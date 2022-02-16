Homepage Equities Canada Toronto Stock Exchange Great Panther Mining Limited News Summary GPR CA39115V1013 GREAT PANTHER MINING LIMITED (GPR) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/16 01:22:44 pm 0.275 CAD -1.79% 02/14 GREAT PANTHER MINING : Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Topia Mine - Form 6-K PU 02/14 Great Panther Announces Mineral Resource Estimates for the Topia Mine and Guanajuato Mine Complex in Mexico AQ 02/11 Great Panther Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Topia Mine AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Great Panther Mining : NI 43-101 Report on the Topia Mine Mineral Resource Estimates as of March 31st, 2021 - Form 6-K 02/16/2022 | 01:26pm EST Send by mail :

Resource Estimates as of March 31st, 2021 Location: Topia, Durango, Mexico Prepared for: Great Panther Mining Limited 1330 - 200 Granville Street Vancouver, B.C., Canada, V6C 1S4 Prepared By: Robert F. Brown, P. Eng., Qualified Person & Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo, Qualified Person Effective Date: March 31, 2021 Report Date: February 11, 2022 NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Title Page NI 43-101 Report on the Topia Mine Mineral Resource Estimates as of March 31st, 2021 Authors: ■ Robert F. Brown, P. Eng., Qualified Person & Consultant ■ Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo., Qualified Person & Resource Geologist Effective Date of the Report: ■ March 31, 2021 ii | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Date & Signature Page This NI 43-101 Report on the Topia Mine Mineral Resource Estimates as of March 31st, 2021 is submitted to Great Panther Mining Limited and is effective as of March 31, 2021. Qualified Person Responsible for Parts Signed "Robert F. Brown Signed By: Sections 1-13, 15-27 in the Technical Report Robert F. Brown, P. Eng. QP for Great Panther Mining Limited Date: February 11, 2022 Signed "Mohammad Nourpour" Signed By: Section 14 in the Technical Report Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo. QP for Great Panther Mining Limited Date: February 11, 2022 iii | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Certificates of Qualified Persons I, Robert F. Brown, 3977 Westridge Ave., West Vancouver, B.C., Canada, am the author of this report "NI 43-101 Report on the Topia Mine Mineral Resource Estimates as of March 31st, 2021" prepared for Great Panther Mining Limited, dated February 11, 2022, with an effective date of March 31, 2021, do hereby certify that: 1. I am a graduate of the Queen's University at Kingston, Ontario (1975) and hold a B. Sc. degree in Geology. 2. I am presently contracted by Great Panther Mining Limited as a Qualified Person. 3. I have been employed in my profession by various companies since graduation in 1975. 4. I am a registered Professional Engineer with Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of B.C. since 1982. 5. I have read the definitions of "Qualified Person" set out in NI 43-101 and certify that by reason of my education, affiliation with a professional association and past relevant work experience, I fulfil the requirements to be a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101. My relevant experience includes practice as a geologist in the fields of exploration, resource definition and estimation, and mining on projects at various stages of development (green fields through to established operation) within Mexico, Canada, and USA. I have worked primarily with gold and silver deposits hosted within various geological environments in both open pit and underground operating environments. 6. I have visited the Topia Mine on numerous occasions since 2005 as an employee and consultant of Great Panther Mining Limited, most recently from January 7th to 10th, 2020. 7. I am the author responsible for Sections 1-13, and 15-27 of this report. 8. To the best of my knowledge, information and belief, as of March 31, 2021, this Technical Report contains all the scientific and technical information that is required to be disclosed to make this technical report not misleading. 9. I am not independent of Great Panther Mining Limited as defined in Section 1.5 of NI 43-101 as I was appointed VP Exploration of Great Panther Mining Limited in April of 2004, retired at year end 2016, and presently am a Qualified Person and consultant for Great Panther Mining Limited. 10. I have read NI 43-101 and NI 43-101F1 and have prepared the Technical Report in compliance with that instrument and form. Signed and sealed "Robert F. Brown" ____________________________ Robert F. Brown, P. Eng., B.C. DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 11th day of February 2022 iv | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Certificate of Qualified Person I, Mohammad Nourpour, 972 Berkley Rd., North Vancouver, B.C., Canada, am the author of this report "NI 43-101 Report on the Topia Mine Mineral Resource Estimates as of March 31st, 2021" prepared for Great Panther Mining Limited, dated February 11, 2022, with an effective date of March 31, 2021, do hereby certify that: 1. I am a graduate of the North Tehran University, Iran (1996) and hold a B. Sc. degree in Geology. 2. I am presently employed by Great Panther Mining Limited as a Professional Geologist. 3. I have been employed in my profession by various companies since graduation in 1996 4. I am a registered Professional Geoscientist with Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of B.C. since 2019. 5. I have read the definitions of "Qualified Person" set out in NI 43-101 and certify that by reason of my education, affiliation with a professional association and past relevant work experience, I fulfil the requirements to be a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101. My relevant experience includes practice as a geologist in the fields of exploration, resource definition and estimation, and mining on different Great Panther Mining exploration and mining projects within Mexico and Peru. Previously, I worked on exploration projects in Canada. 6. I last visited the Topia Mine in September 2014. 7. I am the author responsible for Section 14 of this report. 8. To the best of my knowledge, information, and belief, as of March 31, 2021, this Technical Report contains all the scientific and technical information that is required to be disclosed to make this technical report not misleading. 9. I am not independent of Great Panther Mining Limited as defined in Section 1.5 of NI 43-101. 