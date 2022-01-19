Great Northern Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
Great Northern Minerals Limited
ABN
22 000 002 111
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Cameron McLean
Date of last notice
26 July 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect (3)
Nature of indirect interest
Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd, a company of which Mr Mclean is
(including registered holder)
a director;
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
Indirect (2) - held by Cale Consulting Pty Ltd ATF The McLean Tyndall
giving rise to the relevant interest.
Family Trust, a company of which Mr McLean is a director;
Indirect (3) - held by Cale Retirement Pty Ltd , a
company of which Mr McLean is a director
Date of change
19 January 2022
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
16/4/2012
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held prior to
Direct
change
(i)
1,891,715 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
only
(ii)
346,815 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July
2023
(iii)
165,525 Listed Options exercisable at $0.01 on or before 1
November 2022
Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd
(i) 6,180,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii) 515,000 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023
(iii) 772,500 Listed Options exercisable at $0.01 on or before 1 November 2022
use
Indirect (2) - held by Cale Consulting Pty Ltd ATF The McLean
Tyndall Family Trust
(i)
9,185,265 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii)
6,000,000 Listed Options exercisable at $0.01 on or before 1
November 2022
(iii)
1,148,159 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July
2023
personalFor
Indirect (3) - held by Cale Retirement Pty Ltd
(i)
830,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Class
Indirect (3)
(i)
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Number acquired
6,666,000
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
$39,996
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
details and estimated valuation
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
16/4/2012
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after
Direct
change
(i)
1,891,715 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii)
346,815 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July
2023
(iii)
165,525 Listed Options exercisable at $0.01 on or before 1
November 2022
Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd
(i)
6,180,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii)
515,000 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July
2023
(iii)
772,500 Listed Options exercisable at $0.01 on or before 1
November 2022
Indirect (2) - held by Cale Consulting Pty Ltd ATF The McLean
Tyndall Family Trust
(i)
9,185,265 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii)
6,000,000 Listed Options exercisable at $0.01 on or before 1
November 2022
(iii)
1,148,159 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July
2023
Indirect (3) - held by Cale Retirement Pty Ltd
(i)
7,496,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Nature of change
Participation in Company's Placement, as approved by Shareholders at a
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
General Meeting held on 14 January 2022.
exercise of options, issue of securities under
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be
disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
which interest related prior to
change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation
to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
16/4/2012
Appendix 3Y Page 3
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
N/A
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 4
16/4/2012
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
Great Northern Minerals Limited
ABN
22 000 002 111
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Simon Coxhell
Date of last notice
7 May 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect (2)
Nature of indirect interest
Indirect (1) - held by Coxrocks Pty Ltd, a company of which Mr Coxhell
(including registered holder)
is a director
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
Indirect (2) - held by SC Lock Pty Ltd , a
giving rise to the relevant interest.
company of which Mr Coxhell is a director
Date of change
19 January 2022
No. of securities held prior to
Indirect (1) - held by Coxrocks Pty Ltd
change
(i)
6,000,000 Listed Options exercisable at $0.01 on or before 1
November 2022
Indirect (2) - held by SC Lock Pty Ltd
(i)
1,503,759 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii)
187,970 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July
2023
Class
Indirect (2)
(i)
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
16/4/2012
Appendix 3Y Page 1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Great Northern Minerals Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 06:31:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-3,51 M
-2,52 M
-2,52 M
Net cash 2021
1,82 M
1,31 M
1,31 M
P/E ratio 2021
-2,99x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
9,81 M
7,05 M
7,05 M
EV / Sales 2020
106x
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
94,9%
Chart GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.