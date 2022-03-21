Log in
    GNM   AU0000067092

GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED

(GNM)
Great Northern Minerals : Proposed issue of securities - GNM

03/21/2022 | 06:50pm EDT
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement 22/3/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

GNMOF

OPTION EXPIRING 01-NOV-2022

3,000,000

GNMOB

OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUL-2023

3,000,000

Proposed +issue date

25/3/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

000002111

1.3

ASX issuer code

GNM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/3/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

consideration?

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

GNMOB : OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUL-2023

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

3,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil - pursuant to Consultant Agreement.

Consideration AUD equivalent based on $0.001 per option (ASX: GNMOB) as at 21 March 2022

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

3,000.000000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

GNMOF : OPTION EXPIRING 01-NOV-2022

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

3,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil - pursuant to Consultant Agreement.

Consideration AUD equivalent based on $0.002 per option (ASX: GNMOF) as at 21 March 2022

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

6,000.000000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

25/3/2022

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

3,000,000 GNMOB Listed Options and 3,000,000 GNMOF Listed Options

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

use

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?

No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?

No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Pay for services rendered

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds?

Proposed issue of securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Great Northern Minerals Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