10. I have read NI 43-101 and NI 43-101F1 and have prepared the Section of the Technical Report for which I am responsible in compliance with both that instrument and form. Signed and sealed "Mohammad Nourpour" _________________________________ Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo., B.C. DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 11th day of February 2022 v | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Consent of Qualified Persons Pursuant to Section 8.3 of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects - ("NI 43-101") To: British Columbia Securities Commission Alberta Securities Commission Saskatchewan Financial Services Commission (Securities Division) Manitoba Securities Commission Ontario Securities Commission New Brunswick Securities Commission Nova Scotia Securities Commission Newfoundland and Labrador, Securities Division, Department of Government Services and Lands Registrar of Securities, Prince Edward Island I, Robert F. Brown, P. Eng., consent to the public filing of the Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Report on the Topia Mine Mineral Resource Estimates as of March 31st, 2021" dated February 11, 2022 with an effective date of March 31, 2021 (the "Technical Report") by Great Panther Mining Limited (the "Issuer"). I also consent to the public filing by the Issuer of extracts from, or a summary of the Technical Report, in the news release issued by the Issuer on February 11, 2022. I certify that I have read said news release filed by the Issuer and that it fairly and accurately represents the information in the Technical Report. Signed on February 11, 2022. Signed "Robert F. Brown" - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Robert F. Brown, P. Eng. Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia Qualified Person (QP) and Acting Vice President Exploration for Great Panther Mining Limited vi | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Consent of Qualified Person Pursuant to Section 8.3 of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects - ("NI 43-101") To: British Columbia Securities Commission Alberta Securities Commission Saskatchewan Financial Services Commission (Securities Division) Manitoba Securities Commission Ontario Securities Commission New Brunswick Securities Commission Nova Scotia Securities Commission Newfoundland and Labrador, Securities Division, Department of Government Services and Lands Registrar of Securities, Prince Edward Island I, Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo., consent to the public filing of the Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Report on the Topia Mine Mineral Resource Estimates as of March 31st, 2021", dated February 11, 2022 with an effective date of March 31, 2021 (the "Technical Report"), by Great Panther Mining Limited (the "Issuer"). I also consent to the public filing by the Issuer of extracts from, or a summary of the Technical Report, in the news release issued by the Issuer on February 11, 2022. I certify that I have read said news release filed by the Issuer and that it fairly and accurately represents the information in the Technical Report. Signed on February 11, 2022. Signed "Mohammad Nourpour" - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo. Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia Qualified Person (QP) and Resource Geologist for Great Panther Mining Limited vii | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Table of Contents TITLE PAGE II DATE & SIGNATURE PAGE III CERTIFICATES OF QUALIFIED PERSONS IV CERTIFICATE OF QUALIFIED PERSON V CONSENT OF QUALIFIED PERSONS VI CONSENT OF QUALIFIED PERSON VII TABLE OF CONTENTS VIII TABLES X FIGURES XI GLOSSARY XIII 1.0 SUMMARY 1-1 1.1 Mineral Resource Estimates 1-3 1.2 Cautionary Note Regarding Absence of Mineral Reserve Estimates 1-4 1.3 Permitting & Environmental Conditions 1-5 1.4 Conclusions 1-5 1.5 Recommendations 1-7 2.0 INTRODUCTION 2-1 2.1 Terms of Reference 2-1 2.2 Effective Date 2-2 2.3 Sources of Information 2-3 2.4 Qualified Persons & Current Personal Inspection 2-3 2.5 Language, Currency, & Measurement Standards 2-3 3.0 RELIANCE ON OTHER EXPERTS 3-1 3.1 Legal Status & Mineral Tenure 3-1 3.2 Environmental Matters 3-1 4.0 PROPERTY DESCRIPTION AND LOCATION 4-1 5.0 ACCESSIBILITY, CLIMATE, LOCAL RESOURCES, INFRASTRUCTURE, AND PHYSIOGRAPHY 5-1 5.1 Accessibility 5-1 5.2 Climate 5-1 5.3 Local Resources 5-2 5.4 Infrastructure 5-2 5.5 Physiography 5-4 6.0 HISTORY 6-1 7.0 GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND MINERALIZATION 7-1 7.1 Regional Geology 7-1 7.2 Local and Property Geology 7-1 7.3 Mineralization 7-2 8.0 DEPOSIT TYPE 8-1 9.0 EXPLORATION 9-1 9.1 Summary of Non-Drilling Exploration Activity 9-1 9.2 Summary of Drilling Exploration Activity 9-1 10.0 DRILLING 10-1 11.0 SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES, AND SECURITY 11-1 11.1 Sample Preparation 11-1 11.2 Analyses 11-2 11.3 Security 11-2 12.0 DATA VERIFICATION 12-1 viii | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 12.1 Database Validation 12-1 12.2 Quality Assurance & Quality Control 12-1 12.3 Qualified Persons Statement on Sampling, Analysis & Quality Control 12-17 13.0 MINERAL PROCESSING AND METALLURGICAL TESTING 13-1 14.0 MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES 14-1 14.1 Introduction 14-1 14.2 Previous Estimates 14-2 14.3 Database 14-5 14.4 Assays 14-5 14.5 Core Recovery and RQD 14-11 14.6 Density 14-12 14.7 Mineralization Domains 14-12 14.8 Underground Workings 14-14 14.9 Assay Capping 14-14 14.10 Composites 14-15 14.11 Block Model and Grade Estimation Procedures 14-15 14.12 Block Model Validation 14-17 14.13 Classification 14-21 14.14 Mineral Resource Tabulations 14-22 15.0 MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATES 15-1 16.0 MINING METHODS 16-1 17.0 RECOVERY METHODS 17-1 18.0 PROJECT INFRASTRUCTURE 18-1 19.0 MARKET STUDIES AND CONTRACTS 19-1 19.1 Market Studies 19-1 19.2 Contracts 19-1 20.0 ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES, PERMITTING, AND SOCIAL OR COMMUNITY IMPACT 20-1 20.1 Social or Community Impact 20-1 20.2 Reclamation Closure 20-1 21.0 CAPITAL AND OPERATING COSTS 21-1 22.0 ECONOMIC ANALYSIS 22-1 23.0 ADJACENT PROPERTIES 23-1 24.0 OTHER RELEVANT DATA AND INFORMATION 24-1 24.1 Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Statements 24-1 24.2 Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources 24-5 25.0 INTERPRETATION AND CONCLUSIONS 25-1 26.0 RECOMMENDATIONS 26-1 27.0 REFERENCES 27-1 ix | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Tables Table 1.1: 2021 Topia Mineral Resource Estimate totals 1-3 Table 1.2: Topia vein names and area classification 1-4 Table 1.3: Topia exploration budget 2022 1-7 Table 4.1: List of Topia mineral claim tenures 4-2 Table 6.1: Annual Topia production 6-2 Table 6.2: Topia production by mine 6-2 Table 10.1: Summary of Great Panther diamond drilling at Topia 10-1 Table 12.1: Analysis of blank media by Topia laboratory and SGS-Durango laboratory 12-2 Table 12.2: Blanks outside QA/QC accepted parameters 12-2 Table 12.3: Expected values for the Topia standards used for QA/QC 12-6 Table 12.4: Standard sample results outside ±3 standard deviations, U/G sampling 12-6 Table 12.5: Standard sample results outside ±3 standard deviations, DDH sampling 12-6 Table 14.1: Topia Mine Mineral Resource totals 14-2 Table 14.2: Previous Topia Mine Mineral Resource Estimate, Brown 2018 14-4 Table 14.3: 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate changes from previous (2018) estimate 14-4 Table 14.4: Underground and drill sample assay statistics, Hormiguera 14-5 Table 14.5: Underground and drill sample assay statistics, Argentina 14-6 Table 14.6: Underground and drill sample assay statistics, 1522 14-7 Table 14.7: Underground and drill sample assay statistics, El Rosario 14-8 Table 14.8: Underground and drill sample assay statistics, Durangueno 14-8 Table 14.9: Underground and drill sample assay statistics, La Prieta 14-9 Table 14.10: Underground and drill sample