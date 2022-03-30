Log in
    GNM   AU0000067092

GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED

(GNM)
Great Northern Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - GNM

03/30/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 30, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

GNMOF

OPTION EXPIRING 01-NOV-2022

3,000,000

30/03/2022

GNMOB

OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUL-2023

3,000,000

30/03/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code GNM

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 30/3/2022

Registration number 000002111

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:Announcement Date and Time 22-Mar-2022 09:34

Announcement Title

New - Proposed issue of securities - GNM

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details

only

ASX +security code and description GNMOB : OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUL-2023

Issue date 30/3/2022

For personal use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Number of +securities held

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Number of holdersTotal percentage of +securities held

For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00

%

%

%

%

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

3,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil - pursuant to Consultant Agreement.

Consideration AUD equivalent based on $0.001 per option (ASX: GNMOB) as at 21 March 2022

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

3,000.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

ASX +security code and description

GNMOF : OPTION EXPIRING 01-NOV-2022

Issue date 30/3/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Total percentage of +securities heldNumber of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001 - 5,000 5,001 - 10,000 10,001 - 100,000 100,001 and over

%

%

%

%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Great Northern Minerals Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 07:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
