - Proposed issue of securities - GNM
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request
A placement or other type of issue
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details
only
ASX +security code and description GNMOB : OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUL-2023
Issue date 30/3/2022
For personal use
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.
Number of +securities held
1 - 1,000
1,001 - 5,000
5,001 - 10,000
10,001 - 100,000
100,001 and over
Number of holdersTotal percentage of +securities held
For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00
%
%
%
%
%
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
3,000,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Nil - pursuant to Consultant Agreement.
Consideration AUD equivalent based on $0.001 per option (ASX: GNMOB) as at 21 March 2022
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
3,000.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
ASX +security code and description
GNMOF : OPTION EXPIRING 01-NOV-2022
Issue date 30/3/2022
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.
Total percentage of +securities heldNumber of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001 - 5,000 5,001 - 10,000 10,001 - 100,000 100,001 and over
%
%
%
%
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.