assay statistics, Recompensa 14-9 Table 14.11: Underground and drill sample assay statistics, Animas 14-11 Table 14.12: Underground and drill sample assay statistics, San Juan 14-11 Table 14.13: Underground and drill sample assay statistics, Hipolito 14-11 Table 14.14: Recovery and RQD by area 14-11 Table 14.15: Average specific gravity by area 14-12 Table 14.16: Vein classification & orientation 14-13 Table 14.17: Area applied capping for underground composites 14-14 Table 14.18: Area applied capping for drillhole composites 14-14 Table 14.19: Experimental variogram parameters 14-16 Table 14.20: Interpolation search parameters 14-17 Table 14.21: Comparison of tonnes and grades in production versus block model estimates 14-18 Table 14.22: Comparison of block and composite grades 14-19 Table 14.23: Area-specific block model cut-off in USD 14-20 Table 14.24: M & I classification strategy 14-21 Table 14.25: 2021 Measured Mineral Resources 14-23 Table 14.26: 2021 Indicated Mineral Resources 14-25 Table 14.27: 2021 Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources 14-26 Table 14.28: 2021 Inferred Mineral Resources 14-28 Table 16.1: Topia production figures 16-2 Table 21.1: 2021 cost report (US$) for Topia 21-1 Table 21.2: 2021 individual mine costs (US$) 21-1 Table 25.1: Topia Mineral Resource totals 25-1 Table 26.1: 2022 exploration budget 26-1 x | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figures Figure 4.1: Topia location map 4-1 Figure 4.2: Topia contiguous mineral concessions 4-4 Figure 4.3: Topia outlier mineral concessions 4-5 Figure 5.1: Property access 5-1 Figure 5.2: Historical Topia township climate 5-2 Figure 5.3: Topia infrastructure 5-4 Figure 7.1: Regional geology 7-1 Figure 7.2: Property geology 7-3 Figure 7.3: Detail property geology, 1522 area 7-4 Figure 7.4: Detail property geology, Durangueno area 7-5 Figure 9.1: Underground sampling locations at Topia 9-1 Figure 10.1: Topia drill hole locations 10-3 Figure 12.1: Ag assays of blank material, U/G sampling 12-3 Figure 12.2: Au assays of blank material, U/G sampling 12-3 Figure 12.3: Pb assays of blank material, U/G sampling 12-3 Figure 12.4: Zn assays of blank material, U/G sampling 12-4 Figure 12.5: Ag assays of blank material, DDH sampling 12-4 Figure 12.6: Au assays of blank material, DDH sampling 12-4 Figure 12.7: Pb assays of blank material, DDH sampling 12-5 Figure 12.8: Zn assays of blank material, DDH sampling 12-5 Figure 12.9: Ag assays of standard "CDN-ME-1606", U/G sampling 12-6 Figure 12.10: Au assays of standard "CDN-ME-1606", U/G sampling 12-7 Figure 12.11: Pb assays of standard "CDN-ME-1606", U/G sampling 12-7 Figure 12.12: Zn assays of standard "CDN-ME-1606", U/G sampling 12-7 Figure 12.13: Ag assays of standard "CDN-ME-1801", U/G sampling 12-8 Figure 12.14: Au assays of standard "CDN-ME-1801", U/G sampling 12-8 Figure 12.15: Pb assays of standard "CDN-ME-1801", U/G sampling 12-8 Figure 12.16: Zn assays of standard "CDN-ME-1801", U/G sampling 12-9 Figure 12.17: Ag assays of standard "CDN-ME-1306", DDH sampling 12-9 Figure 12.18: Au assays of standard "CDN-ME-1306", DDH sampling 12-9 Figure 12.19: Pb assays of standard "CDN-ME-1306", DDH sampling 12-10 Figure 12.20: Zn assays of standard "CDN-ME-1306", DDH sampling 12-10 Figure 12.21: Ag analysis of duplicate original pair results, U/G samples 12-11 Figure 12.22: Au analysis of duplicate original pair results, U/G samples 12-11 Figure 12.23: Pb analysis of duplicate original pair results, U/G samples 12-11 Figure 12.24: Zn analysis of duplicate original pair results, U/G samples 12-12 Figure 12.25: Ag analysis of duplicate original pair results, DDH samples 12-12 Figure 12.26: Au analysis of duplicate original pair results, DDH samples 12-12 Figure 12.27: Pb analysis of duplicate original pair results, DDH samples 12-13 Figure 12.28: Zn analysis of duplicate original pair results, DDH samples 12-13 Figure 12.29: Topia vs SGS-DGO laboratory coefficient of correlations August 2018 to March 2021, U/G sampling 12-14 Figure 12.30: Ag laboratory result sample correlation, U/G sampling 12-14 Figure 12.31: Au laboratory result sample correlation, U/G sampling 12-15 Figure 12.32: Pb laboratory result sample correlation, U/G sampling 12-15 Figure 12.33: Zn laboratory result sample correlation, U/G sampling 12-15 Figure 12.34: Ag laboratory result sample correlation, DDH sampling 12-16 Figure 12.35: Au laboratory result sample correlation, DDH sampling 12-16 Figure 12.36: Pb laboratory result sample correlation, DDH sampling 12-17 Figure 12.37: Zn laboratory result sample correlation, DDH sampling 12-17 Figure 14.1: Mineral Resource classification relative to available sample data, El Rosario vein 14-22 Figure 14.2: Mineral Resource classification relative to available sample data, Recompensa vein 14-22 xi | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 16.1: Topia plan map 16-4 Figure 16.2: Cross section of the San Miguel veins, San Miguel Mine 16-5 Figure 16.3: Cross section of the Cantarannas veins, Hormiguera Mine 16-5 Figure 16.4: Cross section of the Union del Pueblo vein, Union del Pueblo 16-6 Figure 16.5: Cross section of the Argentina veins, Argentina Mine 16-6 Figure 16.6: Cross section of the Don Benito veins, 1522 Mine 16-7 Figure 16.7: Cross section of Oxidada, San Gregorio, San Pablo & El Rosario veins, Durangueno & El Rosario Mines 16-7 Figure 16.8: Cross section of the Higuera, San Gregorio, Oxidada, and San Pablo veins, Durangueno Mine 16-8 Figure 16.9: Cross section of the La Prieta veins, La Prieta Mine 16-8 Figure 16.10: Cross section of the Recompensa and Oliva veins (west side), Recompensa Mine 16-9 Figure 16.11: Cross section of the Recompensa and Oliva veins (east side), Recompensa Mine 16-9 Figure 16.12: Cross section of the Animas veins, Animas Mine 16-10 Figure 16.13: Cross section of the San Juan vein, San Juan Mine 16-10 Figure 16.14: Cross section of the Hipolito vein, Hipolito Mine 16-11 Figure 17.1: Process flow sheet, Topia metallurgical plant 17-2 xii | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Glossary Abbreviation Description % Percent ° Degrees (Azimuth or Dip) °C Degrees Celsius 3D Three Dimensional Ag Silver Ag eq Silver Equivalent APGO Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario AAS Atomic Absorption Spectography As Arsenic AsPy Arsenopyrite Au Gold Au eq Gold Equivalent BQ 36.5 mm diameter drill core cm Centimeter C&M Care and Maintenance CIM Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum CIMDS Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum Definitions Standards CRM's Certified Reference Material Standards DEM Digital Elevation Models DSM Digital Surface Model EIA Environmental Impact Assessment et al. and Others ft Foot FW Foot wall g/cm3 Grams per Cubic Centimeter g/t Grams per Tonne GPS Global Positioning System Great Panther Great Panther Mining Limited Ha Hectares HQ 63.5 mm diameter drill core HW Hanging wall ICP-OES analysis Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy analysis ID2 Inverse Distance Squared ID3 Inverse Distance Cubed INEGI Instituto Nacional de Estadistica y Geografia IP Induced Polarization Survey km Kilometer km2 Square Kilometer kt Kilotonnes lb Pound m Meter M Million Ma Million years ago masl Meters Above Sea Level Abbreviation Description m2 Square meter m3 Cubed meter mm Millimeter m/s Meters per Second MFW MFW Geoscience Inc MMR Minera Mexicana El Rosario, S.A. de C.V. Mt Million Tonnes MVS Minera Villa Seca S.A. de C.V. NI 43-101 National Instrument 43-101 NI 43-101CP National Instrument 43-101 Companion Policy NI 43-101F1 National Instrument 43-101 Form 1 - Technical Report NQ 47.6 mm diameter drill core NSR Net Smelter Return NW Northwest oz Ounce P. Geo. Professional Geologist P. Eng. Professional Engineer Pb Lead ppm Parts per million Py Pyrite QA/QC Quality Assurance/Quality Control QP Qualified Person Qtz Quartz ROM Run of mine RQD Rock Quality Designation SE Southeast SG Specific Gravity Std Dev Standard Deviation t Tonnes t/m3 Tonnes per cubic meter tpd Tonnes per day tpm Tonnes per month .tif Raster file format TR Technical Report U/G Underground US$ USA Dollar UTM Universal Transverse Mercator wt.% Weight Percent WGS84 World Geodetic System 1984 Zn Zinc

