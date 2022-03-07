Great Northern Minerals : Camel Creek delivers 202,000 oz Gold and 9,000 t Antimony
ASX ANNOUNCMENT
8 March 2022
Camel Creek delivers 202,000 oz of Gold and 9,000 t of Antimony
Highlights:
Initial Camel Creek Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 2.4Mt @ 2.6 g/t Au & 0.4% Sb (202,000 oz Au & 9,000 tonnes of antimony)
Camel Creek contains a significant antimony component - highlights opportunity to produce a high-value antimony concentrate
65% of Camel Creek MRE is located in the Hinge Zone - open at depth and strike - potential exists to significantly increase initial resource with further drilling
Initial Camel Creek MRE drives a material increase in the Golden Ant Project MRE
Updated Golden Ant Project MRE of 6.1Mt @ 2.0 g/t Au (386koz Au)
111% increase in contained gold from 183 koz to 386 koz Au
65% increase in overall resource tonnes from 3.7Mt to 6.1Mt
Fully funded drill programs approved for 2022 aiming to further grow the resource base at Camel Creek and within the Golden Ant Project area.
Great Northern Minerals Limited ("GNM" or the "Company") (ASX: GNM) is pleased to announce the initial Camel Creek Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 2.4Mt @ 2.6 g/t Au & 0.4% Sb (202 koz Au & 9,000 tonnes Sb), part of GNM's Golden Ant Project in North Queensland. The Camel Creek MRE increases the contained gold in the Golden Ant Project MRE by 111% to 386 koz Au plus 9,000 tonnes Sb.
Table 1 Initial Camel Creek Mineral Resource Estimate (0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade)
Classification
Tonnes
Gold
Antimony
Contained Gold
Contained Antimony
(kt)
(g/t)
(Sb %)
(koz)
(tonnes)
Camel Creek (1)
Indicated
1,440
2.7
0.4%
127
5,700
Inferred
970
2.4
0.3%
75
3,300
Sub Total
2,410
2.6
0.4%
202
9,000
Tonnages and grades are rounded. Discrepancies in totals may exist due to rounding.
GNM CEO & Managing Director, Cameron McLean said: "We are pleased to announce the initial Camel Creek Mineral Resource Estimate of 2.4Mt @ 2.6 g/t Au & 0.4% Sb (202 koz Au & 9,000 tonnes Sb). Camel Creek also contains significant antimony, raising the potential to produce an antimony concentrate at Camel Creek.
This is a material step forward for GNM, increasing the contained gold at our Golden Ant Project by 111% to 386 koz Au and will underpin the Golden Ant Project Scoping Study.
Exploration activities will continue at our Golden Ant Project as we seek to further increase the Mineral Resource and, as part of the Scoping Study, seek to better understand the potential for higher grade Mineral Resources at depth at Camel Creek and Golden Cup."
1. Camel Creek Mineral Resource Estimate
Great Northern Minerals Limited (ASX: GNM) ("GNM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initial Mineral Resource Estimate of 2.4Mt @ 2.6 g/t Au & 0.4% Sb (202 koz Au & 9,000 tonnes Sb) for the Camel Creek deposit, part of GNM's Golden Ant Project in Far North Queensland.
The Camel Creek Project is part of GNM's Golden Ant Project and is located approximately 200km northwest of Townsville in north-eastern Queensland.
The Camel Creek deposit lies wholly within Mining Leases MLs 10168, 10175 and 10192 which are held by Golden Ant Mining Pty Ltd. Great Northern Minerals Limited acquired 100% of issued capital of Golden Ant Mining Pty Ltd in August 2020 and now holds a 100% interest in Mining Leases. The Mining Leases are all granted.
1.1. Potential to Increase the Camel Creek MRE
To date, the majority of the Camel Creek Mineral Resource Estimate is located within the Hinge Zone (comprising 61% of the total resource by volume and 65% by tonnage, at 0.5 Au g/t cut-off).
Figure 2 Camel Creek Aerial Plan View; MRE and GNM drilling
The Hinge Zone is open at depth and strike and GNM intends to carry out a systematic drilling program in 2022 to target these potential extensions and also to support the potential for a high grade UG mining operation.
The initial Camel Creek Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 2.4Mt @ 2.6 g/t Au & 0.4% Sb (202koz Au
9,000 tonnes Sb) has driven a material increase in the Golden Ant Project Mineral Resource to 6.1Mt @ 2.0 g/t Au (386koz Au).
(1) Widenbar & Associates 3 March 2022
(2) Great Northern Minerals ASX release dated 21 February 2021
(3) Great Northern Minerals ASX release dated 9 December 2019
The successful completion of the Camel Creek MRE supports the Golden Ant Scoping Study, designed to assess mining, metallurgical, environmental parameters of the project and to investigate and determine the optimum path forward to understand the potential economics of both the Camel Creek mineralised zones and also the potential integration of the entire Golden Ant project.
2.1. Potential to Increase the Golden Ant MRE
To date, GNM has completed Mineral Resource Estimates for its Camel Creek, Golden Cup and Big Rush deposits delivering a total Mineral Resource of 6.1Mt @ 2.0 g/t Au (386 koz Au). GNM believes that there is significant potential to increase this resource.
All deposits (Camel Creek, Golden Cup and Big Rush) are open at depth and strike and GNM intends to undertake targeted exploration at these deposits, targeting potential high-grade mineralisation at depth.
The Golden Cup deposit is only defined to 70 metres vertical depth and further deeper drilling at depth is likely to define additional mineralisation in this area.
GNM is currently planning a drilling program to test the Golden Cup depth extensions and this program is scheduled to commence in Q2 2022.
