Great Panther Mining : NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Update Technical Report on the Guanajuato Mine Complex, Guanajuato and San Ignacio operations, Guanajuato State, Mexico - Form 6-K

Great Panther Mining Limited 1330 - 200 Granville Street Vancouver, B.C., Canada, V6C 1S4 Prepared by:

Robert F. Brown, P. Eng., Qualified Person & Geological Consultant Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo., Qualified Person & Resource Geologist Effective Date:

July 31, 2021 Report Date: February 28, 2022



NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Title Page NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Update Technical Report on the Guanajuato Mine Complex, Guanajuato and San Ignacio Operations, Guanajuato State, Mexico. Authors: n Robert F. Brown, P. Eng., Qualified Person & Geological Consultant n Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo., Qualified Person & Resource Geologist Effective Date of the Report: July 31, 2021

Guanajuato Mine Complex Date & Signature Page This NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Update Technical Report on the Guanajuato Mine Complex, Guanajuato and San Ignacio Operations, Guanajuato State, Mexico is submitted to Great Panther Mining Limited and has an effective date of July 31, 2021. Qualified Person Signed "Robert F. Brown" Signed By: _____________________________ Robert F. Brown, P. Eng. QP for Great Panther Mining Limited Date: February 28, 2022 Responsible for Parts Sections 1-13, 15-27 and co-responsible for Section 14 in the Technical Report Signed "Mohammad Nourpour" Signed By: _____________________________ Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo. QP for Great Panther Mining Limited Date: February 28, 2022 Co-responsible for Section 14 in the Technical Report

Guanajuato Mine Complex Certificate of Qualified Person I, Robert F. Brown, 3977 Westridge Ave., West Vancouver, B.C., Canada, am a co-author of this technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Update Technical Report on the Guanajuato Mine Complex, Guanajuato and San Ignacio Operations, Guanajuato State, Mexico" prepared for Great Panther Mining Limited, dated February 28, 2022, with an effective date of July 31, 2021 (the "Technical Report") and do hereby certify that, 1. I am a graduate of the Queen's University at Kingston, Ontario (1975) and hold a B. Sc. degree in Geology. 2. I am presently contracted by Great Panther Mining Limited as a geological consultant. 3. I have been employed in my profession by various companies since graduation in 1975. 4. I am a registered Professional Engineer with Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of B.C. since 1982 (Membership No. 14527). 5. I have read the definitions of "Qualified Person" set out in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and certify that by reason of my education, affiliation with a professional association and past relevant work experience, I fulfil the requirements to be a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101. My relevant experience includes practice as a geologist in the fields of exploration, resource definition and estimation, and mining on projects at various stages of development (green fields through to established operation) within Mexico, Canada, and USA. I have worked primarily with gold and silver deposits hosted within various geological environments in both open pit and underground operating environments. 6. I have visited the Guanajuato Mine Complex on numerous occasions since 2005, as an employee and consultant of Great Panther Mining Limited, most recently from July 19th to 24th, 2021. 7. I am the author responsible for sections 1-13, and 15-27 of this Technical Report and co-responsible for section 14 of this Technical Report. 8. To the best of my knowledge, information, and belief, as of July 31, 2021, this Technical Report contains all the scientific and technical information that is required to be disclosed to make this Technical Report not misleading. 9. I am not independent of Great Panther Mining Limited as defined in Section 1.5 of NI 43-101 as I was appointed VP Exploration of Great Panther Mining Limited in April of 2004, retired at year end 2016, and presently am a Qualified Person and consultant for Great Panther Mining Limited. 10. I have had prior involvement with the Guanajuato Mine Complex that is the subject of the Technical Report. I have been a co-author in previous technical reports prepared for Great Panther Mining Limited in respect of the Guanajuato Mine Complex entitled NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Update Technical Report on the Guanajuato Mine Complex, Guanajuato and San Ignacio Operations, Guanajuato State, Mexico. 11. I have read NI 43-101, NI 43-101F1 and have prepared the sections of the Technical Report I am responsible for in compliance with both that instrument and form. Signed and sealed "Robert F. Brown" ____________________________ Robert F. Brown, P. Eng., B.C. DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 28th day of February 2022

NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Certificate of Qualified Person I, Mohammad Nourpour, 972 Berkley Rd., North Vancouver, B.C., Canada, am a co-author of this technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Update Technical Report on the Guanajuato Mine Complex, Guanajuato and San Ignacio Operations, Guanajuato State, Mexico" prepared for Great Panther Mining Limited, dated February 28, 2022, with an effective date of July 31, 2021 (the "Technical Report") and do hereby certify that; 1. I am a graduate of the North Tehran University, Iran (1996) and hold a B. Sc. degree in Geology. 2. I am presently employed by Great Panther Mining Limited as Resource Geologist. 3. I have been employed in my profession by various companies since graduation in 1996. 4. I am a registered Professional Geoscientist with Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of B.C. since 2019 (Membership #178066) 5. I have read the definitions of "Qualified Person" set out in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and certify that by reason of my education, affiliation with a professional association and past relevant work experience, I fulfil the requirements to be a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101. My relevant experience includes practice as a geologist in the fields of exploration, resource definition and estimation, and mining on different Great Panther Mining exploration and mining projects within Mexico and Peru. Previously, I worked on exploration projects in Canada. 6. I have visited the Guanajuato Mine Complex on occasion since 2012, most recently from August 20th to 24th, 2019. 7. I am the author co-responsible for section 14 of this report. 8. To the best of my knowledge, information, and belief, as at July 31, 2021 this Technical Report contains all the scientific and technical information that is required to be disclosed to make this Technical Report not misleading. 9. I am not independent of Great Panther Mining Limited as defined in Section 1.5 of NI 43-101 by reason of my employment with Great Panther Mining Limited. 10. I have had prior involvement with the Guanajuato Mine Complex that is the subject of the Technical Report. I have been a co-author in previous technical reports prepared for Great Panther Mining Limited in respect of the Guanajuato Mine Complex NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Update Technical Report on the Guanajuato Mine Complex, Guanajuato and San Ignacio Operations, Guanajuato State, Mexico. 11. I have read NI 43-101 and NI 43-101F1 and have prepared the Section of the Technical Report for which I am responsible in compliance with both that instrument and form. Signed and sealed "Mohammad Nourpour" _________________________________ Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo., B.C. DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 28th day of February 2022 v | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Consent of Qualified Person Pursuant to Section 8.3 of

National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects To: British Columbia Securities Commission Alberta Securities Commission Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan Manitoba Securities Commission Ontario Securities Commission Financial and Consumer Services Commission (New Brunswick) Nova Scotia Securities Commission Office of the Superintendent of Securities Office Newfoundland and Labrador Office of the Superintendent of Securities (Prince Edward Island) I, Robert F. Brown, P. Eng., consent to the public filing of the Technical Report, titled "NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Update Technical Report on the Guanajuato Mine Complex, Guanajuato and San Ignacio Operations, Guanajuato State, Mexico, as of July 31, 2021" dated February 28, 2022 with an effective date of July 31, 2021 (the "Technical Report") by Great Panther Mining Limited (the "Issuer"). I also consent to the public filing by the Issuer of extracts from, or a summary of the Technical Report, in the news release issued by the Issuer on February 11, 2022 (the "News Release"). I certify that I have read the News Release filed by the Issuer and that it fairly and accurately represents the information in the Technical Report. Signed on February 28, 2022. Signed "Robert F. Brown" __________________________ Robert F. Brown, P. Eng. Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia Qualified Person (QP) and Geological Consultant for Great Panther Mining Limited vi | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Consent of Qualified Person Pursuant to Section 8.3 of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects To: British Columbia Securities Commission Alberta Securities Commission Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan Manitoba Securities Commission Ontario Securities Commission Financial and Consumer Services Commission (New Brunswick) Nova Scotia Securities Commission Office of the Superintendent of Securities Office Newfoundland and Labrador Office of the Superintendent of Securities (Prince Edward Island) I, Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo., consent to the public filing of the Technical Report, titled "NI43-101 Mineral Resource Update Technical Report on the Guanajuato Mine Complex, Guanajuato and San Ignacio Operations, Guanajuato State, Mexico", as of July 31, 2021" dated February 28, 2022 with an effective date of July 31, 2021 (the "Technical Report") by Great Panther Mining Limited (the "Issuer"). I also consent to the public filing by the Issuer of extracts from, or a summary of the Technical Report, in the news release issued by the Issuer on February 11, 2022 (the "News Release"). I certify that I have read the News Release filed by the Issuer and that it fairly and accurately represents the information in the Technical Report. Signed on February 28, 2022. Signed "Mohammad Nourpour" ___________________________________ Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo. Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia Qualified Person (QP) and Geologist for Great Panther Mining Limited vii | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 26.0 Recommendations 26-1 27.0 References 27-1 28.0 Other Relevant Documents 28-1

Guanajuato Mine Complex Glossary Abbreviation Description Abbreviation Description % Percent kt Kilotonnes ° Degrees (Azimuth or Dip) lb Pound °C Degrees Celsius m Meter 3D Three Dimensional Ma Million years ago Ag Silver masl Meters Above Sea Level Ag eq Silver Equivalent m² Square meter APGO Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario m³ Cubed meter AAS Atomic Absorption Spectography mm Millimeter As Arsenic m/s Meters per Second AsPy Arsenopyrite MMR Minera Mexicana El Rosario, S.A. de C.V. Au Gold Mt Million Tonnes Au eq Gold Equivalent MVS Minera Villa Seca S.A. de C.V. BQ 36.5 mm diameter drill core NI 43-101 National Instrument 43-101 cm Centimeter NI 43-101CP National Instrument 43-101 Companion Policy C&M Care and Maintenance NI 43-101F1 National Instrument 43-101 Form 1 - Technical Report CIM Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum NQ 47.6 mm diameter drill core CIMDS Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and NSR Net Smelter Return Petroleum Definitions Standards NW Northwest CRM's Certified Reference Material Standards oz Ounce CV Coefficient of variation P. Geo. Professional Geologist DDH Drill hole PROM Promontorio DEM Digital Elevation Models Pb Lead DSM Digital Surface Model Py Pyrite EIA Environmental Impact Assessment QA/QC Quality Assurance/Quality Control et al. and Others Qtz Quartz ft Foot RQD Rock Quality Designation FW Foot wall SE Southeast g/cm³ Grams per Cubic Centimeter SG Specific Gravity g/t Grams per Tonne SGS-DGO SGS laboratory, Durango, Mexico GPS Global Positioning System SM Santa Margarita Great Panther Great Panther Mining Limited Std Dev Standard Deviation GMC Guanajuato Mine Complex t Tonnes GTTO Guanajuatito t/m³ Tonnes per cubic meter Ha Hectares tpd Tonnes per day HQ 63.5 mm diameter drill core TR Technical Report HW Hanging wall TSF Tails Storage Facility ICP-OES analysis Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy analysis U/G Underground ID2 Inverse Distance Squared US$ USA Dollar ID3 Inverse Distance Cubed UTM Universal Transverse Mercator INEGI Instituto Nacional de Estadistica y Geografia VAL Valenciana INT Intermediate VM Veta Madre IP Induced Polarization Survey wt.% Weight Percent km Kilometer WGS84 World Geodetic System 1984 km² Square Kilometer Zn Zinc xvii | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 1.0 Summary This is a brief summary of important information in this Technical Report ("TR" or "report") entitled "NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Update Technical Report on the Guanajuato Mine Complex, Guanajuato and San Ignacio Operations, Guanajuato State, Mexico", prepared for Great Panther Mining Limited ("Great Panther" or the "Company") including property description and ownership, geology and mineralization, the status of exploration, project development, mineral resource estimates, and the Qualified Person's conclusions and recommendations. For the purposes of this report, references to "GMC Mineral Resource Estimate" or "Mineral Resource Estimate" shall mean estimates provided by Robert F. Brown, P. Eng., Geological Consultant and Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo., Geologist, as applicable, for Great Panther in respect of any Mineral Resources (as such term is defined by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, in the CIM Definition Standards). The purpose of this TR is to support Great Panther's public disclosure related to the GMC Mineral Resource Estimate. The Guanajuato Mine Complex is in Guanajuato State, Mexico and comprised of the Guanajuato and San Ignacio operations, the GMC processing plant, associated infrastructure, and the exploration projects El Horcon and Santa Rosa. This TR conforms to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and, as Great Panther is a producing issuer as defined in NI 43-101, except as set out below, this report and the Mineral Resource Estimates for the deposits were completed by company personnel. The Company owns a 100% interest in the claims through Great Panther's wholly owned Mexican subsidiary, Minera Mexicana el Rosario SA de CV ("MMR"). Robert F. Brown, P. Eng., Geological Consultant and Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo., Geologist for Great Panther supervised the preparation of the Mineral Resource Estimate for the GMC included herein. Great Panther is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange American engaged in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It is primarily a gold ("Au") and silver ("Ag") producing company with operating mines in Brazil, including Tucano (Au), and Mexico, including the GMC (Ag, Au) in the state of Guanajuato and Topia (Ag, Au, Pb and Zn) in the state of Durango. This TR was prepared by the Qualified Persons in accordance with the following documents published by the Canadian securities regulatory authorities: n NI 43-101: Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (effective date May 9, 2016). n NI 43-101 Companion Policy (NI 43-101CP): Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (effective date February 25, 2016). n Form NI 43-101F1: Technical Report (effective date June 30, 2011). n Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum (CIM): Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (November 2019). n CIM Definitions Standards (May 2014). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this report shall have the meanings ascribed to them in NI 43-101. This TR includes statements and information about expectations for the future that are not historical facts. Statements regarding the strategy, opportunities, projections, plans and future financial and operating performance of the GMC, or other things that have not yet taken place, are considered to be forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under Canadian and US securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. See Section 24.0 for a discussion about the forward-looking statements included in this TR and the key assumptions upon which they are based and risks and uncertainties associated with such forward-looking statements. For this reason, readers should read this summary solely in the context of the full TR, and after reading the TR in its entirety. Summary 1-1 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 1.1 Project Description & Location The GMC properties are situated north of the city of Guanajuato, Guanajuato State, Mexico, approximately 380 km northwest of Mexico City (Figure 1.1). The GMC claims total 10,355.39ha. This report is an updated Mineral Resource Estimate building on former Mineral Resource Estimates for the GMC (Brown & Nourpour, 2020a; Wunder, 2018; Brown, 2017; Brown, 2016; Brown, 2015), Guanajuato (Brown & Nourpour, 2020b; Brown & Sprigg, 2013), and San Ignacio (Brown & Nourpour, 2020c; Waldegger & Brown, 2014; Waldegger, 2012; Smith, 2011). Presently, the GMC processing plant at Guanajuato processes mined mineralization from San Ignacio and Guanajuato operations. This TR will document the results of new exploration, and mineral resource development. Figure 1.1: Project Location 1.2 Geology & Mineralization A map of the regional geology is presented in Figure 1.2. Summary 1-2 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 1.2: Regional Geology Map Source: modified from Servicio Geologico Mexicano, 1998. Carta Geologico-Minera, Guanajuato F14-C43, & Servicio Geologico Mexicano, 1999. Carta Geologico-Minera, Guanajuato F14-C42 1: 50,000 regional geology maps 1.2.1 Guanajuato Guanajuato is in Guanajuato State, Mexico, and comprises two operating shafts and three ramps in the second largest (historically) producing silver district in Mexico. Silver-bearing mineralization was first discovered in 1548, and over the past 470 years more than one billion ounces of silver has been mined in the Guanajuato district. Great Panther acquired the Guanajuato and San Ignacio tenures, and associated infrastructure, from Sociedad Cooperativa Minera Metalurgica Santa Fe de Guanajuato (the Cooperative) in 2005. The tenures (Table 4.1) included two main properties (Guanajuato and San Ignacio), a plant, workshops, administration facilities, mining infrastructure, and certain surface rights (real estate). The total purchase price was US$7,250,000 (paid) consisting of staged cash payments to the end of 2006. The Santa Rosa tenures were bought 100% for US$1,500,000 cash in 2011 by MMR, Great Panther's wholly beneficially owned Mexican subsidiary. Since then, several claims staked 100% by MMR have been added to the tenure package. The El Horcon tenure package was purchased 100% by MMR in 2012 for US$1,000,000 cash. However, updates for El Horcon and Santa Rosa are not included in this TR. The principal metals of interest are gold and silver. Mineralization occurs along regional scale faults, the largest of which is the Veta Madre with a strike length of 25 km. Mining is being conducted predominantly from four locations, Guanajuatito, Los Pozos, Valenciana, and Promontorio, using cut and fill mining methods, with minor production from Promontorio, and pillar recovery from the Rayas area. Ore is milled at the mining facilities at the centrally located Cata plant with a 1,000 tpd capacity. Guanajuato lies within the central part of the Guanajuato Mining District, which is in the southern part of the Mesa Central physiographic province. The Mesa Central is an elevated plateau of Cenozoic volcanic and volcanoclastic rocks located in central Mexico. It is bounded to the north and east by the Sierra Madre Oriental, to the west by the Sierra Madre Occidental, and to the south by the Trans-Mexican Volcanic Belt. Faulted Tertiary age volcanic rocks are juxtaposed alongside Mesozoic basement stratigraphy, Tertiary intrusive units, and Quaternary conglomerates. Summary 1-3 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex The strata in the area are transected by northwest, north, east-to-west, and northeast-trending regional scale faults. Normal fault movement along northeast-trending faults resulted in the downward displacement of certain blocks and the preservation of strata that was eroded in other areas. It is predominantly the northwest-trending structures that control the position of mineralization. The Guanajuato mine consists of several deposits along an approximately 4.2 km strike length. The deposits on the Veta Madre trend, the principal host structure, have been mined since the 16th century. 1.2.2 San Ignacio San Ignacio is underlain by a monotonous package of basalt and andesite volcanic rocks belonging to the lower Cretaceous La Luz andesite (Randall R. et al., 1994; Stewart, 2006; Baker, 2011). The basalt generally has subtle to well-developed pillow structures that are locally flattened. In a few localities, inter-pillow hyaloclastite is present and is characterized by a fine breccia composed of devitrified glass shards in a fine groundmass. Locally, these volcanic rocks have interbeds composed of sandstone, siltstone, or fine, pale ash layers (generally sericite-quartz). A more coarse-grained felsic (possibly dacite) unit is exposed northwest of the San Jose mine in the southern part of the property. Where observed, bedding is generally shallowly dipping. The mineralization on the property including the San Ignacio mine consists of epithermal silver-gold veins. Average silver grades of the sixteen veins range from 82g/t to 248g/t and the average gold grades from 1.80g/t to 3.39g/t. 1.3 Exploration Status Table 1.1 summarizes the drilling completed by Great Panther at GMC. Table 1.1: Total Great Panther drilling at Guanajuato and San Ignacio Year GUANAJUATO SAN IGNACIO SUBTOTAL No. of Drill

Holes Total Depth

(m) No. of Drill Holes Total Depth

(m) No. of Drill Holes Total Depth

(m) 2005 8 1,567.3 0 - 8 1,567.3 2006 44 6,388.1 0 - 44 6,388.1 2007 65 10,148.0 0 - 65 10,148.0 2008 61 8,214.9 0 - 61 8,214.9 2009 32 1,559.4 0 - 32 1,559.4 2010 125 17,565.0 5 2,294.0 130 19,859.0 2011 158 22,752.8 56 16,878.5 214 39,631.3 2012 189 29,295.9 43 9,556.3 232 38,852.2 2013 160 26,324.2 13 1,143.6 173 27,467.8 2014 138 12,559.0 27 3,832.1 165 16,391.1 2015 108 12,219.0 34 4,739.4 142 16,958.4 2016 34 7,042.2 43 9,029.7 77 16,071.9 2017 77 13,603.8 102 22,165.0 179 35,768.8 2018 75 9,968.1 53 11,722.4 128 21,690.5 2019 123 8,792.8 75 10,721.1 198 19,513.9 2020 114 12,102.5 72 10,157.7 186 22,260.2 2021¹ 71 6,542.9 42 8,604.5 113 15,147.4 Total 1,582 206,645.9 565 110,844.3 2,147 317,490.2 Note: As of July 31, 2021 Summary 1-4 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 1.3.1 Guanajuato Great Panther purchased the property in 2005 from Sociedad Cooperativa Minera Metalurgica Santa Fe de Guanajuato (the Cooperative) and recommenced underground operations and milling the following year. The Company has carried out exploration since the acquisition and continues to explore the property to date. Exploration drilling is being carried out with the use of three contract underground drills. The three contract drills are focused on building mineral resource. New areas of Guanajuato are being targeted through the compilation of historical data and re-evaluation of all accessible mine areas using geological mapping and sampling. Drilling is being carried out at the Guanajuatito, Los Pozos, Valenciana, and Promontorio zones. Great Panther had a 10,000-metre drill budget for Guanajuato in 2021. By July 31, 2021, a total of 6,542.9m of drilling were completed in 71 holes. A total of 133 additional drill holes have been completed at Guanajuato since the previous Mineral Resource estimate (Brown and Nourpour, 2020a). The author is in full agreement with its focus and functionality. 1.3.2 San Ignacio Great Panther has completed detailed surface mapping and outcrop rock chip sampling, including mapping, and sampling all accessible underground workings pre-2016. Exploration at San Ignacio since September 2017 has been by surface and underground drilling. Great Panther has completed 565 diamond drill holes at the San Ignacio property. Drilling commenced in October 2010 and the last hole into the database was completed before July 31, 2021. Great Panther had a 5,000-metre drill budget for San Ignacio in 2021. By July 31, 2021, a total of 8,604.5m of drilling were completed in 42 holes. A total of 74 additional drill holes have been completed at San Ignacio since the previous Mineral Resource estimate (Brown and Nourpour, 2020a). 1.4 Development & Operations Status In November 2021, the Guanajuato mine and the Cata processing plant of the Guanajuato Mine Complex were placed on care and maintenance while the Company awaits the permits from CONAGUA necessary to extend the tailings dam. Mining activity at the San Ignacio mine has also been suspended while Great Panther continues to proactively engage with CONAGUA in regards of the tailings dam permit and to explore other alternatives to maximize value from the GMC. 1.4.1 Guanajuato Currently, the major facilities associated with the Guanajuato operation are: n An operating underground mine producing at a rate of approximately 148 tonnes per operating day from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021 n Extensive underground workings along 4.2km veins including five main shafts used for ventilation and access, levels, three access ramps, and internal shafts 1.4.2 San Ignacio In late November 2013, Great Panther commenced ramping and developing along the Intermediate and Melladito veins. New surface facilities, including roads, a mechanical shop, an electrical substation, diesel storage, waste dumps, and security facilities, have been built as part of the San Ignacio infrastructure. Currently, the major facilities associated with the San Ignacio mine are: n An operating underground mine producing at a rate of approximately 366 tonnes per operating day from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021 Summary 1-5 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex n Underground workings along a 1,000-metre-long trend on eight veins including one old shaft and adit used for ventilation, levels, and one main access ramp 1.5 Mineral Processing & Recovery Methods The GMC mineral processing plant processes approximately 679 tonnes per operating day (mill operating days (240) in 2020 / 2021 dropped appreciably from prior periods and are less than mine operating days (317) in the same period). The processing plant utilized five stages as follows: crushing, milling, flotation, thickening and filtering and produces a concentrate of iron sulphide (pyrite) with high values of gold and silver which are marketed and sold as the final product. Overall, the GMC plant has processed, from Guanajuato and San Ignacio, 3,240,890 tonnes of material, producing 14,883,740 oz silver and 178,279 oz gold to July 31, 2021 ( Table 1.2). Processing and recoveries are discussed in Section 17.0 of this TR. Table 1.2 Production from GMC Year Tonnes Mill/Mine GTO Tonnes Mill/Mine San Ignacio Tonnes (milled) Ag (oz) Au (oz) 2006 86,111 - 86,111 105,480 988 2007 203,968 - 203,968 521,225 3,794 2008 155,079 - 155,079 848,083 5,488 2009 138,517 - 138,517 1,019,751 6,748 2010 144,112 - 144,112 1,019,856 6,619 2011 169,213 - 169,213 959,490 7,515 2012 174,022 - 174,022 1,004,331 10,350 2013¹ 220,463 1,082 221,545 1,079,980 15,063 2014¹ 213,658 54,154 267,812 1,239,009 15,906 2015¹ 180,691 129,253 309,944 1,708,061 21,126 2016¹ 136,349 183,694 320,043 1,473,229 21,626 2017¹ 131,335 185,475 316,810 1,386,964 21,501 2018¹ 88,364 212,650 301,014 1,096,757 19,073 2019¹ 7,610 179,886 187,610 590,781 11,588 2020¹ 33,248 119,560 151,001 520,903 6,779 2021¹² 29,225 65,168 94,089 309,840 4,115 Totals 2,111,965 1,130,922 3,240,890 14,883,740 178,279 Source: GPR Annual reports for 2006 to 2020 inclusive 1. 2006-2015 reported figures reflect tonnes milled, 2016-2020 reported figures reflect tonnes mined which has a small discrepancy to tonnes milled. 2. 2021 details from production records to July 31, 2021 1.6 Mineral Resource Estimate Geological modelling and subsequent Mineral Resource estimation were performed by Great Panther under the supervision of the Qualified Persons in accordance with the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (November 2019 edition). The geological data compilation, interpretation, geological modelling and Mineral Resource estimation methods and procedures are described in the following Sections. For estimating the Mineral Resources for the Great Panther GMC, the Qualified Person has applied the definitions of "Mineral Resource" as set forth in the CIM Definitions Standards, adopted May 10, 2014 ("CIMDS"). Under CIMDS, a Mineral Resource is defined as: "…a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade or quality and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade or quality, continuity and other geological characteristics of a Mineral Resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge, including sampling." Summary 1-6 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Mineral Resources are subdivided into classes of Measured, Indicated, and Inferred, with the level of confidence reducing with each class, respectively. Mineral Resources are reported as in-situ tonnage and are not adjusted for mining losses or mining recovery. If Mineral Resources are developed in areas with historical mine workings, such as in the Purisima / Melladito South area of San Ignacio, or the Los Pozos / Promontorio area of Guanajuato they are classified only as Inferred, until such work can be done to establish the full extent of historical mining. There are no Mineral Reserves disclosed in this report. The Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate statement for the GMC is presented in Table 1.2. Results are reported in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves: Definitions and Guidelines (CIM, 2014) as well as disclosure requirements of NI 43-101. The Mineral Resource Estimate presented below is considered current and has an effective date of July 31, 2021. It was completed by the Company under supervision of the Qualified Persons. It is the Qualified Persons' opinion that the estimation approach is applicable based on the quantity and spacing of available data, the interpreted controls on mineralization, and the type of deposit. For details on all the input parameters used to determine Mineral Resources, see Section 14.0 of this TR. There are no known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political or other factors that could materially affect the Mineral Resource Estimates detailed in this report. Mineral Resource Estimate updates are given specifically for San Ignacio and Guanajuato (collectively GMC), as both operations have been in operation and depleting resources, as well, active exploration has been ongoing since the date of former estimates contributing to a better understanding of several mineralized zones. GMC contains estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 519,493 tonnes above varying US$ NSR full operational cost cut-offs, at an average grade of 196g/t silver and 2.30g/t gold, for a total of 6,537,755 equivalent silver ounces ("Ag eq oz") or 76,915 equivalent gold ounces ("Au eq oz"). This includes Measured Mineral Resources of 368,944 tonnes at an average grade of 196g/t silver and 2.36g/t gold, for a total of 4,708,345 Ag eq oz or 55,392 Au eq oz and Indicated Mineral Resources of 150,550 tonnes at an average grade of 194g/t silver and 2.16g/t gold, for a total of 1,829,410 Ag eq oz or 21,522 Au eq oz. In addition, estimated Inferred Mineral Resources are 665,977 tonnes at an average grade of 194g/t silver and 2.42g/t gold, for 8,558,540 Ag eq oz or 100,689 Au eq oz. Table 1.2 provides a summary of the Mineral Resource Estimate for GMC. The full operational cost cut-off value as calculated by the mine operating staff ranges from US$96.50 to US$148.50/tonne for different areas based on full mine operating costs (mining, plant, administration). Block model silver and gold grades have been converted to an US$ NSR value using an NSR "calculator" which takes into effect metal prices (long term projected to be US$20.00/oz silver and US$1,650/oz gold), plant metal recoveries (87.15% for silver and 86.7% for gold (taken from corporate budget 2022)), concentrate shipping charges, and proprietary smelter terms. Blocks with an NSR value equal to or greater than the operations full cut-off costs were tabulated into the Mineral Resource Estimate for each zone. The cut-off value was applied to each block estimated in the resource block model. Table 1.2: Summary of Mineral Resource Estimate 2021, GMC (Guanajuato and San Ignacio) Class Tonnes Ag (g/t) Ag(oz) Au (g/t) Au (oz) Ag eq (g/t) Ag eq (oz) Au eq (g/t) Au eq (oz) Totals Measured 368,944 196 2,329,550 2.36 27,948 397 4,708,345 4.67 55,392 Totals Indicated 150,550 194 940,377 2.16 10,438 378 1,829,410 4.45 21,522 Totals M&I 519,493 196 3,269,927 2.30 38,386 391 6,537,755 4.61 76,915 Totals Inferred 665,977 194 4,149,076 2.42 51,876 400 8,558,540 4.70 100,689 Note: See detailed notes in Table 1.3 and Table 1.4. Summary 1-7 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 1.6.1 Guanajuato Guanajuato contains estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 251,666 tonnes above varying US$ NSR full operational cost cut-offs, at an average grade of 250g/t silver and 1.76g/t gold, for a total of 3,235,029 Ag eq oz or 38,059 Au eq oz (Table 1.3). This includes Measured Mineral Resources of 166,262 tonnes at an average grade of 255g/t silver and 1.81g/t gold, for a total of 2,185,272 Ag eq oz or 25,709 Au eq oz and Indicated Mineral Resources of 85,404 tonnes at an average grade of 240g/t silver and 1.68g/t gold, for a total of 1,049,757 Ag eq oz or 12,350 Au eq oz. In addition, estimated Inferred Mineral Resources are 220,760 tonnes at an average grade of 225g/t silver and 1.95g/t gold, for 2,776,596 Ag eq oz or 32,666 Au eq oz. The Mineral Resources detailed at Guanajuato cover the Guanajuatito, Valenciana, Cata, Los Pozos, Santa Margarita, and Promontorio areas. This Mineral Resource Estimate for Guanajuato has an effective date of July 31, 2021 and updates the previous resource estimate for reasons of depletion mining and resource definition resulting from successful exploration activities. Table 1.3: Summary of Mineral Resource Estimate 2021, Guanajuato Classification TONNES Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au (g/t) Au (oz) Ag eq (g/t) Ag eq (oz) Au eq (g/t) Au eq (oz) Total Measured 166,262 255 1,362,426 1.81 9,681 409 2,185,272 4.81 25,709 Total Indicated 85,404 240 658,767 1.68 4,600 382 1,049,757 4.50 12,350 Total M&I 251,666 250 2,021,193 1.76 14,280 400 3,235,029 4.70 38,059 Total Inferred 220,760 225 1,597,357 1.95 13,873 391 2,776,596 4.60 32,666 Notes: 1. Cut-offs are based on the marginal operating costs per mining area being US$135.70/tonne for Cata, US$135.70/tonne for Santa Margarita, US$96.50/tonne for Los Pozos, US$124.90/tonne for Guanajuatito, US$148.50/tonne for Promontorio, and US$113.10/tonne for Valenciana. 2. Block model grades converted to US$ value using plant recoveries of 87.15% Ag, 86.70% Au, and net smelter terms negotiated for concentrates. 3. Rock Density for Cata is 2.66t/m³, 2.65t/m³ Santa Margarita, Los Pozos 2.68t/m³, Guanajuato 2.69t/m³, Promontorio and Valenciana 2.67t/m³. 4. Totals may not agree due to rounding. 5. Grades in metric units. 6. Contained silver and gold in troy ounces. 7. Minimum true width 0.5m. 8. Metal Prices US$20.00/oz silver, and US$1,650.00/oz gold. 9. Effective date of July 31, 2021. 10. Ag eq oz were calculated using 85:1 Ag:Au ratio. 11. Inferred Mineral Resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. It cannot be assumed that all or part of the Inferred Mineral Resources will ever be upgraded to a higher category. 12. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves have no demonstrated economic viability. The potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a Mineral Resource. 1.6.2 San Ignacio San Ignacio contains estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 267,828 tonnes above a US$127.40/tonne NSR cut-off, at an average grade of 145g/t silver and 2.80g/t gold, for a total of 3,302,726 Ag eq oz and 38,856 Au eq oz. This includes Measured Mineral Resources of 202,682 tonnes at an average grade of 148g/t silver and 2.80g/t gold, for a total of 2,523,073 Ag eq oz and 29,683 Au eq oz, and Indicated Mineral Resources of 65,146tonnes at an average grade of 134g/t silver and 2.79g/t gold, for a total of 779,653 Ag eq oz and 9,172 Au eq oz. In addition, estimated Inferred Mineral Resources are 445,217 tonnes at an average grade of 178g/t silver and 2.65g/t gold, for 5,781,944 Ag eq oz and 68,023 Au eq oz. Table 1.4 summarizes the Mineral Resource Estimates for San Ignacio, with an effective date of July 31, 2021. This Mineral Resource Estimate for San Ignacio has an effective date of July 31, 2021 and updates the previous resource estimate for reasons of depletion due to mining and resource definition resulting from successful exploration activities. Table 1.4: Summary of Mineral Resource Estimate 2021, San Ignacio Class TONNES Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au (g/t) Au (oz) Ag eq (g/t) Ag eq (oz) Au eq (g/t) Au eq (oz) Total Measured 202,682 148 967,124 2.80 18,267 387 2,523,073 4.56 29,683 Summary 1-8 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Class TONNES Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au (g/t) Au (oz) Ag eq (g/t) Ag eq (oz) Au eq (g/t) Au eq (oz) Total Indicated 65,146 134 281,611 2.79 5,839 372 779,653 4.38 9,172 Total M&I 267,828 145 1,248,734 2.80 24,106 384 3,302,726 4.51 38,856 Total Inferred 445,217 178 2,551,719 2.65 38,002 404 5,781,944 4.75 68,023 Notes: 1. Cut-offs are based on the marginal operating costs per mining area being US$127.40/tonne for San Ignacio. 2. Block model grades converted to US$ value using plant recoveries of 87.15% Ag, 86.70% Au, and net smelter terms negotiated for concentrates. 3. Rock Density for San Ignacio is 2.64t/m³, 4. Totals may not agree due to rounding. 5. Grades in metric units. 6. Contained silver and gold in troy ounces. 7. Minimum true width 0.5m. 8. Metal Prices US$20.00/oz silver, and US$1,650.00/oz gold. 9. Effective date of July 31, 2021. 10. Ag eq oz were calculated using 85:1 Ag:Au ratio. 11. Inferred Mineral Resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. It cannot be assumed that all or part of the Inferred Mineral Resources will ever be upgraded to a higher category. 12. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves have no demonstrated economic viability. The potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a Mineral Resource. The Mineral Resource estimates included in this TR are forward-looking statements. There are material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the conclusions, forecasts, or projections set out in this TR. Some of the material factors include differences from the assumptions made in the TR regarding grades, metals prices, currency exchange rates, metals production rates, schedule of development, labour, consumables and other material costs, markets and market prices, and other circumstances such that the project proceeds, as described in the TR. See Section 24.0 for a discussion about the forward-looking statements included in this TR and the key assumptions upon which they are based, and risks and uncertainties associated with such forward-looking statements. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves have no demonstrated economic viability. 1.7 Cautionary Note Regarding Absence of Mineral Reserve Estimates There are no current estimates of Mineral Reserves for any of the GMC. The Company made decisions to enter production at Guanajuato and San Ignacio without having completed final feasibility studies. Accordingly, the Company did not base its production decisions on any feasibility studies of Mineral Reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability of the GMC. As a result, there may be increased uncertainty and risks of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals from the GMC or the costs of such recovery. As the GMC does not have established Mineral Reserves, the Company faces higher risks that anticipated rates of production and production costs, such as those provided in this TR, will not be achieved. These risks could have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to continue to generate anticipated revenues and cash flows to fund operations from and ultimately achieve or maintain profitable operations at the GMC associated with its production plan. For more cautionary notes applicable to the Company and the GMC properties, please see Section 24.0 - Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements of this report. 1.8 Permitting & Environmental Conditions The permitting and environmental framework requirements for GMC are outlined in Section 20.0 of this TR. In addition, a complete list of permits and monitoring processes for GMC are also listed in Section 20.0 of this TR. Great Panther has been working with permitting authorities to expand the capacity of its existing GMC tailings storage facilities ("TSF"). Approval from the environmental permitting authority Secretaría del Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales ("SEMARNAT") for expansion of the GMC TSF (lifts 18 and 19) has been received, subject to also receiving approval by the national water authority, Comisión Nacional del Agua ("CONAGUA") which is pending. The TSF at the GMC mine, only had sufficient capacity to continue milling operations until December 2021. While the Company continues to proactively engage CONAGUA to expedite the permitting process, the Company decided to place the asset on care and maintenance effective December 31. Summary 1-9 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 1.9 Conclusions An updated Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by Great Panther under the supervision of the Company's Qualified Persons for the GMC. The Mineral Resource estimate used industry standard practices and is based on drilling and underground sampling data of adequate quality to meet CIM guidelines. Veins were modelled in three dimensions (3D) including all the information available. Inverse Distance cubed (ID3) estimation technique was used for each of the veins. 1.9.1 Guanajuato n The Qualified Persons consider the Guanajuato Mineral Resource estimates presented to conform to CIM standards and definitions for estimating resources, as required under NI 43-101. There are no Guanajuato Mineral Reserve estimates. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves have no demonstrated economic viability. n Mineralization occurs in structurally complex multi-generational vein quartz dominated stockwork and breccia zones along the Veta Madre. Structural geology mapping indicates that up to eight cross-cutting breccia events occur with associated precious metal mineralization. Fluid inclusion studies reflect the complex structural history with boiling (indicative event associated with precious metal deposition) occurring from the 2100masl to 1500masl elevations (surface to the deepest levels drilled) in the GMC. The potential to find further mineralization both laterally, and in parallel breccia structures to know precious metal mineralization zones is considered sufficient. n Seven mineralized areas (26 block models) comprising the resource models are defined as Cata, Los Pozos, Santa Margarita, Promontorio, Valenciana, and Guanajuatito. n If Mineral Resources are developed through drilling or underground sampling in areas with historical mine workings, such as in the Los Pozos / Promontorio area of Guanajuato; they are classified only as Inferred until such work is done to establish the extent of historical mining. n Guanajuato contains estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 251,666 tonnes above varying US$ NSR full operational cost cut-offs, at an average grade of 250g/t silver and 1.76g/t gold, for a total of 3,235,029 Ag eq oz and 38,059 Au eq oz. This includes Measured Mineral Resources of 166,262 tonnes at an average grade of 255g/t silver and 1.81g/t gold, for a total of 2,185,272 Ag eq oz and 25,709 Au eq oz and Indicated Mineral Resources of 85,404 tonnes at an average grade of 240g/t silver and 1.68g/t gold, for a total of 1,049,757 Ag eq oz and 12,350 Au eq oz. In addition, estimated Inferred Mineral Resources are 220,760 tonnes at an average grade of 225g/t silver and 1.95g/t gold, for 2,776,596 Ag eq oz and 32,666 Au eq oz. n For Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, there is a 41% decrease in contained Ag eq oz over the previous year's estimate. For Inferred Mineral Resources, there is an 54% decrease in contained Ag eq oz over the prior technical report's estimate. 1.9.2 San Ignacio n The Qualified Persons consider the GMC San Ignacio Mineral Resource estimates presented to conform to CIM standards and definitions for estimating resources, as required under NI 43-101. There are no San Ignacio Mineral Reserve estimates. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves have no demonstrated economic viability. Summary 1-10 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex n The La Luz area structures consist of numerous mineralized fractures in a north-westerly-trending orientation, which extends for a known strike of approximately 8 km long. Historically productive veins on the property include Veta Melladito, and Veta Purisima. Veins identified in the recent Great Panther drilling are the Melladito, Melladito BO, Intermediate, Intermediate 2, Nombre de Dios, Nombre de Dios 1.5, Nombre de Dios 2S, Nombre de Dios 2N, Nombre de Dios 3, Melladito South, Purisima, Purisima BO, Purisima HW, Purisima Int., 700, 711, 740, and Santo Nino. Mineralization is contained within tabular veins, vein stockwork, and breccias. The eighteen veins with structural continuity inferred from surface mapping and diamond drilling from surface, and now with extensive underground development, have been defined up to 2,200 meters along strike and 150 meters down dip. n If Mineral Resources are developed in areas with historical mine workings, such as in the Purisima / Melladito South area of San Ignacio they are classified only as Inferred, until such work is done to establish the extent of historical mining. n San Ignacio contains estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 267,828 tonnes above a US$127.40/tonne NSR cut-off, at an average grade of 145g/t silver and 2.80g/t gold, for a total of 3,302,726 Ag eq oz and 38,856 Au eq oz. This includes Measured Mineral Resources of 202,682 tonnes at an average grade of 148g/t silver and 2.80g/t gold, for a total of 2,523,073 Ag eq oz and 29,683 Au eq oz, and Indicated Mineral Resources of 65,146tonnes at an average grade of 134g/t silver and 2.79g/t gold, for a total of 779,653 Ag eq oz and 9,172 Au eq oz. In addition, estimated Inferred Mineral Resources are 445,217 tonnes at an average grade of 178g/t silver and 2.65g/t gold, for 5,781,944 Ag eq oz and 68,023 Au eq oz. For Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, there is a 29% decrease in contained Ag eq oz over the previous year's estimate. For Inferred Mineral Resources, there is a 52% decrease in contained Ag eq oz from the prior technical report's estimate. 1.10 Recommendations For 2022 a further 23,836 metres of drilling are proposed with 9,263 metres of underground drilling at Guanajuato and at San Ignacio, 5,372 metres of underground and 9,200m of surface drilling, all totalling $2,025,994 ( Table 1.5). In November 2021, the Guanajuato mine and the Cata processing plant of the Guanajuato Mine Complex were placed on care and maintenance pending the Company's application for the permits from CONAGUA necessary to extend the tailings dam. Mining activity at the San Ignacio mine has also been suspended while Great Panther continues to proactively engage with CONAGUA in regards to the tailings dam permit and to explore other alternatives to maximize value from the GMC. As a result, the exploration drilling program was also suspended. Currently, the focus of the integrated Mine Geology and Exploration team is developing the 3D computer models of Guanajuato and San Ignacio, re-evaluating the mineralization, lithology, and alteration models, and combining these with structure, multi-element geochemistry and fluid inclusion data, amongst others. Even at this early stage, the model is indicating key parameters that will be part of the Exploration Model. Recommendations are that Great Panther continues exploration at Guanajuato and San Ignacio and expands to other prospective areas to define further Mineral Resources to increase production. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves have no demonstrated economic viability. The new 3D Exploration Model, once established, will provide guidance on controls on mineralization zones and identify new areas requiring drill testing improving the exploration focus. Exploration involves core drilling, detailed rehabilitation of old levels, historical data re-evaluation, geological mapping and interpretation, and re-sampling in old-mined areas, and along and down dip of past mining. Summary 1-11 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex During 2021 an ongoing drill program at Guanajuato tested Valenciana with 6,402 metres of diamond drilling, 3,082 metres at Guanajuatito, 3,360 metres at Los Pozos, and 1,556 metres at Promontorio. For 2022 it was recommended to drill a further 4,271 metres at Valenciana, 77 metres at Guanajuatito, 3,360 metres at Los Pozos and 1,556 metres at Promontorio for a total drilling cost of US$787,349 ( Table 1.5). Recommendations are that Great Panther continues exploration at San Ignacio. San Ignacio is a 3,500 metre trend with a complex structural framework. Historically the focus of exploration has been on the Purisima vein that is a northwest splay of the main structure and the Melladito vein system which is composed of multiple sub-parallel veins. Both these vein systems are in the central north of the mining license within a zone of approximately 700 to 1,500 metres strike length. Drilling in 2021 tested extensions to these zones including Nombre de Dios and Santo Niño with positive results. For 2022 the proposed drill program included 5,373 metres of underground diamond drilling and 9,200 metres of surface diamond drilling with a total drill budget of US$1,238,705. In addition to drilling to extend the current resources in the mining areas of Melladito and Purisima, the program also has the objective of testing the extension to the north of mineralization intersected at Santa Nino and along the 900 metre Mexiamora trend to the south. Both these areas remain largely untested and as far as known, do not have any significant underground development. Santo Nino is particularly interesting as it is close (approximately 150 metres) to existing underground development and is shallow. The estimated budget for this program is US$2,025,994 (Table 1.5). Table 1.5: 2022 Budget for Proposed Exploration, GMC (San Ignacio and Guanajuato) Project Type Metres Cost per metre US$ Cost US$ Guanajuato Mine U/G Drilling, BQ & NQ core (all-in costs) 9,263 $85 $787,349 San Ignacio U/G Drilling (all-in costs) 5,373 $85 $456,705 Surface Drilling (all-in costs) 9,200 $85 $781,940 GMC Total 23,836 $2,025,994 Summary 1-12 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 2.0 Introduction 2.1 Terms of Reference The purpose of this TR is to support Great Panther's public disclosure related to the Mineral Resource Estimates for Guanajuato and San Ignacio operations only. The Guanajuato Mine Complex is in Guanajuato State, Mexico and comprises the Guanajuato and San Ignacio operations, the GMC processing plant, associated infrastructure, and the exploration projects El Horcon and Santa Rosa. No update is given for the mineral resource at El Horcon (Brown, 2017), and no exploration was done on either the El Horcon or Santa Rosa projects since the effective date of proceeding reports. The GMC processing plant at Guanajuato processes mined mineralization from the San Ignacio and limited ore from Guanajuato. Great Panther is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the NYSE American, engaged in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It is primarily a gold and silver producing company with operating mines in Brazil, including Tucano; and Mexico, including the GMC in the state of Guanajuato (placed in care and maintenance in November 2021) and Topia silver, gold, lead, and zinc mine located in the state of Durango. In accordance with the definitions set out in NI 43-101, Great Panther is a "producing issuer" and is therefore able to have company personnel complete mineral resource estimates internally. The new Mineral Resource estimates in this report are from Guanajuato and San Ignacio and supersede those for the GMC (Brown & Nourpour, 2020a; Wunder, 2018; Brown, 2017; Brown, 2016; Brown, 2015), Guanajuato (Brown & Nourpour, 2020b; Brown & Sprigg, 2013), and San Ignacio (Brown & Nourpour, 2020c; Waldegger & Brown, 2014; Waldegger, 2012; Smith, 2011). This TR was prepared by Robert F. Brown, P. Eng., Geological Consultant and Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo., Resource Geologist for the Company, both are Qualified Persons for Great Panther. The Qualified Persons are responsible for all Sections in this report as set forth on the Date & Signature Page. This TR was prepared in accordance with the following documents published by the Canadian securities' regulatory authorities: n NI 43-101: Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (effective date May 9, 2016). n NI 43-101 Companion Policy (NI 43-101CP): Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (effective date February 25, 2016). n Form NI 43-101F1: Technical Report (effective date June 30, 2011). n Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum (CIM): Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (November 2019). n CIM Definitions Standards (May 2014). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this report shall have the meanings ascribed to them in NI 43-101. 2.2 Effective Date The effective date of this TR titled "NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Update Technical Report on the Guanajuato Mine Complex, Guanajuato and San Ignacio Operations, Guanajuato State, Mexico." is July 31, 2021. The signature and submission date of the TR is February 28, 2022. There were no material changes to the scientific and technical information on the GMC between the effective date and the signature date of the TR. 2.3 Sources of Information The primary source of information used in the preparation of this Mineral Resource Estimate and TR are the data, observations and analytical results collected by Great Panther personnel and their consultants related to surface exploration drilling, underground drilling and surface/underground sampling and analytical results as of the effective date of this TR. Other sources of information are listed at the end of this Report in Section 27.0, References. Robert Brown, P. Eng. and Qualified Person, was responsible for all sections of this report and co-responsible for Section 14.0. Mr. Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo., Resource Geologist and Qualified Person, was co-responsible for Section 14.0 of this Report. Introduction 2-1 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 2.4 Qualified Persons & Current Personal Inspection The Qualified Persons responsible for the preparation of the report are Mr. Robert F. Brown, P. Eng., Geological Consultant, and Mr. Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo., Resource Geologist, both non-independent Qualified Persons for Great Panther. Geological data review, interpretation, geological modelling, Mineral Resource estimation, Mineral Resource classification, and all other related activities completed in the preparation of this Report were performed under the supervision of the Great Panther Qualified Person. Mr. Brown has travelled to the GMC on numerous occasions and most recently from July 19-24, 2021 to perform the Qualified Person site visit and inspection as required under NI 43-101. Mr. Nourpour travelled to the GMC from August 20-24, 2019 to perform the Qualified Person site visit and inspection as required under NI 43-101. During the site visit, the Qualified Persons reviewed the accessible underground workings along mineralized horizons and reviewed all relevant data including core logging, splitting, sampling and analytical methods and procedures at the core logging and storage facility as well as verifying the locations of drill holes and reviewing the project property geology and access. 2.5 Language, Currency, & Measurement Standards Unless otherwise indicated, this TR uses Canadian English spelling, United States of America dollar currency (US$) and System International (metric) units. Coordinates in this TR are presented in metric units' meters (m) or kilometers (km), using the Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) projection (Zone 14N), World Geodetic System 1984 (WGS1984) datum. Elevations are reported as meters above sea level (masl). Block Models and wireframes are created in local grid coordinates. Introduction 2-2 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 3.0 Reliance on Other Experts For certain Sections in this TR (described below in Sections 3.1 and 3.2) the Qualified Person relied on a report, opinion, or statement of another expert who is not a Qualified Person, or internal information provided by Great Panther personnel. In each case, the Qualified Persons disclaims responsibility for such information to the extent of his reliance on such reports, opinions, or statements. This TR has been compiled in-house by Great Panther personnel, under the supervision of Robert F. Brown, P. Eng., Geological Consultant and Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo., Resource Geologist, both Qualified Persons for Great Panther. The information, conclusions, opinions, and estimates contained herein are based upon internal information available at the time of writing this TR and assumptions, conditions, and qualifications as set forth in this report. 3.1 Legal Status & Mineral Tenure Mr. Robert F. Brown, the Qualified Person for Section 4.0 of this TR, has reviewed property title records or mineral rights for the GMC properties and opinions prepared by the Company's third-party legal counsel (RB abogados, Mexico, Mexico) as of July 31, 2019 and on this basis confirms title in the name of Minera Mexicana El Rosario S.A. de C.V. (100% beneficially owned Mexican subsidiary of Great Panther). 3.2 Environmental Matters For Section 20.0 of this report, Mr. Robert F. Brown, the Qualified Person for Section 20.0 of this TR, has fully relied upon the work of Guanajuato staff from the Health, Safety, and Environment department who are not qualified persons concerning the environmental, socioeconomic, and permitting matters relevant to this TR. Environmental matters have been summarized from various audits and reviews, and opinions provided by Guanajuato staff to the effective date of this TR. Reliance on Other Experts 3-1 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 4.0 Property Description & Location 4.1 Description & Location The Guanajuato Mine Complex properties are situated north of the City of Guanajuato, Guanajuato State, Mexico, approximately 380 km northwest of Mexico City (see Figure 4.1). Figure 4.1: Project Location Map 4.2 Mineral Tenure The properties consist of 50 contiguous and non-contiguous mineral concessions that cover approximately 10,355.39ha in area (see Table 4.1). The claim groups are located at approximately 21° 03' N latitude and 101° 15' W longitude (NAD 27 UTM 265500E, 2327500N). Great Panther holds a 100% interest in the properties through its wholly beneficially owned Mexican subsidiary, MMR. Great Panther acquired the Guanajuato and San Ignacio tenures, and associated infrastructure, from the Cooperative in 2005. The tenures (Table 4.1) included two main properties (Guanajuato and San Ignacio), a plant, workshops, administration facilities, mining infrastructure, and certain surface rights (real estate). The total purchase price was US$7,250,000 (paid), consisting of staged cash payments to the end of 2006. The Santa Rosa tenures were bought 100% for US$1,500,000 cash in 2011 by MMR. Since then, several claims staked 100% by MMR have been added to the tenure package. The El Horcon tenure package was purchased 100% by MMR in 2012 for US$1,000,000 cash. For display and description purposes, the claims have been subdivided into the Guanajuato, San Ignacio, El Horcon and Santa Rosa areas as illustrated on Figure 4.2 and as listed in Table 4.1. Updates for El Horcon and Santa Rosa are not included in this TR. Property Description & Location 4-1 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex The mineral concessions that comprise the Great Panther holdings at Guanajuato and San Ignacio are presented in Figure 4.3 and Figure 4.4 respectively. Claim boundaries have been legally surveyed. Table 4.1: Mineral Concessions that comprise the Great Panther holdings at the GMC Mineral Concessions Title No. Hectares Date of Record

