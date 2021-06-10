GREAT PANTHER MINING : Form 6-K)

In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, this report briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Great Panther Mining Limited (the 'Company') held virtually on June 9, 2021 (the 'Meeting').
Total Shares Issued and Outstanding as of April 26, 2021 (Record Date):
355,399,779
Total Shares represented at the Meeting:
119,910,686
Percentage of issued and outstanding Common Shares represented:
33.74%
1.
Fixing Number of Directors
A resolution fixing the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at nine was approved. Proxies were received as follows:
For the Motion:
63,101,720 (94.64%)
Against:
3,574,815 (5.36%)
2.
Election of Directors
The shareholders voted by way of ballot and the following nominees were elected as directors to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:
Directors
Votes For
Votes Withheld
David Garofalo
35,961,242 (53.93%)
30,715,292 (46.07%)
Trudy M. Curran
64,370,506 (96.54%)
2,306,029 (3.46%)
Joseph Gallucci
64,344,861 (96.50%)
2,331,673 (3.50%)
Alan Hair
64,646,566 (96.96%)
2,029,968 (3.04%)
Robert Henderson
64,678,075 (97.00%)
1,998,459 (3.00%)
John Jennings
64,305,757 (96.44%)
2,370,777 (3.56%)
Elise Rees
64,274,383 (96.40%)
2,402,151 (3.60%)
Kevin J. Ross
Dana Williams
64,235,221 (96.34%)
64,249,294 (96.36%)
2,441,313 (3.66%)
2,427,240 (3.64%)
3.
Appointment of Auditors
A resolution appointing KPMP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. Proxies were received as follows:
For the Motion:
114,153,475 (95.20%)
Against:
5,757,210 (4.80%)
For additional information, please see the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated April 26, 2021 filed in connection with the Meeting.
