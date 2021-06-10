Log in
    GPR   CA39115V1013

GREAT PANTHER MINING LIMITED

(GPR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/10 03:40:08 pm
0.87 CAD   +1.16%
03:26pGREAT PANTHER MINING  : Form 6-K)
PU
07:48aGREAT PANTHER MINING  : Announces 2021 AGM Results (Form 6-K)
PU
07:21aGREAT PANTHER MINING  : ﻿ Great Panther Announces 2021 AGM Results
AQ
GREAT PANTHER MINING : Form 6-K)

06/10/2021 | 03:26pm EDT
GREAT PANTHER MINING LIMITED

Report of Voting Results

(Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102)

In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, this report briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Great Panther Mining Limited (the 'Company') held virtually on June 9, 2021 (the 'Meeting').

Total Shares Issued and Outstanding as of April 26, 2021 (Record Date): 355,399,779
Total Shares represented at the Meeting: 119,910,686
Percentage of issued and outstanding Common Shares represented: 33.74%
1. Fixing Number of Directors

A resolution fixing the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at nine was approved. Proxies were received as follows:

For the Motion: 63,101,720 (94.64%)
Against: 3,574,815 (5.36%)
2. Election of Directors

The shareholders voted by way of ballot and the following nominees were elected as directors to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:

Directors Votes For Votes Withheld
David Garofalo 35,961,242 (53.93%) 30,715,292 (46.07%)
Trudy M. Curran 64,370,506 (96.54%) 2,306,029 (3.46%)
Joseph Gallucci 64,344,861 (96.50%) 2,331,673 (3.50%)
Alan Hair 64,646,566 (96.96%) 2,029,968 (3.04%)
Robert Henderson 64,678,075 (97.00%) 1,998,459 (3.00%)
John Jennings 64,305,757 (96.44%) 2,370,777 (3.56%)
Elise Rees 64,274,383 (96.40%) 2,402,151 (3.60%)

Kevin J. Ross

Dana Williams

64,235,221 (96.34%)

64,249,294 (96.36%)

2,441,313 (3.66%)

2,427,240 (3.64%)

3. Appointment of Auditors

A resolution appointing KPMP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. Proxies were received as follows:

For the Motion: 114,153,475 (95.20%)
Against: 5,757,210 (4.80%)

- 2 -

For additional information, please see the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated April 26, 2021 filed in connection with the Meeting.

DATED at Vancouver, BC, June 09, 2021.

GREAT PANTHER MINING LIMITED

/s/ Shannon D. Webber

Shannon D. Webber,

Vice President, Legal & Corporate Secretary


Disclaimer

Great Panther Mining Limited published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 19:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