(31/07/2021) Expiration Date

(31/07/2021) Guanajuato La Victoria 168162 28.7718 2/3/1981 1/3/2031 Cata 168163 91.604 2/3/1981 1/3/2031 Esperanza 168164 47.489 2/3/1981 1/3/2031 Valenciana 168165 91.9428 2/3/1981 1/3/2031 Rayas 168167 88.6727 2/3/1981 1/3/2031 1ra. Ampliacion de Esperanza 168169 8.9073 2/3/1981 1/3/2031 Primera Ampl. de Valenciana 168170 97.3097 2/3/1981 1/3/2031 El Borrego 168171 24 2/3/1981 1/3/2031 El Progreso 180370 30.8635 25/03/1987 24/03/2037 El Promontorio 180371 10.3232 26/03/1987 25/03/2037 El Caliche 233320 7.8465 10/2/2009 9/2/2059 Animas o Espiritu Santo 233312 4.14 23/05/1930 4/2/2059 San Vicente 233311 3.0552 5/2/2009 4/2/2059 Pipichagua 160650 6 10/10/1974 9/10/2024 Nueva Seguridad 160674 27 10/10/1974 9/10/2024 La Guadalupana 161526 16 25/04/1975 24/04/2025 Socavon de La Fe 189664 15 5/12/1990 4/12/2040 El Zapote 214890 80.7106 4/12/2001 3/12/2051 El Triangulo 229058 0.1237 28/02/2007 27/02/2057 San Ignacio San Francisco de Pili 168161 97.2871 2/3/1981 1/3/2031 Purísima Conception 168166 66 2/3/1981 1/3/2031 San Pedro Gilmonene 168168 72.1458 2/3/1981 1/3/2031 San Francisco de Asis 169359 6.8808 11/11/1981 10/11/2031 La Chuparrosa 169360 1.2 11/11/1981 10/11/2031 San Antonio 177934 49 29/05/1986 28/05/2036 Primera Ampl. de San Antonio 215568 32.1847 5/3/2002 4/3/2052 Robledo 191436 49.486 19/12/1991 18/12/2041 Primera Ampliacion de Sirio 192176 24 19/12/1991 18/12/2041 El Horcon Ampl. San Ignacio de Loyola 214853 420 4/12/2001 3/12/2051 La Perlita I 215054 226.7442 7/2/2002 6/2/2052 La Perlita Frac. I 215055 280.8344 7/2/2002 6/2/2052 La Perlita Frac. II 215056 181.3383 7/2/2002 6/2/2052 Comanja 215375 99.927 19/02/2002 18/02/2052 Ana Camila 222078 700 7/5/2004 6/5/2054 Ana Camila I 224984 100 6/7/2005 5/7/2055 Horcon 1 225451 222.9318 8/9/2005 7/9/2055 Horcon 2 Fracción I 225467 1222.0977 9/9/2005 8/9/2055 Horcon 2 Fracción II 225468 15 9/9/2005 8/9/2055 Horcon 3 Fracción I 226421 33.183 17/01/2006 16/01/2056 Horcon 3 Fracción II 226422 6.2134 17/01/2006 16/01/2056 Horcon 4 Fracc. II 228453 10 22/11/2006 21/11/2056 Horcon 4 Fracc. III 228454 2.2936 22/11/2006 21/11/2056 Horcon 4 Fracc. IV 228455 0.1251 22/11/2006 21/11/2056 Horcon 4 Fracc. V 228456 0.0205 22/11/2006 21/11/2056 Property Description & Location 4-2 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Mineral Concessions Title No. Hectares Date of Record

(31/07/2021) Expiration Date

(31/07/2021) Santa Rosa Canada de la Virgen 214875 30.0 4/12/2001 3/12/2051 Jardin de Oro 243423 4,213.0 3/10/2014 2/10/2064 Reducción Salaverna 219875 178.8078 29/04/2003 22/05/2050 Reducción Salaverna Norte 1 217140 1187.0675 18/06/2002 15/01/2048 Clavellina 211241 120 18/04/2000 17/04/2050 Nuevo Guerrero 186242 27.8617 22/03/1990 21/03/2040 Total 10,355.39 Figure 4.2: GMC Mineral Concession groups Property Description & Location 4-3 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 4.3: Mineral Concessions, Guanajuato Figure 4.4: Mineral Concessions, San Ignacio Property Description & Location 4-4 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 4.3 Surface Rights The GMC tailings disposal area and the San Ignacio waste rock dump are contained within the property boundaries in areas where the Company holds surface rights (Figure 4.5). Surface rights owned by the Company are limited to blocks of ground over the present underground development (new roads, mine rock dumps, and surface infrastructure). Surface access is negotiated with various individual owners. There are no known environmental liabilities associated with the mineral claims. Surface rights for the GMC operations are presented in Figure 4.5. Figure 4.5: Surface rights and tailings disposal location 4.4 Agreements & Encumbrances The major agreements and contracts for GMC are listed in Section 19.2 of this TR. There are no encumbrances related to the GMC as of the effective date of this TR. 4.5 Mining Royalties & Taxes Mexican taxes on mineral claims are due bi-annually in January and July (the Company is up to date), and assessment must be filed annually each May (the Company is up to date). MMR pays 0.5% of the silver and gold sales related to the GMC to the Minister of the Economy (Secretaria de Economia). As well, there is a 2% royalty over Reduccion Salverna, title #219875, Reduccion Salverna Norte 1, title # 217140, Clavellina, title # 211241, and Nuevo Guerro, title # 186242. Property Description & Location 4-5 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 4.6 Environmental Liabilities There are no known environmental liabilities associated with the GMC as of the effective date of this TR other than the provision recognized in the Company's Annual Financial Statement for the estimated present value of future reclamation and remediation. This value comprises the provision associated with the Cata plant, TSF area and related infrastructure of the GMC, as well as the provision for Guanajuato and San Ignacio mines. 4.7 Permitting As of the effective date, all permits are in-place to allow exploration and exploitation at Guanajuato and San Ignacio and are summarized in Section 20.0 of this TR. By November the Company had not been granted a permit from the Comisión Nacional del Agua ("CONAGUA") to expand the TSF at the GMC mine, which only had sufficient capacity to continue milling operations until December 2021. While the Company continues to proactively engage CONAGUA to expedite the permitting process, the Company decided to place the asset on care and maintenance effective December 31, 2021. 4.8 Other Significant Factors & Risks that May Affect Access, Title, or the Right or Ability to Perform Work on the Property Other than metal price fluctuations, there are no other known significant factors or risks that are expected to affect access, title or right or ability to perform work at the GMC as of the effective date of this TR. Property Description & Location 4-6 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 5.0 Accessibility, Climate, Local Resources, Infrastructure, & Physiography 5.1 Accessibility Refer to Figure 5.1 for a map of regional access for the GMC. Figure 5.1: Regional access for the GMC The Guanajuato property is located approximately 380 km by road northwest of Mexico City and is situated along the north-eastern side of the city of Guanajuato. The property is accessible via city streets. The municipality of Guanajuato has a population of approximately 184,239 (2015 census) and is located approximately 50 km, by road, from the Guanajuato International Airport (Del Bajío international airport at León), Mexico. The mine area is easily accessible from major population centers in central Mexico via a system of modern roads. The San Ignacio property is located approximately 8 km northwest of the City of Guanajuato, in Guanajuato State, Mexico, and is accessed via a 35-minute drive from the outskirts of the city, mostly by paved road through the towns of Santa Ana and Cristo Del Rey. 5.2 Climate The Guanajuato area has a dry climate with annual mean temperature of 25°C, however, winters can be cool, with lows approaching 0°C. Annual precipitation averages approximately 600mm which generally falls between June and October. The exploration and mining work can be conducted year-round uninterrupted by weather. A summary of the historical climate data for Guanajuato City, as compiled over 60 years on the www.weatherbase.com website, is presented in Figure 5.2. Mean daylight hours were compiled over a 30-year period. Accessibility, Climate, Local Resources, Infrastructure, & Physiography 5-1 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 5.2: Historical Guanajuato City climate data Source: www.weatherbase.com website 5.3 Local Resources & Infrastructure Most of the supplies and labour required for the exploration programs were sourced from the cities of Guanajuato or León. The area has a long history of mining, and there is an ample supply of skilled personnel and the surface facilities enough for a mining operation. In Guanajuato, energy, water, waste disposal services are well established. The GMC also includes ancillary infrastructure for senior management, technical services, assay laboratory, warehousing, finance, and other administrative services, and are located adjacent to the Cata processing plant. There are other smaller mine buildings located at San Vicente. The Company has negotiated surface rights sufficient for mining operations at San Ignacio. Grid power is available to the property, and some buildings and storage sheds exist on site at the old San Ignacio shaft. New surface facilities near the ramp (within the last five years) include roads, a mechanical shop, an electrical substation, diesel storage, waste dumps, and security facilities. Electrical Power for the GMC is provided by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE Comision Federal de Electricidad) which is owned by the Mexican Government. There is one power transmission line (13,200V) that provide the electrical power supply for the plant and mine. At Guanajuato, there are eight electrical substations of different capacities, including two compact substations, one for the Cata shaft hoist and Cata compressors. There are seven transformers with different capacities, two of 1500KVA, one of 600KVA, three of 500KVA and one of 225KVA. At San Ignacio, there are four electrical substations of different capacities, including a substation for the compressor's operation. There are four transformers with different capacities, one of 1500KVA, one of 900KVA, one of 600KVA and one of 75KVA. Water for the operations comes from storage in historical underground workings. 5.4 Physiography Guanajuato is located within the Central Plateau of Mexico in the Sierra Guanajuato Mountains. The terrain is moderately rugged, with elevations on the property ranging from 1,600 to 2,200 masl. Hillsides are deeply incised by drainage and slopes are moderately to extremely steep. Vegetation consists of grasses, small trees, shrubs, and cacti. Larger trees grow in the valley bottoms where there is more water. Accessibility, Climate, Local Resources, Infrastructure, & Physiography 5-2 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex San Ignacio is characterized by rolling hills with small-incised drainages, which generally provide windows through thin soil cover to bedrock exposures. Two small villages (San Pedro and Mexiamora) are located within the property, as are several other isolated homes and small farms. Some of the property is underlain by cultivated land on which local farmers grow corn. Accessibility, Climate, Local Resources, Infrastructure, & Physiography 5-3 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 6.0 History 6.1 Ownership & Development History 6.1.1 Guanajuato Exploration in the Guanajuato mining district dates to 1548 when silver mineralization was first discovered in the La Luz area by Spanish colonists. Two years later an outcrop of the Veta Madre was found on what is now the Rayas mineral claim. Mining took place on a relatively small scale until the early 1700s when application of explosives for tunnelling resulted in a significant increase in productive capacity. In the latter portion of the 18th century, Antonio Obregón y Alcocer financed the discovery and development of the Valenciana Mine (within the present Valenciana mineral claim). This mine became one of the premier silver mines in the world, at the time accounting for a third of global annual silver production. The Spanish controlled mining in the district until 1816 when mining ceased, and all production facilities were destroyed during the Mexican War of Independence. The Valenciana Mine was reopened in 1868 with British capital. The British interests ran the mines for ten years but did not enjoy much success, losing a considerable amount of money. Operations at that time were hampered by a lack of rail facilities and the necessity for hauling heavy equipment from the coast by mule. Mining production declined during the early 1900s due to low metal prices. At that time, American interests acquired and reopened many of the mines. Old ore dumps and tailings were reprocessed to extract gold and silver using the newly discovered cyanide process; however, the onset of the Civil War in 1910 severely curtailed mining activity in the country, resulting in a decades-long slump in production. By the mid-1930s, demands for higher pay and better working conditions resulted in the mines being turned over to the Sociedad Cooperativa Minera Metalurgica Santa Fe de Guanajuato (the Cooperative) in 1939. The Cooperative operated several mines in the district throughout the latter half of the 20th century and into the 2000s. Great Panther acquired Guanajuato from the Cooperative in 2005. Currently, the major assets and facilities associated with Guanajuato are: n Silver-gold deposits within the Veta Madre trend n The physical plant site including crushing, grinding, flotation and dewatering, the tailings storage facility, mine shafts and associated facilities, coarse ore bin, main ventilation fan, workshops, warehouses, administration buildings and dry facilities n Facilities providing basic infrastructure to the mine, including electric power from the national power grid and water supply from mine workings. The Cata plant site is served by community provided services such as water and sewerage n Underground infrastructure including mine shafts, ramps, ventilation raises, maintenance shops, and mobile equipment fleet n Access by paved roads to the plant and unsealed roads to the tailing's facility 6.1.2 San Ignacio Exploration in the Guanajuato mining district dates to 1548, when silver mineralization was first discovered in La Luz area by Spanish miners on their way to find their fortune on the newly discovered bonanza veins in the Mexican state of Zacatecas. Historical documentation has indicated that mining activity on the La Luz vein system has passed through numerous "boom and bust" cycles. No mining records remain of work undertaken in the area from 1548 until 1793. Research by Great Panther geologists has turned up a few maps post-dating 1793, depicting the development and mining from several shafts and adits. The Cooperative amassed what is now the San Ignacio property. History 6-1 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex On the San Ignacio property, there are twelve known historical workings including major shafts at San Ignacio, Purisima, Pili, and San Jose de Gracia. No production figures for these workings are available except for those relating to the mining by the Cooperative from the San Ignacio shaft. Cooperative records from 1977 to 2001 indicate that 617,455 tonnes at a grade of 113g/t Ag and 1.01g/t Au were extracted from the San Ignacio shaft along the Purisima vein structure, at an average rate of 85t/d. As there was no processing facility at San Ignacio, ore was trucked back to Guanajuato plant in the main GMC, approximately 20 km by road. Great Panther began underground development at San Ignacio in late November 2013 using a surface portal and ramping to access both the Intermediate and Melladito veins. Ore continues to be trucked by road to GMC plant. 6.2 Exploration Table 6.1 summarizes the Company's GMC drilling to date at Guanajuato and San Ignacio. Table 6.1: Summary of Great Panther drilling at Guanajuato & San Ignacio Year GUANAJUATO SAN IGNACIO SUBTOTAL No. of Drill Holes Total Depth No. of Drill Holes Total Depth No. of Drill Holes Total Depth (m) (m) (m) 2005 8 1,567.3 0 - 8 1,567.3 2006 44 6,388.1 0 - 44 6,388.1 2007 65 10,148.0 0 - 65 10,148.0 2008 61 8,214.9 0 - 61 8,214.9 2009 32 1,559.4 0 - 32 1,559.4 2010 125 17,565.0 5 2,294.0 130 19,859.0 2011 158 22,752.8 56 16,878.5 214 39,631.3 2012 189 29,295.9 43 9,556.3 232 38,852.2 2013 160 26,324.2 13 1,143.6 173 27,467.8 2014 138 12,559.0 27 3,832.1 165 16,391.1 2015 108 12,219.0 34 4,739.4 142 16,958.4 2016 34 7,042.2 43 9,029.7 77 16,071.9 2017 77 13,603.8 102 22,165.0 179 35,768.8 2018 75 9,968.1 53 11,722.4 128 21,690.5 2019 123 8,792.8 75 10,721.1 198 19,513.9 2020 114 12,102.5 72 10,157.7 186 22,260.2 2021¹ 71 6,542.9 42 8,604.5 113 15,147.4 Total 1,582 206,645.9 565 110,844.3 2,147 317,490.2 Note: 1. Drilling to July 31, 2021 6.2.1 Guanajuato The Cooperative conducted limited surface and underground diamond drilling on Guanajuato. The authors have been informed through personal communication that the drill core from these holes no longer exists, although the logs and assays from these holes are available in the Mine Geology Department at the Cata mine site in Guanajuato and in electronic format. The Cooperative data was not included in the resource estimate. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify historical estimates as current Mineral Resources. At Guanajuato, the Company has drilled 1,582 holes totalling 206,645.9 metres. Between the last TR effective date (July 31, 2020) to July 31, 2021 the Company has drilled 133 holes totalling 14,277.5 metres. History 6-2 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 6.2.2 San Ignacio The Cooperative initiated diamond drilling on the San Ignacio property in 1979 with drilling from underground workings at the San Ignacio shaft. Holes from surface were drilled sporadically during the period from 1982 until 1990 and focused on a vein system parallel to, and to the east of, the mineral resource in this report. The authors have been informed through personal communication that the drill core from these holes no longer exists, although the logs and assays from these holes are available in the Mine Geology Department at the Cata mine site in Guanajuato and in electronic format. The Cooperative data was not included in the resource estimate. At San Ignacio, the Company has drilled 565 holes totalling 110,844.3m. Between the last TR effective date (July 31, 2020) to July 31, 2021 the Company has drilled 74 holes totalling 14,455.5m. 6.3 Historical & Recent Mineral Resource & Reserve Statements There are no known historical Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves (before the Company's involvement) for GMC. A summary of the recent Mineral Resource estimates for the property are presented in Table 6.2 (Guanajuato) and Table 6.3 (San Ignacio). A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the below historical estimates as current Mineral Resources. As such, Great Panther is not treating the below estimates as current Mineral Resource estimates and the Qualified Persons have not done sufficient work to classify recent estimates as current Mineral Resource estimates. Historical estimates should not be relied on and are presented for reference only. Table 6.2: Recent Mineral Resources & Reserve Estimates, Guanajuato Effective Date Company Class Tonnes Au

g/t Ag

g/t Method Cut off 5/31/2009 Wardop Engineering Inc Indicated 351,995 1.19 359 ID2 US$37.50 Inferred 24,233 0.98 296 1/31/2011 Scott Wilson Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. Measured 188,000 1.64 306 ID3 136 g/t Ag eq Indicated 211,000 2.55 270 M&I 399,000 2.12 287 Inferred 212,000 4.39 106 1/31/2012 Robert F. Brown Measured 275,800 2.21 264 ID3 Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 50 g/t Ag eq. For Inferred: cut-off grades are 145, 115, 150 and 180g/t Ag eq for Cata, Pozos, SM and GTTO Indicated 232,600 2.66 122 M&I 508,500 2.41 199 Inferred 223,200 2.1 221 7/1/2013 Robert F. Brown & Linda Sprigg Measured 362,000 1.82 179 ID3 Measured Mineral Resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 50g/t Ag eq. Inferred Mineral Resources are reported at area-specific cut-offs as follows: Cata 176 g/t Ag eq, Guanajuatito 164g/t Ag eq, Pozos 178g/t Ag eq, San Cayetano 169g/t Ag eq, Santa Margarita 166g/t Ag eq, Valenciana 167g/t Ag eq and Promontorio 166g/t Ag eq. Indicated 142,600 1.22 163 M&I 504,700 1.65 174 Inferred 433,900 2.32 140 7/31/2014 Robert F. Brown Measured 184,530 3.24 309 ID3 Ag eq cut-off for Cata 248g/t, Pozos 260g/t, Guanajuatito 352g/t, Santa Margarita 274g/t, Valenciana 360g/t, Promontorio 260g/t, San Cayetano 274g/t. Indicated 36,017 2.2 335 M&I 220,546 3.07 313 Inferred 163,583 3.37 101 7/31/2015 Robert F. Brown Measured 90,365 1.81 285 ID3 US$74 per tonne Cut-off Indicated 59,352 1.04 245 M&I 149,716 1.5 269 Inferred 135,571 2.3 151 7/31/2016 Robert F. Brown Measured 114,695 1.53 264 ID3 Cut-offs are based on the marginal operating costs per mining area being US$76/tonne for Cata, US$85/tonne for Santa Margarita / San Cayetano, US$72/tonne for Los Pozos, US$66/tonne for Guanajuatito, and US$74/tonne for Valenciana Indicated 36,480 1.19 216 M&I 151,175 1.45 253 Inferred 147,327 2.13 129 History 6-3 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Effective Date Company Class Tonnes Au

