Great Northern Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Great Northern Minerals Limited ABN 22 000 002 111

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Cameron McLean Date of last notice 26 July 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect (3)

Nature of indirect interest Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd, a company of which Mr Mclean is (including registered holder) a director; Note: Provide details of the circumstances Indirect (2) - held by Cale Consulting Pty Ltd ATF The McLean Tyndall giving rise to the relevant interest. Family Trust, a company of which Mr McLean is a director; Indirect (3 ) - held by Cale Retirement Pty Ltd , a company of which Mr McLean is a director Date of change 19 January 2022

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.