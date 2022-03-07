Great Northern Minerals : Camel Creek delivers 202,000 oz Gold and 9,000 t Antimony

GNM CEO & Managing Director, Cameron McLean said: "We are pleased to announce the initial Camel Creek Mineral Resource Estimate of 2.4Mt @ 2.6 g/t Au & 0.4% Sb (202 koz Au & 9,000 tonnes Sb). Camel Creek also contains significant antimony, raising the potential to produce an antimony concentrate at Camel Creek.

This is a material step forward for GNM, increasing the contained gold at our Golden Ant Project by 111% to 386 koz Au and will underpin the Golden Ant Project Scoping Study.

Exploration activities will continue at our Golden Ant Project as we seek to further increase the Mineral Resource and, as part of the Scoping Study, seek to better understand the potential for higher grade Mineral Resources at depth at Camel Creek and Golden Cup."

1. Camel Creek Mineral Resource Estimate

Great Northern Minerals Limited (ASX: GNM) ("GNM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initial Mineral Resource Estimate of 2.4Mt @ 2.6 g/t Au & 0.4% Sb (202 koz Au & 9,000 tonnes Sb) for the Camel Creek deposit, part of GNM's Golden Ant Project in Far North Queensland.

Table 2 Initial Camel Creek Mineral Resource Estimate (0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade)

Classification Tonnes Gold Antimony Contained Gold Contained Antimony (kt) (g/t) (Sb %) (koz) (tonnes) Camel Creek (1) Indicated 1,440 2.7 0.4% 127 5,700 Inferred 970 2.4 0.3% 75 3,300 Sub Total 2,410 2.6 0.4% 202 9,000

Tonnages and grades are rounded. Discrepancies in totals may exist due to rounding.

(1) Widenbar & Associates 3 March 2022

The Camel Creek Project is part of GNM's Golden Ant Project and is located approximately 200km northwest of Townsville in north-eastern Queensland.

Figure 1 Camel Creek Project Location