g/t Ag

g/t Method Cut off 8/31/2017 Matthew C. Wunder Measured 170,978 1.50 227 ID3 Cut-offs are based on the marginal operating costs per mining area being US$76/tonne for Cata, US$70/tonne for Santa Margarita / San Cayetano, US$68/tonne for Los Pozos, US$93/tonne for Guanajuatito, and US$80/tonne for Valenciana / Promontorio. Indicated 43,929 1.25 215 M&I 214,907 1.45 224 Inferred 158,846 2.04 136 7/31/2019 Robert F. Brown & Mohammad Nourpour Measured 256,260 1.72 206 ID3 Cut-offs are based on full operating costs per mining area being US$113/tonne for Cata, US$75/tonne for Santa Margarita / San Cayetano, US$77/tonne for Los Pozos, US$124/tonne for Guanajuatito, and US$197/tonne for Valenciana and US$60/tonne for Promontorio. Indicated 87,476 1.62 199 M&I 343,736 1.69 204 Inferred 208,609 2.32 168 7/31/2020 Robert F. Brown & Mohammad Nourpour Measured 296,139 1.63 253 ID3 Cut-offs are based on full operating costs per mining area being US$115/tonne for Cata, US$115/tonne for Santa Margarita / San Cayetano, US$89/tonne for Los Pozos, US$100/tonne for Guanajuatito, and US$102/tonne for Valenciana and US$125/tonne for Promontorio. Indicated 147,814 1.65 241 M&I 433,953 1.64 249 Inferred 460,174 2.07 220 Table 6.3: Recent Mineral Resources & Reserve Estimates, San Ignacio Effective Date Company Class Tonnes Au g/t Ag g/t Method Cut off 8/30/2011 Janelle Smith Inferred 611,000 2.05 127 Ordinary Kriging Base case cut-off grade of 118g/t silver equivalent, with a 50:1 ratio of silver to gold value. 3/31/2012 Michael Waldegger Inferred 826,000 2.28 121 Ordinary Kriging Base case cut-off grade of 125g/t silver equivalent, with a 60.8:1 ratio of silver to gold value. 4/6/2014 Robert F. Brown & Michael Waldegger Indicated 103,000 3.54 165 ID3 Base case cut-off grade of 125g/t silver equivalent, with a 60:1 ratio of silver to gold value. Inferred 737,000 2.04 115 7/31/2014 Robert F. Brown Indicated 180,300 3.03 173 ID3 US$100 per tonne Cut-off. Inferred 787,700 3.26 160 7/31/2015 Robert F. Brown Measured 249,810 3.39 151 ID3 US$74 per tonne Cut-off. Indicated 110,542 2.79 133 M&I 360,352 3.20 145 Inferred 770,950 2.76 138 7/31/2016 Robert F. Brown Measured 408,327 2.88 116 ID3 Cut-offs are based on the marginal operating costs per mining area being US$57/tonne. Indicated 133,398 2.56 106 M&I 541,725 2.80 114 Inferred 645,318 2.15 121 8/31/2017 Matthew C. Wunder Measured 801,468 3.09 142 ID3 Cut-offs are based on the marginal operating costs per mining area being US$71/tonne. Indicated 196,949 2.68 215 M&I 998,417 3.01 141 Inferred 573,431 2.44 130 10/31/2019 Robert F. Brown & Mohammad Nourpour Measured 314,863 3.06 156 ID3 Cut-offs are based on full operating costs per mining area being US$100/tonne. Indicated 71,554 2.87 173 M&I 386,417 3.03 159 Inferred 501,870 2.69 149 7/31/2020 Robert F. Brown & Mohammad Nourpour Measured 314,802 2.64 142 ID3 Cut-offs are based on full operating costs per mining area being US$100/tonne. Indicated 73,096 2.19 144 M&I 387,898 2.56 142 Inferred 992,835 2.33 169 History 6-4 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 6.4 Production History Production achieved by Great Panther to the end of July 2021 for the GMC is summarized in Table 6.4 below. Blending of the Guanajuato and San Ignacio material began in July 2016 and the processing (milling) of the blended ore continues to date. Guanajuato presently produces from limited stoping of remnants and mining of ore drives. Overall Great Panther has produced 3,240,890 tonnes containing 14,883,740 oz silver and 178,279 oz gold. During the effective period of this report, August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021, GMC produced 163,012 tonnes grading 120g/t silver and 1.53g/t gold, at a rate of 514 tonnes per operating day. The Company made decisions to enter into production at Guanajuato and San Ignacio without having completed final feasibility studies. Accordingly, the Company did not base its production decisions on any feasibility studies of Mineral Reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability of the GMC. As a result, there may be increased uncertainty and risks of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals from GMC or the costs of such recovery. As a result, there may be increased uncertainty and risks of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals from GMC or the costs of such recovery. As GMC does not have established Mineral Reserves, the Company faces higher risks that anticipated rates of production and production costs, such as those provided in this Technical Report, will not be achieved. These risks could have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to continue to generate anticipated revenues and cash flows to fund operations from and ultimately achieve or maintain profitable operations at GMC associated with its production decision. Table 6.4: Production Summary, GMC Year Tonnes Mill/Mine GTO Tonnes Mill/Mine San Ignacio Tonnes (milled) Ag (oz) Au (oz) 2006 86,111 - 86,111 105,480 988 2007 203,968 - 203,968 521,225 3,794 2008 155,079 - 155,079 848,083 5,488 2009 138,517 - 138,517 1,019,751 6,748 2010 144,112 - 144,112 1,019,856 6,619 2011 169,213 - 169,213 959,490 7,515 2012 174,022 - 174,022 1,004,331 10,350 2013¹ 220,463 1,082 221,545 1,079,980 15,063 2014¹ 213,658 54,154 267,812 1,239,009 15,906 2015¹ 180,691 129,253 309,944 1,708,061 21,126 2016¹ 136,349 183,694 320,043 1,473,229 21,626 2017¹ 131,335 185,475 316,810 1,386,964 21,501 2018¹ 88,364 212,650 301,014 1,096,757 19,073 2019¹ 7,610 179,886 187,610 590,781 11,588 2020¹ 33,248 119,560 151,001 520,903 6,779 2021¹² 29,225 65,168 94,089 309,840 4,115 Totals 2,111,965 1,130,922 3,240,890 14,883,740 178,279 Source: Great Panther Annual reports for 2006 to 2020 inclusive 1. 2006-2015 reported figures reflect tonnes milled, 2016-2021 reported figures reflect tonnes mined which has a small discrepancy to tonnes milled. 2. 2021 details from production records to July 31, 2021 6.4.1 Guanajuato Mine development by Great Panther commenced in October 2006. Production from Guanajuato is tabulated from production records from 2006 to July 31, 2021 (see Table 6.5) and totals 2,111,965 tonnes grading 190g/t Ag and 1.60g/t Au. Blending of the Guanajuato and San Ignacio ore began in July 2016 and the processing (milling) of the blended ore has continued to the present. From August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021, Guanajuato produced 46,910 tonnes grading 173g/t silver and 1.18g/t gold, at a rate of 148 tonnes per operating day. History 6-5 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Table 6.5: Production Summary, Guanajuato Year Tonnes Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) 2006 86,111 58 0.55 2007 203,968 109 0.82 2008 155,079 198 1.32 2009 138,517 277 1.75 2010 144,112 247 1.57 2011 169,213 199 1.52 2012 174,022 199 2.02 2013 220,463 169 2.31 2014 213,658 169 1.92 2015 180,691 224 1.75 2016 136,349 221 1.68 2017 131,335 206 1.47 2018 88,364 187 1.52 2019 7,610 251 0.99 2020 33,248 174 1.26 2021¹ 29,225 177 1.23 Total 2,111,965 190 1.60 Note: 1. 2021 details from production records to July 31, 2021 6.4.2 San Ignacio Great Panther has recovered material from low-grade surface stockpiles (San Jose de Gracia shaft area) on the San Ignacio property and processed it in the GMC plant. A total of 10,252 tonnes averaging 0.42g/t Au and 61g/t Ag were processed since the start of the campaign in March 2011 ending in March 2012. Mine development by Great Panther commenced in October 2013. Production from San Ignacio is tabulated from production records from late 2013 to July 31, 2021 (see Table 6.6) and totals 1,130,922 tonnes grading 116g/t Ag and 2.62g/t Au. Blending of the Guanajuato & San Ignacio began in July 2016 and the processing (milling) of the blended ore has continued to the present. Table 6.6: Production Summary, San Ignacio Year Tonnes Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) 2013 1,082 121 2.11 2014 54,154 129 2.49 2015 129,253 147 3.19 2016 183,694 120 2.99 2017 185,475 115 3.11 2018 212,650 105 2.57 2019 179,886 110 2.31 2020 119,560 110 1.75 2021¹ 65,168 92 1.74 Total 1,130,922 116 2.62 Note: 1. 2021 details from production records to July 31, 2021 From August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021, San Ignacio produced 116,102 tonnes grading 98g/t silver and 1.67g/t gold, at a rate of 484 tonnes per operating day. History 6-6 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 7.0 Geological Setting and Mineralization 7.1 Regional Geology The GMC is in the Guanajuato Mining District, which is in the southern part of the Mesa Central physiographic province. The Mesa Central is an elevated plateau of Cenozoic volcanic and volcaniclastic rock (66 Ma to present) located in central Mexico. It is bounded to the north and east by the Sierra Madre Oriental, to the west by the Sierra Madre Occidental, and to the south by the Trans-Mexican Volcanic Belt. Rocks within the Mesa Central consist of a Paleocene to Pliocene sequence of dacite-rhyolite, andesite, and basalt, (66 Ma to present), with related intrusive bodies and intercalated local basin fill deposits of coarse sandstones and conglomerates. This Cenozoic volcanic-sedimentary sequence overlies a package of deformed and weakly metamorphosed Mesozoic submarine mafic volcanic and turbidite rocks. Within the Mesa Central, the GMC is situated within the Sierra de Guanajuato, a northwest-trending anticlinal structure approximately 100 km long and 20 km wide (see Figure 7.1). The strata within the belt are transected by northwest, north, east-to-west, and northeast-trending regional scale faults. It is predominantly the northwest-trending structures that control the position of mineralization. Normal fault movement along northeast-trending faults resulted in the downward displacement of certain blocks and the preservation of strata that was eroded in other areas. The northwest faults and structural intersections along these faults are therefore important locators of mineral camps within the belt. Cretaceous volcanic rocks (145 Ma - 79 Ma) of La Luz Basalt underlie the San Ignacio property. These rocks are part of a volcanic-sedimentary complex that has various tectonic interpretations, but in general preserves a tectonic history though to be related to a north-eastward tectonic thrust event. By contrast, much of the area to the south (e.g., in and around Guanajuato property) is underlain by a series of Tertiary volcanic rocks that lie unconformably on top of the La Luz Basalt. The lower Guanajuato Conglomerate is widespread and is of mid-Eocene to early Oligocene (41.2 Ma - 27.82 Ma). Later volcanic rocks were deposited unconformably on the Guanajuato conglomerate in a caldera setting at the intersection of regional northeast and northwest mid-Oligocene extensional fracture systems. Three main northwest-trending precious metal-bearing vein systems occur in the district as follows: The Sierra, Veta Madre, and La Luz systems (see Figure 7.1). The low sulphidation epithermal system deposit characteristics encountered in the Rayas, Cata, Valenciana, Guanajuatito, Pozos, Promontorio, and Santa Margarita zones in the Guanajuato mine are: n Quartz-adularia vein / breccia system n Shear controlled n Vertical extension over 700m n Native Silver n Electrum n Sulphides and Ag-sulphides n Sulphosalts n Quartz and calcite n accessory pyrite, galena, sphalerite, and chalcopyrite Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-1 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex San Ignacio includes low sulphidation epithermal system deposits characterized by: n quartz-calcite vein / breccia system n shear controlled n vertical extension 200m n silver (acanthite and pyrargyrite), gold (electrum) n very low sulphide content (pyrite) Figure 7.1: Guanajuato regional geology Source: modified from Servicio Geologico Mexicano, 1998. Carta Geologico-Minera, Guanajuato F14-C43, & Servicio Geologico Mexicano, 1999. Carta Geologico-Minera, Guanajuato F14-C42 1: 50,000 regional geology maps 7.2 Local & Property Geology The Guanajuato Mining District is underlain by Mesozoic marine sediments and predominantly mafic submarine lava flows, (252 Ma - 66 Ma), of the Luz and Esperanza Formations, which are weakly metamorphosed and intensely deformed. This basal sequence is cut by a variety of intrusive bodies ranging in composition from pyroxenite to granite with tonalitic and dioritic intrusive being the most volumetrically significant. 7.2.1 Guanajuato At Guanajuato, Cenozoic volcanic and volcanogenic sediments unconformably overlie the Mesozoic basement rocks. In the area, the oldest Cenozoic unit is the Paleocene Comanja granite, (66 Ma - 56 Ma), this was followed by the Eocene extrusion of andesite (56 Ma - 33.9 Ma) which was sporadically deposited and contemporaneous with the deposition of the Guanajuato conglomerate in localized grabens. The Guanajuato conglomerate underlies an unconformity beneath a sequence of felsic to mafic volcanic rocks that consist of Oligocene ignimbrites, lava flows and domes (33.9 Ma - 23 Ma). The local area geology is shown on Figure 7.2. Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-2 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex The country rocks are transected by numerous faults which host precious metal-bearing veins, stockworks and breccia. The veining and mineralization is early Oligocene in age and hence contemporaneous with the eruption of felsic - intermediate volcanic rocks. The primary strike direction of the faults which host the mineralized veins is northwest. Of lesser significant are the north-south, east-west, and northeast orientations. Principal fault systems in the Guanajuato camp are the La Luz, Sierra, and Veta Madre as displayed on Figure 7.1. The Veta Madre hosts the Mineral Resource that is the subject of this report. The Veta Madre structure is traceable for 25 km through the district. It strikes northwest southeast and dips at ~45 degrees to the southwest. A longitudinal section along the plane of the main productive portion of the Veta Madre is shown as Figure 7.3. Figure 7.2: Local geology, Guanajuato Source: modified from Servicio Geologico Mexicano, 1998. Carta Geologico-Minera, Guanajuato F14-C43, 1: 50,000 regional geology map. Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-3 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 7.3: Long section along the plane of the Veta Madre, Guanajuato 7.2.2 San Ignacio The San Ignacio property is underlain by a monotonous package of basalt (Kbas) and andesite (Kanlf) volcanic rocks belonging to the lower Cretaceous La Luz andesite (Randall R. et al., 1994; Stewart, 2006; Baker, 2012). The basalt generally has subtle to well-developed pillow structures that are locally flattened. In a few localities, inter-pillow hyaloclastite is present and is characterized by a fine breccia composed of devitrified glass shards in a fine groundmass. Primary layering and tops-up indicators are generally difficult to determine from the small outcrops typical of the property, but according to Stewart (2006), the San Ignacio property stratigraphy is not overturned. Andesite is generally massive to locally feldspar-phyric to laminated (very rarely) and was probably formed by accumulation of a series of extrusive flows and ash falls. Locally, these volcanic rocks have interbeds composed of sandstone, siltstone, or fine, pale ash layers (generally sericite-quartz). A more coarse-grained felsic (possibly dacite) unit is exposed northwest of the San Jose mine in the southern part of the property. Where observed, bedding is generally shallowly dipping. The mapped distribution of basalt and andesite units is consistent with a lower unit of pillowed basalt, overlain and broadly in-folded with andesite. Although Stewart (2006) mapped mostly basalt across the San Ignacio property, he also reported that the stratigraphy east of Guanajuato generally consists of a lower pillowed basalt unit overlain by varied andesite volcanic rocks, so it is likely that similar stratigraphy is present at San Ignacio. The mapped distribution of basalt and andesite units is consistent with open, shallowly plunging, property-scale folding. Two types of dykes are present on the property, and both are quite rare. In the northern part of the property, a few fine-grained mafic dykes are exposed and preserve foliation and fractures like the host volcanic rocks, so these dykes are probably quite early. Fine-grained felsic dykes occur locally near the Veta Nombre de Dios structure and are generally moderately silicified with minor fine-grained pyrite. The interpreted property geology map is presented in Figure 7.4. Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-4 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 7.4: Local geology, San Ignacio Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-5 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 7.3 Mineralization Mineralization at the GMC is closely associated with the structural history. 7.3.1 Guanajuato The "Veta Madre" quartz-adularia vein / breccia system is closely associated with the Veta Madre fault and an associated diorite dyke (thickness varying from discontinuous lenses at Guanajuatito to a 50-100m thick body in the Cata, Los Pozos, and Santa Margarita areas), oriented 325-degrees with a 45-degree southwest dip. The Veta Madre forms along the dyke contacts, and in the footwall Esperanza Formation. Plan and longitudinal map depictions of the mineralized zones along the Veta Madre are shown in Figure 7.5, and Figure 7.6. The mineralizing event is thought to have taken place during the early Oligocene, a period of intense felsic volcanic activity in the area, and comprised three stages termed pre-ore, ore, and post-ore. Pre-ore mineralization consists of trace silver and gold with accessory quartz and adularia. Ore mineralization comprises an early silver-rich phase associated with adularia, as well as a later low-silver variant, which is typified by calcite and quartz. The post-ore mineralization is also precious metal poor, with accessory calcite, dolomite, and fluorite. Zone thickness ranges from centimeter-scale to tens of meters. The vertical extent of the deposits at Guanajuato spans over 600 meters. Mineralization occurring above the 2,100-meter elevation was termed "upper ore", between 2,100 meter and 1,700 meter "lower ore", and below the 1,700-meter elevation "deep ore" (Randall, 1994). Fluid inclusion data (Moncada, 2011) from over 850 samples gathered through the mine and in deep drilling from the Santa Margarita area, indicated boiling zones from the 2,100-meter to 1500-meter (deepest drilling at the GMC) elevations. Moncada's work, along with Barclay and Rhys's structural observations suggest up to eight (8) stages of crosscutting brecciation. The variable range of Ag:Au ratios indicate that the mineralization along the Veta Madre is associated with multi-phase structural activity and fluid flow. The best mineralization is often found related to bends in the Veta Madre orientation (Barclay, 2007 and Rhys, 2013) such as at San Vicente in the Rayas area, and at Cata and Santa Margarita. These structural bends may be due to changes in rock type competencies, and varying thickness of the diorite dyke. There is potential to find further mineralization both laterally, and in parallel breccia structures to know precious metal mineralization zones. The primary commodities of economic importance are silver and gold, with silver the more important of the two. Base metals do not normally occur in economic concentrations. Average silver grades of the ore are typically in the 100g/t Ag to 500g/t Ag range but locally can be over 1,000g/t Ag. Gold grades are generally in the 0.5g/t Au to 2g/t Au range, except for Santa Margarita where average grades are in the range of 5-7g/t Au. Relative gold and silver contents at Santa Margarita are quite different from Cata, Los Pozos and Guanajuatito. The average silver to gold ratio in Cata is roughly 225:1, at Pozos 250:1, at Guanajuatito 275:1 while at Santa Margarita 3.5:1. Within the mine, drill core and channel samples are not normally analysed for base metals so an average grade for Cu, Pb or Zn is not obtainable. There are no current estimates of Mineral Reserves for any of the GMC. The Company made decisions to enter into production at Guanajuato and San Ignacio without having completed final feasibility studies. Accordingly, the Company did not base its production decisions on any feasibility studies of Mineral Reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability of the GMC. As a result, there may be increased uncertainty and risks of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals from GMC or the costs of such recovery. As GMC does not have established Mineral Reserves, the Company faces higher risks that anticipated rates of production and production costs, such as those provided in this Technical Report, will not be achieved. These risks could have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to continue to generate anticipated revenues and cash flows to fund operations from and ultimately achieve or maintain profitable operations at GMC associated with its production decision. Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-6 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 7.3.1.1 Guanajuatito Veins At the Guanajuatito area the main mineralization occurs just into the footwall Esperanza Formation deformed siltstone and shale. Two zones were block modelled at Guanajuatito, with the Veta Madre and the closely associated footwall (FW) zone being dominant below the 80 level. The Guanajuatito area geology and mineralization, and 3D models and workings are depicted on sections in Figure 7.7 and Figure 7.8. 7.3.1.2 Valenciana Veins At the Valenciana area there are parallel mineralized structures (Veta Madre) at the Esperanza Formation - Diorite contact, and into the Esperanza Formation. A total of four Valenciana zones were block modelled. The Valenciana area geology and mineralization, and 3D models and workings are depicted on sections in Figure 7.9 and Figure 7.10. 7.3.1.3 Cata Veins At the Cata area, Veta Madre mineralization occurs along the base of the diorite dyke near the footwall contact with the Esperanza Formation, and as seven separately block modelled zones within the diorite. Several of these zones are shallow dipping structural splays. The Cata area geology and mineralization, and 3D models and workings are depicted on sections in Figure 7.11 and Figure 7.12. 7.3.1.4 Los Pozos Veins The Los Pozos area zones, between Cata and Rayas shafts, are comprised of two vein stockwork to breccia systems (Veta Madre) at the base of the diorite dyke and into the Esperanza Formation, as well as on the upper diorite dyke contact with the Guanajuato Formation conglomerates. The Los Pozos area geology and mineralization, and 3D models and workings are depicted on sections in Figure 7.13 and Figure 7.14. 7.3.1.5 Santa Margarita Veins The Santa Margarita area zones form a complex structural set of five bodies within the diorite dyke and at its upper contact with the Guanajuato Formation conglomerates or basal andesite. These are above the Veta Madre breccia which is at the diorite contact with the footwall Esperanza Formation. The Santa Margarita area geology and mineralization, and 3D models and workings are depicted on sections in Figure 7.15 and Figure 7.16. 7.3.1.6 Promontorio Veins The six Promontorio area zones occur in the hanging-wall Guanajuato Formation conglomerates immediately above the Veta Madre structure at the contact of the Guanajuato Formation and the diorite dyke, and as well in the diorite dyke. The Promontorio area geology and mineralization, and 3D models and workings are depicted on sections in Figure 7.17 and Figure 7.18. Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-7 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 7.5: Guanajuato mineralization interpretation and zones, plan view Figure 7.6: Guanajuato mineralization interpretation and zones, longitudinal view Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-8 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 7.7: Geology and mineralization, section view 2925N, Guanajuatito area Figure 7.8: 3D model of mineralization and U/G workings, Guanajuatito area Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-9 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 7.9: Geology and mineralization, section view 2150N, Valenciana area Figure 7.10: 3D model of mineralization and U/G workings, Valenciana area Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-10 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 7.11: Geology and mineralization, section view 600N, Cata area Figure 7.12: 3D model of mineralization model and U/G workings, Cata area Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-11 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 7.13: Geology and mineralization, section view 175N, Los Pozos area Figure 7.14: 3D model of mineralization model and U/G workings, Los Pozos area Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-12 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 7.15: Geology and mineralization, section view 75S, Santa Margarita area Figure 7.16: 3D model of mineralization model and U/G workings, Santa Margarita area Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-13 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 7.17: Geology and mineralization, section view 450S, Promontorio area Figure 7.18: 3D model of mineralization model and U/G workings, Promontorio area Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-14 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 7.3.2 San Ignacio The most important phase of mineralization in the Guanajuato district consists of epithermal silver-gold veins contained within northwest-trending, Cenozoic-age faults. La Luz structure consists of numerous mineralized fractures in a north-westerly trending orientation, which extends for a known strike of approximately 8 km long. Historically productive veins on the property include Veta Melladito, and Veta Purisima. Veins identified in the recent Great Panther drilling are the Melladito, Melladito BO, Intermediate, Intermediate 2, Nombre de Dios, Nombre de Dios 1.5, Nombre de Dios 2N, Nombre de Dios 2S, Nombre de Dios 3, Melladito South, 700, 711, 740, Purisima, Purisima HW, Purisima Int., Purisima Bo, and Santo Nino (Figure 7.19). Mineralization is contained within tabular veins, vein stockwork, and breccias. The eighteen veins with structural continuity inferred from surface mapping and diamond drilling from surface, and now with extensive underground development, have been defined up to 2,200 meters along strike and 150 meters down dip. The Melladito and Intermediate veins (5) are very steeply dipping, the Nombre de Dios veins (5) are shallowly dipping (45-50 degrees west) and are likely off-shoots of the Intermediate veins, and the Purisima veins (8) are shallowly dipping at 45-50 degrees to the west (Figure 7.20 to Figure 7.23). The veins are accompanied by hydrothermal alteration, consisting of argillic, phyllic, silicic, and propylitic facies. The primary commodities of economic importance are silver and gold with approximately equal contributions of each. Mineralization consists of fine-grained disseminations of acanthite and pyrargyrite (silver minerals), electrum (gold-silver mineral), with accessory pyrite, and very minor sphalerite and chalcopyrite. Mineral textures in this zone are typically fracture filling, drusy, and coliform masses. Average silver grades of the eighteen veins range from 58g/t to 237g/t and the average gold grades from 1.65g/t to 3.84g/t. Figure 7.19: 3D model of mineralization and U/G workings, San Ignacio Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-15 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 7.20: Mine access and Melladito, Intermediate & Nombre de Dios veins, cross section 450N, San Ignacio Figure 7.21: Santo Nino vein, cross section 350N, San Ignacio Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-16 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 7.22: Nombre de Dios 2N vein, cross section 1000N, San Ignacio Figure 7.23: Purisima & Melladito South veins, cross section 450S, San Ignacio 7.3.2.1 Melladito veins The Melladito vein is a steep east dip vein with true width ranging 0.25 meters to 19.5 meters. It has been delineated to a maximum of 1,450 meters along strike and 350 meters below surface. The structure is open at depth and along strike; however, the strongest mineralization has been observed in a core zone 550 meters in strike length and from surface to 150 meters down dip. Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-17 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex The Melladito BO vein is a sigmoidal loop on the footwall side of the Melladito vein between 200-500N. It is steeply east dipping and has an average width of 2.5 meters. Silver-gold grades in the thicker sections are often on the footwall side. The Melladito South vein, a steep east dipping structure of 1-2m width, is noted from 0S to ~650S where it both traces off the property and plunges below the Purisima vein. 7.3.2.2 Intermediate veins The Intermediate vein is also steeply dipping and narrow with true width ranging 0.25 to 8.5 meters. It has been delineated for 400 meters along strike and 350 meters below surface. It is a splay of the Melladito vein and merges into the Melladito vein at approximately 475N. Further south the structure continues as the Melladito vein. The Intermediate 2 vein is positioned east of the Intermediate vein, and likewise is a near vertically dipping relatively narrow (approximately 1.0 meter) vein. 7.3.2.3 Nombre de Dios veins The Nombre de Dios vein is shallow dipping at 45 to 60 degrees to the southwest and narrow with true width ranging from 0.25 to 4 meters. It has been delineated for 600 meters along strike and 180 meters down dip. The vein is open to the south. At depth, Nombre de Dios appears to intersect the Intermediate and Melladito veins and is therefore limited in its potential down dip extent. To the north, it terminates at line 850N where it may continue in Nombre de Dios 2N with a 40-meter offset to the east. Nombre de Dios 2S is a parallel vein to Nombre de Dios and Nombre de Dios 1.5 structures. It has been delineated for 300m from 150N to 450N. The vein dips 70 degrees to the southwest. The average width of this vein is 1.5 meters. The Nombre de Dios 2N vein is shallow dipping at 45 degrees to the southwest and narrow with true width ranging from 0.25 to 4 meters. It has been delineated for 400 meters along strike and 100 metres down dip. The vein is open to the north. To the south, it terminates at line 850N where it may continue in Nombre de Dios 1 with a 40-metre offset to the west. The Nombre de Dios 1.5 is a parallel vein located between the Nombre de Dios and Nombre de Dios 2S veins. It has been delineated for 400m from 150N to 550N. The vein dips 60 degrees to the southwest. The average width of this vein is 1 meter. The Nombre de Dios 3 vein is a small segment which is near vertical dipping and could be a fault offset of the Intermediate 2 vein. 7.3.2.4 Purisima veins The Purisima vein dips at 45-50 degrees to the southwest, and ranges in width from 0.5 to 3 meters. It strikes NNW north of the old San Ignacio mine shaft, but at the shaft swings to a northwest orientation, then merges with the Melladito South vein at 400S where it bends back to a north-northwest orientation. Purisima BO is a footwall splay to Purisima dipping at 75 degrees to the southwest. It includes a 10-meter-wide bulge in the northern part, but generally is 1-2 meters thick vein. Both Purisima and Purisima BO were sites of mining from the 17th to early 20th centuries (old San Pedro and Mexiamora shafts) and the Company is looking at in-situ remnants below old exploitation levels or along strike of old development. The Purisima Int. vein occurs between the Purisima Bo and Purisima vein, in a complex area where the Purisima veins are merging with the Melladito vein system. Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-18 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex The Purisima HW vein is being defined by core drilling and is ~20m above the Purisima vein. Most of the Purisima HW vein, typically 0.5-2m thick, seems to be mostly in-situ, but some historical mining has occurred along the structure. Recent development has noted the Purisima HW veins (711 & 740) to be steeper dipping splays of the Purisima structure. The Santo Nino vein is the northern continuation of the Purisima structure in the old Santo Nino shaft area. The Santo Nino vein is approximately 20m into the footwall of the Purisima vein in the old San Ignacio shaft area. Some mining has occurred along the Santo Nino vein, where width is typically 0.5-1.5m. Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-19 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 8.0 Deposit Type The mineral deposits in the Guanajuato area are classic fissure-hosted low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver-bearing quartz veins and stockwork. Mineralization of economic importance consists of fine-grained disseminations of acanthite, electrum, aguilarite, and naumannite with accessory pyrite, and relatively minor sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Gangue minerals include quartz, calcite, adularia, and sericite. The veins are accompanied by hydrothermal alteration consisting of argillic, phyllic, silicic, and propylitic facies. Mineral textures in this zone are typically fracture-filling, drusy, and coliform masses. Epithermal systems, form near surface, usually in association with hot springs, and at depths in the order of several hundred's meters below the paleosurface. Hydrothermal processes are driven by remnant heat from volcanic activity, which in the case of Guanajuato occurred in the middle to late Tertiary. Circulating thermal waters, rising through fissures, eventually reach the "boiling level" where the hydrostatic pressure is low enough to allow boiling to occur. This can impart a limit to the vertical extent of the mineralization as the boiling and deposition of minerals is confined to a relatively narrow band of thermal and hydrostatic conditions. In many cases, however, repeated healing and reopening of host structures can occur, which causes cyclical vertical movement of the boiling zone, resulting in mineralization that spans a much broader range of elevations. This appears to have occurred at Guanajuato. Epithermal type precious metal deposits in the La Luz vein system and specifically in the San Ignacio operation area are strongly vertically controlled and pinch to centimeter scale at surface, associated with weak shear zones, minor argillic alteration, and weakly anomalous precious metal values. The mineralized vertical interval typically is 100 meters to 150 meters; however, it can range from 50 meters to well beyond 250 meters. Epithermal type precious metal deposits in the Veta Madre vein system and specifically in the Guanajuato operation area are strongly vertically controlled. The mineralization at Guanajuato is more related to fault filling silica breccias than specific veins. Historically, mineralization was between 2,100 and 1,800m masl, with specific steep plunging shots going down to. 1,600masl. Great Panther is focusing exploration attention on the upper portion of the system, specifically on parallel structures both in the hanging and footwall of the Veta Madre. Deposit Type 8-1 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 9.0 Exploration 9.1 Summary of Non-Drilling Exploration Activity 9.1.1 Guanajuato Exploration work conducted by Great Panther has consisted almost exclusively of diamond drilling, primarily from underground. The drilling is described in more detail in Section 10.0 of this report. In 2016 a program was initiated to re-evaluate the "Old Stopes" throughout Guanajuato looking for unmined mineralized segments of the Veta Madre or hanging and foot-wall structures. This work started in the upper part of the Rayas area and is progressing at depth and to the northwest. It continued through 2017 and into 2018 on an ad-hoc basis. In late 2018 with the temporary closure of Guanajuato imminent, the program was re-initiated using geological staff from Guanajuato being seconded into the Exploration group. A program of geological mapping and sampling was carried out on all accessible levels from November 2018 to July 2021 and will continue as further historical levels are checked and rehabilitated (Figure 9.1 and Figure 9.2). Underground exploration sampling since the last TR (effective date July 31, 2020) until July 31, 2021 totals 19,788 samples. Overall, 189,867 samples have been collected underground, by exploration and operations geologists, at Guanajuato by the Company. The sampling was done as part of a comprehensive review of historical data, and re-mapping and re-sampling of accessible historical areas to develop zones of interest for targeting by core drilling. These samples are represented in plan and longitudinal section as Figure 9.3 and Figure 9.4. Three underground drill rigs were contracted in May 2019 to begin an aggressive drilling program based on historical and recently acquired data. The drilling program is focused on the upper levels of the mine in the Promontorio, Los Pozos, Santa Margarita, and Valenciana areas. Drilling was ongoing throughout the effective period of this report. 9.1.2 San Ignacio Great Panther has conducted geological and structural mapping, including sampling of outcrops and from exposures in historical underground workings; and underground development including geological mapping, sampling, and mining. Great Panther completed detailed surface mapping and outcrop rock chip sampling, including mapping and sampling of all accessible underground workings pre-2014. Further detailed geological and structural mapping was completed in 2015 and is ongoing which includes 717 surface and various short adit chip and channel samples as seen in Figure 9.5. As of the effective date of this TR, 76,299 chip and channel underground samples have been collected (Figure 9.6), of which 8,900 were collected after the previous TR effective date. Dr. Darcy Baker of Equity Exploration Consultants completed structural mapping and logging of one diamond core hole in February 2011. David Rhys (2013) spent one day reviewing the structural geology and collecting petrographic samples from drill core. Petrographic and Scanning Electron Microscope work was completed by Katherina Ross (2013) on core samples of Melladito and Intermediate veins. The exploration work has confirmed that the top of the mineralized epithermal system is below surface, estimated at approximately 2,350 masl in the northern portion of the project and 2,250 masl in the southern part of the project. This vertical limit was indicated on longitudinal sections from the historical operations of the Cooperative on veins on the San Ignacio property, and from longitudinal sections of deposits on an adjacent property owned by Endeavour Silver. The strong vertical control on mineralization is characteristic of the area and the mineralized intervals are typically 100m to 150m in vertical range; however, in cases, it can range from 50m to greater than 250m. Detailed geological mapping, structural geological studies, outcrop sampling, drift development and re-sampling of old underground workings are ongoing to highlight additional priority targets along the 4km of prospective structures. The underground development along both Intermediate and Melladito veins confirms the geological and grade continuity of the veins. Exploration 9-1 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex During 2018 and 2019 exploration efforts were focused on both surface and underground drilling at San Ignacio. Mining focus was on the northern extent of the project along the Nombre de Dios veins, and an exploration / development ramp is being driven south into the old San Pedro mine area, where the Purisima vein system merges with the Melladito vein system. In 2019 surface exploration efforts have been focused on both the Nombre de Dios vein extension north, and on the Melladito and Purisima veins orientation in the old San Pedro mine area. In 2020 surface drilling has exclusively focused on the old San Pedro mine to old San Ignacio shaft area, along the Purisima vein trend, while in 2021 the focus has been drilling along the Purisima vein between the Santo Nino and old San Ignacio shafts. The Santo Nino vein is 20m into the footwall of the Purisima vein. Exploration 9-2 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 9.1: Guanajuato U/G exploration sampling, plan view Figure 9.2: Guanajuato U/G exploration sampling, longitudinal view Exploration 9-3 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 9.3: Guanajuato U/G sampling, plan view Figure 9.4: Guanajuato U/G sampling, longitudinal view Exploration 9-4 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 9.5: San Ignacio exploration surface and short adit sampling activity Figure 9.6: San Ignacio U/G sampling Exploration 9-5 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 10.0 Drilling 10.1 Drilling Summary Diamond drilling at GMC is conducted under two general modes of operation: one by the exploration staff (exploration drilling) and the other by the mine staff (production and exploration drilling). Production drilling is predominantly concerned with definition and extension of the known zones, to confirm and upgrade the resources and to guide development and mining and is generally done to provide access for sampling and localized knowledge of the vein position which regularly pinches and swells. Exploration drilling is conducted further from the active mining area with the goal of expanding the mineral resource base. Drilling results from both programs are used in the estimation of Mineral Resources. Since Guanajuato went into C&M status at the end of 2018, all post-2018 drilling has been conducted by the exploration staff. Mining re-commenced at Guanajuato in mid-2019 at a reduced rate. 10.1.1 Guanajuato Since the start of C&M exploration staff have made a concerted effort compiling historical data geological mapping, sampling, and drilling to find extensions of various orebodies and new targets for exploration. Drilling to date in 2021 has been focused in the Promontorio, Los Pozos, Santa Margarita, Guanajuatito, and Valenciana areas. A drill-hole location plan map current as at the end of July 2020 is presented as Figure 10.1 and a longitudinal view of the drill holes is shown as Figure 10.2. Exploration drilling is carried out with the use of three underground contract drills. The three contract drills are focused on upgrading mineral resource definition, and in drilling new targets. Upgrading of resources is being carried out at the Los Pozos, Valenciana, and Promontorio zones. No drill results and underground sampling done previous to Great Panther's involvement in Guanajuato were used in this TR's mineral resource estimate. Overall, the core recovery of mineralized zones averaged 93%. There are no other significant drilling or sampling factors that are expected to materially influence the accuracy and reliability of the results. Great Panther had a 14,400-meter drill budget for Guanajuato in 2020. By July 31, 2021, a total of 6,542.9 meters of drilling were completed in 71 holes. The author is in agreement with the focus and functionality of the Guanajuato exploration program. Drilling 10-1 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 10.1: Guanajuato drilling activity, plan view Figure 10.2: Guanajuato drilling activity, longitutidinal view Drilling 10-2 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 10.1.2 San Ignacio Great Panther has completed 565 diamond drill holes at San Ignacio. Drilling commenced in October 2010 and the last hole into the database was completed on July 31, 2021. From the total, 353 holes were drilled from surface and 212 from underground. A map illustrating the drill-hole locations is presented in Figure 10.3 and a longitudinal view of the drill holes is shown as Figure 10.4 and Figure 10.5. No drill results and underground sampling done before Great Panther's involvement in San Ignacio were used in this TR's mineral resource estimate. Drill holes were usually oriented to intersect the veins at a high angle. A total of 74 additional drill holes totalling 14,455.5m have been completed at San Ignacio since the previous Mineral Resource Estimate (Brown and Nourpour 2020a). The drilling and development programs since 2019 provided the geological information to support a re-interpretation of the mineralized zones. This included the delineation of nine veins in the northern portion of the property between grid line 100N and 1150N where 326 of the 565 holes were completed, and nine veins in the southern part of the property (San Pedro area) between 100N and 1100S where 239 holes were completed. The nine northern veins demonstrating structural continuity were identified from diamond drill hole intersections, underground mapping, and sampling, and to some extent surface mapping. These veins have a demonstrated a strike length of up to 1,000 meters and a dip length of up to 350 meters. Seven of the veins are very steeply dipping and four are shallowly dipping and are likely off shoots of the other veins. Between 100N and 1150N, five drill holes intersected voids which were interpreted to represent historical workings limited in extent. Holes ES11-039 (450N), ES13-105 (475N), ES13-112 (625N), ES13-116 (725N), and ESI14-121 (300N) intersected broken core or voids ranging from 1 to 3 meters in core length. These areas of historic workings were excluded from the resource models. Historical maps from the Melladito vein system from ~400N to 100N have been accurate in indicating areas of historical exploitation. These historical maps show exploitation further south on Melladito and Purisima vein systems. South of 100N 67 of 206 holes drill holes intersected voids which were interpreted to represent the old San Pedro shaft historical workings. The drill hole void locations match well with historical workings known from longitudinal sections. These areas of historical workings were excluded from the resource models Drilling in the San Pedro shaft area since 2016, and into 2021, and the driving of the San Pedro ramp (presently at ~800S) has defined several zones including the Melladito South, 700, 711, 740, Purisima, Purisima HW, and Purisima BO (footwall splay). Detailed drilling from the San Pedro ramp has defined areas left un-mined by previous operators (below lowest levels, and in lower grade areas). Drilling north of the old San Ignacio shaft from 100N to 400N is better defining the Santo Nino vein. The Santo Nino zone is 20m into the footwall of the Purisima vein. Overall, the core recovery of mineralized zones averaged 89%. There are no other significant drilling or sampling factors that are expected to materially influence the accuracy and reliability of the results. Drilling 10-3 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 10.3: San Ignacio drilling activity, plan view Drilling 10-4 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 10.4: San Ignacio drilling activity, longitudinal view A-A' Figure 10.5: San Ignacio drilling activitiy, longitudinal view B-B' Drilling 10-5 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 10.2 Drilling Procedures & Methodology 10.2.1 Drilling Methodology All drill-hole data was stored in Great Panther's SQL database (the database) at the Cata office in Guanajuato. The database contents were backed up every two hours and copied daily to a master database in Great Panther's head office. Drill collar surveys are conducted by total station instrument and uploaded directly to a database for merging with the drill hole logging data. Down hole surveys are currently performed every 50 meters using a Reflex instrument, and the survey data are manually input to the database. For the shorter production holes, typically less than about 60 meters, down-hole surveys are not performed, and the orientation is measured at the collar only. Also, the UGG holes from UGG10-001 to UGG11-021 had no down-hole survey measurements collected. 10.2.1.1 Guanajuato The management, monitoring, surveying, and logging of the current 2010 to 2021 series of UGG prefix exploration holes and production holes are carried out under the supervision of the Great Panther mine geological staff. Pre-2010 Guanajuato drilling, on surface and underground was under the supervision of the Great Panther Exploration staff. A summary of the yearly areas drilled, drilling contractor, drill rig location (surface / underground), hole numbers, total meters drilled, and number of holes drilled is provided in Table 10.1. In total, to July 31, 2021, there were 1,582 holes completed for 206,645.9m. Between the last and this reports effective dates (July 31, 2020, to July 31, 2021), there were 133 holes drilled for 14,277.5m at Guanajuato. 10.2.1.2 San Ignacio The contractor BD Drilling of Guadalajara, Mexico drilled the first 104 surface diamond core holes (2010-2012) at San Ignacio for a total of 28,728.8 meters. The autumn 2013 program of 13 surface holes was drilled by Servicios Drilling of San Luis de Potosi, Mexico for a total of 1,143.7 meters. During the autumn-winter program of 2014 a total of 25 surface holes were drilled by Rock Drill of Aguascalientes, Mexico for a total of 3,728 meters. Rock Drill also completed the late autumn 2015 surface drill program of 16 holes totalling 2,257 meters. The mine geologists drilled two core holes in late 2014 for a total of 104 meters, and in 2015 Servicios Drilling drilled 18 underground drill holes for a total of 2,482.5 meters. Maza Drilling completed surface drill programs in 2016 of 17 holes for 3,766m, in 2017 of 56 holes for 13,963m, in 2018 of 20 holes for 6,122m, and in 2019 30 holes for 7,482.1m. Surface drilling in 2020 is contracted to Versa Drilling who has drilled 35 holes totalling 7,267.5m. Underground drilling by the mine geologists using Versa Drilling was active from 2016, with 26 holes for 5,264m completed in 2016, with 46 holes for 8,203m in 2017, with 33 holes for 5,601m in 2018, and with 45 holes for 3,239m in 2019. Underground drilling in 2020 was contracted to DR Drilling who drilled 37 holes totalling 2,890.2 metres. Surface drilling completed to July 31, 2021 was completed by Versa Drilling and included 37 holes totalling 8,241m, while underground drilling, completed by KAV Drilling, included 5 holes totalling 363.5m. A total of 110,844.2 meters of drilling on 565 holes have been completed by MMR at San Ignacio. Between the last and this reports effective dates (July 31, 2020, to July 31, 2021), there were 74 holes drilled for 14,455.5m at San Ignacio. A summary of the yearly areas drilled, drilling contractor, drill rig location (surface / underground), hole numbers, total meters drilled, and number of holes drilled is given in Table 10.2. 10.2.2 Core Handling & Visual Logging Drill-hole collar locations are surveyed using a total station instrument and the location data is uploaded directly into the database. Drilling 10-6 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Bore-hole deviation surveys are completed at 50 metres intervals using a single shot instrument by Reflex™. Survey data is recorded onto paper logs by the driller or driller's helper. Drill core is transported twice per day from the drill site by pick-up truck to the core storage and logging facility located at the company's Guanajuato plant site, which is gated, guarded, and secure. Core boxes are laid out by field technicians onto angled tables suitable for logging. The technicians fitted the core pieces together and cleaned the core surface in preparation for logging by the geologist. Depth markers are checked for proper labelling, and the boxes are labelled with the drill core intervals. The technicians also completed measurements of core recovery and rock quality designation (RQD) and recorded the data onto paper logs. Up to mid-2016 all sample and geological data was entered into a DataShed© database via the LogChief software. GMC (all geological staff) now use an in-house software installed on Toughbook™ computers for later upload to the Microsoft SQL database. The contents of the SQL databases are copied daily to a master SQL database in the Great Panther head office in Vancouver with a backup made every evening. Sample intervals for assaying are marked on the core boxes by the geologists. Sample lengths are generally determined by mineralogical or lithological characteristics and the protocol is for maximum sample lengths to be 1.5 meters and the minimum length to be 0.5 meters. Field technicians then photograph the core. The field technician selects samples for bulk density measurements from several locations within the mineralized intervals, usually one density sample per assay sample interval. The water immersion procedure is followed, and the data is recorded onto paper logs. The samples are returned to the core box after the tests were completed. Core samples for assaying are collected by the field technicians. Sample interval data is recorded in a numbered ticket book. Each ticket has three portions: a stub and two tags. All portions of the sample ticket share the same unique identification number. The two tag portions of each ticket are detached from the stub and stapled to the core tray at the start of the sample interval. The drill core is then cut using a diamond-tipped blade with clean water being used to lubricate and cool the blade. Half of the sample interval is placed inside a clear plastic rock sample bag labelled with the same ID as the ticket number. One tag is then removed from the core box and inserted into the sample bag along with the cut sample. The remaining stub, retained in the sample book, is completed with details such as drill hole ID and depth interval. The bag is then sealed, and 25 samples are inserted into rice sacks and delivered with other samples from the same hole. One sample submission sheet per hole accompanied the samples to the on-site laboratory which is usually sent every other day. Assay certificates are received directly from the laboratory via email. Site geologists review quality control sample results for out of tolerance failures prior to merging the assay results with sample intervals in the database. The first nine diamond core holes at San Ignacio (ESI10-001 - ESI11-009) were completed under the management of the Guanajuato Geology Department. Mine geologists logged and sampled the core. Following an internal audit by the company, which identified deficiencies in core handling and sampling procedures, the responsibility for diamond drilling and exploration at San Ignacio changed to Great Panther's exploration department. The exploration staff re-logged and re-sampled all nine drill holes. The remaining surface drill holes were completed under the management and direction of the exploration department. All underground drill holes have been completed during the production stage and were completed under the management and direction on the Guanajuato Mine Complex Geological department. 10.3 Drilling Results & Interpretation 10.3.1 Guanajuato Drilling results are compiled and based on the geological setting categorized to their situation relative to, or within, the Veta Madre. This interpretation is done using historical level mapping, and mapping and core drilling by the Company. The interpretation is completed by competent on-site exploration geologists with experience working in Guanajuato and outlined as wireframes using MICROMINE 3D geological software. The interpretation is then reviewed by the Company QP's, who in turn may modestly modify the interpretation and the MICROMINE wireframes, or who may duplicate the wireframes using Leapfrog 3D geological software. These final wireframes will then be the basis for the block models of all areas and zones. Drilling 10-7 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 10.3.2 San Ignacio Drill hole logs, sample lists, and associated analysis were entered into a proprietary database at the GMC offices in Guanajuato, Guanajuato. Sections we created, and geological interpretations made by both the on-site Exploration and Operations geologists. These were matched with historical records, and as well with Great Panthers' surface and underground geological mapping. A final interpretation was agreed to by all involved and turned over to technicians for wire-frame construction and the authors for resource estimation. 10.4 Drilling Factors Impacting Accuracy & Reliability of Results There are no other significant drilling or sampling factors that are expected to materially influence the accuracy and reliability of the results. Drilling 10-8 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Table 10.1: Drilling per year, Guanajuato Year Zones Drilling Company Location ID Total Depth (m) No. of Holes 2005 Esperanza BD Drilling Mexico Surface GTT05-001 to GTT05-006, GTT-317 and GTT-318 1,567.3 8 2006 Animas MMR Underground GTM06-001 to GTM06-013 687.1 13 Esperanza BD Drilling Mexico Surface GTT06-007 to GTT06-019 3205 13 Animas BD Drilling Mexico Surface GTT06-020 to GTT06-027 1,375.1 8 Promontorio BD Drilling Mexico Surface GTT06-028 to GTT06-034 1,010.0 7 Guanajuatito Canrock Drilling / HD Drilling (name change) Underground UG06-014 to UG06-016 111 3 2007 Cata Canrock Drilling / HD Drilling (name change) Underground EUG07-001 to EUG07-009 1,664.3 9 SVS Canrock Drilling / HD Drilling (name change) Surface SG07-035 to SG07-045 2,135.0 12 Tepeyac Canrock Drilling / HD Drilling (name change) Surface SG07-046 to SG07-052 1,477.4 7 Remedios Canrock Drilling / HD Drilling (name change) Surface SG07-053 to SG07-058 1,154.6 6 Promontorio Canrock Drilling / HD Drilling (name change) Surface SG07-059 to SG07-068 2,641.6 10 Animas MMR Underground UG07-017 to UG07-021, UG07-028 180.3 6 SVN MMR Underground UG07-022 to UG07-025, UG07-032 239.1 5 Rayas MMR Underground UG07-029 to UG07-031, UG07-034 to UG07-035, UG07-037 366.2 6 Guanajuatito MMR Underground UG07-033, UG07-036, UG07-039 to UG07-040 289.5 4 2008 Cata Canrock Drilling / HD Drilling (name change) Underground EUG07-010 to EUG07-037, UG08-043, UG08-049 to UG08-056, UG08-060, UG08-067 6,494.2 35 Guanajuatito BD Drilling Mexico MMR Surface/