xiii | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 1.0 Summary This is a summary of important information in this Technical Report ("TR" or "report") entitled "NI 43-101 Report on the Topia Mine Mineral Resource Estimates as of March 31, 2021", prepared for Great Panther Mining Limited ("Great Panther" or the "Company") including property description and ownership, geology and mineralization, the status of exploration, project development, mineral resource estimates, and the Qualified Person's conclusions and recommendations. For the purposes of this report, references to "Topia Mineral Resource Estimate" or "Mineral Resource Estimate" shall mean estimates provided by Robert F. Brown, P. Eng., Geological Consultant and Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo., Geologist, as applicable, for Great Panther in respect of any Mineral Resources (as such term is defined by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, in the CIM Definition Standards). The purpose of this TR is to support Great Panther's public disclosure related to the Topia Mineral Resource Estimate. The Topia mines are in Durango State, Mexico and comprised of the Topia mine operations, and the Topia processing plant, and associated infrastructure. ("Topia") This TR conforms to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and, as Great Panther is a producing issuer as defined in NI 43-101, except as set out below, this report and the Mineral Resource Estimates for the deposits were completed by company personnel. The Company owns a 100% interest in the claims through Great Panther's wholly owned Mexican subsidiary, Minera Mexicana el Rosario SA de CV ("MMR"). Robert F. Brown, P. Eng., Geological Consultant and Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo., Geologist for Great Panther supervised the preparation of the Mineral Resource Estimate, included herein for Topia. Great Panther Mining Limited is an intermediate gold and silver mining and exploration company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL. Great Panther operates three mines including the Tucano Gold Mine in Amapá State, Brazil, and two primary silver mines in Mexico: the Guanajuato Mine Complex and the Topia Mine. Great Panther also owns the Coricancha Mine Complex in Peru, whose present status is on a care and maintenance basis. This TR was prepared by the Qualified Persons in accordance with the following documents published by the Canadian securities' regulatory authorities: ■ NI 43-101: Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (effective date May 9, 2016). ■ NI 43-101 Companion Policy (NI 43-101CP): Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (effective date February 25, 2016). ■ Form NI 43-101F1: TR (effective date June 30, 2011). ■ Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum (CIM): Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (November 2019). ■ CIM Definitions Standards (May 2014). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this report shall have the meanings ascribed to them in NI 43-101. This TR includes statements and information about expectations for the future that are not historical facts. In this TR when we discuss the strategy, opportunities, projections, plans and future financial and operating performance of Topia, or other things that have not yet taken place, we are making statements considered to be forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under Canadian and US securities laws. We refer to them in this TR as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. See Section 24.0 for a discussion about the forward-looking statements included in this TR and the key assumptions upon which they are based, and risks and uncertainties associated with such forward-looking statements. For this reason, readers should read this summary solely in the context of the full TR, and after reading the TR in its entirety. Summary 1-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia The Topia property encompasses several small underground silver-gold-lead-zinc mines and a processing plant with a capacity of 260 tonnes per day (tpd) located in and around the town of Topia, Mexico. The deposits in the Topia area have been mined intermittently since the 16th century. The Company purchased the property in 2005, refurbished and re-commissioned the mill, rehabilitated underground workings, and resumed operations. Great Panther has carried out exploration and continues to explore the property. For more information on the ownership of the Topia property, see Section 4 - Property Description and Location and Section 6 - History. Since the Company's last NI 43-101 report entitled "NI 43-101 Report on The Topia Mine Mineral Resource Estimates as of July 31st, 2018", dated February 28, 2019 with an effective date as of July 31, 2018, the mill was operating seven days per week, excepting holidays and weekly maintenance, at an average annual rate of 225 tonnes milled per operating day (255 mill operating days in 2020) treating ores from Great Panther's mines. During 2020 production was interrupted on several occasions due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Before 2019 ore from other independent operators was both purchased and custom milled, presently some ore is being bought. Two separate concentrates were produced, a silver-rich lead concentrate and a zinc concentrate. Plant metallurgical performance was steady in the first quarter of 2021 with metal recoveries of 92.4% for silver, 55.4% for gold, 94.3% for lead, and 90.5% for zinc. The Topia underground mining operation producing approximately 225tpd (operating) from fourteen (14) mines on 52 separate veins using conventional mining methods, including resuing. Currently, the major assets and facilities associated with the Topia operation are: ■ Silver-gold-lead-zinc deposits within the known vein systems. ■ Multiple adits (mines) from surface accessing underground infrastructure including drifts, sub-levels, ramps, and raises. ■ Access by roads to the mines, mill, and tailings facility. ■ Mine ventilation, dewatering, and compressed air facilities. ■ Conventional and mechanized underground mining equipment. ■ A nominal 260tpd flotation concentrator with surface bins, crushing facilities, grinding mills, flotation cells, and a concentrate dewatering circuit. ■ Tails thickener and filter press plant, the tailings storage facility, mine workings and associated facilities, coarse ore bin, main ventilation fan, workshops, warehouses, administration buildings, and dry facilities. Summary 1-2 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia ■ Facilities providing basic infrastructure to the mine, including electric power from the national power grid, heat, water supply from artesian springs, and sewage treatment. ■ An on-site laboratory which processes ~75-80 samples / day for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and iron. ■ Tailing's disposal areas support current operations until May 2024, with permitting for a further 2 years in progress. The company has identified several sites suitable for additional tailings storage facilities to support future production. Studies on the suitability of these areas are being undertaken. There are no active waste disposal sites as 100% waste rock is used to fill old and current mined blocks. 