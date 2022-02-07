Great Northern Minerals : Diamond Drilling Confirms Depth Extensions

ASX ANNOUNCMENT

8 February 2022

Camel Creek drilling intercepts high-grade gold & antimony

Highlights:

High grade gold-antimony mineralisation intersected in Camel Creek diamond drilling program

gold-antimony mineralisation intersected in Camel Creek diamond drilling program Drill results extend high-gradegold-silver-antimony Hinge Zone, which is open at depth

high-gradegold-silver-antimony Hinge Zone, which is open at depth CCRCD81 returned the following intercepts:

7.0m @ 2.4 g/t Au & 0.5% Sb from 222m down-hole inc. 2.0m @ 7.8 g/t Au & 1.3% Sb from 227m down-hole; and 12.0m @ 2.4 g/t Au & 0.1% Sb from 241m down-hole inc. 1.0m @ 19.6 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag & 1.6% Sb from 252m down-hole

Results will be included in Camel Creek Mineral Resource Estimate which is expected to be completed by end of the current quarter

Great Northern Minerals Limited ("GNM" or the "Company") (ASX: GNM) is pleased to announce diamond drilling results from the Golden Camel deposit at the Golden Ant Project in Far North Queensland.

All four holes intersected gold-silver-antimony mineralisation, with CCRCD81 confirming the high-gradegold-silver-antimony Hinge Zone is open at depth. The results of the drilling will be used in the estimate of the initial Camel Creek Mineral Resource and to plan the next round of drilling. The Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) will be completed by end of the current quarter.

The completion of the Camel Creek MRE will complete the initial phase of resource estimates for the Golden Ant Project (Camel Creek, Golden Cup and Big Rush) advancing the Golden Ant scoping study.

GNM CEO & Managing Director, Cameron McLean said: "The Camel Creek drilling results are encouraging and further add to the overall resource base. The high-grade gold-silver-antimonymineralisation intersected in the Hinge Zone is open at depth and demonstrates the potential for an underground mining operation at Camel Creek.

The presence of high-grade antimony mineralisation at Camel Creek is significant in that antimony holds Critical Mineral status with both US and Australian governments as well as potentially enhancing the economics of the project. The drilling information will be used in the initial Camel Creek Mineral Resource Estimate which will be completed by end of the March quarter, 2022".