Underground SG08-069 to SG08-070, UG07-038, UG07-041, UG07-044 to UG07-048, UG07-050, UG07-052 to UG07-053, UG07-057 to UG07-058, UG07-061 to UG07-063 1,178.6 17 Rayas MMR Underground UG07-042 44.2 1 Pozos MMR Underground UG08-055, UG08-059, UG08-064 to UG08-066, UG08-068, UG08-070 to UG08-071 497.9 8 2009 Cata MMR Underground UG08-069, UG08-072 to UG08-078, UGC09-001 to UGC09-011 1,088.3 19 Guanajuatito MMR Underground UG09-079 to UG09-087, UG09-093 to UG09-094 337.4 11 Pozos MMR Underground UG09-091 to UG09-092 133.7 2 2010 Cata Landdrill International, Mexico MMR Energold Drilling Corp. Underground EUG10-079 to EUG10-081, UG10-115, UG10-118, UGC10-012 to UGC10-017, UGC10-037 to UGC10-041 1,707.9 16 Guanajuatito Energold Drilling Corp. Underground UG09-095 to UG09-097, UGG10-001 to UGG10-021 2,519.6 24 Rayas Landdrill International, Mexico Underground EUG10-038 to EUG10-078, UG10-112 to UG10-113, UG10-116 to UG10-117 10,827.8 45 Pozos Landdrill International, Mexico Underground UG10-098 to UG10-107, UGC10-018 to UGC10-036 1,661.8 29 SV Landdrill International, Mexico Underground UG10-108 to UG10-111 69.8 4 Valenciana Energold Drilling Corp. Underground UGV10-042 to UGV10-048 778.1 7 2011 Cata Landdrill International, Mexico MMR Underground EUG11-082 to EUG11-090, UG11-132 to UG11-158 2,363.5 36 Guanajuatito Landdrill International, Mexico Underground UGG11-022 to UGG11-054 6,937.4 33 Rayas Landdrill International, Mexico Underground EUG11-101 to EUG11-131, EUG11-133, UG11-119 to UG11-131, UGM11-003 to UGM11-010 8,516.3 52 Pozos MMR Underground UGM11-001 UGM11-002 51.2 2 Santa Margarita Landdrill International, Mexico Underground UGSM11-001 to UGSM11-019 1,630.0 19 Valenciana Landdrill International, Mexico Underground EUG11-091 to EUG11-100, UGV11-001 to UGV11-005 2,845.0 15 Valenciana Surface EV11-001 409.4 1 Drilling 10-9 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Year Zones Drilling Company Location ID Total Depth (m) No. of Holes 2012 Cata MMR Servicios Drilling, Mexico Underground UG12-159 to UG12-174, UGC12-042 to UGC12-043, UGM12-024, UGM12-029 to UGM12-030, UGM12-051 1,262.8 22 Guanajuatito Landdrill International, Mexico Major Drilling, Mexico Underground UGG12-055 to UGG12-095, UGM12-012 to UGM12-015, UGM12-027 to UGM12-028 11,685.8 47 Rayas MMR Servicios Drilling, Mexico Underground UGM12-011, UGM12-016 to UGM12-023, UGM12-025 to UGM12-026, UGM12-031 to UGM12-035, UGM12-046 to UGM12-047, UGM12-050, UGSM12-020 to UGSM12-021, UGSM12-037, UGSM12-039 1,731.2 23 Pozos MMR Underground UGM12-048 to UGM12-049 93.2 2 San Cayetano Servicios Drilling, Mexico Underground UGSC12-001 to UGSC12-011 2,786.2 11 Santa Margarita Servicios Drilling, Mexico Landdrill International, Mexico Underground UGM12-036 to UGM12-045, UGM12-052 to UGM12-055 UGSM12-022 to UGSM12-036, UGSM12-038, UGSM12-040 to UGSM12-044 4,947.8 36 Valenciana Landdrill International, Mexico Servicios Drilling, Mexico Underground UGV12-006 to UGV12-053 6,788.9 48 2013 Cata Diamec 232 Underground UGC13-044 to UGC13-084, UGDC13-032 to UGDC13-034 5,626.6 45 Guanajuatito Servicios Drilling, Mexico Underground UGG13-096 to UGG13-117 4,062.4 22 Rayas Diamec 232 Underground UGD13-056 to UGD13-058 296.8 3 Pozos Diamec 232 Underground UGDP13-035, UGP13-001 to UGP13-031 1,995.3 32 San Cayetano Servicios Drilling, Mexico Underground UGSC13-012 to UGSC13-015 1,118.7 4 Santa Margarita Servicios Drilling, Mexico Underground UGSM13-046 to UGSM13-080 9,565.1 35 Valenciana Servicios Drilling, Mexico Underground UGV13-054 to UGV13-072 3,659.3 19 2014 Cata Diamec 232 Underground UGC14-001 to UGC14-010, UGC14-040 to UGC14-050, UGC14-053, UGC14-079 to UGC14-084, UGC14-169, 3,073.2 29 Guanajuatito Servicios Drilling, Mexico Underground UGG14-001 to UGG14-005 208.7 5 Pozos Diamec 232 Underground UGDP14-036 to UGDP14-041 258.7 6 San Cayetano Servicios Drilling, Mexico Underground UGSC14-016 to UGSC14-040 1,970.4 25 Santa Margarita Servicios Drilling, Mexico Underground UGDSM14-001 to UGDSM14-028, UGSM14-081 to UGSM14-090 3,763.8 37 Valenciana Servicios Drilling, Mexico Underground UGMV14-001 to UGMV14-009, UGV14-001 to UGV14-0029 3,284.2 36 2015 Cata Diamec 232 Underground UGC14-077, UGC15-055to UGC15-073, UGCN15-001 to UGCN15-006 3,190.6 26 Pozos Diamec 232 Underground UGDP15-042 to UGDP15-051, UGP15-001 to UGP15-010, UGP15-047 1,932.2 21 San Cayetano Servicios Drilling, Mexico Underground UGSC15-041 UGSC15-049 940.4 8 Santa Margarita Servicios Drilling, Mexico Underground UGDSM15-001 to UGDSM15-004, UGSM15-005 to UGSM15-007 688.8 7 Valenciana Servicios Drilling, Mexico Underground UGV15-030 to UGV15-073, UGVN15-002, UGVN15-004 5,467.0 46 2016 Los Pozos Versa Perforaciones SA de CV Underground UGP-001 to UGP16-003 792 3 Guanajuatito Versa Perforaciones SA de CV Underground UGG16-001 to UGG16-011, UGGM16-001 to UGGM16-006 3,473.7 17 Santa Margarita Versa Perforaciones SA de CV Underground UGDSM16-001 to UGDSM16-002, UGMP16-001, UGP16-004 421.5 4 Valenciana Versa Perforaciones SA de CV Underground UGV16-001 to UGV16-010 2,355.0 10 Drilling 10-10 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Year Zones Drilling Company Location ID Total Depth (m) No. of Holes 2017 Cata Versa Perforaciones SA de CV Underground UGC-001 to UGC17-010, UGDC17-001 2,434.0 11 GTTO Versa Perforaciones SA de CV UGG17-001 to UGG17-011 3,516.0 11 Los Pozos Versa Perforaciones SA de CV UGP17-002 200.0 1 Rayas Versa Perforaciones SA de CV UGMPM17-001 to UGMPM17-004, UGMR17-001, UGP17-001, UGPM17-001 to UGPM17-004 1,518.0 10 Santa Margarita Versa Perforaciones SA de CV UGMSM17-001 to UGMSM-003 98.1 3 Valenciana Versa Perforaciones SA de CV UGDV17-001, UGV17-001 to UGV17-040 5,837.7 41 2018 Rayas DR Drilling Underground PZDR18-003 to PZDR18-010 285.0 8 Los Pozos DR Drilling PZDR18-001 to PZDR18-002, PZDR18-011 to PZDR18-013 232.8 5 Los Pozos Versa Perforaciones SA de CV UGMR18-001 to UGMR18-003, UGPM18-002 313.0 4 Cata Versa Perforaciones SA de CV UGCM18-003 to UGCM18-006 152.5 4 GTTO Versa Perforaciones SA de CV UGG18-001 to UGG18-018, UGGD18-001 to UGGD18-004, UGDG18-005, UGGD18-006 4,855.3 24 Santa Margarita Versa Perforaciones SA de CV UGDSM18-001 to UGDSM18-004 201.9 4 Rayas Versa Perforaciones SA de CV Underground UGMPM18-001, UGPM18-001, UGPM18-004 337.6 3 Valenciana Versa Perforaciones SA de CV Underground/

Surface UGV18-001 to UGV18-021, UGDV18-001 to UGDV-002 3,590.0 23 2019 Los Pozos OV Drilling Underground/

Surface UGP19-001 to UGP19-044, SP19-001 to SP19-007, UGDP19-001 to UGDP19-015 4,450.7 66 Promontorio OV Drilling Underground UGPM19-001 to UGPM19-040 2,523.1 39 Valenciana OV Drilling Underground UGV19-001 to UGV19-018 1,819.0 18 2020 Guanajuatito KAV Drilling Underground UGG20-001 to UGG20-06 437.0 6 Los Pozos KAV Drilling Underground UGP20-001 to UGP20-091, UGSM20-008 6,897.0 92 Santa Margarita KAV Drilling Underground UGSM20-001 to UGSM20-007, UGSM20-009 2,012.5 8 Valenciana KAV Drilling Underground UGV20-001 to UGV20-008 2,756.0 8 2021¹ Guanajuatito Underground UGG21-001 to UGG21-007 1154.0 7 Cata UGC21-001 to UGC21-014 624.0 14 Los Pozos Underground UGP21-001 to UGP21-018, UGPZI21-012, UGPZI21-013 1,574.5 20 Promontorio UGPRI21-008 to UGPRI21-011 284.0 4 Valenciana Underground UGV21-001 to UGV21-019, UGVI21-001 to UGVI21-007 2,906.4 26 Total 206,646.0 1,582 Note: 1. January 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021 Drilling 10-11 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Table 10.2: Drilling per year, San Ignacio Year Drilling Company Location ID Total Depth (m) Number of Holes 2010 BD Drilling Mexico Surface ESI10-001 to ESI10-005 2,294.0 5 2011 BD Drilling Mexico Surface ESI11-006 to ESI11-061 16,878.5 56 2012 BD Drilling Mexico Surface ESI12-062 to ESI12-103 9,556.3 43 2013 Servicios Drilling Surface ESI13-104 to ESI13-116 1,143.6 13 2014 Rock Drill Surface ESI14-117 to ESI14-141 3,728.0 25 Servicios Drilling, Mexico Underground UGSI14-001 to UGSI14-002 104.1 2 2015 Rock Drill Surface ESI15-142 to ESI15-157 2,256.9 16 Servicios Drilling, Mexico Underground UGSI15-001 to UGSI15-018 2,482.5 18 2016 Maza Drilling Surface ESI16-158 to ESI16-174 3,765.8 17 Versa Perforaciones SA de CV Underground UGSI16-001 to UGSI16-026 5,263.9 26 2017 Maza Drilling Surface ESI17-175 to ESI17-230 13,962.5 56 Versa Perforaciones SA de CV Underground UGDSI17-001 to UGDSI17-003, UGSI17-001 to

UGSI17-043 8,202.5 46 2018 Maza Drilling Surface ESI18-231 to ESI18-250 6,121.6 20 Versa Perforaciones SA de CV Underground UGSI18-001 to UGSI18-033 5,600.8 33 2019 Maza Drilling Surface ESI19-251 to ESI19-280 7,482.1 30 Versa Perforaciones SA de CV Underground UGSI19-001 to UGSI19-045 3,239.0 45 2020 Versa Perforaciones SA de CV Surface ESI20-281 to ESI20-315 7,267.5 35 DR Drilling Underground UGSI20-046 to UGSI20-082 2,890.2 37 2021¹ Versa Perforaciones SA de CV Surface ESI21-316 to ESI21-340 8,241.0 37 KAV Drilling Underground UGSI21-001 to UGSI21-005 363.5 5 Total 110,844.3 565 Note: 1. January 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021 Drilling 10-12 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 11.0 Sampling Methodology & Procedures 11.1 Drill Core Sampling The drill core samples were prepared by technicians working under the direction of the Mine and Exploration Geologists. The exploration diamond drill core is of HQ and NQ diameter. The production holes drilled prior to July 2011 were generally AQ diameter. During July 2011, a BQ diameter rig (Diamec) was added to the production drilling capacity. Depending on the diameter of the drill core to be sampled, it is either cut in half using a diamond bladed saw (NQ and HQ) or sampled whole (AQ and BQ). A technician then records the intervals for sampling in a numbered and perforated ticket book, a numbered part of each ticket is stapled to the core tray at the appropriate sample interval and the butt portion of the ticket book is completed with drill hole number and interval information. For each sample interval, the core (or half core) is placed along with a numbered ticket inside a pre-numbered clear plastic sample bag. The bag is then tied with string and delivered with other samples from the same hole to the onsite Cata laboratory. Sample numbers and intervals are written on the ticket books for later data capture. Sample lengths are generally determined by mineralogical or lithological characteristics. For the exploration drilling, the protocol is for maximum sample lengths to be 1.5m and the minimum length to be 0.5 meters. For production drilling, in areas of little or no obvious mineralization, maximum sample lengths are from 1.5 to 2.0 meters. In mineralized or silicified zones, the maximum sample length is reduced to 0.6 meters while the minimum length is 0.3 meters. There are several instances where drill samples with lengths greater than 2.0 meters occur in the database, the reason being that for broken and/or small diameter core. In the authors' opinion, drill sample preparation methods carried out by Great Panther personnel are adequate, appropriate and of industry standard. 11.2 Channel Sampling Procedures Channel sampling is carried out daily in accessible stopes and development headings by technicians after the sample positions are marked out by a geologist and a detailed drawing of the face is made. The samples consist of chips broken along a line across the structure using a rock hammer and chisel. The quality of the channel samples is more variable than the drill samples. The rock is observed to be highly variable in hardness and competence and it is therefore difficult to achieve volumetrically consistent representation along the entire sample length. Sample bias can result where higher grades happen to correlate with zones of hardness characteristics. The increased variance may also be due to the use of the mat rolling technique to reduce the channel sample mass. It is recommended that an alternative method to mat rolling be used to reduce the sample size if possible. The channel sample data is stored digitally in Microsoft SQL© database, along with grade information and notes regarding the location from which the sample was taken. Improvements in the documentation of underground sampling were instituted in 2012 so that continuous channel sampling is recorded as a pseudo-drill hole. This system has made compositing of samples possible. In the authors' opinion, channel sample preparation methods carried out by Great Panther are adequate, appropriate and of industry standard. Sampling Methodology & Procedures 11-1 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 11.3 Sample Preparation, Analytical Methodology, & Procedures 11.3.1 Analytical Laboratory Most of the analytical work was carried out at an on-site laboratory managed by Great Panther staff, which is located within the confines of the Cata facility The laboratory was constructed by the SGS Group under the supervision of Great Panther and from 2006 - 2018 was operated by the SGS Group. The laboratory reverted to Company management (Cata laboratory) at the beginning of 2019, and therefore lost its accreditation that was gained when under management of the SGS Group. However the staff and procedures were maintained. The laboratory is equipped to perform Aqua Regia digest, fire assay, gravimetric and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS). The analysis process involves initial receipt of samples by Cata laboratory from Geology personnel followed by oven-drying of samples. Dry samples are then run through a crusher (10 mesh) and subsequently a 200g split is run through a disc mill for pulverizing to 98% passing 200 mesh. Samples are analysed by Aqua Regia with an AA finish, and any that report greater than 10g/t Au or 300g/t Ag are re-analysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. The laboratory can also perform determinations for arsenic, copper, lead, zinc, and antimony but these elements are not typically analysed for drill hole or channel samples. The author visited the Cata laboratory and found it to be orderly and appropriately configured for the analytical work required. Internal QA/QC conducted, and analytical methods used, are to industry standard. The laboratory was ISO certified under SGS Group to the end of 2018. An enhanced umpire assay regime was commenced in early 2019, by submitting GMC Exploration department core sample pulps to SGS-Durango for re-assay. This includes re-assay of core samples and Company inserted standards, blanks, and duplicates. 11.3.2 Density Determination Samples approximately 10cm in length were selected from whole or half-core (NQ or HQ) by the field technician and returned to the core box after bulk density determinations were completed. The test work was completed on site by field technicians and followed the water submersion method on air-dried samples (not in an oven). Non-friable, non-porous core samples were weighed in air and then weighed while suspended from the scale in a basket, which was submerged in water. The raw information was recorded on paper logs. Although no formal QA/QC program was in place to provide confidence in the precision or accuracy of the results, the results are within the range of expected density values for the material tested. It is recommended that duplicate samples selected at a standard frequency be sent to an external laboratory for testing and the scale monitored regularly using a standard weight to add confidence to the dataset. The author believes that the bulk density test work was conducted using appropriate procedures and is reliable for Mineral Resource estimation. 11.4 Sample Security Sample security is considered by the authors to be acceptable and in line with common industry practices. The Geology Department and Exploration core sheds and the Cata laboratory are located within the Cata Facility which is fenced and guarded around the clock. 11.5 Quality Assurance & Quality Control Methodology & Procedures Until the end of 2018 the SGS-GTO / Cata laboratory manager conducted routine Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) and instrument calibration and maintained a database of the results. This was continued with the reversion of the laboratory to Company management. Sampling Methodology & Procedures 11-2 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Additional to internal laboratory QA/QC monitoring, Great Panther personnel also insert quarter-core duplicates, standards, and blanks into the channel and drill sample streams as well as arranging regular umpire checks with a Certified Laboratory. The protocol is for a duplicate for every 19 samples, and one blank and a standard for every 40 samples. Suspicious QA/QC results are detected by the Database Administrator who informs the relevant Geologist. Re-assaying is performed in cases where data entry and sample collection issues such as sample swaps are ruled out by the Geologist. In January 2013, Great Panther Topia and Guanajuato QA/QC data were audited by Dr. Wesley M. Johnson of Quality Analysis Consultants. Regarding SGS GTO laboratory, the author has stated that 'There is no obvious problem with the data generated in the laboratory from either an accuracy or a precision standpoint.' (Johnson, 2013). As a precaution with the laboratory reverting to the Company the authors have run parallel analytical work on GMC drill program whereby samples are initially prepared and assayed at Cata laboratory, and pulps sent to SGS-Durango certified assay facility for re-assay, including inserted blanks, duplicates, and standards. QA/QC material herein considered and reviewed for this report include samples from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021 inclusive for San Ignacio and Guanajuato. Sample batches are only included in this TR's mineral resource estimate if after analysis the sample batch passes the QA/QC monitoring In the case of sample batches with QA/QC failures, re-analysis is requested of the batch or intervals effected. In the authors' opinion, the QA/QC program employed by Great Panther is adequate, appropriate and is in line with industry standards. 11.5.1 Blanks The blank material was collected from a barren rhyolite tuff (La Bufa Formation) on the south side of Guanajuato. It was crushed, pulverized, and homogenized at the Cata laboratory. During the period considered herein, blanks were analysed in the laboratory by either Aqua Regia digest with Atomic Absorption finish (Ag, Au). Blank material was also shipped to SGS-Durango as part of the QA/QC from exploration department drill core. The results of each are charted below. Values limits for gold and silver should not exceed 0.005 g/t and 2 g/t (SGS-Durango) or 5 g/t (Cata lab), respectively. Figure 11.1 through Figure 11.4 illustrates the assay results for blank samples. Table 11.1 below provides details of Blanks result outliers from the established accepted parameters inserted on underground channel and DDH sampling activities. Two outliers for Au and Ag are likely mislabelled standard samples. Of the remaining 19 gold outliers six were >0.01g/t and ranging up to 0.28g/t. It is the authors' opinion that the blank insertion program is adequate and that the results are of sufficient quality for use in the Mineral Resource estimation. Table 11.1: Blanks outside QA/QC accepted parameters Element Material Total No. over