1.1 Mineral Resource Estimates Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources estimated to contain 331.8kt at 609g/t Ag, 1.84g/t Au, 4.40% Pb, and 4.50% Zn plus Inferred Mineral Resources estimated to contain 274.6kt at 592g/t Ag, 1.44g/t Au, 3.35% Pb, and 3.63% Zn. The Mineral Resource Estimate for Topia effective as of March 31, 2021 is summarized below in Table 1.1. The full operational cost cut-off value as calculated by the mine operating staff ranges from US$202 to US$345/tonne for different areas based on full mine operating costs (mining, milling, administration). Block model silver, gold, lead, and zinc grades have been converted to an US$ NSR value using an NSR "calculator" which takes into effect metal prices (long term projected to be US$20.00/oz silver, US$1,650/oz gold, US$0.85/lb lead, and US$1.20/lb zinc), plant metallurgical recoveries of 92.4% for Ag, 55.4% for Au, 94.3% for Pb, and 90.5% for Zn, concentrate shipping charges, and proprietary smelter terms. Blocks with an NSR value equal to or greater than the operations full cut-off costs were tabulated into the Mineral Resource Estimate for each zone. The cut-off value was applied to each block estimated in the resource block model. Mineral Resource blocks are only considered Measured or Indicated if they are within 10m or 20m of underground channel sampling associated with mine development. Table 1.1: 2021 Topia Mineral Resource Estimate totals Classification Tonnage (kt) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Total Measured 176.0 630 1.92 4.63 4.80 Total Indicated 155.8 587 1.75 4.15 4.16 Total M & I 331.8 609 1.84 4.40 4.50 Total Inferred 274.6 592 1.44 3.35 3.63 Notes: 1. CIM Definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. 2. Area-Specific vein bulk densities as follows: Argentina - 3.04t/m3; 1522 - 3.15t/m3; Durangueno - 3.15t/m3; El Rosario - 2.92t/m3; Hormiguera - 2.61t/m3; La Prieta - 2.86t/m3; Recompensa - 3.32t/m3; Animas - 3.02t/m3; San Miguel - 2.56t/m3; San Juan - 3.39t/m3; Laura (Hipolito) - 2.85t/m3; and Union de Pueblo - 2.61t/m3. 3. Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off Net Smelter Return (NSR) in US$, include 1522 Mine $280/t, Argentina Mine $257/t, Durangueno Mine $202/t, Recompensa Mine $245/t, Hormiguera Mine $230/t, El Rosario Mine $345/t, La Prieta $254/t, Animas $287/t, San Miguel $241/t, San Juan $233/t, Laura (Hipolito) $252/t, and Union de Pueblo $241/t. 4. Total estimates may not agree due to rounding. 5. A minimum mining width of 0.30 metres was used. 6. Mineral Resources are estimated using metal prices of US$1,650/oz Au, US$20.00/oz Ag, US$0.85/lb Pb, and US$1.20/lb Zn; and metallurgical recoveries of 92.4% for Ag, 55.4% for Au, 94.3% for Pb, and 90.5% for Zn. 7. 2021 Mineral Resource Ag Eq oz were calculated using 85:1 Ag:Au ratio, and ratios of 1:0.041 and 1:0.049 for the price/ounce of silver to price/pound of lead and zinc, respectively. The ratios are reflective of average metal prices for 2021. 8. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a Mineral Resource. Inferred Mineral Resources have a high degree of uncertainty as to their economic and technical feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resources can be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources. 9. There are no known legal, political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the Mineral Resource Estimates detailed in this report. Table 1.2 below shows the veins which are covered by the current Mineral Resource Estimate. Differences from the previous resource estimation, "NI 43-101 Report on The Topia Mine Mineral Resource Estimates as of July 31st, 2018", dated February 28, 2019 with an effective date as of July 31, 2018, the current resource estimations include the addition of block models for veins in the San Juan, Union de Pueblo, and Hipolito areas. Geological re-interpretation added veins at 1522 and Recompensa mines. Summary 1-3 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Table 1.2: Topia vein names and area classification Mine Code Vein Name Code Vein Name San Miguel 101 San Jorge 102 SJSM Int 103 Down Cantarranas 106 San Miguel Hormiguera 103 Up Cantarranas 104 Cantarranas East 109 Cantarranas East FW Union de Pueblo 110 Unio de Pueblo Argentina 201 Argentina Central 202 Argentina East 203 Argentina West FW 204 Santa Cruz 205 Argentina West 1522 301 Don Benito North 302 Don Benito South 303 Don Benito West 304 Don Benito North FW 305 Don Benito Intermediate 306 La Dura Splay North 307 La Dura West Splay South 308 Don Benito West HW 309 Don Benito West HW 310 La Dura Splay North HW 311 Laura El Rosario 401 Up El Rosario up Durangueno 501 San Gregorio 502 Oxi 503 Oxidada 507 La Higuera 508 San Pablo 509 San Gregorio North Loop 510 La Higuera North 511 Link 401 Down El Rosario down 402 El Rosario FW La Prieta 601 La Prieta 1 602 La Prieta 2 603 La Prieta 3 604 La Prieta 4 605 La Prieta 5 606 La Prieta 6 607 La Prieta 7 608 La Prieta 8 609 La Prieta 9 Recompensa 701 Recompensa Splay 702 Recompensa 702E Recompensa East 703 Recompensa HW 703E Recompensa HW East 704 Oliva 704E Oliva East 705 OR Link 705E OR Link East 706 Oliva East Ext. 706E Oliva East Splay 707 Oliva East FW 708 Oliva East HW Animas 801 Animas 802 Animas HW 803 Animas HW Splay San Juan 901 San Juan Hipolito 1001 Hipolito 1.2 Cautionary Note Regarding Absence of Mineral Reserve Estimates There are no current estimates of Mineral Reserves for any of the Topia mines. The Company made decisions to enter production at Topia without having completed final feasibility studies. Accordingly, the Company did not base its production decisions on any feasibility studies of Mineral Reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability of the Topia mines. As a result, there may be increased uncertainty and risks of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals from Topia or the costs of such recovery. As Topia does not have established Mineral Reserves, the Company faces higher risks that anticipated rates of production and production costs, such as those provided in this TR, will not be achieved. These risks could have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to continue to generate anticipated revenues and cash flows to fund operations from and ultimately achieve or maintain profitable operations at Topia. associated with its production