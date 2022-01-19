Log in
Great Northern Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3

01/19/2022 | 01:32am EST

01/19/2022 | 01:32am EST


Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Great Northern Minerals Limited

ABN

22 000 002 111

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Cameron McLean

Date of last notice

26 July 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect (3)

Nature of indirect interest

Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd, a company of which Mr Mclean is

(including registered holder)

a director;

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

Indirect (2) - held by Cale Consulting Pty Ltd ATF The McLean Tyndall

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Family Trust, a company of which Mr McLean is a director;

Indirect (3) - held by Cale Retirement Pty Ltd , a

company of which Mr McLean is a director

Date of change

19 January 2022

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

16/4/2012

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to

Direct

change

(i)

1,891,715 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

only

(ii)

346,815 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July

2023

(iii)

165,525 Listed Options exercisable at $0.01 on or before 1

November 2022

Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd

(i) 6,180,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii) 515,000 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023

(iii) 772,500 Listed Options exercisable at $0.01 on or before 1 November 2022



Indirect (2) - held by Cale Consulting Pty Ltd ATF The McLean

Tyndall Family Trust

(i)

9,185,265 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii)

6,000,000 Listed Options exercisable at $0.01 on or before 1

November 2022

(iii)

1,148,159 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July

2023



Indirect (3) - held by Cale Retirement Pty Ltd

(i)

830,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Class

Indirect (3)

(i)

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Number acquired

6,666,000

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

$39,996

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

16/4/2012



Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after

Direct

change

(i)

1,891,715 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii)

346,815 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July

2023

(iii)

165,525 Listed Options exercisable at $0.01 on or before 1

November 2022

Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd

(i)

6,180,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii)

515,000 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July

2023

(iii)

772,500 Listed Options exercisable at $0.01 on or before 1

November 2022

Indirect (2) - held by Cale Consulting Pty Ltd ATF The McLean

Tyndall Family Trust

(i)

9,185,265 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii)

6,000,000 Listed Options exercisable at $0.01 on or before 1

November 2022

(iii)

1,148,159 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July

2023

Indirect (3) - held by Cale Retirement Pty Ltd

(i)

7,496,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Nature of change

Participation in Company's Placement, as approved by Shareholders at a

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

General Meeting held on 14 January 2022.

exercise of options, issue of securities under

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be

disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

16/4/2012

Appendix 3Y Page 3



Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

N/A

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

16/4/2012



Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Great Northern Minerals Limited

ABN

22 000 002 111

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Simon Coxhell

Date of last notice

7 May 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect (2)

Nature of indirect interest

Indirect (1) - held by Coxrocks Pty Ltd, a company of which Mr Coxhell

(including registered holder)

is a director

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

Indirect (2) - held by SC Lock Pty Ltd , a

giving rise to the relevant interest.

company of which Mr Coxhell is a director

Date of change

19 January 2022

No. of securities held prior to

Indirect (1) - held by Coxrocks Pty Ltd

change

(i)

6,000,000 Listed Options exercisable at $0.01 on or before 1

November 2022

Indirect (2) - held by SC Lock Pty Ltd

(i)

1,503,759 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii)

187,970 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July

2023

Class

Indirect (2)

(i)

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

16/4/2012

Appendix 3Y Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Great Northern Minerals Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 06:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