(Au<0.005 & Ag< 2 ppm) Percentage

outside limits Au Blank 838 21 2.51% Ag Blank 837 4 0.005% Sampling Methodology & Procedures 11-3 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 11.1: Ag assays of "Blank" material, U/G sampling Figure 11.2: Au assays of "Blank" material, U/G sampling Figure 11.3: Ag assays of "Blank" material, DDH sampling Sampling Methodology & Procedures 11-4 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 11.4: Au assays of "Blank" material, DDH sampling 11.5.2 Standards Between 2017-2018, two standards (GTS11 and GTS12) were produced by SGS-Durango laboratory and certified by SGS© after Round Robin assaying by five laboratories (4 external). African Mineral Standards (AMIS) supplied a standard GTS13, starting July 2019. In 2020, GTS14 and GTS15 were purchased from OREAS. In 2020 GTS16 and GTS17 were commissioned from SGS in Durango using GMC collected sample material. In 2020 GTS18 was commissioned from Corporacion Quimica Platenum based in Siloa, Mexico using GMC collected sample material. Previously, thirteen (13) other standards developed by WCM Minerals© (PM929, PM1140, PM114 and PM1129), SGS© Durango (GTS03, GTS05, GTS06, GTS07, GTS08, GTS09, and GTS10), SKYLINE© (GTS04), and Rocklabs© (SP49) had been in usage prior to 2017. Seven standards, GTS10, GTS12, GTS13, and GTS15 through GTS18, were used during the time of this TR. Table 11.2 provides the limits for each standard used at GMC. Table 11.3 below, provide details of the standard sample results for underground channel samples which fall outside three standard deviations of the expected value. Table 11.4 below, provide details of the standard sample results for drill core samples which fall outside three standard deviations of the expected value. Figure 11.5 through Figure 11.24 illustrate the assay results for standards samples from August 1, 2020 through July 31, 2021 at San Ignacio and Guanajuato. Table 11.2: Expected values for the GMC Standards used for QA/QC STD Element Method Certified Value Tolerance Interval Date of Usage Source Low High From To GTS03 Ag ICP12B 45.64 27.76 63.52 3/2/2009 6/1/2013 Internal standard prepared from Guanajuato Vein Material by SGS-Durango Au ICP12B 0.3 0.06 0.54 GTS04 Ag ICP12B 165 141 189 3/31/2009 12/5/2012 Internal standard prepared from Guanajuato Vein Material by Skyline Au ICP12B 1.15 0.73 1.57 GTS05 Ag 4A_AAS 36.86 26.51 47.21 10/19/2012 12/29/2015 Internal standard prepared from Guanajuato Vein Material by SGS-Durango Au Au_AA23 0.353 0.245 0.461 GTS06 Ag 4A_AAS 121 94.39 147.61 10/17/2012 12/23/2014 Internal standard prepared from Guanajuato Vein Material by SGS-Durango Au Au_AA23 1.133 0.773 1.493 GTS07 Ag 4A_AAS 48.5 40.4 56.6 4/7/2014 1/21/2016 Internal standard prepared from Guanajuato Vein Material by SGS-Durango Au Au_AA23 0.372 0.282 0.462 GTS08 Ag 4A_AAS 7.6 4 11.2 4/23/2014 11/30/2015 Internal standard prepared from Guanajuato Vein Material by SGS-Durango Au Au_AA23 0.615 0.405 0.825 GTS09 Ag GE_AA321E 155.2 120.7 189.7 9/1/2015 4/28/2017 Internal standard prepared from Guanajuato Vein Material by SGS-Durango Au GE_FA313 1.369 0.979 1.759 GTS10 Ag FAA313 114.8 100.25 129.35 2/4/2017 Current Internal standard prepared from Guanajuato Vein Material by SGS-Durango Au GE_FA313 0.549 0.429 0.669 GTS11 Ag FAA313 137.63 123.56 151.70 6/4/2017 Current Internal standard prepared from Guanajuato Vein Material by SGS-Durango Au FAA313 0.798 0.648 0.948 Sampling Methodology & Procedures 11-5 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex STD Element Method Certified Value Tolerance Interval Date of Usage Source Low High From To GTS12 Ag FAA313 302.10 278.10 326.10 6/4/2017 Current Internal standard prepared from Guanajuato Vein Material by SGS-Durango Au FAA313 1.579 1.399 1.759 GTS13 Ag FAA_GE/GC 158 135.2 180.8 07/27/2019 Current AMIS Au FAA_GE/GC 2.49 1.650 3.329 GTS14 Ag ASS_GE 50.1 44.88 55.32 01/20/2020 Current OREAS Au FAG_GC 0.712 0.712 0.838 GTS15 Ag ASS_GE 118 103.6 132.4 02/05/2020 Current OREAS Au FAG_GC 1.95 1.75 2.15 GTS16 Ag FAG_GC 28.6 24.5 32.8 03/09/2020 Current SGS Au FAG_GCAA 0.77 0.62 0.91 GTS17 Ag FAG_GC 433 410 455 03/30/2020 Current SGS Au FAG_GCAA 2.74 2.31 3.17 GTS18 Ag FA-AA 243.88 231.69 256.07 10/05/2020 Current Corporacion Quimica Platinum Au FA-Grav 1.354 1.205 1.503 PM1129 Ag FAA313 34 32 38.1 7/27/2011 5/16/2012 WCM Minerals Commercial Gold and Silver Reference Material Au FAA313 3.46 3.18 3.99 PM1114 Ag FAA313 330 315 355 1/28/2011 9/13/2011 WCM Minerals Commercial Gold and Silver Reference Material Au FAA313 1.61 1.545 1.72 PM1140 Ag FAA313 48.4 46 51 9/12/2012 12/12/2012 WCM Minerals Commercial Gold and Silver Reference Material Au FAA313 1658 1577.2 1748.5 PM929 Ag FAA313 65 60.45 67.1 8/25/2012 9/25/2012 WCM Minerals Commercial Gold and Silver Reference Material Au FAG313 5.1 4.87 5.428 SP49 Ag FAG313 60.2 59.2 61.2 8/8/2011 12/27/2012 Rocklabs. Feldspar minerals, basalt and iron pyrite with Feldspar minerals, basalt, and iron pyrite with minor quantities of finely divided gold and silver-containing minerals Au FAG313 18.34 18.22 18.46 Table 11.3: Standard sample results outside 3 standard deviations, U/G sampling Element Standard ID Total No. outside 3 Std. Dev. Percentage outside 3 Std. Dev. Ag GTS13 128 4 3.1% Au GTS13 128 0 0.0% Ag GTS15 128 16 12.5% Au GTS15 128 13 10.2% Ag GTS17 43 9 20.9% Au GTS17 43 2 4.7% Ag GTS18 221 4 1.8% Au GTS18 221 0 0.0% Table 11.4: Standard sample results outside 3 standard deviations, DDH sampling Element Standard ID Total No. outside 3 Std. Dev. Percentage outside 3 Std. Dev. Ag GTS10 1 0 0.0% Au GTS10 1 0 0.0% Ag GTS12 1 0 0.0% Au GTS12 1 0 0.0% Ag GTS13 13 0 0.0% Au GTS13 13 0 0.0% Ag GTS16 150 32 21.3% Au GTS16 150 6 4.0% Ag GTS17 142 7 4.9% Au GTS17 142 6 4.2% Ag GTS18 15 1 6.7% Au GTS18 15 0 0.0% Sampling Methodology & Procedures 11-6 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex A few comments are needed regarding the failure rates of Au or Ag in the standards. The most used standards from underground sampling were GTS13, GTS15, GTS17, and GTS18. Standards GTS13 and GTS18 had low (<5%) failure rates for both Au and Ag. Standard GTS15 had high failure rates for Ag (12.5%) and Au (10.2%), while GTS17 had a high failure rate for Ag (20.9%), but a low failure rate for Au (4.7%). Regarding the drill hole used standards GTS10 and GTS12 were only used once, each, and both Au and Ag in both had 0% failure rate. GTS13 was modestly used with 0% failures for Au and Ag in 13 samples used. GTS18 was also modestly used with 1 Ag failure (6.7%) and no Au failures in 15 samples used. The dominantly used standards were GTS16 and GTS17. GTS16 had a high failure rate for Ag at 21.3% while the gold failure rate was below 5%. GTS17 had low failure rates for both Au and Ag. As for why standard GTS17 had a high Ag failure rate with the underground samples while a low Ag failure rate with the drill hole samples is unknown but all the failures were on the low side (except one high side failure with the underground sample submissions). A closer look was made into the drill hole submitted samples with GTS16, as the standard in many cases was assayed at both Cata and SGS-Durango labs (SGS-DGO). Overall, the failure rate for Ag was 21.3%, but Ag failed at both SGS-Durango at a rate of 29.1% (16 of 55 standard assays), and Ag failed at the Cata lab at a rate of 14.9% (21 of 141 standard assays). The SGS-Durango lab failed dominantly on the high side, while the Cata lab failed equally on the high and low sides. Why certain standards tend to fail (dominantly in silver) needs further investigation. It is the authors' opinion that the standard insertion program is adequate and that the results are of sufficient quality for use in the Mineral Resource estimation. Figure 11.5: Ag assays of Standard "GTS13", U/G sampling Figure 11.6: Au assays of Standard "GTS13", U/G sampling Sampling Methodology & Procedures 11-7 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 11.7: Ag assays of Standard "GTS15", U/G sampling Figure 11.8: Au assays of Standard "GTS15", U/G sampling Figure 11.9: Ag assays of Standard "GTS17", U/G sampling Figure 11.10: Au assays of Standard "GTS17", U/G sampling Sampling Methodology & Procedures 11-8 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 11.11: Ag assays of Standard "GTS18", U/G sampling Figure 11.12: Au assays of Standard "GTS18", U/G sampling Figure 11.13: Ag assays of Standard "GTS10", DDH sampling Figure 11.14: Au assays of Standard "GTS10", DDH sampling Sampling Methodology & Procedures 11-9 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 11.15: Ag assays of Standard "GTS12", DDH sampling Figure 11.16: Au assays of Standard "GTS12", DDH sampling Figure 11.17: Ag assays of Standard "GTS13", DDH sampling Figure 11.18: Au assays of Standard "GTS13", DDH sampling Sampling Methodology & Procedures 11-10 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 11.19: Ag assays of Standard "GTS16", DDH sampling Figure 11.20: Au assays of Standard "GTS16", DDH sampling Figure 11.21: Ag assays of Standard "GTS17", DDH sampling Figure 11.22: Au assays of Standard "GTS17", DDH sampling Sampling Methodology & Procedures 11-11 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 11.23: Ag assays of Standard "GTS18", DDH sampling Figure 11.24: Au assays of Standard "GTS18", DDH sampling 11.5.3 Duplicates Duplicates are routinely taken for channel samples and drill samples and are sent to the laboratory to be assayed via the same method as the respective originals. An analysis of the results of all duplicate-original pairs assayed during the period considered revealed the following R2 coefficient determinations for Ag and Au, under-ground sampling returned 0.900 and 0.797 respectively, and diamond drill sampling returned 0.967 and 0.326 respectively. On a closer look at the diamond drill sampling Au R2 coefficient determinations, if 4 duplicate pairs are removed then the R2 coefficient is a more reasonable 0.724. Of the four samples one has a differing Au value of >30g/t while the other three samples have variations of 1-2g/t between labs. A close review of the duplicate assays needs to be done upon receiving assay certificates so that both original and duplicate can be re-assayed. These results are considered reasonable due to the nugget effect associated with the various mineralized zones at Guanajuato and San Ignacio operations. Figure 11.25 through Figure 11.28 illustrate the assay results for duplicate samples. Figure 11.29 filtered out four duplicate DDH pairs with notable assay variations. Sampling Methodology & Procedures 11-12 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 11.25: Ag analysis of duplicate-original pair results in U/G sample batches Figure 11.26: Au analysis of duplicate-original pair results in U/G sample batches Figure 11.27: Ag analysis of duplicate-original pair results in DDH sample batches Sampling Methodology & Procedures 11-13 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 11.28: Au analysis of duplicate-original pair results in DDH sample batches Figure 11.29: Au analysis of duplicate-original pair results in DDH sample batches (filtered) 11.5.4 Umpire Checks A program of umpire assaying was initiated in 2019, and continued through the effective period of this report, as an additional QA/QC measure. QA/QC monitoring of the GMC laboratory includes shipping all exploration drill-hole pulps to SGS-DGO for re-analysis and statistical comparison of assay values using correlation coefficients. All original assay-umpire assay pairs have been considered for the effective period. Figure 11.30 and Figure 11.31 represent the plots of the R2 coefficient of correlation for silver (0.954) and gold (0.909) between the sample pairs. A high correlation exists between the Cata lab (MVS-GTO) and SGS-DGO. Overall correlation between original and umpire lab assays is considered reasonable and acceptable. Sampling Methodology & Procedures 11-14 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 11.30: Ag lab result sample correlation, DDH sampling Figure 11.31: Au lab result sample correlation, DDH sampling 11.6 Qualified Persons Statement on Sampling, Analysis, & Quality Control Sample batches are only included in this TR's mineral resource estimate if after analysis, the sample batch passes the QA/QC monitoring. In the case of sample batches with QA/QC failures, re-analysis is requested of the batch or intervals effected and the QA/QC re-evaluated. After verification, in the authors' opinion that appropriate chain of custody and sample selection, sample preparation, analysis and QA/QC procedures were followed during the sample preparation and analytical process for the period covered by this TR and that they are adequate, appropriate and in line with industry standards. The author recommends that although the quality control insertion program is adequate, it may be improved and should be monitored on monthly basis. In this way, incidents where a number of batches of samples were analysed due to the incorrect location or description code attributed to standard and blank analyses, could have been avoided. Sampling Methodology & Procedures 11-15 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 12.0 Data Verification 12.1 Data Verification Procedures The GMC database review (both Guanajuato and San Ignacio drill and channel samples) included drill-hole location, down-hole survey, lithology, mineralogy, alteration, density, structural features, recovery and RQD, and sample assays, including the results from quality control samples. The data from the supplied database was checked for missing intervals, out of sequence intervals, non-numerical values, negative values, and any other obvious errors. Any data found to have such issues were either individually investigated and resolved or excluded from the final database used in modelling. The validity of the channel sample and drill hole samples assays were audited. For the drill hole data audit, assay certificates of seventeen dispatches of holes drilled between August 1, 2020 and July 31, 2021 were selected, and compared with assays stored in the database. All results taken from certificates concurred completely with results stored in the database for both Au and Ag (a total of 977 results were checked). The logging and sampling procedures were reviewed on site and the authors are satisfied that they meet industry standard practices. Geological logs were reviewed against selected intersections of half core from three drill holes. Core box intervals were checked and compared measurements of core recovery and RQD against values recorded in the database. Geology and mineralization were observed as described in the logs. No significant discrepancies were observed. The validity of the channel sample assays was audited in the same way as described above for the drill samples. Eighteen dispatches were selected within the period August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021. All channel samples within the dispatches were compared by element as provided on the assay certificates with the results stored in the database (a total of 1,066 results checked). All results taken from certificates concurred completely with results stored in the database for both Au and Ag. The onsite assay laboratory was inspected and found to be secure, orderly, and appropriately configured for the analytical work required. The assay protocols are conventional methods, commonly used in the industry. 12.2 Limitations of Data Verification The authors thoroughly reviewed and audited the data and found no significant issues or inconsistencies. 12.3 Qualified Persons Statement on Data Verification The author has verified the data and data verification procedures and is of the opinion that the data underlying the information is adequate for the Mineral Resources estimation or opinions contained in this report. Data Verification 12-1 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 13.0 Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing Ore from the Great Panther's Guanajuato and San Ignacio operations are being treated at the Guanajuato site plant. Great Panther have operated the metallurgical plant since 2006. The processing plant uses conventional crushing, grinding, milling, flotation, and concentrate dewatering circuits to generate sulphide concentrates containing silver and gold, which are sent offsite for smelting and refining. The plant operated at a rate of 679 tonnes per operating day for the effective period of this TR from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021. This included 163,012 tonnes milled from the Guanajuato Mining Complex, at a head grade of 120g/t Ag and 1.53g/t Au, and specifically 46,910 tonnes from Guanajuato, at a head grade of 173g/t Ag and 1.18g/t Au, and 116,102 tonnes from San Ignacio, at a head grade of 98g/t Ag and 1.67g/t Au. Silver and gold are recovered as components of a sulphide concentrate containing pyrite, electrum, and silver sulphide minerals. As of July 2016, the practice of separately "batching" Guanajuato and San Ignacio ores was ended and the ores from both mines are blended before crushing and milled concurrently. The recoveries for the effective period of this report (August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021) were 86.4% for silver and 85.7% for gold. Blending of the Guanajuato and San Ignacio material began in July 2016 and the processing (milling) of the blended ore continues to date. In addition to the operation of the plant, Great Panther has undertaken some metallurgical test-work aimed at improving the operation of the plant. During 2011 this has included the addition of a new flotation section with the installation of five new fully automated Outotec cells which replaced the old sections of rougher cells. In 2012 a small regrind mill was installed with improvements in metallurgical recoveries. In 2012 and 2013 the primary crushing units were upgraded with a new Metso HP300 crusher, and new vibrating twin screens. Lastly, in 2013, a new state of the art filter press was installed to reduce water content in the concentrate. For additional metallurgical testing refer to Section 17.0 of this Technical Report. The metallurgical testing samples were collected throughout the active areas of the mine and are representative of the mineralization present at Guanajuato and San Ignacio. There are no deleterious elements or processing factors that significantly affect the extraction of silver and gold into the concentrate. Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing 13-1 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 14.0 Mineral Resource Estimates The Mineral Resource estimates included in this TR are forward-looking statements. There are material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the conclusions, forecasts, or projections set out in this TR. Some of the material factors include differences from the assumptions made in the TR regarding grades, metals prices, currency exchange rates, metals production rates, schedule of development, labour, consumables and other material costs, markets and market prices, and other circumstances such that the project proceeds, as described in the TR. See Section 24.0 for a discussion about the forward-looking statements included in this TR and the key assumptions upon which they are based, and risks and uncertainties associated with such forward-looking statements. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves have no demonstrated economic viability. 14.1 Introduction This report includes updated Mineral Resource estimates for the GMC Guanajuato and San Ignacio operations with an effective date of July 31, 2021. This update supersedes the previous mineral resource estimates for the Guanajuato and San Ignacio by Brown and Nourpour (2020a), Brown and Nourpour (2020b), and Brown and Nourpour (2020c), and Wunder (2018), with effective dates of July 31, 2020, October 31, 2019, July 31, 2019, and August 31, 2017, respectively. There are no known environmental, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political or other factors that are expected to materially affect the Mineral Resource estimates detailed in this report. The Company has been experiencing delays in obtaining approvals to expand the GMC tailings storage facility which if not resolved may affect the GMC operations. For a discussion of these permitting matters, refer to Section 20.2.3 of this report. Geological modelling and subsequent Mineral Resource estimation were performed by Great Panther under the supervision of the Qualified Persons in accordance with the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (November 2019). The geological data compilation, interpretation, geological modelling and Mineral Resource estimation methods and procedures are described in the following Sections. 14.1.1 Definition of Mineral Resource Estimates For estimating the Mineral Resources for the Great Panther GMC mines, the Qualified Person has applied the definitions of "Mineral Resource" as set forth in the CIM Definitions Standards, adopted May 10, 2014 (CIMDS). Under CIMDS, a Mineral Resource is defined as: "…a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade or quality and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade or quality, continuity and other geological characteristics of a Mineral Resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge, including sampling." Mineral Resources are subdivided into classes of Measured, Indicated, and Inferred, with the level of confidence reducing with each class, respectively. Mineral Resources are reported as in-situ tonnage and are not adjusted for mining losses or mining recovery. There are no Mineral Reserves disclosed in this report. During the effective period of this TR (August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021) at total of 46,910 tonnes grading 173g/t silver and 1.18g/t gold has been milled from Guanajuato, and a total of 116,102 tonnes grading 98g/t silver and 1.67g/t gold has been milled from San Ignacio. The resources were estimated from six area-specific block models at Guanajuato, and eighteen block models at San Ignacio. A set of 44 wireframes representing the mineralized zones served to constrain the block models and data subsequently used in Inverse Distance Cubed (ID3) Au and Ag grade interpolation. The effective date of the estimate is July 31, 2021. Mineral Resource Estimates 14-1 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex The geological interpretation was provided by the Company. Wireframe modelling was completed using MICROMINE and Leapfrog 3D geological modelling software and grade estimation and geological modelling completed using by MICROMINE software. 14.2 Geological Database All underground channel and drill hole sample data collected under the supervision of the Guanajuato Geology Department are entered and stored within a Microsoft SQL database. Sample intervals with assay values lower than the detection limit for silver and gold were imported at the detection limit. The MICROMINE database records the sample as being less than detection. For analysis in external software (e.g. MS Excel), the values were converted to half the detection limit. 14.2.1 Guanajuato A validated dataset (see Section 12.0 of this TR for Database Validation) extracted from the Guanajuato SQL database and subsequently used in modelling consisted of 1,584 drill holes and 189,867 underground channel samples. This dataset contained data current up to and including July 31, 2021. Most holes in the dataset are angled towards the northeast at moderate to steep angles in fans collared from development headings located in the hanging wall of the mineralized vein structures. Holes range in length from 3 meters to 430 meters. Channel samples with an average width of 0.76 meters consist primarily of individual samples with corresponding mid-point co-ordinates; all have azimuth and dip information to allow display of "pseudo drill holes". Drilling is spread out over an approximate area of 3,650 meters (northwest-southeast) by 1,000 meters (northeast-southwest). The average drill sample length is 1.09 meters. 14.2.2 San Ignacio A validated dataset (see Section 12.0 of this TR for Database Validation) extracted from the Guanajuato SQL database and subsequently used in modelling consisted of 573 drill holes and 76,299 underground channel samples. This dataset contained data current up to and including July 31, 2021. Most holes in the dataset are angled towards the west-southwest at moderate to steep angles in fans collared from development headings located in the hanging wall of the mineralized vein structures. Holes range in length from 9 meters to 600 meters and the average drill sample length is 0.91 meters. Channel samples with an average width of 0.67 meters consist primarily of individual samples with corresponding mid-point co-ordinates; all have azimuth and dip information to allow display of "pseudo drill holes". For this report, drill holes and underground samples between sections 1,200S and 1,225N, were utilized in the Mineral Resource estimate. 14.3 Geological Interpretation 14.3.1 Topography & Underground Workings All wireframes for underground workings were generated by Great Panther personnel using a combination of digitized historic level plans and drill-hole logs. These wireframes were subsequently cut from the mineralization wireframes to generate total mined solids. 14.3.2 Geological Modelling Domains Domain modelling is generally considered the first step in estimating resources for a mineral deposit. It consists of separating the mineralized material into different domains with distinct geological characteristics, grade distributions, and spatial continuity of geology and grade. In practice, each domain takes the form of a 3D envelope often interpreted on sections or levels by a geologist. Mineral Resource Estimates 14-2 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 14.3.2.1 Guanajuato There are 26 wireframes representing each of the mineralized zones contained within the six areas created by Great Panther personnel and provided for use in resource modelling. Each wireframes' name was assigned to the block model and assay intervals associated with each zone. Every assay located at >50% within one or more of the 26 wireframes received a corresponding code. Details on area and zone names and zone orientation are presented in Table 14.1. Table 14.1: Vein and vein orientation, Guanajuato Area Zone/Vein Dip (Deg) Dip Direction (Deg) Cata Cata Contacto -46 236 Cata Alto1 -41 227 Cata Alto2 -34 207 Cata Alto3 -35 193 Cata Alto4 -19 233 Cata Alto4a -6 215 Cata Alto 5 -30 192 Los Pozos Pozos VM FW -41 235 Pozos VM HW -38 235 Guanajuatito GTTO VM -45 235 GTTO BO -53 235 Santa Margarita SM Camacho -50 195 SM Martin -47 195 SM Mendiola -61 197 SM VM FW -40 233 SM HW below 510 -48 235 Valenciana VA VM HW -46 236 VA VM BO1 -47 236 VA VM BO2 -41 236 VA VM COBO -53 236 Promontorio Prom Alto1 -60 235 Prom Alto2 -49 235 Prom Int1 -61 235 Prom Int2 -49 235 Prom VM FW -35 235 Prom VM HW -46 235 14.3.2.2 San Ignacio The domains (Table 14.2) were modelled to include vein, vein breccia, and stockwork material that were interpreted by Great Panther to form continuous veins. Not all material that was logged as vein, vein breccia, or stockwork was included in the eighteen-modelled domains, as some of this material could not be correlated between drill holes, and not all the intersections used to model the veins were mineralized. Details on zone names and zone orientation are presented Table 14.2. Table 14.2: Vein and vein orientation, San Ignacio Zone/Vein Dip (Deg) Dip Direction (Deg) Melladito -64 65 Melladito BO -60 65 Melladito South -64 65 Purisima -47 245 Purisima Bo -70 245 Purisima Int -70 228 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-3 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Zone/Vein Dip (Deg) Dip Direction (Deg) Purisima HW -75 245 Intermediate -87 245 Intermediate 2 -77 65 Nombre De Dios -52 245 Nombre De Dios 1.5 -60 245 Nombre De Dios 2S -62 245 Nombre De Dios 2N -38 245 Nombre De Dios 3 -78 65 Santo Nino -47 245 700 -62 245 740 -75 245 711 -70 245 14.3.3 Assay Composites & Descriptive Statistics Assay intervals were tagged for each area and zone, as described previously. Any assay contained at >50% within a wireframe received a domain name. Only samples with a domain name were used in the relevant grade interpolation. Common industry practice is to composite samples to a standard specified length as a method of mitigating grade bias that may potentially result from variable primary sample lengths. 14.3.3.1 Guanajuato All drill samples were composited to a length of 1.5 meters (maximum allowable drill assay interval length as documented in core processing protocols) prior to use in grade interpolation. Underground samples were stored as intervals and composited to a length of 1 meter prior to use in grade interpolation. The validated assay database contains 88,165 sample intervals from drill holes and 189,867 individual channel sample intervals from underground development and mining areas. Assay results reported to be below laboratory detection limits were replaced with a value of half the detection limit. A total of 2,141 drill intervals and 64,799 underground samples were used for resource modelling process. For a sample be included in a resource model, at least 50 percent of the sample length need to lie within the wireframe. Table 14.3 and Table 14.4 provide summary statistics for these intervals. Table 14.5 and Table 14.6 summarize the statistics of composited silver and gold grades respectively for Guanajuato. Figure 14.1 and Figure 14.2 are histogram plots for sample lengths of underground channel samples and drill core samples respectively for Guanajuato. Table 14.3: DDH sample statistics by area, Guanajuato Vein/Zone Count Min Max Mean Std. Dev. Variance Au Cata 410 0.001 73.50 2.13 7.43 55.19 Los Pozos 498 0.001 14.26 1.19 2.03 4.12 Santa Margarita 297 0.001 71.60 2.78 8.41 70.74 Guanajuatito 310 0.001 53.70 1.26 4.08 16.63 Valenciana 422 0.001 87.07 1.29 4.53 20.54 Promontorio 204 0.001 24.10 2.16 3.29 10.80 Ag Cata 410 1 16,400 608 1,948 3,795,527 Los Pozos 498 1 5,452 235 491 240,907 Santa Margarita 297 1 4,370 53 287 82,284 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-4 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Vein/Zone Count Min Max Mean Std. Dev. Variance Guanajuatito 310 1 5,830 196 496 245,668 Valenciana 422 1 1,257 127 226 51,182 Promontorio 204 1 1,210 112 172 29,535 Table 14.4: U/G sample statistics by area, Guanajuato Vein/Zone Count Min Max Mean Std. Dev. Variance Au Cata 7,621 0.001 119.00 1.05 4.78 22.8 Los Pozos 20,508 0.001 1,149,36 1.32 8.90 79.22 Santa Margarita 7,424 0.001 768.39 3.20 16.79 281.75 Guanajuatito 15,221 0.001 164.32 0.88 3.18 10.13 Valenciana 9,983 0.001 222.11 1.65 6.85 46.91 Promontorio 4,039 0.001 150.57 1.62 5.02 25.24 Ag Cata 7,621 1 33,300 310 1,282 1,644,649 Los Pozos 20,507 1 17,515 201 549 301,475 Santa Margarita 7,424 1 14,670 13 353 124,403 Guanajuatito 15,222 1 32,727 181 577 332,690 Valenciana 9,983 1 17,297 180 689 475,344 Promontorio 4,039 1 10,678 96 350 122,188 Figure 14.1: Histogram of channel sample length, Guanajuato Figure 14.2: Histogram of drill hole sample length, Guanajuato Mineral Resource Estimates 14-5 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Table 14.5: Descriptive statistics of composited silver grade by domain, Guanajuato Vein/Zone Type Count Mean Minimum Maximum Median Variance Std. Dev. CV 5th Percentile 75th Percentile 95th Percentile Alto4 DH 43 143 0.1 900 6 67,752 260 1.82 0.1 118 834 UG 869 143 0.1 1,300 14 88,019 297 2.07 0.1 94 927 Alto5 DH 91 21 0.1 244 4 1,952 44 2.08 0.1 14 162 UG 1,235 122 0.1 1,500 9 81,867 286 2.34 0.1 64 779 Contacto DH 61 600 0.1 4,353 324 711,117 1.41 1.41 0.1 677 2,180 UG 1,753 403 0.1 15,952 14 1,905,385 1,380 3.43 0.1 131 1,942 GTTO VM DH 301 200 1 4,134 15 219,277 468 2.34 1.0 193 1,009 UG 12,538 181 1 29,459 48 336,451 580 3.20 1.0 161 738 GTTO BO DH 11 335 10 873 283 99,609 316 0.94 15.5 472 870 UG 2,045 185 1 5,323 67 137,119 370 2.00 7.0 182 744 Pozos VM FW DH 288 183 1 2,130 59 126,890 356 1.95 1.0 162 848 UG 12,417 209 1 17,515 58 273,117 523 2.51 1.0 199 845 Pozos VM HW DH 187 240 1 2,572 96 144,937 381 1.59 1.0 290 1,446 UG 5,541 173 1 9,441 62 156,012 395 2.28 1.0 173 675 SM Camacho DH 31 262 1 4,370 9 667,001 817 3.13 1.0 39 1,062 UG 511 204 1 4,499 20 218,751 468 2.29 1.0 156 1,119 SM Martin DH 46 16 1 471 5 4,734 69 4.39 1.0 8 15 UG 428 109 1 3,014 12 115,466 340 3.13 1.0 45 540 SM Mendiola DH 8 194 1 569 98 45,352 213 1.09 1.0 364 503 UG 29 9 1 42 1 140 12 1.31 1.0 11 33 SM VM FW DH 199 21 1 250 5 1,948 44 2.11 1.0 14 111 UG 4,999 63 1 8,321 17 43,145 208 3.31 1.0 55 237 VA VM HW DH 225 165 1 1,257 44 62,446 250 1.51 1.0 225 648 UG 2,105 208 1 13,139 24 487,884 698 3.36 1.0 121 989 VM BO1 DH 85 90 0.1 752 20 26,282 162 1.79 0.1 97 424 UG 1,792 144 0.1 8,440 33 163,885 405 2.81 0.1 108 642 VM BO2 DH 33 129 3 982 70 39,612 199 1.54 4.0 146 488 UG 1,367 276 0.1 14,333 34 839,375 916 3.32 0.1 133 1,323 VM COBO DH 45 104 0.1 549 51 19,888 141 1.35 1.5 120 439 UG 2,860 134 0.1 9,937 28 173,487 417 3.11 0.1 98 540 Prom Alto1 DH 5 5 2 13 3 22 5 0.97 2.0 4 11 UG 89 135 1 1,999 20 121,923 349 2.59 1.0 1 728 Prom Alto2 DH 11 20 1 136 7 1,541 39 1.99 1.5 14 81 UG 926 155 1 10,678 18 354,712 596 3.83 1.0 84 645 Prom Int1 DH 18 170 4 662 115 36,640 191 1.12 4.9 197 498 UG 121 112 1 1,850 27 59,993 245 2.19 1.0 106 404 Prom Int2 DH 18 170 1 455 185 15,674 125 0.74 1.0 236 356 UG 247 146 1 1,917 50 67,176 259 1.78 1.0 162 653 Prom VM FW DH 56 95 1 490 30 16,267 128 1.35 1.0 162 335 UG 828 62 1 2,379 16 33,094 182 2.95 1.0 0.82 236 Prom VM HW DH 97 109 1 1,210 63 30,701 175 1.61 2.0 128 255 UG 5,541 173 1 9,441 62 156,012 395 2.28 1.0 277 675 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-6 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Table 14.6: Descriptive statistics of composited gold grade by domain, Guanajuato Vein/Zone Type Count Mean Minimum Maximum Median Variance Std. Dev. CV 5th Percentile 75th Percentile 95th Percentile Alto4 DH 43 0.715 0.001 7.000 0.02 2.464 1.57 2.197 0.001 0.290 4.560 UG 869 0.574 0.1 8.000 0.05 2.015 1.419 2.474 0.001 0.278 3.710 Alto5 DH 91 0.206 0.001 2.570 0.018 0.191 4.372 2.122 0.001 0.210 0.925 UG 1,235 0.555 0.001 9.000 0.051 1.873 1.368 2.465 0.001 0.327 3.506 Contacto DH 61 1.757 0.001 8.430 0.85 5.303 2.303 1.311 0.01 2.500 7.81 UG 1,753 1.228 0.001 69.000 0.061 21.531 4.64 3.778 0.001 0.363 6.011 GTTO VM DH 301 1.293 0.001 37.804 0.130 12.999 3.606 2.788 0.007 0.810 5.607 UG 12,538 0.899 0.001 164.320 0.220 10.944 3.308 3.681 0.013 0.698 3.554 GTTO BO DH 11 1.138 0.033 2.920 1.230 1.053 1.026 0.902 0.047 1.663 2.762 UG 2,045 0.848 0.001 34.160 0.296 3.750 1.936 2.283 0.038 0.796 3.081 Pozos VM FW DH 288 0.806 0.001 12.600 0.320 1.917 1.385 0.025 0.009 0.982 3.475 UG 12,417 1.330 0.001 464.888 0.388 26.752 5.172 3.890 0.017 1.264 5.323 Pozos VM HW DH 187 1.380 0.001 9.420 0.660 3.422 1.849 1.341 0.010 1.676 5.077 UG 5,541 1.014 0.001 74.286 0.319 8.518 2.920 2.879 0.019 0.861 3.721 SM Camacho DH 31 8.587 0.001 67.330 1.430 264.098 16.251 1.892 0.005 10.835 42.567 UG 511 1.172 0.001 26.877 0.249 6.302 2.510 2.141 0.004 1.040 5.560 SM Martin DH 46 5.957 0.008 29.940 4.896 46.948 6.852 1.150 0.014 8.867 20.059 UG 428 3.561 0.001 128.160 0.455 104.903 10.242 2.877 0.015 1.758 14.982 SM Mendiola DH 8 1.27 0.059 3.113 1.123 1.243 1.115 0.878 0.069 1.864 2.902 UG 29 0.179 0.001 0.763 0.044 0.062 0.249 1.400 0.001 0.287 0.759 SM VM FW DH 199 0.998 0.001 40.927 0.028 13.901 3.728 3.735 0.001 0.390 3.905 UG 4,999 2.707 0.001 253.930 0.208 101.110 10.055 3.715 0.010 1.140 12.496 VA VM HW DH 225 1.702 0.001 87.070 0.660 35.733 5.978 3.513 0.005 2.020 5.138 UG 2,105 1.243 0.001 100.753 0.144 23.691 4.867 3.917 0.001 0.689 5.326 VM BO1 DH 85 0.836 0.001 9.000 0.214 2.016 1.419 1.699 0.003 0.970 3.75 UG 1,792 1.562 0.001 109.28 0.302 25.276 5.028 3.218 0.016 1.090 6.299 VM BO2 DH 33 1.236 0.02 9.587 0.557 4.094 2.023 1.637 4.000 146.000 4.855 UG 1,367 2.581 0.001 149.790 0.289 81.08 9.004 3.489 0.011 1.144 12.815 VM COBO DH 45 1.096 0.004 7.903 0.546 2.399 1.549 1.414 0.008 1.220 3.666 UG 2,860 1.438 0.001 135.126 0.246 28.031 5.294 3.681 0.022 0.907 5.495 Prom Alto1 DH 5 2.615 0.079 7.420 1.241 9.221 3.036 1.161 0.178 3.760 6.688 UG 89 2.557 0.001 14.455 0.996 11.902 3.450 1.349 0.022 3.665 11.474 Prom Alto2 DH 11 3.253 0.054 7.850 3.100 6.567 2.563 0.788 0.072 4.737 7.191 UG 926 3.165 0.001 151 1.051 64.962 8.059 2.547 0.060 3.108 11.946 Prom Int1 DH 18 2.580 0.032 10.500 1.497 8.302 2.881 1.117 0.056 3.123 7.023 UG 121 0.557 0.023 7.970 0.231 1.129 1.063 1.907 0.051 0.581 1.700 Prom Int2 DH 18 0.804 0.018 2.230 0.682 0.416 0.645 0.802 0.031 1.050 1.958 UG 247 0.689 0.001 9.760 0.235 1.562 1.249 1.814 0.023 0.764 2.671 Prom VM FW DH 56 0.789 0.001 4.260 0.207 1.122 1.059 1.343 0.006 1.805 2.738 UG 828 0.973 0.001 93.910 0.214 13.599 3.688 3.790 0.005 0.823 4.304 Prom VM HW DH 97 2.634 0.001 23.005 1.771 9.643 3.105 1.179 0.089 3.340 6.951 UG 5,541 1.014 0.001 74.286 0.319 8.518 2.918 2.879 0.019 0.861 3.721 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-7 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 14.3.3.2 San Ignacio Using MICROMINE and Leapfrog, all the veins were modelled based on the Company geologist's interpretation of drill-hole and underground chip samples. A minimum width of 0.5 meter was applied during vein modelling. Additional waste material was included during the domaining of very narrow intersections to meet minimum width criteria if necessary. Descriptive statistics of silver and gold grades in each domain are presented in Table 14.7 and Table 14.8. All drill samples were composited to a length of 1.5 meter prior to use in grade interpolation. The capped drill-hole samples were composited to the length 1.5 meter. The composites are considered diluted as the domains were modelled to a minimum width. The drill-hole composites were used for interpolation of block grade. Table 14.9 and Table 14.10 summarize the statistics of composited silver and gold grades respectively for San Ignacio. The underground chip sample locations were treated as individual drill holes drilled parallel to the face i.e., perpendicular to the strike of the vein and were composited to the length 1.0 meters prior to interpolation. The underground grades were then compared using a Q-Q plot to a subset of the drill-hole grades in all domains. The results show that the underground sample data are on higher in silver and gold as compared to the drill-hole samples. This bias is thought to reflect the larger sample size of the underground samples as well as reflecting the natural variability of the mineralization. Figure 14.3 and Figure 14.4 are histogram plots for sample lengths of underground channel samples and drill core samples respectively for San Ignacio. Table 14.7: Descriptive statistics of Ag grade grouped by domain, San Ignacio Vein Type Count Mean Minimum Maximum Median Variance Melladito DH 657 127 1 11,951 50 242,673 UG 27,347 129 1 11,288 71 44,013 Melladito Bo DH 102 52 1 318 29 3,804 UG 5,961 73 1 2,377 41 9,414 Melladito South DH 235 94 1 755 42 17,380 UG 1,869 90 1 3,080 34 32,467 Purisima DH 162 157 1 2,334 53 75,128 UG 101 40 1 704 12 7,474 Purisima Bo DH 97 136 1 973 54 39,040 UG 287 99 1 1,864 36 31,945 Purisima HW DH 43 229 2 2,119 120 119,204 UG - - - - - - Purisima Int DH 26 251 4 1,619 81 137,336 UG - - - - - - 700 DH 7 186 26 461 119 26,516 UG 18 47 5 137 30 1,726 711 DH 5 4 1 8 4 9 UG 89 269 6 2,990 131 155,948 740 DH 3 54 1 156 4 7,856 UG 8 354 6 989 269 133,293 Santo Nino DH 83 77 1 436 28 11,314 UG 13 53 1 364 35 9,146 Intermediate DH 162 150 1 1,040 89 34,606 UG 4,931 196 1 8,751 141 53,620 Intermediate 2 DH 147 170 1 1,100 101 40,361 UG 4,931 267 1 4,531 213 68,151 Nombre De Dios DH 157 116 1 2,662 49 59,664 UG 6,472 139 1 6,009 82 36,784 Nombre De Dios 1.5 DH 154 105 1 680 37 21,205 UG 2,120 131 1 1,435 77 26,166 Nombre De Dios 2N DH 104 131 1 816 68 22,999 UG 5,362 158 1 8,884 84 84,288 Nombre De Dios 2S DH 97 117 1 648 61 17,050 UG 5,355 243 1 30,223 162 246,442 Nombre De Dios 3 DH 23 182 1 1,100 58 83,216 UG 395 242 1 3,704 112 160,114 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-8 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Table 14.8: Descriptive statistics of Au grade grouped by domain, San Ignacio Vein Type Count Mean Minimum Maximum Median Variance Melladito DH 657 2.95 0.001 48.24 1.58 18.17 UG 27,347 3.23 0.001 87.37 2.1 15.1 Melladito Bo DH 102 2.89 0.006 26.85 1.33 16.71 UG 5,961 2.95 0.001 204.00 2.03 20.15 Melladito South DH 235 3.14 0.001 34.44 1.57 20.26 UG 1,869 2.18 0.001 86.34 0.68 17.04 Purisima DH 162 1.21 0.001 26.03 0.39 6.26 UG 101 0.92 0.001 10.40 0.30 2.21 Purisima Bo DH 96 3.82 0.001 28.52 1.47 29.79 UG 287 2.68 0.001 21.30 1.64 10.07 Purisima HW DH 43 1.96 0.015 25.15 0.56 18.24 UG - - - - - - Purisima Int DH 26 5.32 0.080 58.75 1.34 147.78 UG - - - - - - 700 DH 7 6.99 0.340 22.04 3.41 67.61 UG 18 1.26 0.001 5.69 0.56 2.22 711 DH 5 0.05 0.012 0.09 0.04 0.00 UG 89 3.86 0.001 25.29 1.57 27.71 740 DH 3 0.24 0.001 0.50 0.23 0.06 UG 8 1.28 0.036 3.45 0.73 1.90 Santo Nino DH 83 4.72 0.001 172.79 0.33 427.48 UG 13 0.40 0.057 2.20 0.23 0.33 Intermediate DH 162 2.51 0.001 13.70 1.31 8.18 UG 4,931 3.33 0.001 57.10 2.33 13.14 Intermediate 2 DH 147 2.67 0.006 28.68 1.40 13.23 UG 4,931 4.44 0.001 136.98 3.24 24.98 Nombre De Dios DH 157 2.55 0.001 81.82 0.62 50.46 UG 6,472 2.42 0.001 133.04 1.08 17.63 Nombre De Dios 1.5 DH 154 1.29 0.001 24.67 0.59 5.93 UG 2,120 2.26 0.001 91.75 1.42 14.03 Nombre De Dios 2N DH 104 2.21 0.001 20.53 0.79 10.85 UG 5,362 2.65 0.001 455.94 1.04 120.08 Nombre De Dios 2S DH 97 2.45 0.005 16.06 1.10 9.40 UG 5,355 3.46 0.001 62.11 2.31 16.75 Nombre De Dios 3 DH 23 1.56 0.161 4.80 0.97 2.13 UG 395 1.88 0.001 10.71 1.35 3.30 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-9 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Table 14.9: Descriptive statistics of composited silver grade by domain, San Ignacio Vein/Zone Type Count Mean Minimum Maximum Median Variance Std. Dev. CV 5th Percentile 75th Percentile 95th Percentile Melladito DH 424 105 1 4,978 55 69,530 264 2.51 3.0 117 356 UG 23,247 130 1 5,976 78 32,847 181 1.40 11 159 404 Melladito Bo DH 71 55 1 257 35 2,958 54 0.99 2.0 80 163 UG 5,308 2.92 1 1,552 44 7,618 87 1.20 5.0 92 233 Melladito South DH 157 99 1 672 55 15,670 125 1.27 1.0 120 363 UG 1,717 97 1 2,381 42 29,031 170 1.75 5.0 106 356 Purisima DH 127 150 1 1,526 76 47,569 218 1.45 2.0 195 514 UG 92 40 1 460 15 4,458 67 1.69 1.0 35 152 Purisima Bo DH 71 119 1 874 64 24,815 158 1.33 1.5 154 495 UG 230 98 1 1,163 47 24,094 155 1.58 5.0 125 310 Purisima HW DH 32 182 2 714 144 31,755 178 0.98 2.0 247 508 UG - - - - - - - - - - - Purisima Int DH 19 286 4 1,619 130 152,633 391 1.36 6.7 373 880 UG - - - - - - - - - - - 700 DH 7 222 41 461 119 31,491 177 0.80 57.2 365 461 UG 14 43 5 137 33 1,494 39 0.89 8.3 52 123 711 DH 5 4 1 8 4 9 3 0.78 1.0 5 7 UG 76 290 12 2,990 141 175,706 419 1.45 19.5 349 828 740 DH 3 54 1 156 4 7,856 89 1.65 1.3 80 141 UG 7 342 8 718 382 72,179 269 0.79 13.7 507 681 Santo Nino DH 61 88 1 436 42 12,493 112 1.27 1.0 132 326 UG 11 57 1 364 26 10,772 104 1.81 1.0 43 217 Intermediate DH 103 148 1 758 107 27,226 165 1.12 4.1 190 492 UG 4,555 192 1 8,751 145 45,992 214 1.12 23 243 506 Intermediate 2 DH 108 172 1 1,100 128 32,076 179 1.04 4.0 267 499 UG 4,402 268 1 4,531 219 65,485 256 0.95 14.0 369 678 Nombre De Dios DH 113 100 1 649 55 13,759 117 1.17 2.0 130 344 UG 5,463 138 1 4,237 88 29,800 173 1.25 9.0 179 427 Nombre De Dios 1.5 DH 107 116 1 591 64 19,247 139 1.19 3.3 169 440 UG 1,835 125 1 1,435 81 19,668 140 1.13 8.0 168 396 Nombre De Dios 2N DH 77 137 2 816 89 21,562 147 1.07 3.0 202 389 UG 4,511 156 1 5,032 96 59,127 243 1.55 10.0 191 476 Nombre De Dios 2S DH 75 116 2 410 88 11,203 106 0.91 7.7 168 310 UG 4,718 245 1 16,289 175 124,824 353 1.45 19 308 674 Nombre De Dios 3 DH 19 163 3 940 37 68,386 262 1.60 3.9 171 651 UG 343 242 1 3,704 129 145,999 382 1.58 8.0 295 812 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-10 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Table 14.10: Descriptive statistics of composited gold grade by domain, San Ignacio Vein/Zone Type Count Mean Minimum Maximum Median Variance Std. Dev. CV 5th Percentile 75th Percentile 95th Percentile Melladito DH 424 2.612 0.001 21.941 1.550 9.488 3.080 1.179 0.102 3.466 8.355 UG 23,247 3.268 0.001 87.370 2.298 12 3.531 1.080 0.308 4.233 9.150 Melladito Bo DH 71 2.767 0.007 16.563 1.790 8.511 2.917 1.054 0.047 4.041 6.960 UG 5,308 2.920 0.001 127.160 2.153 13 3.574 1.224 0.214 3.890 7.899 Melladito South DH 157 3.186 0.001 33.320 2.010 16.062 4.008 1.258 0.049 4.510 8.594 UG 1,717 2.304 0.001 35.280 0.968 12.819 3.580 1.554 0.046 2.878 8.466 Purisima DH 127 1.077 0.001 16.338 0.455 3.126 1.768 1.642 0.455 1.430 3.647 UG 92 0.874 0.001 10.400 0.473 1.766 1.329 1.520 0.473 1.126 2.726 Purisima Bo DH 71 3.488 0.001 20.695 2.060 18.167 4.262 1.222 0.027 4.520 12.050 UG 230 2.719 0.001 17.810 1.850 8.331 2.886 1.062 0.114 3.830 7.679 Purisima HW DH 32 1.786 0.015 10.030 0.454 7.174 2.678 1.500 0.015 2.702 7.785 UG - - - - - - - - - - - Purisima Int DH 19 4.507 0.080 28.750 1.354 71.435 8.452 1.875 0.089 2.752 26.212 UG - - - - - - - - - - - 700 DH 7 9.294 0.921 22.04 9.469 63.659 7.978 0.859 0.949 14.100 19.658 UG 14 1.214 0.001 5.685 0.738 2 1.468 1.209 0.738 1.491 3.603 701 DH 5 0.049 0.012 0.096 0.042 0.001 0.036 0.731 0.014 0.074 0.092 UG 76 3.996 0.069 25.290 1.695 27.849 5.277 1.321 0.142 5.867 13.287 740 DH 3 0.243 0.001 0.500 0.228 0.062 0.249 1.028 0.024 0.364 0.473 UG 7 1.169 0.123 2.137 1.070 0.849 0.921 0.788 0.124 2.071 2.122 Santo Nino DH 61 3.27 0.001 74.930 0.354 101.791 10.089 3.085 0.011 1.804 10.992 UG 11 0.409 0.057 2.200 0.236 0.373 0.611 1.493 0.063 0.295 1.391 Intermediate DH 103 2.265 0.020 9.176 1.368 5.464 2.338 1.032 0.112 3.343 6.790 UG 4,555 3.312 0.001 42.930 2.459 10.982 3.314 1.001 0.273 4.369 9.310 Intermediate 2 DH 108 2.90 0.013 28.680 2.065 12.602 3.549 1.226 4.000 3.803 7.784 UG 4,402 4.497 0.001 135.980 3.362 24.458 4.945 1.100 0.245 6.39 12.045 Nombre De Dios DH 113 2.196 0.001 30.607 0.799 14.075 3.752 1.708 0.052 2.617 7.852 UG 5,463 2.457 0.001 106.076 1.219 15.421 3.927 1.599 0.140 2.867 8.543 Nombre De Dios 1.5 DH 107 1.315 0.021 9.890 0.822 2.996 1.731 1.317 0.822 1.726 3.540 UG 1,835 2.188 0.001 54.390 1.510 9.844 3.138 1.434 0.172 2.670 6.187 Nombre De Dios 2N DH 77 2.243 0.001 20.530 0.836 11.378 3.373 1.504 0.127 2.849 9.952 UG 4,511 2.573 0.001 247.535 1.208 60.439 7.774 3.021 0.160 2.593 7.113 Nombre De Dios 2S DH 75 2.335 0.033 16.060 1.075 8.619 2.936 1.257 0.121 3.162 7.815 UG 4,718 3.512 0.001 54.210 2.566 13.586 3.686 1.049 0.260 4.649 9.786 Nombre De Dios 3 DH 19 1.541 4.720 0.161 1.120 1.713 1.309 0.849 0.205 2.200 4.318 UG 343 1.880 0.001 10.352 1.422 2.923 1.710 0.909 1.422 2.519 5.303 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-11 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 14.3: Histogram of channel sample length, San Ignacio Figure 14.4: Histogram of drill hole sample length, San Ignacio 14.3.4 Outliers (High Grade Capping of Assay Composite) When estimating resources, high-grade outliers can contribute excessively to the total metal content of the estimate. In a geologic context, outliers can represent a separate grade population characterized by its own continuity; generally, there is less physical continuity of high grades than in the more prevalent lower grades. Thus, overestimation of both tonnage and average grade above a cut-off grade can result if a general model, normally dominated by the lower, more continuous grades, is applied to very high-grade values. The problem is further exaggerated when the high-grade samples are isolated in a field of lower grade samples (Sinclair & Blackwell, 2002). Several techniques were used to determine individual grade caps for all combinations of mineralized zone and sample type (drill vs. channel). For all samples, caps were applied, interpolation performed and resulting model grades reconciled with reported production grades. This process was repeated with various caps until an acceptable correlation between model and production grades was achieved. In conjunction, probability plots were examined for 'breaks' and histogram to identify erratic tail which are considered to indicate appropriate capping levels. Both techniques were performed for all data and the most appropriate cap based on all results was selected. 