plan. For more cautionary notes applicable to the Company and the Topia property, please see Section 24 - Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements of this report. Summary 1-4 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 1.3 Permitting & Environmental Conditions The permitting and environmental framework requirements are outlined in Section 20.0 of this TR. In addition, a complete list of permits and monitoring processes for Topia are also listed in Section 20.0 of this TR. 1.4 Conclusions As a result of the completion of this Topia Mineral Resource Estimate, the following conclusions can be made: ■ The sampling is appropriate for the deposit type and mineralization style. ■ Reasonable and practical steps are taken to ensure security of the samples. ■ Diamond drilling, logging, and core handling are being carried out in a reasonable fashion, consistent with industry best practice. ■ The most recent independent audit of the laboratory conducted in March 2019 (Stanley, 2019) reported acceptable practices. ■ Assay QA/QC was carried out through the period of this TR. As well, representative underground channel samples analyzed at the Great Panther Topia Mine laboratory were umpire checked by SGS-Durango between August 2018 and March 2021, by sending ~25 representative pulps monthly for analysis. All drill core samples were analyzed by SGS-Durango. The Topia geological staff inserted industry certified standards, plus blanks and duplicates into both the underground and drill core sample batches. Changes were made to bring the assay QA/QC procedures into line with industry norms. High failure rates with blank samples, and low side bias and failures with standards at the Topia lab need further investigation but do not impact resource estimates. There were many analytical data transposition errors in results of analyses from the Great Panther Topia Mine Laboratory, for underground channel sampling, when compared to the results of the independent, Certified (ISO/IEC 17025:2017 valid to 10/11/2025, last accredited, 03/06/2021), SGS Mexico, SGS Minerales-Durango laboratory ("SGS-Durango"). Improved procedures need to be adopted at the Topia Mine to eliminate these errors. ■ Reconciliation compares actual production from each mine with estimates from the block model (using a cookie cutter outline of material mined between the recent and past effective dates and cutting it out of the block model). In the five mines reconciled, all showed acceptable trends, notably that tonnage increased from the block model cut-outs to production (added dilution), and that corresponding grades variably decreased. ■ Dilution is not used in the Mineral Resource Estimates, other than using a minimum mining width (or minimum wireframe width) of 0.3m, and duly diluting the grade of all samples <0.3m to 0.3m with zero grade waste. Reconciliation gives a crude estimate of dilution by comparing the mined tonnes against the estimated tonnes from the block model, and this helps, along with known geological conditions and mining methods, with constraining the wireframe volumes. ■ Production from the effective date of the last NI 43-101 report to the effective date of this report (August 2018 to March 2021) includes 182,534 tonnes grading 361g/t Ag, 0.94g/t Au, 2.78% Pb, and 3.41% Zn. Summary 1-5 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia ■ The 2018 estimate is summarized in Table 14.2 and is compared to the current estimate in Table 14.3. For Measured plus Indicated, there is a 30% decrease in tonnes, an 8% decrease in contained silver, 5% decrease in contained gold, 21% decrease in contained lead and 23% decrease in contained zinc as compared with the previous periods estimate. For Inferred, decreases of 31% in tonnes, decreases of 6% in contained silver, 26% in contained gold, 20% in contained lead, and 16% in contained zinc were reported. The decrease in tonnes reflects harsher smelter terms and notably higher mining costs in all mines raising the NSR cut-off value. Metal grades increased notably reflecting the higher NSR cut-off value but not sufficiently higher to offset the decrease in tonnes regarding the lower overall contained metal. Silver equivalent ounces (Ag eq oz) decrease by 25% in Measured and Indicated and decreased 23% in Inferred categories. The Measured and Indicated tonnes and Ag eq ounces decrease also reflect nearly 3 years of depletion by mining, somewhat offset by new mineral estimations being done at San Juan, Hipolito, and Union de Pueblo. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a Mineral Resource. ■ The full operational cost cut-off value as calculated by the mine operating staff ranges from US$202 to US$345/tonne for different areas based on full mine operating costs (mining, milling, administration). Block model silver, gold, lead, and zinc grades have been converted to an US$ NSR value using an NSR "calculator" which takes into effect metal prices (long term projected to be US$20.00/oz silver, US$1,650/oz gold, US$0.85/lb lead, and US$1.20/lb zinc), plant metallurgical recoveries of 92.4% for Ag, 55.4% for Au, 94.3% for Pb, and 90.5% for Zn, concentrate shipping charges, and proprietary smelter terms. Blocks with an NSR value equal to or greater than the operations full cut-off costs were tabulated into the Mineral Resource Estimate for each zone. The cut-off value was applied to each block estimated in the resource block model. Mineral Resource blocks are only considered Measured or Indicated if they are within 10m or 20m of underground channel sampling associated with mine development. Factors affecting the change in the resource are suggested to be related to: ■ Considerable rise in all Operating costs from August 2018 to March 2021. Changes to NSR calculation (including metal price changes) methodology which gave higher NSR values in the current Estimation than the previous Estimate. ■ Addition of zones, particularly Union de Pueblo, San Juan, and Hipolito. ■ Depletion of some areas due to mining. ■ There is potential for the future addition of Mineral Resources at Topia through exploration and development. Continued surface and underground exploration by drilling potentially can extend and better define Mineral Resource estimation. However, Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a Mineral Resource. ■ Mining is by modified cut and fill (resuing) method. ■ Milling, by conventional crushing, grinding, and floatation techniques, at a maximum rate of 260tpd, produces both a silver rich lead concentrate and a zinc concentrate. Summary 1-6 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia ■ All necessary operating permits are in place, and Topia community liaison is ongoing. 