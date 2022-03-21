Great Northern Minerals : Proposed issue of securities - GNM
03/21/2022 | 06:50pm EDT
Announcement Summary
Entity name
GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement 22/3/2022
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
GNMOF
OPTION EXPIRING 01-NOV-2022
3,000,000
GNMOB
OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUL-2023
3,000,000
Proposed +issue date
25/3/2022
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
000002111
1.3
ASX issuer code
GNM
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
22/3/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
use
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
consideration?
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
GNMOB : OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUL-2023
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
3,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Nil - pursuant to Consultant Agreement.
Consideration AUD equivalent based on $0.001 per option (ASX: GNMOB) as at 21 March 2022
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
3,000.000000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
use
ASX +security code and description
GNMOF : OPTION EXPIRING 01-NOV-2022
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
3,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Nil - pursuant to Consultant Agreement.
Consideration AUD equivalent based on $0.002 per option (ASX: GNMOF) as at 21 March 2022
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
6,000.000000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
25/3/2022
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?
No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
3,000,000 GNMOB Listed Options and 3,000,000 GNMOF Listed Options
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's
use
additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
No
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?
No
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?
No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?
No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?
No
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?
No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
Part 7F - Further Information
7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
Pay for services rendered
7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds?
Great Northern Minerals Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:49:03 UTC.