14.3.4.1 Guanajuato The net impact of the capping on drilling was to reduce the average Au and Ag assay grades by 36% and 48%, respectively. For underground sampling, the average reductions related to capping were 40% and 45% respectively. Table 14.11 provides a summary of caps and assay statistics applied to drill core samples and Table 14.12 provides the caps and assay statistics for the underground channel sample data. Table 14.11: Drill hole assay capping, Guanajuato Vein/Zone Au g/t Ag g/t Cap Before After Cap Before After Cata Contacto 6 1.87 1.68 1,200 597 444 Cata Alto1 6 3.92 1.34 900 1,065 276 Cata Alto2 6 3.92 1.16 900 889 202 Cata Alto3 7 3.87 1.90 900 1,316 342 Cata Alto4 7 1.09 1.00 900 404 197 Cata Alto4a 6 0.68 0.68 900 241 105 Cata Alto 5 9 0.21 0.21 900 25 25 Pozos VM FW 5 0.80 0.72 1,100 183 155 Pozos VM HW 5 1.38 1.22 1,200 240 214 GTTO VM 5 1.29 0.79 800 200 136 GTTO BO - 1.14 1.14 800 335 322 SM Camacho 10 8.59 3.46 600 261 104 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-12 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Vein/Zone Au g/t Ag g/t Cap Before After Cap Before After SM Martin 15 3.81 2.46 500 100 53 SM Mendiola - 1.27 1.27 500 194 183 SM VM FW 8 0.99 0.64 - 21 21 SM HW below 510 25 4.29 3.19 400 57 37 VA VM HW 7 1.70 1.31 700 165 147 VM BO1 5 0.89 0.8 400 93 75 VM BO2 5 1.44 1.11 400 148 104 VM COBO 5 0.99 0.87 500 88 84 Prom Alto1 4 2.61 1.93 - 5 5 Prom Alto2 5 3.25 2.20 - 20 20 Prom Int1 4 2.58 1.87 400 170 147 Prom Int2 - 0.80 0.80 400 170 152 Prom VM FW 3 0.79 0.75 300 95 83 Prom VM HW 4 2.63 1.99 350 109 90 Table 14.12: U/G sample assay capping, Guanajuato Vein/Zone Au g/t Ag g/t Cap Before After Cap Before After Cata Contacto 8 1.12 0.72 1,300 378 178 Cata Alto1 8 1.62 0.72 1,300 358 165 Cata Alto2 8 2.65 1.27 1,300 594 257 Cata Alto3 8 1.47 0.99 1,300 411 215 Cata Alto4 8 0.75 0.52 1,300 218 133 Cata Alto4a 8 2.03 0.75 1,300 440 152 Cata Alto 5 9 0.88 0.57 1,500 247 125 Pozos VM FW 8 1.33 1.06 1,400 209 173 Pozos VM HW 10 1.01 0.85 1,400 173 151 GTTO VM 5 0.90 0.65 1,800 181 156 GTTO BO 5 0.84 0.70 800 185 147 SM Camacho 10 1.17 1.05 600 204 114 SM Martin 15 3.56 2.19 500 109 58 SM Mendiola - 0.18 0.18 - 9 9 SM VM FW 15 2.71 1.55 500 63 52 SM HW below 510 25 5.22 2.79 600 56 31 VA VM HW 8 1.24 0.80 900 208 124 VM BO1 6 1.73 0.99 500 158 95 VM BO2 6 2.75 1.07 500 295 106 VM COBO 5 1.39 0.76 500 130 79 Prom Alto1 4 2.56 1.61 300 135 59 Prom Alto2 5 3.16 1.65 400 155 72 Prom Int1 3 0.56 0.48 400 112 77 Prom Int2 3 0.69 0.56 400 146 101 Prom VM FW 4 0.97 0.68 300 62 43 Prom VM HW 4 1.02 0.78 400 71 52 14.3.4.2 San Ignacio The net impact of the capping on drilling was to reduce the average Au and Ag assay grades by 31% and 15%, respectively. For underground sampling, the average reductions related to capping were 13% and 13% respectively. Table 14.13 provides a summary of caps and assay statistics applied to both drill core samples and the underground channel sample data. Mineral Resource Estimates 14-13 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Descriptive statistics of composited silver and gold grades by domain are also presented below in Table 14.14 and Table 14.15. Table 14.13: Capping levels for Ag and Au grouped by domain, San Ignacio Vein Type Au (g/t) Before After Ag (g/t) Before After Melladito DH 8 2.95 2.48 400 127 96 UG 8 3.23 2.84 400 129 111 Melladito Bo DH 8 2.89 2.45 360 52 52 UG 8 2.95 2.66 400 73 71 Melladito South DH 7 3.14 2.52 350 94 85 UG 8 2.18 1.84 400 90 76 Purisima DH 5 1.21 1.02 500 157 127 UG 4 0.92 0.81 250 40 35 Purisima Bo DH 8 3.82 2.81 350 136 107 UG 7 2.68 2.37 400 99 83 Purisima HW DH 4 1.96 1.07 600 229 196 UG - - - - - - Purisima Int DH 6 5.32 2.23 450 251 169 UG - - - - - - 700 DH 7 6.99 3.83 350 186 167 UG 7 1.26 1.26 350 47 47 711 DH - 0.05 0.05 - 4 4 UG 8 3.86 2.91 600 269 213 740 DH - 0.24 0.24 - 54 54 UG - 1.28 1.28 600 354 290 Santo Nino DH 8 4.72 1.67 300 77 73 UG - 0.40 0.40 300 53 48 Intermediate DH 8 2.51 2.4 450 150 133 UG 8 3.33 2.98 450 196 175 Intermediate 2 DH 8 2.67 2.34 500 170 155 UG 10 4.44 3.98 600 267 245 Nombre De Dios DH 7 2.55 1.77 450 116 97 UG 8 2.42 2.04 500 139 128 Nombre De Dios 1.5 DH 4 1.29 1.05 400 105 97 UG 6 2.26 1.92 500 131 123 Nombre De Dios 2N DH 7 2.21 1.85 400 131 120 UG 8 2.65 1.89 800 158 144 Nombre De Dios 2S DH 6 2.45 2.06 400 117 113 UG 8 3.46 3.02 600 243 211 Nombre De Dios 3 DH 4 1.56 1.48 550 182 146 UG 5 1.88 1.77 800 242 207 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-14 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Table 14.14: Descriptive statistics of composited Ag grade by domain, San Ignacio Vein/Zone Type Count Mean Minimum Maximum Median Variance Std. Dev. CV 5th Percentile 75th Percentile 95th Percentile Melladito DH 424 105 1 4,978 55 69,530 264 2.51 3.0 117 356 UG 23,247 130 1 5,976 78 32,847 181 1.40 11 159 404 Melladito Bo DH 71 55 1 257 35 2,958 54 0.99 2.0 80 163 UG 5,308 2.92 1 1,552 44 7,618 87 1.20 5.0 92 233 Melladito South DH 157 99 1 672 55 15,670 125 1.27 1.0 120 363 UG 1,717 97 1 2,381 42 29,031 170 1.75 5.0 106 356 Purisima DH 127 150 1 1,526 76 47,569 218 1.45 2.0 195 514 UG 92 40 1 460 15 4,458 67 1.69 1.0 35 152 Purisima Bo DH 71 119 1 874 64 24,815 158 1.33 1.5 154 495 UG 230 98 1 1,163 47 24,094 155 1.58 5.0 125 310 Purisima HW DH 32 182 2 714 144 31,755 178 0.98 2.0 247 508 UG - - - - - - - - - - - Purisima Int DH 19 286 4 1,619 130 152,633 391 1.36 6.7 373 880 UG - - - - - - - - - - - 700 DH 7 222 41 461 119 31,491 177 0.80 57.2 365 461 UG 14 43 5 137 33 1,494 39 0.89 8.3 52 123 711 DH 5 4 1 8 4 9 3 0.78 1.0 5 7 UG 76 290 12 2,990 141 175,706 419 1.45 19.5 349 828 740 DH 3 54 1 156 4 7,856 89 1.65 1.3 80 141 UG 7 342 8 718 382 72,179 269 0.79 13.7 507 681 Santo Nino DH 61 88 1 436 42 12,493 112 1.27 1.0 132 326 UG 11 57 1 364 26 10,772 104 1.81 1.0 43 217 Intermediate DH 103 148 1 758 107 27,226 165 1.12 4.1 190 492 UG 4,555 192 1 8,751 145 45,992 214 1.12 23 243 506 Intermediate 2 DH 108 172 1 1,100 128 32,076 179 1.04 4.0 267 499 UG 4,402 268 1 4,531 219 65,485 256 0.95 14.0 369 678 Nombre De Dios DH 113 100 1 649 55 13,759 117 1.17 2.0 130 344 UG 5,463 138 1 4,237 88 29,800 173 1.25 9.0 179 427 Nombre De Dios 1.5 DH 107 116 1 591 64 19,247 139 1.19 3.3 169 440 UG 1,835 125 1 1,435 81 19,668 140 1.13 8.0 168 396 Nombre De Dios 2N DH 77 137 2 816 89 21,562 147 1.07 3.0 202 389 UG 4,511 156 1 5,032 96 59,127 243 1.55 10.0 191 476 Nombre De Dios 2S DH 75 116 2 410 88 11,203 106 0.91 7.7 168 310 UG 4,718 245 1 16,289 175 124,824 353 1.45 19 308 674 Nombre De Dios 3 DH 19 163 3 940 37 68,386 262 1.60 3.9 171 651 UG 343 242 1 3,704 129 145,999 382 1.58 8.0 295 812 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-15 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Table 14.15: Descriptive statistics of composited Au grade by domain, San Ignacio Vein/Zone Type Count Mean Minimum Maximum Median Variance Std. Dev. CV 5th Percentile 75th Percentile 95th Percentile Melladito DH 424 2.612 0.001 21.941 1.550 9.488 3.080 1.179 0.102 3.466 8.355 UG 23,247 3.268 0.001 87.370 2.298 12 3.531 1.080 0.308 4.233 9.150 Melladito Bo DH 71 2.767 0.007 16.563 1.790 8.511 2.917 1.054 0.047 4.041 6.960 UG 5,308 2.920 0.001 127.160 2.153 13 3.574 1.224 0.214 3.890 7.899 Melladito South DH 157 3.186 0.001 33.320 2.010 16.062 4.008 1.258 0.049 4.510 8.594 UG 1,717 2.304 0.001 35.280 0.968 12.819 3.580 1.554 0.046 2.878 8.466 Purisima DH 127 1.077 0.001 16.338 0.455 3.126 1.768 1.642 0.455 1.430 3.647 UG 92 0.874 0.001 10.400 0.473 1.766 1.329 1.520 0.473 1.126 2.726 Purisima Bo DH 71 3.488 0.001 20.695 2.060 18.167 4.262 1.222 0.027 4.520 12.050 UG 230 2.719 0.001 17.810 1.850 8.331 2.886 1.062 0.114 3.830 7.679 Purisima HW DH 32 1.786 0.015 10.030 0.454 7.174 2.678 1.500 0.015 2.702 7.785 UG - - - - - - - - - - - Purisima Int DH 19 4.507 0.080 28.750 1.354 71.435 8.452 1.875 0.089 2.752 26.212 UG - - - - - - - - - - - 700 DH 7 9.294 0.921 22.04 9.469 63.659 7.978 0.859 0.949 14.100 19.658 UG 14 1.214 0.001 5.685 0.738 2 1.468 1.209 0.738 1.491 3.603 701 DH 5 0.049 0.012 0.096 0.042 0.001 0.036 0.731 0.014 0.074 0.092 UG 76 3.996 0.069 25.290 1.695 27.849 5.277 1.321 0.142 5.867 13.287 740 DH 3 0.243 0.001 0.500 0.228 0.062 0.249 1.028 0.024 0.364 0.473 UG 7 1.169 0.123 2.137 1.070 0.849 0.921 0.788 0.124 2.071 2.122 Santo Nino DH 61 3.27 0.001 74.930 0.354 101.791 10.089 3.085 0.011 1.804 10.992 UG 11 0.409 0.057 2.200 0.236 0.373 0.611 1.493 0.063 0.295 1.391 Intermediate DH 103 2.265 0.020 9.176 1.368 5.464 2.338 1.032 0.112 3.343 6.790 UG 4,555 3.312 0.001 42.930 2.459 10.982 3.314 1.001 0.273 4.369 9.310 Intermediate 2 DH 108 2.90 0.013 28.680 2.065 12.602 3.549 1.226 4.000 3.803 7.784 UG 4,402 4.497 0.001 135.980 3.362 24.458 4.945 1.100 0.245 6.39 12.045 Nombre De Dios DH 113 2.196 0.001 30.607 0.799 14.075 3.752 1.708 0.052 2.617 7.852 UG 5,463 2.457 0.001 106.076 1.219 15.421 3.927 1.599 0.140 2.867 8.543 Nombre De Dios 1.5 DH 107 1.315 0.021 9.890 0.822 2.996 1.731 1.317 0.822 1.726 3.540 UG 1,835 2.188 0.001 54.390 1.510 9.844 3.138 1.434 0.172 2.670 6.187 Nombre De Dios 2N DH 77 2.243 0.001 20.530 0.836 11.378 3.373 1.504 0.127 2.849 9.952 UG 4,511 2.573 0.001 247.535 1.208 60.439 7.774 3.021 0.160 2.593 7.113 Nombre De Dios 2S DH 75 2.335 0.033 16.060 1.075 8.619 2.936 1.257 0.121 3.162 7.815 UG 4,718 3.512 0.001 54.210 2.566 13.586 3.686 1.049 0.260 4.649 9.786 Nombre De Dios 3 DH 19 1.541 4.720 0.161 1.120 1.713 1.309 0.849 0.205 2.200 4.318 UG 343 1.880 0.001 10.352 1.422 2.923 1.710 0.909 1.422 2.519 5.303 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-16 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 14.4 Mineral Resource Estimation The Mineral Resource estimation methodology and grade interpolation methodology applied to the current GMC Mineral Resource Estimates for Guanajuato & San Ignacio are consistent with methodologies applied in the previous Mineral Resource estimates (Brown & Nourpour, 2020a). 14.4.1 Block Model Parameters The block dimensions for all models are 2.5m x 2.5m x 2.5m. Details on block model dimensions and extent are presented in Table 14.16 and Table 14.17 for Guanajuato and San Ignacio respectively. Each block located at least partly within a wireframe has been assigned a domain name, the percent of the wireframe occupying the block, the average distance of and number of holes/composites used in the estimate of grade for the block, the distance to the nearest hole, and the grade of the closest composite. Grades were estimated only to those blocks coincident with one of the zones. Table 14.16: Size and extent of block models, Guanajuato Coordinate Minimum Maximum Size(m) Coordinate Minimum Maximum Size(m) Cata Guanajuatito Easting 697 982 2.5 Easting -489 195 2.5 Northing -2,985 -2,710 2.5 Northing -1,248 -565 2.5 Elevation 1,541 1,708 2.5 Elevation 1,620 2,133 2.5 Los Pozos Valenciana Easting 892 1,831 2.5 Easting -299 571 2.5 Northing -3,200 -2,391 2.5 Northing -2,226 -1,330 2.5 Elevation 1,728 2,101 2.5 Elevation 1,445 2,001 2.5 Santa Margarita Promontorio Easting 1,320 2,158 2.5 Easting 1,721 2,327 2.5 Northing -3,709 -2,889 2.5 Northing -3,778 -3,161 2.5 Elevation 1,491 2,135 2.5 Elevation 1,723 1,959 2.5 Table 14.17: Size and extent of block models, San Ignacio Coordinate Minimum Maximum Size(m) Coordinate Minimum Maximum Size(m) Intermediate Intermediate 2 Easting -6777 -6677 2.5 Easting -6663 -6569 2.5 Northing -1270 -8889 2.5 Northing -1452 -1152 2.5 Elevation 2143 2380 2.5 Elevation 2097 2378 2.5 Melladito Melladito BO Easting -6939 -6512 2.5 Easting -6739 -6575 2.5 Northing -1645 -610 2.5 Northing -1493 -1202 2.5 Elevation 2122 2386 2.5 Elevation 2128 2344 2.5 Melladito South Purisima Easting -6567 -6042 2.5 Easting -6966 -5846 2.5 Northing -2313 -1615 2.5 Northing -2714 -1576 2.5 Elevation 2032 2316 2.5 Elevation 2012 2292 2.5 Purisima BO Purisima HW Easting -6457 -6082 2.5 Easting -6773 -6254 2.5 Northing -2329 -2010 2.5 Northing -2207 -1918 2.5 Elevation 2069 2296 2.5 Elevation 2076 2215 2.5 Purisima Int 700 Easting -6381 -6233 2.5 Easting -6113 -6043 2.5 Northing -2228 -2081 2.5 Northing -2305 -2237 2.5 Elevation 2096 2231 2.5 Elevation 2166 2263 2.5 711 740 Easting -6224 -6127 2.5 Easting -6325 -6235 2.5 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-17 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Coordinate Minimum Maximum Size(m) Coordinate Minimum Maximum Size(m) Intermediate Intermediate 2 Northing -2373 -2258 2.5 Northing -2315 -2254 2.5 Elevation 2104 2175 2.5 Elevation 2047 2172 2.5 Nombre de Dios Nombre de Dios 1.5 Easting -6781 -6519 2.5 Easting -6613 -6432 2.5 Northing -1244 -781 2.5 Northing -1496 -1181 2.5 Elevation 2153 2371 2.5 Elevation 2133 2355 2.5 Nombre de Dios 2S Nombre de Dios 2N Easting -6687 -6387 2.5 Easting -6844 -6547 2.5 Northing -1467 -1030 2.5 Northing -906 -397 2.5 Elevation 2137 2351 2.5 Elevation 2144 2377 2.5 Nombre de Dios 3 Santo Nino Easting -6727 -6683 2.5 Easting -7473 -6854 2.5 Northing -1050 -885 2.5 Northing -1699 -971 2.5 Elevation 2143 2242 2.5 Elevation 1962 2360 2.5 14.4.2 Grade Variography Variogram analysis was undertaken for both Au and Ag to characterize the spatial variance of each. 14.4.2.1 Guanajuato Single-structure ranges were developed in the average plane of all zones for each area. Long ranges were found to be between 4-20 meters for Ag and 3-20 meters for Au, while the nugget (C0) values ranged from 14 - 60% and 21 - 65% of total sill (C0+C1) for Ag and Au, respectively. These results indicated that while there is a demonstrable spatial correlation between samples within each zone, local estimates of grade are not expected to be particularly accurate given the high nugget values reported above. 14.4.2.2 San Ignacio Variogram analysis was undertaken for both Au and Ag to characterize the spatial variance of each vein. The results indicated Ag ranges are between 2-35 meters and the nugget ranged from 22 - 69% of total sill, while Au ranges between 2-34 meters and the nugget ranged from 24 - 62% of total sill. There is a demonstratable spatial correlation between samples within each zone, but local estimates of grade are not expected to be particularly accurate given the high nugget values. 14.4.3 Estimation Methodology (Grade Interpolation) Grade interpolation for both Au and Ag was executed as a series of three passes, each of which were performed via the ID3 method. Given the short major axis ranges and high nugget values determined during the variogram analysis, the ID method was deemed to be the most appropriate method of grade interpolation. A power of three was selected for this reason also, as greater influence is given to grades more proximal to the block than they would otherwise be given if a power of two had been used. Kriging was not used as the primary method of interpolation due to concerns regarding potential over-smoothing of grades. Block grades were interpolated from drill-hole and underground samples. A minimum of two and a maximum of six composites were allowed for interpolation to each block. In estimating block grades, it was required that the block zone code be the same as the composite zone code for interpolation to occur. 14.4.3.1 Guanajuato The interpolation strategy involved three successive passes, whereby greater search envelopes were employed in each consecutive pass, overwriting blocks estimated in the previous pass. The first pass was performed at half of the variogram range. For second pass, total range was used and for the third pass, four times the range was applied for each vein. Mineral Resource Estimates 14-18 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 14.4.3.2 San Ignacio The interpolation involved three successive passes, whereby greater search envelopes were employed in each consecutive pass, overwriting blocks estimated in the previous pass. The first pass was performed at half of the variogram range. For second pass, the full range was used and for the third pass four times the range was applied for each vein. 14.4.4 Core Recovery and RQD 14.4.4.1 Guanajuato Core recovery characteristics and RQD analysed for all drill core samples obtained from within each of the mineralized zones for Guanajuato is presented in Table 14.18. For drill core, a total of 67,643 recovery and RQD measurements were returned from the Microsoft SQL database. Of these, only 921 were found to be within the mineralized zones, as such only these have been presented in Table 14.18, with a 63% RQD and 93% recovery. In the authors' opinion, the overall drill core recovery is sufficient and has no negative bearing on the Mineral Resource estimates. Table 14.18: Recovery and RQD by area, Guanajuato Vein No. of Measurements Avg. RQD % Avg. Rec. % Cata 176 56 93 Los Pozos 171 63 90 Santa Margarita 230 75 98 Guanajuatito 109 59 93 Valenciana 177 63 91 Promontorio 58 61 92 Total 921 63 93 14.4.4.2 San Ignacio Core recovery characteristics and RQD analysed for all drill core samples obtained from within each of the mineralized zones for San Ignacio is presented in Table 14.19. From 40,936 recovery and RQD measurements, 702 samples were located within San Ignacio mineralized zones showing a 53% RQD and 89% recovery. In the authors' opinion, the overall drill core recovery is sufficient and has no negative bearing on the Mineral Resource estimates. Table 14.19: Recovery and RQD by area, San Ignacio Vein No. of Measurements Avg. RQD % Avg. Rec. % Melladito 182 66 96 Melladito BO 32 69 98 Melladito South 80 43 88 Purisima 65 19 80 Purisima Bo 44 38 86 Purisima HW 11 33 69 Purisima Int 7 48 96 700 2 - 27 711 1 48 100 740 2 73 99 Santo Nino 18 51 87 Intermediate 67 63 97 Intermediate 2 39 64 96 Nombre De Dios 47 69 97 Nombre De Dios 1.5 37 40 89 Nombre De Dios 2N 32 58 97 Nombre De Dios 2S 33 50 94 Nombre De Dios 3 3 63 100 Total 702 53 89 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-19 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 14.4.5 Density SG determinations for drill core are carried out on site on whole NQ or HQ core using the water submersion method. Samples with a minimum weight of 500g are selected at a minimum frequency of three per mineralized zone plus additional hanging wall and footwall samples. Samples are then air dried and subsequently weighed in air with the measurement recorded on a standard form. The samples are then suspended in a basket which is submersed in water and the suspended mass in water is recorded. The raw information is entered into an Excel spreadsheet and the SG calculated via the formula, SG = Mass in Air (Dry) / (Mass in Air (Dry) - Mass Suspended (in Water)) 14.4.5.1 Guanajuato The number of SG determinations available in the SQL database totalled 12,140, with 461 of these SG samples contained within the mineralization wireframes It is the authors' opinion that the SG determination method used at Guanajuato is industry-standard, and that the results are representative of the material in the mine. Table 14.20 summarizes the bulk density sample results grouped by area within Guanajuato. Table 14.20: Bulk density grouped by area, Guanajauato Domain SG Reading Cata 2.66 Los Pozos 2.68 Santa Margarita 2.65 Guanajuatito 2.69 Valenciana 2.67 Promontorio 2.64 Average SG 2.67 14.4.5.2 San Ignacio A total of 14,803 samples were collected for bulk density determination from 527 diamond drill holes. The overall mean value of the 1,073 samples within the domains representing the veins was 2.64 g/cm³, and this global mean value was assigned to the block model for calculation of tonnage above a grade cut-off. It is the authors' opinion that the SG determination method used at Guanajuato is industry-standard, and that the results are representative of the material in the mine. Table 14.21 summarizes the bulk density sample results for each domain of San Ignacio. Table 14.21: Bulk density grouped by vein, San Ignacio Vein SG Reading Melladito 2.63 Melladito BO 2.67 Melladito South 2.63 Purisima 2.63 Purisima Bo 2.66 Purisima HW 2.66 Purisima Int 2.63 700 2.61 711 - 740 2.67 Santo Nino 2.60 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-20 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Vein SG Reading Intermediate 2.65 Intermediate 2 2.65 Nombre De Dios 2.63 Nombre De Dios 1.5 2.64 Nombre De Dios 2N 2.66 Nombre De Dios 2S 2.64 Nombre De Dios 3 2.66 Average SG 2.64 14.5 Mineral Resource Classification The Mineral Resource estimates were classified as Measured, Indicated, and Inferred in accordance with the CIMDS. The approach to classification was to consider the distance of any block to development or stoping. Measured blocks were required to be situated adjacent to and within 10 meters of underground workings. To be classified as Indicated, blocks were required to be within 10 to 20 meters from underground workings. All other blocks not classified as either Measured or Indicated and residing at least partially within a wireframe, or within a wireframe with exclusively drill hole intersections, were classified as Inferred. The basic rational to constrain the classification of Measured and Indicated from that in the last TR is that the volume of the various zones containing grade has been shrinking over the past number of years. As such the conservative approach was to constrain the classification size. Additionally, areas where geological confidence was lower than that reflected in the empirically derived classification received a reduced classification. If Mineral Resources are developed in areas with historical mine workings, such as in the Purisima / Melladito South area of San Ignacio, or the Los Pozos / Promontorio area of Guanajuato, they are classified only as Inferred Mineral Resources until such work can be done to establish the full extent of historical mining. Inferred Mineral Resources have a high degree of uncertainty as to their economic and technical feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resources can be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources. 14.6 Block Model Validation Validation of the interpolation techniques and resulting block model were completed via the visual inspection of the block grades in comparison to surrounding data values and comparison of blocks and sample means. 14.6.1 Visual Inspection The block grades were validated by visual inspection of the block grades on long section and comparison with the composited assays for all domains. The block grades were observed to honour the composited grades reasonably well. 14.6.2 Comparison to Means 14.6.2.1 Guanajuato Block grade estimates for all resources were compared with drill-hole and underground channel capped sample assay grades. On a global basis, the block grade estimates should be smaller since search parameters have smoothed areas with several very high-grade samples which were clustered. Comparing block model grades to sample grades indicates both positive and negative variability as shown on Table 14.22 and Table 14.23. Table 14.22: Comparison of block and all DDH samples, Guanajuato Vein/Zone Ag g/t Au g/t Blocks DDH Diff Blocks DDH Diff Cata 134 214 -37% 0.58 1.06 -45% Mineral Resource Estimates 14-21 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Vein/Zone Ag g/t Au g/t Blocks DDH Diff Blocks DDH Diff Los Pozos 106 235 -55% 0.72 1.19 -39% Santa Margarita 31 53 -42% 0.63 2.78 -77% Guanajuatito 92 196 -53% 0.49 1.26 -61% Valenciana 72 127 -43% 0.68 1.29 -47% Promontorio 38 112 -66% 0.69 2.16 -68% Total 79 156 -50% 0.63 1.62 -61% Table 14.23: Comparison of block and all U/G samples, Guanajuato Vein/Zone Ag g/t Au g/t Blocks UG Diff Blocks UG Diff Cata 134 151 -11% 0.58 0.64 -9% Los Pozos 106 201 -47% 0.72 1.32 -45% Santa Margarita 31 79 -61% 0.63 3.2 -80% Guanajuatito 92 181 -49% 0.49 0.88 -44% Valenciana 72 180 -60% 0.68 1.65 -59% Promontorio 38 96 -60% 0.69 1.62 -57% Total 79 148 -47% 0.63 1.55 -59% 14.6.2.2 San Ignacio Block grade estimates for all resources were compared with drill-hole and underground channel sample grades. Generally, it is considered more appropriate to compare drill and not channel samples with model grades given that drill-holes are generally far more evenly distributed across the zones. As such, the effects of extreme spatial clustering (as seen with channel sampling) are less likely to affect the relevance of the comparison. Table 14.24 and Table 14.25 summarize the comparison of the estimated grade (produced by the block model) vs the sample grade for drill hole and underground samples, respectively. Table 14.24: Comparing block grade vs DDH samples, San Ignacio Vein/Zone Ag g/t Au g/t Blocks DDH Diff Blocks DDH Diff Melladito 74 95 -22% 2.06 2.48 -17% Melladito BO 75 55 36% 2.66 2.47 8% Melladito South 75 94 -20% 1.68 3.14 -46% Purisima 109 157 -31% 0.76 1.21 -37% Purisima BO 92 136 -32% 2.19 3.82 -43% Purisima HW 134 229 -41% 0.59 1.96 -70% Purisima Int 180 169 7% 2.06 2.23 -8% 700 161 167 -4% 3.39 3.83 -11% 711 174 4 4250% 2.45 0.05 4800% 740 149 54 176% 0.67 0.24 179% Santo Nino 60 77 -22% 1.01 4.72 -79% Intermediate 123 129 -5% 2.21 2.19 1% Intermediate2 167 154 8% 2.62 2.36 11% Nombre De Dios 90 116 -22% 1.21 2.55 -53% Nombre De Dios 1.5 94 105 -10% 1.16 1.29 -10% Nombre De Dios 2N 96 131 -27% 1.16 2.21 -48% Nombre De Dios 2S 147 117 26% 1.94 2.45 -21% Nombre De Dios 3 124 182 -32% 1.37 1.56 -12% Total 118 121 -2% 1.73 2.26 -23% Mineral Resource Estimates 14-22 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Table 14.25: Comparing block grade vs U/G samples, San Ignacio Vein/Zone Ag g/t Au g/t Blocks UG Diff Blocks UG Diff Melladito 74 111 -33% 2.06 2.84 -27% Melladito BO 75 71 6% 2.66 2.66 0% Melladito South 75 90 -17% 1.68 2.18 -23% Purisima 109 40 1.725 0.76 0.92 -17% Purisima BO 92 99 -7% 2.19 2.68 -18% Purisima HW 134 - - 0.59 - - Purisima Int 180 - - 2.06 - - 700 161 47 243% 3.39 1.26 169% 711 174 269 -35% 2.45 3.86 -37% 740 149 354 -58% 0.67 1.28 -48% Santo Nino 60 53 13% 1.01 0.4 153% Intermediate 123 172 -28% 2.21 2.97 -26% Intermediate2 167 243 -31% 2.62 4.08 -36% Nombre De Dios 90 139 -35% 1.21 2.42 -50% Nombre De Dios 1.5 94 131 -28% 1.16 2.26 -49% Nombre De Dios 2N 96 158 -39% 1.16 2.65 -56% Nombre De Dios 2S 147 243 -40% 1.94 3.46 -44% Nombre De Dios 3 124 242 -49% 1.37 1.89 -28% Total 118 154 -23% 1.73 2.36 -27% 14.7 Cut-Off Grade The full operational cost cut-off value as calculated by the mine operating staff ranges from US$96.50 to US$148.50/tonne for different areas based on full mine operating costs (mining, plant, administration). Block model silver and gold grades have been converted to an US$ NSR value using an NSR "calculator" which takes into effect metal prices (long term projected to be US$20.00/oz silver and US$1,650/oz gold), plant metal recoveries (87.15% for silver and 86.7% for gold (taken from corporate budget 2022)), concentrate shipping charges, and proprietary smelter terms. Blocks with an NSR value equal to or greater than the operations full cut-off costs were tabulated into the Mineral Resource Estimate for each zone. The cut-off value was applied to each block estimated in the resource block model. If the weighted average grade of all the mineral blocks in a mining volume is above cut-off, it will be considered for mining. This TR provides a Mineral Resource estimate for reporting purposes only and it is up to the mine planning department staff to consider and determine what can be mined. Table 14.26 below lists the full operational (mining, milling, and administration) cost cut-off value applied to each mining area for the current Mineral Resource estimate. Costs were procured from the operational team in Guanajuato for Los Pozos, Promontorio, Valenciana, Guanajuatito, and San Ignacio mining areas. As there was no mining in the Cata and Santa Margarita areas there were no updated costs, updated mining costs for these two areas was derived by averaging the difference in costs in the other five areas between the last and this TR (18%) and applying this change of costs to Cata and Santa Margarita. Table 14.26: GMC Full operating cost cut-off by area 2021 Cata Santa Margarita Los Pozos Guanajuatito Valenciana Promontorio San Ignacio Mine Cost $81.3 $81.3 $42.1 $70.5 $58.7 $94.1 $73.0 Plant cost $15.5 $15.5 $15.5 $15.5 $15.5 $15.5 $15.5 Admin cost $38.9 $38.9 $38.9 $38.9 $38.9 $38.9 $38.9 Total US$ $135.7 $135.7 $96.5 $124.9 $113.1 $148.5 $127.4 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-23 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 14.8 Statement of Mineral Resources GMC contains estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 519,493 tonnes above varying US$ NSR full operational cost cut-offs, at an average grade of 196g/t silver and 2.30g/t gold, for a total of 6,537,755 equivalent silver ounces ("Ag eq oz") or 76,915 equivalent gold ounces ("Au eq oz"). This includes Measured Mineral Resources of 368,944 tonnes at an average grade of 196g/t silver and 2.36g/t gold, for a total of 4,708,345 Ag eq oz or 55,392 Au eq oz and Indicated Mineral Resources of 150,550 tonnes at an average grade of 194g/t silver and 2.16g/t gold, for a total of 1,829,410 Ag eq oz or 21,522 Au eq oz. In addition, estimated Inferred Mineral Resources are 665,977 tonnes at an average grade of 194g/t silver and 2.42g/t gold, for 8,558,540 Ag eq oz or 100,689 Au eq oz. The GMC updated mineral resource estimate, constituted by the San Ignacio and Guanajuato operations, updates former mineral resource estimates with effective dates of July 31, 2020. This Mineral Resource Estimate for GMC has an effective date of July 31, 2021 and updates the previous resource estimate for reasons of depletion because of mining and resource definition resulting from successful exploration activities. Highlights of the GMC mineral resource estimate are given in Table 14.27. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a Mineral Resource. Table 14.27: GMC Mineral Resource Estimate, Highlights Class Tonnes Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au (g/t) Au (oz) Ag eq (g/t) Ag eq (oz) Au eq (g/t) Au eq (oz) Totals Measured 368,944 196 2,329,550 2.36 27,948 397 4,708,345 4.67 55,392 Totals Indicated 150,550 194 940,377 2.16 10,438 378 1,829,410 4.45 21,522 Totals M&I 519,493 196 3,269,927 2.30 38,386 391 6,537,755 4.61 76,915 Totals Inferred 665,977 194 4,149,076 2.42 51,876 400 8,558,540 4.70 100,689 Note: See details in Notes section for Guanajuato and San Ignacio in Table 14.29 and Table 14.31. 14.8.1 Guanajuato Guanajuato contains estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 251,666 tonnes above varying US$ NSR full operational cost cut-offs, at an average grade of 250g/t silver and 1.76g/t gold, for a total of 3,235,029 Ag eq oz or 38,059 Au eq oz. This includes Measured Mineral Resources of 166,262 tonnes at an average grade of 255g/t silver and 1.81g/t gold, for a total of 2,185,272 Ag eq oz or 25,709 Au eq oz and Indicated Mineral Resources of 85,404 tonnes at an average grade of 240g/t silver and 1.68g/t gold, for a total of 1,049,757 Ag eq oz or 12,350 Au eq oz. In addition, estimated Inferred Mineral Resources are 220,760 tonnes at an average grade of 225g/t silver and 1.95g/t gold, for 2,776,596 Ag eq oz or 32,666 Au eq oz. The Mineral Resources detailed at Guanajuato cover the Guanajuatito, Valenciana, Cata, Los Pozos, Santa Margarita and Promontorio areas. This Mineral Resource Estimate for Guanajuato has an effective date of July 31, 2021 and updates the previous Mineral Resource estimate for reasons of depletion because of mining and resource definition resulting from successful exploration activities. Table 14.28 provides a highlights summary, and Table 14.29 provides a detailed summary, of the Mineral Resource estimates as of July 31, 2021. Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resources are reported at the full-cost operational mining cut-off value which varies between mining areas in US$ per tonne. It is the opinion of the Qualified Persons of this report that all data used in the generation of the Mineral Resource models and the processes by which these data were collected and stored are acceptable and of industry standard. Table 14.28: Mineral Resources Estimate as of July 31, 2021, Guanajuato (Highlights) Class Tonnes Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au (g/t) Au (oz) Ag eq (g/t) Ag eq (oz) Au eq (g/t) Au eq (oz) Totals Measured 166,262 255 1,362,426 1.81 9,681 409 2,185,272 4.81 25,709 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-24 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Class Tonnes Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au (g/t) Au (oz) Ag eq (g/t) Ag eq (oz) Au eq (g/t) Au eq (oz) Totals Indicated 85,404 240 658,767 1.68 4,600 382 1,049,757 4.50 12,350 Totals M&I 251,666 250 2,021,193 1.76 14,280 400 3,235,029 4.70 38,059 Totals Inferred 220,760 225 1,597,357 1.95 13,873 391 2,776,596 4.60 32,666 Note: See details in Notes section for Guanajuato in Table 14.29. Table 14.29: Mineral Resources Estimate as of July 31, 2021, Guanajuato Vein Tonnes Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au (g/t) Au (oz) Ag eq (g/t) Ag eq (oz) Measured Cata 26,608 409 349,867 1.92 1,647 573 489,840 Pozos 72,557 243 567,346 1.5 3,501 371 864,920 Guanajuatito 13,833 267 118,761 1.18 524 367 163,324 Santa Margarita 9,145 83 24,485 4 1,175 423 124,341 Valenciana 38,630 217 269,499 1.98 2,454 385 478,062 Promontorio 5,489 184 32,469 2.15 380 367 64,785 Totals Measured 166,262 255 1,362,426 1.81 9,681 409 2,185,272 Vein TONNES Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au (g/t) Au (oz) Ag eq (g/t) Ag eq (oz) Indicated Cata 1,190 320 12,237 1.23 47 424 16,222 Pozos 39,129 258 324,009 1.47 1,854 383 481,620 Guanajuatito 6,195 326 65,021 1.29 258 436 86,917 Santa Margarita 4,004 131 16,909 3.07 395 392 50,494 Valenciana 29,861 218 209,748 1.75 1,677 367 352,304 Promontorio 5,025 191 30,842 2.28 369 385 62,201 Totals Indicated 85,404 240 658,767 1.68 4,600 382 1,049,757 Vein TONNES Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au (g/t) Au (oz) Ag eq (g/t) Ag eq (oz) Measured & Indicated Cata 27,798 405 362,104 1.89 1,694 566 506,062 Pozos 111,686 248 891,354 1.49 5,355 375 1,346,540 Guanajuatito 20,028 285 183,782 1.21 782 389 250,241 Santa Margarita 13,149 98 41,394 3.71 1,570 414 174,835 Valenciana 68,491 218 479,248 1.88 4,131 377 830,365 Promontorio 10,514 187 63,311 2.22 749 376 126,985 Totals M&I 251,666 250 2,021,193 1.76 14,280 400 3,235,029 Vein TONNES Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au (g/t) Au (oz) Ag eq (g/t) Ag eq (oz) Inferred Cata Pozos 83,796 252 678,767 1.28 3,438 360 970,997 Guanajuatito 6,535 324 68,124 1.48 310 450 94,468 Santa Margarita 16,123 132 68,439 3.73 1,935 449 232,891 Valenciana 93,327 218 653,222 2.13 6,393 399 1,196,619 Promontorio 20,978 191 128,805 2.67 1,798 418 281,620 Totals Inferred 220,760 225 1,597,357 1.95 13,873 391 2,776,596 Notes: 1. Cut-offs are based on the marginal operating costs per mining area being US$135.70/tonne for Cata, US$135.70/tonne for Santa Margarita, US$96.50/tonne for Los Pozos, US$124.90/tonne for Guanajuatito, US$148.50/tonne for Promontorio, and US$113.10/tonne for Valenciana. 2. Block model grades converted to US$ value using plant recoveries of 87.15% Ag, 86.70% Au, and net smelter terms negotiated for concentrates. 3. Rock Density for Cata is 2.66t/m³, 2.65t/m³ Santa Margarita, Los Pozos 2.68t/m³, Guanajuato 2.69t/m³, Promontorio and Valenciana 2.67t/m³. 4. Totals may not agree due to rounding. 5. Grades in metric units. 6. Contained silver and gold in troy ounces. 7. Minimum true width 0.5m. 8. Metal Prices US$20.00/oz silver, and US$1,650.00/oz gold. 9. Mineral Resource estimation has an effective date of July 31, 2021. 10. Ag eq oz were calculated using 85:1 Ag:Au ratio. 11. Inferred Mineral Resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. It cannot be assumed that all or part of the Inferred Mineral Resources will ever be upgraded to a higher category. 12. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves have no demonstrated economic viability. The potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a Mineral Resource. Mineral Resource Estimates 14-25 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 14.8.2 San Ignacio San Ignacio contains estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 267,828 tonnes above a US$127.40/tonne NSR cut-off, at an average grade of 145g/t silver and 2.80g/t gold, for a total of 3,302,726 Ag eq oz or 38,856 Au eq oz. This includes Measured Mineral Resources of 202,682 tonnes at an average grade of 148g/t silver and 2.80g/t gold, for a total of 2,523,073 Ag eq oz or 29,683 Au eq oz, and Indicated Mineral Resources of 65,146tonnes at an average grade of 134g/t silver and 2.79g/t gold, for a total of 779,653Ag eq oz or 9,172 Au eq oz. In addition, estimated Inferred Mineral Resources are 445,217 tonnes at an average grade of 178g/t silver and 2.65g/t gold, for 5,781,944 Ag eq oz or 68,023 Au eq oz. The Mineral Resource Estimates highlights is presented as Table 14.30, while grouped by domain is presented in Table 14.31. It is the opinion of the Qualified Persons of this report that all data used in the generation of the Mineral Resource models and the processes by which these data were collected and stored are acceptable and of industry standard. Table 14.30: Mineral Resource Estimate 2021, San Ignacio (Highlights) Class TONNES Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au (g/t) Au (oz) Ag eq (g/t) Ag eq (oz) Au eq (g/t) Au eq (oz) Total Measured 202,682 148 967,124 2.80 18,267 387 2,523,073 4.56 29,683 Total Indicated 65,146 134 281,611 2.79 5,839 372 779,653 4.38 9,172 Total M&I 267,828 145 1,248,734 2.80 24,106 384 3,302,726 4.51 38,856 Total Inferred 445,217 178 2,551,719 2.65 38,002 404 5,781,944 4.75 68,023 Notes: See details in Notes section for San Ignacio in Table 14.31. Table 14.31: Mineral Resource Estimate 2021, San Ignacio Vein Tonnes Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au (g/t) Au (oz) Ag eq (g/t) Ag eq (oz) Measured Melladito South 21,001 106 71,837 3.18 2,149 377 254,488 Purisima BO 6,614 142 30,108 3.39 722 430 91,453 Purisima Purisima HW Purisima Int 700 711 3,327 240 25,628 3.40 363 558 59,724 740 321 234 2,418 1.12 12 330 3,405 Santo Nino NDD2N 15,101 180 87,444 2.18 1,057 365 177,254 NDD1.5 11,731 187 70,476 2.01 757 357 134,784 NDD2S 19,221 228 140,691 2.51 1,550 441 272,477 NDD 19,663 165 104,463 2.25 1,423 357 225,391 NDD3 7,819 234 58,917 1.97 496 402 101,063 Melladito 37,926 97 117,827 3.10 3,776 360 438,799 Melladito BO 17,689 98 55,622 3.37 1,915 384 218,407 Intermediate 36,736 147 173,537 3.01 3,559 403 476,072 Intermediate 2 5,533 158 28,157 2.75 489 392 69,755 Total Measured 202,682 148 967,124 2.80 18,267 387 2,523,073 Vein TONNES Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au (g/t) Au (oz) Ag eq (g/t) Ag eq (oz) Indicated Melladito South 16,402 80 42,270 3.44 1,813 372 196,362 Purisima BO 6,781 126 27,516 3.51 766 425 92,594 Purisima Purisima HW Purisima Int 700 711 2,284 227 16,702 3.77 277 572 41,970 740 260 224 1,879 1.04 9 313 2,623 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-26 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Vein Tonnes Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au (g/t) Au (oz) Ag eq (g/t) Ag eq (oz) Santo Nino 234 93 700 2.50 19 305 2,300 NDD2N 10,371 168 55,950 2.15 716 350 116,850 NDD1.5 3,151 207 20,926 1.43 145 328 33,246 NDD2S 4,140 245 32,661 1.64 218 385 51,197 NDD 4,783 127 19,500 2.35 361 326 50,188 NDD3 709 181 4,131 1.54 35 312 7,106 Melladito 6,223 68 13,594 3.08 615 329 65,909 Melladito BO 1,461 63 2,976 3.25 153 340 15,959 Intermediate 7,877 166 41,940 2.64 667 390 98,676 Intermediate 2 469 57 864 2.97 45 310 4,673 Total Indicated 65,146 134 281,611 2.79 5,839 372 779,653 Vein TONNES Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au (g/t) Au (oz) Ag eq (g/t) Ag eq (oz) Measured & Indicated Melladito South 37,403 95 114,107 3.29 3,962 375 450,851 Purisima BO 13,395 134 57,624 3.45 1,487 428 184,047 Purisima Purisima HW Purisima Int 700 711 5,610 235 42,329 3.55 640 564 101,694 740 582 230 4,297 1.09 20 323 6,027 Santo Nino 234 93 700 2.50 19 305 2,300 NDD2N 25,472 175 143,394 2.17 1,773 359 294,104 NDD1.5 14,882 191 91,401 1.88 902 351 168,030 NDD2S 23,361 231 173,352 2.35 1,768 430 323,674 NDD 24,446 158 123,963 2.27 1,784 352 275,579 NDD3 8,528 230 63,048 1.94 531 396 108,169 Melladito 44,150 93 131,421 3.09 4,392 357 504,708 Melladito BO 19,150 95 58,599 3.36 2,068 382 234,366 Intermediate 44,612 150 215,478 2.95 4,227 400 574,748 Intermediate 2 6,002 150 29,021 2.77 534 386 74,428 Total M&I 267,828 145 1,248,734 2.80 24,106 384 3,302,726 Vein TONNES Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au (g/t) Au (oz) Ag eq (g/t) Ag eq (oz) Inferred Melladito South 56,187 96 172,923 2.73 4,927 328 591,690 Purisima BO 81,595 149 390,470 3.44 9,020 441 1,157,142 Purisima 109,846 277 976,950 1.47 5,184 401 1,417,616 Purisima HW 23,817 223 170,600 1.28 984 332 254,205 Purisima Int 28,815 185 171,642 2.43 2,252 392 363,025 700 4,258 199 27,203 4.00 548 539 73,752 711 138 258 1,148 4.23 19 622 2,766 740 3,679 235 27,793 0.96 113 316 37,410 Santo Nino 82,598 127 337,888 3.88 10,310 457 1,214,214 NDD2N 17,229 199 110,246 2.78 1,538 435 240,936 NDD1.5 2,356 189 14,316 1.24 94 294 22,300 NDD2S 14,548 167 78,324 2.51 1,173 381 178,018 NDD 3,031 154 15,029 3.61 352 461 44,964 NDD3 600 141 2,710 2.19 42 327 6,299 Melladito 7,513 71 17,182 2.89 697 316 76,437 Melladito BO 89 64 183 2.95 8 315 901 Intermediate 6,453 143 29,619 2.72 564 374 77,533 Intermediate 2 2,465 95 7,493 2.26 179 287 22,734 Total Inferred 445,217 178 2,551,719 2.65 38,002 404 5,781,944 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-27 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Notes: 1. Cut-offs are based on the marginal operating costs per mining area being US$127.40/tonne for San Ignacio. 2. Block model grades converted to US$ value using plant recoveries of 87.15% Ag, 86.70% Au, and net smelter terms negotiated for concentrates. 3. Rock Density for San Ignacio is 2.64t/m³, 4. Totals may not agree due to rounding. 5. Grades in metric units. 6. Contained silver and gold in troy ounces. 7. Minimum true width 0.5m. 8. Metal Prices US$20.00/oz silver, and US$1,650.00/oz gold. 9. Mineral Resource estimation has an effective date of July 31, 2021. 10. Ag eq oz were calculated using 85:1 Ag:Au ratio. 11. Inferred Mineral Resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. It cannot be assumed that all or part of the Inferred Mineral Resources will ever be upgraded to a higher category. 12. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves have no demonstrated economic viability. The potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a Mineral Resource. 14.9 Comparison with Previous Mineral Resource Estimates 14.9.1 Guanajuato The previous Mineral Resource estimate which has an effective date of July 31, 2020 is compared to the current Mineral Resource estimate in Table 14.32 below. The Measured Resource classification in the current resource update provides a 35% decrease in contained gold and 41% decrease in contained silver and a 41% decrease in contained silver equivalent ounces in relation to the previous estimate. For Indicated Resource classification, there is a 41% decrease in contained gold and 42% decrease in contained silver and 43% decrease in contained silver equivalent ounces over the previous estimate. For Inferred Resource classification, a decrease of 55% in contained gold and decrease of 51% in contained silver, and 54% decrease in contained Ag eq oz over the previous report. Overall Measured and Indicated Resource tonnes decreased 42% with a coincident decrease of Ag eq oz of 41% or ~2.3M Ag eq oz. The changes above, mostly reflect the decreases in tonnes and silver equivalent ounces that came from the Pozos zones whose losses accounted for most of the decreases in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources. This decrease is due to both a re-interpretation of the geology and using fewer wireframes, and the better definition of historical mining areas through drilling and development in the Los Pozos area leading to a larger volume removed from the block models. These changes also reflect the overall negative effects of a tighter classification system of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources (2020 TR used 0-15m and 15-30m, while 2021 TR used 0-10m and 10-20m, respectively). The basic rational to constrain the classification of Measured and Indicated from that in the last TR is that the volume of the various zones containing grade has been shrinking over the past number of years. As such the conservative approach was to constrain the classification size. Further overall negative effects were, mine depletion, and significant increases in total operating costs, only offset by slightly higher silver metal prices. Table 14.32: Comparison of 2020 to 2021 Mineral Resources, Guanajuato Category Tonnes Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au (g/t) Au (oz) Ag eq (g/t) Ag eq (oz) Total Measured 2021 166,262 255 1,362,426 1.81 9,681 409 2,185,272 Total Measured 2020 286,139 253 2,328,051 1.63 14,995 400 3,677,663 Measured Difference -42% 1% -41% 11% -35% 2% -41% Total Indicated 2021 85,404 240 658,767 1.68 4,600 382 1,049,757 Total Indicated 2020 147,814 241 1,144,963 1.65 7,816 390 1,851,448 Indicated Difference -42% 0% -42% 1% -41% -2% -43% Total M&I 2021 251,666 250 2,021,193 1.76 14,280 400 3,235,029 Total M&I 2020 433,953 249 3,473,014 1.64 22,811 396 5,529,111 M&I Difference -42% 0% -42% 8% -37% 1% -41% Total Inferred 2021 220,760 225 1,597,357 1.95 13,873 391 2,776,596 Total Inferred 2020 460,174 220 3,258,101 2.07 30,689 407 6,020,031 Inferred Difference -52% 2% -51% -6% -55% -4% -54% Mineral Resource Estimates 14-28 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 14.9.2 San Ignacio The previous Mineral Resource estimate which has an effective date of July 31, 2020 is compared to the current Mineral Resource estimate in Table 14.33 below. The Measured Resource classification in the current Mineral Resource update provides a 32% decrease in contained gold and 33% decrease in contained silver and a 34% decrease in contained silver equivalent ounces in relation to the previous estimate. For Indicated Resource classification, there is a 14% increase in contained gold and 17% decrease in contained silver and 3% decrease in contained silver equivalent ounces over the previous estimate. For Inferred Resource classification, a decrease of 53% in contained silver and decrease of 49% in contained gold, and 52% decrease in contained silver equivalent ounces over the previous report. These changes reflect the use of a modestly higher silver metal price, a tighter classification system of Measured and Indicated mineral resources, considerable increase in total operating costs, mine depletion, the better definition of historical mining areas through drilling and development in the Purisima and San Pedro areas leading to a larger volume removed from the block models, and the expansion of the Santo Nino vein due to successful exploration drilling. Table 14.33: Comparison of 2020 to 2021 Mineral Resources, San Ignacio Category Tonnes Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au (g/t) Au (oz) Ag eq (g/t) Ag eq (oz) Total Measured 2021 202,682 148 967,124 2.80 18,267 387 2,523,073 Total Measured 2020 314,802 142 1,435,252 2.64 26,746 384 3,842,386 Measured Difference -36% 5% -33% 6% -32% 1% -34% Total Indicated 2021 65,146 134 281,611 2.79 5,839 372 779,653 Total Indicated 2020 73,096 144 338,246 2.19 5,135 349 800,416 Indicated Difference -11% -7% -17% 28% 14% 7% -3% Total M&I 2021 267,828 145 1,248,734 2.80 24,106 384 3,302,726 Total M&I 2020 387,898 142 1,773,498 2.56 31,881 377 4,642,801 M&I Difference -31% 2% -30% 10% -24% 2% -29% Total Inferred 2021 445,217 178 2,551,719 2.65 38,002 404 5,781,944 Total Inferred 2020 992,835 169 5,406,142 2.33 74,530 384 12,089,792 Inferred Difference -55% 5% -53% 14% -49% 5% -52% 14.10 Reconciliation 14.10.1 Guanajuato An effort was made to reconcile the Los Pozos block model against the production for the period August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021. Stope and development outlines within the block models from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021 were outlined using the corresponding periods sampling and surveyed stope outlines and these outlines were "cookie-cuttered" from this report's block models to derive a total of 34,491 tonnes and corresponding grades of 130g/t Ag and 0.97g/t Au. The extracted block model tonnes are higher, and grades are lower compared with the compiled production for the same period from Los Pozos of 26,819 tonnes grading 163g/t silver and 1.16g/t gold (Table 14.34). This is strictly a high-level reconciliation that does not account for mine dilution and then selection of above cut-off material to be sent to the mill for processing. Table 14.34: Reconciliation of block model to production, Los Pozos, Guanajuato Vein Tonnes Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au (g/t) Au (oz) Ag eq (g/t) Ag eq (oz) Pozos VM FW 14,408 102 47,343 1.24 572 207 95,972 Pozos VM HW 20,083 149 96,415 0.78 502 215 139,047 Totals Pozos Rec 34,491 130 143,758 0.97 1,074 212 235,019 Production 26,819 163 1.16 If there was a cut-off grade of 150g/t Ag eq applied to the blocks cut from the block model, and this was then 20% mine diluted then the reconciliation balances out quite well with the production (Table 14.35). Mineral Resource Estimates 14-29 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Table 14.35: Reconciliation of block model to production with cut-off and dilution assumptions, Los Pozos, Guanajuato Vein Tonnes Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au (g/t) Au (oz) Ag eq (g/t) Ag eq (oz) Pozos VM FW 8,709 140 39,301 1.78 500 292 81,782 Pozos VM HW 12,096 206 80,064 1.08 421 298 115,871 Totals Pozos Rec 20,805 178 119,365 1.38 921 295 197,653 20% Rec dilution 24,966 143 1.10 Production 26,819 163 1.16 14.10.2 San Ignacio A high-level reconciliation review was completed to test the assumptions made in the Mineral Resource estimation against production records. The reconciliation review was completed for the period between the last San Ignacio NI 43-101 report (July 31, 2020) and the effective date of this report (July 31, 2021). Stope and development outlines within the block models from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021 were outlined using the corresponding periods sampling and surveyed stope outlines and these outlines were "cookie-cuttered" from this report's block models to derive a total of 121,055 tonnes and corresponding grades of 111g/t Ag and 1.77g/t Au. The extracted block model tonnes and grades correspond well with the compiled production for the same period from San Ignacio of 116,874 tonnes grading 98g/t silver and 1.67g/t gold (Table 14.36). This is strictly a high-level reconciliation that does not account for mine dilution and then selection of above cut-off material to be sent to the mill for processing. Mine dilution would increase tonnes and decrease grades of the extracted blocks while selective mining would do the opposite quite possibly balancing the two issues out. The authors consider the reconciliation effort and results produced reasonable. Table 14.36: Reconciliation of block model to production, San Ignacio Vein TONNES Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au (g/t) Au (oz) Ag eq (g/t) Ag eq (oz) Melladito South 21,782 78 54,325 1.87 1,312 237 165,879 Purisima BO 451 15 218 0.20 3 32 470 Purisima 2,065 35 2,292 0.52 35 79 5,250 711 539 192 3,327 2.43 42 425 7,360 NDD2N 40,609 129 168,018 1.44 1,884 251 328,176 NDD1.5 7,813 118 29,532 1.76 441 267 67,051 NDD2S 14,585 166 77,896 2.59 1,213 386 181,000 NDD 17,479 90 50,352 1.68 942 232 130,441 NDD3 1,944 116 7,253 1.72 108 262 16,392 Melladito 5,500 57 9,994 1.97 349 224 39,623 Intermediate 5,678 103 18,759 1.76 321 252 46,010 Intermediate 2 2,611 122 10,215 2.77 233 357 29,999 Total Rec 121,055 111 432,181 1.77 6,883 261 1,017,651 Production 116,874 98 1.67 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-30 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 15.0 Mineral Reserve Estimates No Mineral Reserve estimates were completed in this report. Mineral reserves were estimated for Guanajuato (Rennie and Bergen, 2011) in the Cata, Los Pozos, and Santa Margarita zones but they have been depleted. No Mineral Reserves have ever been estimated for San Ignacio. The Company has not established reserves at the Guanajuato Mine Complex due to the following reasons: n Mineral resources classified as Measured and Indicated occur only with associated mine development, sampling, and mining in the mineralized zones n Geological nature of the deposit type and mineralized zones n Associated costs of 3rd party Mineral Reserve estimation when the Company is already in production within the Measured and Indicated resource, required for reserve estimation The Company entered production at Guanajuato in 2006, and San Ignacio in 2013. The Company did not base this production decision on any feasibility study of Mineral Reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability of the mine. As a result, there may be increased uncertainty and risks of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals from the GMC or the costs of such recovery. As the GMC does not have established Mineral Reserves, the Company faces higher risks that anticipated rates of production and production costs will be achieved, each of which risks could have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to continue to generate anticipated revenues and cash flows to fund operations from the GMC and ultimately the profitability of the operation. Mineral Reserve Estimates 15-1 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 16.0 Mining Methods Production from GMC mines since beginning operations in Mexico is summarized in Table 16.1. The Company initially focused on increasing production throughput however in 2008 the Company focused on increasing grade resulting in a reduction in tonnage produced. San Ignacio production began at the end of November 2013. The increase in production shown in the years 2014 to 2017 in Table 16.1 reflects the increase in production from San Ignacio. In 2018, production wanes at Guanajuato and is increasingly dominated by San Ignacio, while in 2019 and 2020 production is near solely San Ignacio with Guanajuato placed on a C&M basis (January to July 2019) and since then with limited production. In November 2021, the Guanajuato mine and the Cata processing plant of the Guanajuato Mine Complex were placed on care and maintenance pending the Company's application for the permits from CONAGUA necessary to extend the tailings dam. Mining activity at the San Ignacio mine has also been suspended while Great Panther continues to proactively engage with CONAGUA in regards of the tailings dam permit. Table 16.1: GMC production as of July 31, 2021 Year Tonnes Mill/Mine GTO Tonnes Mill/Mine San Ignacio Tonnes (milled) Ag (oz) Au (oz) 2006 86,111 - 86,111 105,480 988 2007 203,968 - 203,968 521,225 3,794 2008 155,079 - 155,079 848,083 5,488 2009 138,517 - 138,517 1,019,751 6,748 2010 144,112 - 144,112 1,019,856 6,619 2011 169,213 - 169,213 959,490 7,515 2012 174,022 - 174,022 1,004,331 10,350 2013¹ 220,463 1,082 221,545 1,079,980 15,063 2014¹ 213,658 54,154 267,812 1,239,009 15,906 2015¹ 180,691 129,253 309,944 1,708,061 21,126 2016¹ 136,349 183,694 320,043 1,473,229 21,626 2017¹ 131,335 185,475 316,810 1,386,964 21,501 2018¹ 88,364 212,650 301,014 1,096,757 19,073 2019¹ 7,610 179,886 187,610 590,781 11,588 2020¹ 33,248 119,560 151,001 520,903 6,779 2021¹² 29,225 65,168 94,089 309,840 4,115 Totals 2,111,965 1,130,922 3,240,890 14,883,740 178,279 Source: Great Panther Annual reports for 2006 to 2020 inclusive 1. 2006-2015 reported figures reflect tonnes milled, 2016-2021 reported figures reflect tonnes mined which has a small discrepancy to tonnes milled. 2. 2021 details from production records to July 31, 2021 Total GMC production (Table 16.1) to July 31, 2021 was 3,240,890 tonnes, from which 14,883,740 oz silver and 178,278 oz gold was derived. Overall Guanajuato production was 2,111,964 tonnes, while San Ignacio production was 1,130,922 tonnes. From August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021, the production for Guanajuato was sourced from the Los Pozos and Promontorio areas. The production was achieved with a work force that operated 6 days per week to obtain a total production of 46,910 tonnes, producing on average 148 tonnes per mine operating day. San Ignacio had a production of 116,102 tonnes in the same period, producing on average 366 tonnes per mine operating day. The overall total production for the GMC averaged 514 tonnes per mine operating day (317 mine operating days) during the period from September 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The mill processed the GMC production in batches and over the effective period operated for 240 days at an average rate of 679 tonnes per day. There are no current estimates of Mineral Reserves for any of the GMC. The Company made decisions to enter production at Guanajuato and San Ignacio without having completed final feasibility studies. Accordingly, the Company did not base its production decisions on any feasibility studies of Mineral Reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability of the GMC. As a result, there may be increased uncertainty and risks of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals from the GMC or the costs of such recovery. As the GMC does not have established Mineral Reserves, the Company faces higher risks that anticipated rates of production and production costs, such as those provided in this TR, will not be achieved. These risks could have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to continue to generate anticipated revenues and cash flows to fund operations from and ultimately achieve or maintain profitable operations at the GMC. Mining Methods 16-1 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 16.1 Cut and Fill Mining Method Typically, all zones at the GMC are extracted by the Cut & Fill mining method. A brief description of the Cut & Fill mining method is as follows: An access ramp approximately 3.5 meters (width) by 3.5 metres (height) is located at the bottom of the vein, from which development drifts are advanced along the zone to open headings at the mine blocks. Sub-levels off the access ramp are between 20 and 35 meters apart with attack drifts to the zone averaging from 20 to 40 meters in length. The mining sequence begins with the development of a crosscut off the access ramp into the mineralized level. A heading is developed up to the economic limit of the predefined block, where exploration definition drilling is completed to define the limits of the block. Subsequently, the zone is excavated along its length (using jack-leg drills) through two headings (180 degrees apart). Depending on the width of the vein, the cut width may be 2.4 meters or 1.8 meters to minimize dilution. Depending on the width of the vein, ground support may be necessary which can include rock bolts and mesh. The back of each cut along the length the zone is composite sampled to provide additional assay confirmation prior to mining the next lift. The cut is then back-filled with waste material utilizing a Scoop-Tram. When the filling is finished, a new cut into the stope block is initiated above the previous cut (breasting), restarting the cycle. Overall development in ore is completed with either jack-leg drills or a 16ft Jumbo. 3.5 yard and 4.0-yard Scoop-Trams are used for ore handling with either 10-ton or 18-ton trucks used to transport the ore. Narrow mineralized zones of less than one meter width (such as Nombre de Dios zones) are mined by resue method, first blasting and extracting the zones from the face, and then expanding the stope opening by blasting sufficient hanging-wall waste to partially fill the stope. The stability of the rock was evaluated in 2010 by Roland Tosney (Consulting Geotechnical Engineer) and who made the following recommendations. Cement resin bolts are required for excavations up to 5 meters in height. For excavation heights greater than 5 metres but less than 9 metres, cable anchor bolts are installed for additional support. Four-meter cable bolts are installed where holes are drilled by the Jumbo. In areas requiring openings greater than 9 metres vertical, permanent columns of rock are left. 16.1.1 Guanajuato 16.1.1.1 Guanajuatito Zone Guanajuatito has been producing ore since 2006. Production came predominantly from the 1730, 1700, 1605, and 1540masl elevations (430, 400, 305, and 260 levels) with hanging-wall ramp completed to the 1730 masl elevation (430 level). The ore zones of Guanajuatito are exploited by the Cut and Fill mining method with a ramp to the bottom of the vein being extended at depth. A cross section of the Guanajuatito deposit is shown in Figure 16.1 and a level plan of the block model and wireframe is shown in Figure 16.2. 16.1.1.2 Valenciana Zone Exploration development has commenced in the Valenciana zones on the 245, 360 and 460 levels; production restarted in the last two months of 2016. Exploitation is within several footwall zones to the Veta Madre. Refer to Figure 16.3 and Figure 16.4 below for a cross section and plan map for the Valenciana zone. Mining Methods 16-2 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 16.1.1.3 Cata Zone The Cata zone is composed of five separate mineral zones that vary in widths from 2 to less than 1 meter. These zones are extracted by the Cut and Fill mining method. Sub-levels off the access ramp are between 20 and 30 meters apart. Mining of the Cata Clavo reached the 550 level where development and stoping was carried out on the Veta Madre vein. Mining at Cata was discontinued in late 2018. Cata Clavo is a relatively steeply dipping structure that has been identified for mining from the 1550masl elevation (550 level) to the 1665 masl elevation (435 level). The mining area was up to 100 meters long and up to 10 meters wide. The Veta Madre FW, Contact, Veta Madre HW, Alto 1 to Alto 4 zones are located on the hanging wall side of the Veta Madre and the multiple zones are close to each another. In some areas, the combined Veta Madre to Alto 4 generates an overall width exceeding 30 metres. A cross section of the Cata Clavo is shown in Figure 16.5 and a level plan of the block model and wireframe is shown in Figure 16.6. 16.1.1.4 Los Pozos Zone At the Los Pozos SE zone mining is underway above the 310 level, both on remnant mineralization as well as recovery of old pillars. Mineralization is related to both the Veta Madre and Santa Margarita (hanging wall) structures as well as transverse structures. The Los Pozos deposits are relatively steeply dipping structures that have been identified for mining from the 2025 masl elevation (75 / 83 levels), 1980 masl (120 level), 1940 masl (160 level), to the 1790 masl elevation (310 level). A cross section of the Los Pozos deposit is shown in Figure 16.7 and a level plan of the block model and wireframe is shown in Figure 16.8. 16.1.1.5 Santa Margarita Zone The Santa Margarita gold rich vein has been explored by ramp development from the 390 level to the 500 level. The ramp has been driven from the 1710 masl elevation (390 level) and extended down to the 1560 masl elevation (540 level). Extractions are by cut and fill mining methods. Santa Margarita was in production from March 2009 to late 2018. A cross section of the Santa Margarita deposit is shown in Figure 16.9 and a level plan of the block model and wireframe is shown in Figure 16.10. 16.1.1.6 Promontorio Zone Production restarted from Promontorio in March of 2017 and exploration development continues to define this zone. It is a quartz stockwork system within the hanging-wall conglomerates, immediately above the Veta Madre. Minor production came from the 110 level before C&M commenced at the end of 2018. Presently there is production from the 160 and 275 levels. Refer to Figure 16.11 and Figure 16.12 below for a cross section, and a level plan of the block model and wireframe for the Promontorio zone. 16.1.2 San Ignacio The mining at San Ignacio began in the third quarter of 2013. As of July 31, 2021, a total of 1,130,922 tonnes of ore have been produced. The bulk of the 2021 mining is on the Nombre de Dios zones, with lesser production from Melladito South and Intermediate zones, and initial development in the Purisima zone. Workers operate on three 8-hour shifts from Monday to Saturday. Four separate contractors operate the development and production of the mine. The contractors provide supervisors, and the company provides supervisors and a superintendent to over seen the operation. In addition, there is a services team and a security team. Mining Methods 16-3 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Cut and Fill mining is used to extract material defined by mining blocks. The main ramp (4.5 metres wide by 4.5 metres high) has a slope of 12%. It was developed using a single-arm electric Jumbo, a 6-yard Scoop Tram, and a combination of conventional 20-tonne trucks and an underground truck. Electricity is supplied to the mine through the Mexican national power grid. The mine utilizes forced air ventilation supported by electric fans, two electric air compressors with 1,000cfm and 100psi and 50 - 60 gallon per minute pumps for extracting mine water. The mineralized rock is transported by truck to the Cata plant using conventional 20-tonne trucks. The 450N section (Figure 16.13) shows the distribution of the various veins and the associated development along Veta Melladito, Intermediate, Nombre de Dios and Intermediate 2 veins. Section 350N (Figure 16.14) displays the Santo Nino zone, along the Purisima structural trend, an in-situ zone presently being delineated. Sections 450N (Figure 16.13), 350N (Figure 16.14), 1000N (Figure 16.15), and 450S (Figure 16.16), and plan views at 2,275 masl (Figure 16.17) and 2,175 masl (Figure 16.18) elevations show the distribution of the various veins and associated development along Melladito, Intermediate, Nombre de Dios, and Purisima veins. Figure 16.1: Development and Mineral Resource in the Guanajuatito zone, section view 2925N Mining Methods 16-4 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 16.2: Development and Mineral Resource in the Guanajuatito zone, plan view Figure 16.3: Development and Mineral Resource in the Valenciana zone, section view 2150N Mining Methods 16-5 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 16.4: Development and Mineral Resource in the Valenciana zone, plan view Figure 16.5: Development and Mineral Resource in the Cata zone, section view 600N Mining Methods 16-6 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 16.6: Development and Mineral Resource in the Cata zone, plan view Figure 16.7: Development and Mineral Resource in the Los Pozos zone, section view 175N Mining Methods 16-7 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 16.8: Development and Mineral Resource in the Los Pozos zone, plan view Figure 16.9: Development and Mineral Resource in the Santa Margarita zone, section view 75S Mining Methods 16-8 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 16.10: Development and Mineral Resource in the Santa Margarita zone, plan view Figure 16.11: Development and Mineral Resource in the Promontorio zone, section view 450S Mining Methods 16-9 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 16.12: Development and Mineral Resource in the Promontorio, plan view Figure 16.13: Mine development along Melladito, Intermediate & Nombre de Dios structures, cross section 450N Mining Methods 16-10 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 16.14: Mine development, cross section 350N Figure 16.15: Mine development along Nombre de Dios 2N structure, cross section 1000N Mining Methods 16-11 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 16.16: Mine development along Purisima & Melladito South structures, cross section 450S Mining Methods 16-12 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 16.17: Mine development and veins along 2275masl, northern plan view Mining Methods 16-13 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Figure 16.18: Mine development and veins along 2175masl, southern plan view Mining Methods 16-14 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 17.0 Recovery Methods 17.1 Ore Processing Description The GMC mineral processing plant processes approximately 679 tonnes per operating day (August 1, 2020 - July 31, 2021) or 447 tonnes per calendar day. The processing plant utilized five stages as follows: crushing, milling, flotation, thickening and filtering and produces a concentrate of iron sulphide (pyrite) with high values of gold and silver which are marketed and sold as the final product (Figure 17.1). Electricity for the processing plant comes from the Guanajuato state electrical grid, water from underground storage facilities at the lowest levels in the Guanajuato operation, and process material from multiple international and Mexican mine equipment and supplies suppliers. The ore is delivered by truck from GMC's mines to the ore processing yard at Cata which has a storage capacity of 1,500 tonnes. The material is fed onto a gravity fed grizzly with 12-inch steel grid openings where it falls into a hopper with a capacity of 1,000 tonnes where ore processing begins. In November 2021, the Guanajuato mine and the Cata processing plant of the Guanajuato Mine Complex were placed on care and maintenance pending the Compnay's application for the permits from CONAGUA necessary to extend the tailings dam. Figure 17.1: Process flow sheet, GMC metallurgical plant 17.1.1 Crushing & Grinding Circuits The ore from the 1,000-tonne capacity hopper is transferred along a 48-inch-wide belt to a 24 inch by 36-inch PettiBone jaw crusher where the 12-inch feed is reduced to less than 3-inch diameter. The feed from the jaw crusher exits along a 36-inch-wide belt and feeds a 6 ft wide by 20 ft long double bed vibrating Ludowici screen. The Ludowici screen separates the feed by size with the upper bed separating material greater than 1 inch and the lower bed separating material less than ¼ inch. This ¼ inch "fine" material is then fed along a 24-inch belt to a hopper prior to grinding (currently feed on average of 88% less than ¼ to the mill). The over size from the Ludowici screen is fed to a Metso (300HP) secondary cone crusher for further size reduction which is then fed back to the Ludowici screen along a 24-inch belt to ensure the material is the appropriate size for the mill. The crushing circuit has a backup Simmons 5½ short head cone crusher that is utilized as needed. Recovery Methods 17-1 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 17.1.2 Milling Immediately after the crushing, the ore is stored in a series of "fines hoppers" which has a capacity of 1,800 tonnes. This material passes through chutes at the bottom of the hopper to feed three 24-inch-wide belts where the material is weighed (continuous weighing scale) and fed into three twin Denver of 7 ft by 14 ft ball-mills which are coated inside by a chromium-molybdenum alloy shield on the surface of the cylinder and natural rubber on the "heads". The grinding material used in these mills are 2.5-inch diameter high chrome alloy cast balls. The ¼ inch crushed material enters the ball mill where the movement, impacts and attrition from the balls promotes the wet pulverization of the mineral which is discharged by the mill as a "thick mineral pulp" where approximately 70% of the material by weight is solid and the remaining 30% is water. This thick mineral pulp is then diluted by adding water and feeds into 4 by 3-inch Krebs pumps where the material then feeds a series of Gmax G10 hydro-cyclone classifiers (two cyclones per mill) which carry out the classification of fines before entering the flotation circuit (75% of the material passing minus 200 meshes with automatic sampling). The average content of this material is 28% solid by weight and 72% water. The oversize material is returned to the mill for re-grinded in the closed circuit which has a "circulating load" of 350% thus ensuring the best release of the particles of interest. At this stage of grinding, reagents are added as the ore enters the mills. This includes the addition of two specific reagents which promote the recovery of gold and silver (promoter MaxGold 900 and promoter 7310, both Cyteg brand products). 17.1.3 Flotation Circuits After grinding and conditioning by the initial reagents the material enters a 20 cubic meter capacity tank where additional reagents are added (promoter, collector and surfactant, Promoter 7310, Aerophine 3416 both Cyteg and cc-1065 SF surfactant brand PQM) and agitation incorporates these reagents into the mineral pulp. This material then enters the primary rougher flotation cells consisting of two stirred cell tanks that are 5 cubic metres each (made by Outotec) where a primary concentrate is obtained (paddled and spills over the edge of both cells where it is collected). Two stages of clean-up are required for this material prior to feeding the next stage of thickening which occurs in the in the primary and secondary cleaner flotation cells consisting of two banks of Wemco-type cells (6 cubic metres each and three cells per bank). Cell discharge continues as the material cascades toward the secondary rougher flotation cells consisting of 3 Outotec No. 5 cells which are each 5 cubic metres capacity. The spills from these cells are fed to a medium grained material tank that will partially return to flotation after a regrind stage. The discharge from the Outotec No.5 cells feed a bank 8 Wemco type scavenger cells with a total capacity of 20 cubic metres. At this stage the spills of the bank of 8 cells join the spills from the previous 3 Outotec No. 5 cells and it is sent to a 4 ft by 5 ft regrind mill and passes to a hydro-cyclone classifier with the spill then entering the 20-meter conditioning tank along with the grinding product. The discharge enters the closed circuit to the 4 ft x 5 ft mill. The material then enters an automatic filter press with 30 plates. The final concentrate has an average water content of 8% by weight. It is worth mentioning that the rest of the reagent necessary for the flotation process are introduced at the beginning of the bank of scavenger cells and the current "modular" system of cells allows the Company to change flows to make the process more efficient, depending on the head grades feeding the mill. The discharge of the scavenger bank, containing on average 28% solid, is sent through a series of pumps to the tailings dam (after automatic sampling) 984 meters away. The pumps used for this discharge are 2 - 6 inch by 4-inch Warman 100 hp pumps. Recovery Methods 17-2 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 17.1.4 Thickening & Filtration The product from the secondary cleaner flotation cells is sent via 15 hp Gallagher pump through an automatic sampler before entering a 230 cubic meter settling tank. Thickening results in material containing 50% to 70% solids by weight which is then sent to the filtering stage. During this stage water is recovered, recirculated, and utilized at the beginning of the milling stage. For the filtration stage, a Clever filter press with 30 plates is utilized (63 x 63 cm each plate). Material from the thickener is fed into the filter pack through an Abel piston pump where the maximum possible amount of water is removed by means of compressive pressure. The resulting filtered concentrate contains on average 12% humidity. The concentrate is then sampled, weighed, and stored in the concentrate yard prior to sale and shipment. 17.1.5 Production History Table 17.1 summarizes the production at GMC. The tonnes and ounces of silver and gold include the San Ignacio mine since 2013. The information is current to July 31, 2021. The Company made decisions to enter production at Guanajuato and San Ignacio without having completed final feasibility studies. Accordingly, the Company did not base its production decisions on any feasibility studies of Mineral Reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability of the GMC. Table 17.1: GMC production as of July 31, 2021 Year Tonnes Mill/Mine GTO Tonnes Mill/Mine San Ignacio Tonnes (milled) Ag (oz) Au (oz) 2006 86,111 - 86,111 105,480 988 2007 203,968 - 203,968 521,225 3,794 2008 155,079 - 155,079 848,083 5,488 2009 138,517 - 138,517 1,019,751 6,748 2010 144,112 - 144,112 1,019,856 6,619 2011 169,213 - 169,213 959,490 7,515 2012 174,022 - 174,022 1,004,331 10,350 2013¹ 220,463 1,082 221,545 1,079,980 15,063 2014¹ 213,658 54,154 267,812 1,239,009 15,906 2015¹ 180,691 129,253 309,944 1,708,061 21,126 2016¹ 136,349 183,694 320,043 1,473,229 21,626 2017¹ 131,335 185,475 316,810 1,386,964 21,501 2018¹ 88,364 212,650 301,014 1,096,757 19,073 2019¹ 7,610 179,886 187,610 590,781 11,588 2020¹ 33,248 119,560 151,001 520,903 6,779 2021¹² 29,225 65,168 94,089 309,840 4,115 Totals 2,111,965 1,130,922 3,240,890 14,883,740 178,279 Notes: 1. Mid-2016 to 2021 San Ignacio and Guanajuato ores blended, so use mined tonnes for Guanajuato and San Ignacio 2. Information to July 31, 2021 17.2 Metallurgical Tests Summary Metallurgical tests are completed to optimize the consumption of reagents and overall milling process to obtain the maximum recovery and to comply with the concentration of grades required. All metallurgical tests are completed internally. A summary of the results for the November and December 2015 metallurgical tests are as follows in Table 17.2. Table 17.2: 2015 metallurgical test summary Metallurgical Balance 70%-30% Description weight gr. % weight Grade Contained Recoveries Head Grade Au gr/ton Ag gr/ton Au Ag Au Ag Au Ag concentrate 34 3.40 56.96 5,351 1.94 181.93 71.23 71.38 2.32 251.00 Recovery Methods 17-3 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Metallurgical Balance 70%-30% Description weight gr. % weight Grade Contained Recoveries Head Grade Au gr/ton Ag gr/ton Au Ag Au Ag Au Ag scavenger 42 4.20 7.73 857 0.32 35.99 11.94 14.12 REC. Au REC. Ag Tails 924 92.40 0.50 40 0.46 36.96 16.82 14.50 83.18 85.50 Totals 1000 100.00 2.72 255 100.00 100.00 Metallurgical Balance 60%-40% Description weight gr. % weight Grade Contained Recoveries Head Grade Au gr/ton Ag gr/ton Au Ag Au Ag Au Ag concentrate 41 4.10 44.66 3,861 1.83 158.30 65.53 71.74 4.57 278.00 scavenger 28 2.80 19.43 930 0.54 26.04 19.47 11.80 REC. Au REC. Ag Tails 931 93.10 0.45 39 0.42 36.31 14.99 16.46 85.01 83.54 Totals 1000 100.00 2.79 221 100.00 100.00 Metallurgical Balance 50%-50% Description weight gr. % weight Grade Contained Recoveries Head Grade Au gr/ton Au gr/ton Au Au Au Ag Au Ag concentrate 40 4.00 56.97 4,163 2.28 166.52 69.25 69.91 2.79 214.00 scavenger 25 2.50 18.11 1,071 0.45 26.78 13.76 11.24 REC. Au REC. Ag Tails 935 93.50 0.60 48 0.56 44.88 16.99 18.84 83.01 81.16 Totals 1000 100.00 3.29 238 100.00 100.00 Metallurgical Balance 50%-50% Description weight gr. % weight Grade Contained Recoveries Head Grade Au gr/ton Ag gr/ton Au Ag Au Ag Au Ag CONC. 1 L 107 2.14 141.86 5,827 3.04 124.72 81.09 74.22 3.22 171.00 scavenger 115 2.29 3.99 142 0.09 3.26 2.44 1.94 REC. Au REC. Ag Tails 1 L 101 2.02 8.75 362 0.18 7.32 4.73 4.36 88.26 80.52 Tails 4677 93.54 0.47 35 0.44 32.74 11.74 19.48 Totals 5000 100.00 3.74 168 100.00 100.00 Metallurgical Balance Test Xantato Isopropilico Description weight gr. % weight Grade Contained Recoveries Head Grade Au gr/ton Ag gr/ton Au Ag Au Ag Au Ag Conc. 2 L. 6 0.30 1341.93 37,912 4.03 113.74 74.69 61.59 4.44 146 scavenger 37 1.85 17.05 703 0.32 13.01 5.85 7.04 REC. Au REC. Ag Tails 1 L. 28 1.40 11.97 721 0.17 10.09 3.11 5.47 86.40 78.14 Tails 2 L 7 0.35 42.19 2,134 0.15 7.47 2.74 4.04 Tails finales 1922 96.10 0.76 42 0.73 40.36 13.60 21.86 Totals 2000 100.00 5.39 185 100.00 100.00 Metallurgical Balance San Ignacio Low Grade Description weight gr. % weight Grade Contained Recoveries Head Grade Au gr/ton Ag gr/ton Au Ag Au Ag Au Ag concentrate 41 4.10 55.41 1,737 2.27 71.22 74.51 60.04 2.84 127 scavenger 44 4.40 2.88 287 0.13 12.63 4.16 10.65 REC. Au REC. Ag Tails 915 91.50 0.71 38 0.65 34.77 21.34 29.31 70.69 78.66 Totals 1000 100.00 3.05 119 100.00 100.00 Metallurgical Balance Test Xantato Amilico Description weight gr. % weight Grade Contained Recoveries Head Grade Au gr/ton Ag gr/ton Au Ag Au Ag Au Ag concentrate 29 2.90 89.44 2,881 2.59 83.55 72.33 67.38 3.05 126 scavenger 25 2.50 15.70 445 0.39 11.13 10.95 8.97 REC. Au REC. Ag Tails 946 94.60 0.63 31 0.60 29.33 16.73 23.65 76.35 83.27 Totals 1000 100.00 3.59 124 100.00 100.00 Metallurgical Balance Test San Ignacio 100% 75% a -200 Description weight gr. % weight Grade Contained Recoveries Head Grade Au gr/ton Ag gr/ton Au Ag Au Ag Au Ag concentrate 40 4.00 57.16 1,903 2.29 76.12 68.53 60.46 3.1 132 scavenger 34 3.40 13.92 429 0.47 14.59 14.18 11.59 REC. Au REC. Ag Tails 926 92.60 0.62 38 0.58 35.19 17.29 27.95 72.05 82.71 Totals 1000 100.00 3.34 126 100.00 100.00 Recovery Methods 17-4 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex Metallurgical Balance Test San Ignacio 100% 82 %-200 Description weight gr. % weight Grade Contained Recoveries Head Grade Au gr/ton Ag gr/ton Au Ag Au Ag Au Ag concentrate 41 4.10 72.01 2,301 2.95 94.34 80.04 73.76 3.21 135 scavenger 49 4.90 4.77 165 0.23 8.09 6.34 6.32 REC. Au REC. Ag Tails 910 91.00 0.55 28 0.50 25.48 13.62 19.92 80.08 86.38 Totals 1000 100.00 3.69 128 100.00 100.00 Metallurgical Balance Test San Ignacio 70% Description weight gr. % weight Grade Contained Recoveries Head Grade Au gr/ton Ag gr/ton Au Ag Au Ag Au Ag concentrate 60 6.00 45.39 1,495 2.72 89.70 76.37 71.27 2.9 124 scavenger 52 5.20 7.67 200 0.40 10.40 11.18 8.26 REC. Au REC. Ag Tails 888 88.80 0.50 29 0.44 25.75 12.45 20.46 79.54 87.55 Totals 1000 100.00 3.57 126 100.00 100.00 Metallurgical Balance Test San Ignacio 75% Description weight gr. % weight Grade Contained Recoveries Head Grade Au gr/ton Ag gr/ton Au Ag Au Ag Au Ag concentrate 30 3.00 102.75 3,017 3.08 90.51 78.03 68.96 3.67 141 scavenger 31 3.10 14.25 345 0.44 10.70 11.18 8.15 REC. Au REC. Ag Tails 939 93.90 0.45 32 0.43 30.05 10.79 22.89 77.11 89.21 Totals 1000 100.00 3.95 131 100.00 100.00 Metallurgical Balance Test San Ignacio 75% Description weight gr. % weight Grade Contained Recoveries Head Grade Au gr/ton Ag gr/ton Au Ag Au Ag Au Ag concentrate 63 6.30 34.09 1,004 2.15 63.25 78.37 65.91 3 130 scavenger 51 5.10 2.99 155 0.15 7.91 5.56 8.24 REC. Au REC. Ag Tails 886 88.60 0.50 28 0.44 24.81 16.07 25.85 74.15 83.93 Totals 1000 100.00 2.74 96 100.00 100.00 Metallurgical Balance Test Santa Margarita Description weight gr. % weight Grade Contained Recoveries Head Grade Au gr/ton Ag gr/ton Au Ag Au Ag Au Ag Conc. Prim. 50 5.00 68.03 2,171 3.40 108.55 78.99 71.71 3.80 145.00 Conc. scav. 28 2.80 12.58 443 0.35 12.40 8.18 8.19 REC. Au REC. Ag Tails 922 92.20 0.60 33 0.55 30.43 12.83 20.10 87.17 79.90 Total 1000 100.00 4.31 151 100.00 100.00 Recovery Methods 17-5 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 18.0 Project Infrastructure 18.1 Guanajuato The Guanajuato mine is located 380 km northwest of Mexico City and is situated along the northeast side of the City of Guanajuato. The general infrastructure covers the area of the mining concessions and are described in the following points. The surface and underground infrastructure at Guanajuato includes the following: n Extensive underground workings from surface to approximately 600 metres below surface including multiple shafts and adits from surface as well as internal shafts and ramps n Two main shafts: the Rayas, for men and materials, and the Cata shaft, for rock hoisting n Mine, geology, processing, and administrative offices in several locations. n A shaft and ramp from surface as well as internal ramps and drives linking to adjacent mines n A nominal 1,000tpd flotation concentrator with surface bins, crushing facilities, grinding mills, flotation cells, and concentrate dewatering circuit n Access roads to the mines n Historical tailings storage facility n Assay laboratory n A tailings storage facility n Connection to the national grid for the supply of electric power n Conventional and mechanized underground mining equipment n Water and compressed air reticulation systems n Utility water is available for the mine and plant n Communications systems (internet based) For more information on the general infrastructure covers the area of the mining concessions, including mapsand diagrams thereof, see Section 4 (Property Descripton & Location) and Secton 5 (Accessibility, Climate, Local Resources, Infrastructure & Physiography) of this TR. 18.2 San Ignacio San Ignacio is located 380 km northwest of Mexico City and is situated 10km west of the city of Guanajuato. The general infrastructure covers the area of the mining concessions and are described in the following points. The surface and underground infrastructure at San Ignacio includes the following: n Underground workings from surface to approximately 100 metres below surface including ramps and several levels n Connection to the national grid for the supply of electric power and sub-station facility n Conventional and mechanized underground mining equipment Project Infrastructure 18-1 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex n Mine maintenance shop and associated office and stores, and diesel storage facility n Access road and mine waste dumps For more information on the general infrastructure covers the area of the mining concessions, including mapsand diagrams thereof, see Section 4 (Property Descripton & Location) and Secton 5 (Accessibility, Climate, Local Resources, Infrastructure & Physiography) of this TR. Project Infrastructure 18-2 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 19.0 Market Studies & Contracts 19.1 Market Studies On the effective date the GMC is an operating mine with established market for its concentrates. The principal commodities at the GMC are iron sulphide (pyrite) concentrates containing gold and silver. Penalty elements are negligible. These products are freely traded at prices that are widely known, so that prospects for sale of any production are virtually assured. There are smelters in Mexico that can accept these concentrates, as well as other smelters around the world along with traders who purchase such concentrates. The Company contracts for the sale of its concentrate from the GMC annually. The concentrate sales agreements are considered to be within industry norms. 19.2 Contracts The mine maintenance contract is a cost per man-day. Mining contracts include unit costs for development, stoping, and haulage plus daily costs for ancillary personnel. Several of the mining contracts include rates for the use of Company equipment (Scoop Tram, trucks, jumbos, etc.). Security personnel are contracted based upon a daily rate per man. 19.2.1 Guanajuato Guanajuato, at the Effective Date was an operating mine using contract employees and contracted services under the direction of Company employed management. There are several contracts in place for: n Diamond drilling in the mine (one contractor) n Seven contracts for the supply of labour and services in the mines n Alfred Knight for representation at Manzanillo, and Inspectorate in Veracruz, for concentrate shipments n Sales of concentrates to traders and smelters n Security services on surface and underground 19.2.2 San Ignacio San Ignacio is a satellite mine of the GMC that uses employees and contracted services under the direction of Company employed management. There are several contracts in place for: n Seven contracts for the supply of labour and services in the mines n Surface haulage of ores from San Ignacio to GMC processing plant n Security services on surface Market Studies & Contracts 19-1 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex 20.0 Environmental Studies, Permitting, & Social or Community Impact 20.1 Environmental Regulatory Framework in Mexico The Mexican Constitution establishes in Article 27 that natural resources are part of the nation's heritage and that it is therefore the Federal Government that regulates resource management. Although the Mining Legislation for Mexico emanates from Article 27, there are many secondary laws that complement the regulatory framework. The mining legislation provides that the owners of mining concessions and assignments, regardless of the date of their attribution, are obliged to comply with the provisions applicable to the mining-metallurgical industry in terms of ecological balance and protection of the environment, in accordance with the legislation and applicable regulations in the different areas (environmental impact, use of land and water, generation of waste, emissions to the atmosphere, etc.). The regulations of the Mining Law establish, for its part, that the granting of concessions and mining assignments does not exempt its holders from the obligation to comply with the provisions on environmental, labour, social assistance and use and handling of explosives, as contained in the applicable legislation. Emphasizing that for the extraction of minerals, concessionaires must comply with the different federal and state laws that apply to the type of operation in question. At the federal level, the unit authorized to generate, apply, supervise, and monitor compliance with environmental regulations is the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Secretaria de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales SEMARNAT). Among its most important organizations linked to mining activity are the National Water Commission (Comision Nacional del Agua CONAGUA), the National Commission of Natural Protected Areas (Comision Nacional de Areas Protegidas CONANP) and the Federal Office of Environmental Protection (Procuraduria Federal de Proteccion al Ambiente PROFEPA). There are also regulations and procedures at the state and municipal level. In the first case, the unit responsible for monitoring compliance in environmental matters is the Institute of Ecology (Instituto de Ecologia) for the State of Guanajuato and at the municipal level, it is the General Directorate of Ecology and Environment (Dirección General de Ecología y Medio Ambiente). The laws and regulations in force for mining activity in Mexico and related to the care of the environment, are: n Constitución Política de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos n (Political Constitution of the United Mexican States) n Ley Minera (Mining Law) and regulations thereunder n Ley General del Equilibrio Ecológico y la Protección al Ambiente (General Law of Ecological Balance and Protection of the Environment) and regulations thereunder n Ley General de Desarrollo Forestal Sustentable (General Law on Sustainable Forest Development) and regulations thereunder n Ley General para la Prevención y Gestión Integral de los Residuos (General Law for the Prevention and Integral Management of Waste) and regulations thereunder n Ley General de Vida Silvestre (General Law of Wildlife) n Ley Federal de Responsabilidad Ambiental (Federal Law of Environmental Responsibility) n Ley de Aguas Nacionales (Law on National Waters) and regulations thereunder n Ley Federal de Derechos (en materia de agua) (Federal Law of Rights (on water)) Environmental Studies, Permitting, & Social or Community Impact 20-1 | Page NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 28, 2022

Guanajuato Mine Complex As a complement to this legislation, there are the Official Mexican Standards for the environmental sector that establish the characteristics and specifications, criteria and procedures that allow protecting and promoting the improvement of the environment and ecosystems, as well as the preservation of natural resources. The Norms for the mining operation are the following: n NOM-001-SEMARNAT-1996, Wastewater discharge into national waters and national lands. n NOM-002-SEMARNAT-1996, Wastewater discharge into the sewer system n NOM-003-CONAGUA-1996, Water extraction wells construction n NOM-052-SEMARNAT-2005, Identification, classification and lists of hazardous waste n NOM-120-SEMARNAT-2011, n NOM-141-SEMARNAT-2003, Project, construction, operation, and post-operation of tailings dam n NOM-157-SEMARNAT-2009, Mine waste management plans n NOM-161-SEMARNAT-2011, Special handling waste and their management plans n Norma Técnica Ambiental NTA-IEG-003/2001, Non-hazardous industrial waste management Note: There are other Mexican Official Standards that are used in a complementary manner. 20.2 Environmental Studies & Permits According to the stages of the process, the main environmental studies and permits required are described in the following subsections of this TR. 20.2.1 Exploration To start the exploration work, a company may be required to complete necessary studies in accordance with the Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) such as an Environmental Impact Assessment and sometimes a Change in the use of land authorization. n Environmental Impact Evaluation. This can be carried out in two ways, depending on the conditions of the project. n Environmental Impact Assessment (Manifestacion de Impacto Ambiental MIA). This document outlines real and potential environmental impact any work or activity could generate and outlines the mitigation strategy for such impact. This is a complete report based in a ser