1.5 Recommendations Recommendations are that: ■ Improvements in data entry and data storage are essential and ongoing. Ultimately it is recommended that the Company move data storage from present Excel sheets to Microsoft SQL database with an industry standard front-end loader. This will provide standardized data entry, validation measures, and security. ■ QA/QC protocols were set-up at the Great Panther Topia Mine laboratory in early 2018. These include the regular insertion of blanks, duplicates, and standards into the batches of drill core and underground samples, as well as representative monthly outside independent laboratory checks on pulps of Topia Mine laboratory processed underground samples, and re-analysis of all drill core samples by the independent, certified, SGS Mexico, Durango Laboratory. Improvements in monitoring are recommended, as well as investigations into laboratory procedures leading to high failure rates for blanks, and less so with failures in standards. ■ Exploration and development should continue, and to continue to add to the mineral resource base. Great Panther plans to continue with on-site geological work at Topia in 2022, including budgeted drilling and associated costs of US$1,067,550. See Table 1.3 below for proposed exploration budget details. Table 1.3: Topia exploration budget 2022 Budget Item Details Amount (US$) Geology $15,000 / mo. @ 12 mo. $180,000 Assays 700 @ $15 each $10,500 Supervision $30,000 Drilling (surface) 5,000m @ $150/m $750,000 Subtotal $970,500 Contingency (10%) $97,050 Total $1,067,550 It is the opinion of the Qualified Person and author of this report that all data used in the generation of the Mineral Resource models and the processes by which these data were collected and stored are acceptable and of industry standard. Summary 1-7 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 2.0 Introduction 2.1 Terms of Reference The purpose of this TR is to support Great Panther's public disclosure related to the Topia Mineral Resource Estimate. Robert Brown, P. Eng., a Qualified Person (QP) and consultant (also the former V.P. Exploration until December 31st, 2016) and Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo., a QP and employee for Great Panther, prepared the Mineral Resource Estimate and completed the Technical Report on the Topia Mine near Topia, Durango state, Mexico. This Technical Report conforms to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) and, as Great Panther is a producing issuer in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) regulations, the current Mineral Resource Estimate for this deposit was completed by company personnel. The Qualified Persons are responsible for all Sections in this report as set forth on the Date & Signature Page. Great Panther Mining Limited is an intermediate gold and silver mining and exploration company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL. Great Panther operates three mines including the Tucano Gold Mine in Amapá State, Brazil, and two primary silver mines in Mexico: the Guanajuato Mine Complex and the Topia Mine. Great Panther also owns the Coricancha Mine Complex in Peru, whose present status is on a care and maintenance basis. This TR was prepared by the Qualified Persons in accordance with the following documents published by the Canadian securities' regulatory authorities: ■ NI 43-101: Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (effective date May 9, 2016). ■ NI 43-101 Companion Policy (NI 43-101CP): Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (effective date February 25, 2016). ■ Form NI 43-101F1: TR (effective date June 30, 2011). ■ Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum (CIM): Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (November 2019). ■ CIM Definitions Standards (May 2014). This TR includes statements and information about expectations for the future that are not historical facts. In this TR when we discuss the strategy, opportunities, projections, plans and future financial and operating performance of Topia, or other things that have not yet taken place, we are making statements considered to be forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under Canadian and US securities laws. We refer to them in this TR as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. See Section 24.0 for a discussion about the forward-looking statements included in this TR and the key assumptions upon which they are based, and risks and uncertainties associated with such forward-looking statements. For this reason, readers should read this summary solely in the context of the full TR, and after reading the TR in its entirety. The Topia property encompasses several small underground silver-gold-lead-zinc mines and a processing plant with a capacity of 260 tonnes per day (tpd) located in and around the town of Topia, Mexico. The deposits in the Topia area have been mined intermittently since the 16th century. The Company purchased the property in 2005, refurbished and re-commissioned the mill, rehabilitated underground workings, and resumed operations. Great Panther has carried out exploration and continues to explore the property. Introduction 2-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Total 2020 metal production from the Company's operations was 597,190oz Ag, 835oz Au, 1,233t Pb, and 1,714t Zn (Company news release January 14, 2021). The Topia mine is the subject of this report. The Topia mine and mill complex comprises several small-scale operating mines along with a conventional flotation concentrator. Mining in the district dates to the early 16th century. The Company acquired the property in 2005 and owns a 100% interest through Minera Mexicana El Rosario, S.A. de C.V. (MMR). The principal metals of interest are gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Mineralization occurs in narrow, near-vertical fissure veins, and comprises lead and zinc sulphides with accessory pyrite, in a gangue of predominantly quartz, carbonates, and barite. Ore is milled from several localities within the Company's holdings in the area, as well as on a toll basis for an independent local operator. At the time of the visit to the operations, the plant was running at a rate of 229tpd. Mining is conducted by conventional and mechanized cut and fill methods and includes resuing in narrow sections. Ore is often hand-sorted before shipment to the mill. Currently, the major assets and facilities associated with the Topia operation are: ■ Silver-gold-lead-zinc deposits within the known vein systems. ■ Multiple adits (mines) from surface accessing underground infrastructure including drifts, sub-levels, ramps, and raises. ■ Access by roads to the mines, mill, and tailings facility. ■ Mine ventilation, dewatering, and compressed air facilities. ■ Conventional and mechanized underground mining equipment. ■ A nominal 260tpd flotation concentrator with surface bins, crushing facilities, grinding mills, flotation cells, and a concentrate dewatering circuit. ■ Tails thickener and filter press plant, the tailings storage facility, mine workings and associated facilities, coarse ore bin, main ventilation fan, workshops, warehouses, administration buildings, and dry facilities. ■ Facilities providing basic infrastructure to the mine, including electric power from the national power grid, heat, water supply from artesian springs, and sewage treatment. ■ An on-site laboratory which processes ~75-80 samples / day for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and iron. 2.2 Effective Date The effective date of this TR titled "NI 43-101 Report on the Topia Mine Mineral Resource Estimates as of March 31, 2021." is March 31, 2021. The signature and submission date of the TR is February 11, 2022. There were no material changes to the scientific and technical information at Topia between the effective date and the signature date of the TR. Introduction 2-2 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 2.3 Sources of Information The primary source of information used in the preparation of this Mineral Resource Estimate and TR are the data, observations and analytical results collected by Great Panther personnel and their consultants related to surface exploration drilling, underground drilling and surface/underground sampling and analytical results as of the effective date of this TR. Discussions were held with Company personnel: ■ Jose Armendariz, Topia Mine General Manager (former) ■ Brian Peer, V.P. Operations, Mexico ■ Ricardo Smith, Director of Technical Services, Mexico (former) ■ Claudio Santiago Canseco, Topia Exploration Geologist ■ Jose Angel Medina, Topia Mine Laboratory Manager ■ Jose Salvador de la Tejera, Exploration Manager, Mexico ■ Ledion Bushi, Manager, Treasury & Metal Sales Other sources of information are listed at the end of this report in Section 27, References. Robert Brown, P. Eng., and Q.P. was responsible for all sections of this report other than Section 14. Mr. Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo., Resource Geologist and Q.P. was responsible for Section 14 of this report. 2.4 Qualified Persons & Current Personal Inspection The Qualified Persons responsible for the preparation of the report are Mr. Robert F. Brown, P. Eng., Geological Consultant, and Mr. Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo., Resource Geologist, both non-independent Qualified Persons for Great Panther. Geological data review, interpretation, geological modelling, Mineral Resource estimation, Mineral Resource classification, and all other related activities completed in the preparation of this TR were performed under the supervision of the Great Panther Qualified Persons. Mr. Brown was responsible for the completion of Sections 1 through 10, 13, and 15 through 27. Mr. Nourpour was responsible for Section 14. Robert F. Brown has visited the Topia Mine on a regular basis from early 2005, including a trip from January 7th to 10th, 2020. The property visit consisted of underground inspections of new development faces, active stopes, underground drill sites, underground core logs and core review, and a complete review of all assay level plans from all the active mines. This visit included visits to the Argentina and Recompensa mines with the mine geologist. Conversations are held regularly with the laboratory manager and mine manager regarding current issues. In writing this report, the authors had access to Company information in the form of technical reports, production records, financial reports, land tenure documents, drawings, assays, and drilling data. Mr. Nourpour visited the Topia site from August 20-24, 2019. 2.5 Language, Currency, & Measurement Standards Unless otherwise indicated, this TR uses Canadian English spelling, United States of America dollar currency (US$) and System International (metric) units. Introduction 2-3 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Coordinates in this TR are presented in metric units' meters (m) or kilometers (km), using the Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) projection (Zone 14N), World Geodetic System 1984 (WGS1984) datum. Elevations are reported as meters above sea level (masl). Block Models and wireframes are created in local grid coordinates. Introduction 2-4 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 3.0 Reliance on Other Experts For certain Sections in this TR (described below in Sections 3.1 and 3.2) the Qualified Person relied on a report, opinion, or statement of another expert who is not a Qualified Person, or internal information provided by Great Panther personnel. In each case, the Qualified Persons disclaims responsibility for such information to the extent of his reliance on such reports, opinions, or statements. This TR has been compiled in-house by Great Panther personnel, under the supervision of Robert F. Brown, P. Eng., Geological Consultant and Mohammad Nourpour, P. Geo., Resource Geologist, both Qualified Persons for Great Panther. The information, conclusions, opinions, and estimates contained herein are based upon internal information available at the time of writing this TR and assumptions, conditions, and qualifications as set forth in this report. Mr. Brown was responsible for Sections 1-13, and 15-27. Mr. Nourpour was responsible for Section 14. 3.1 Legal Status & Mineral Tenure Mr. Robert F. Brown, the Qualified Person for Section 4 of this TR, has reviewed property title records or mineral rights for the Topia properties and opinions prepared by the Company's third-party legal counsel, RB abogados, Mexico, Mexico as of July 31, 2019 and on this basis confirms title in the name of Minera Mexicana El Rosario S.A. de C.V. (100% beneficially owned Mexican subsidiary of Great Panther). The author also confirms that bi-annual taxes and annual assessment filing are in order and have been paid. 3.2 Environmental Matters For Section 20.0 of this report, Mr. Robert F. Brown, the Qualified Person for Section 20.0 of this TR, has fully relied upon the work of Guanajuato staff from the Health, Safety, and Environment department who are not Qualified Persons concerning the environmental, socioeconomic, and permitting matters relevant to this TR. Environmental matters have been summarized from various audits and reviews, and opinions provided by Guanajuato staff to the effective date of this TR. See Section 20.0 for details related to the Environment. Reliance on Other Experts 3-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 4.0 Property Description and Location The Property is situated in and surrounding the town of Topia, Durango State, Mexico, approximately 235 km northwest of the City of Durango, and 100 km northeast of Culiacan, Sinaloa (Figure 4.1). The Topia mill and office complex is located at approximately 25° 12' 54" N latitude and 106° 34' 20" W longitude. Figure 4.1: Topia location map The property comprises 56 contiguous concessions plus seven outlier concessions that cover approximately 6,831ha (Figure 4.2 and Figure 4.3). The Company holds a 100% interest in the property through its wholly owned Mexican subsidiary, Minera Mexicana el Rosario, S.A. de C.V. (MMR). The concessions that comprise the holdings at Topia are shown in Figure 4.2 and a list of the tenures is provided in Table 4.1. On February 6, 2004, Great Panther completed the acquisition of the issued and outstanding shares of Minera Mexicana El Rosario, S.A. ("MMR") de C.V. from Mr. Robert A. Archer, P. Geo., and Ing. Francisco Ramos Sánchez, of Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico (the "Vendors"). At the time, MMR had letters of intent to acquire options on two projects in the Sierra Madre Mineral Belt of Mexico, known as the San Antonio Project, a gold project located in Chihuahua State, and the Topia Mine. MMR's right to acquire the Topia Mine accords to MMR a period of one year to evaluate the project, in consideration of a payment of US$100,000. The total purchase price is US$2,568,000, with US$550,000 payable in three staged payments after the exercise of the purchase option, and the balance out of the proceeds of production over a three-to-four-year period. Prior to the Vendors owning the Topia property, it was owned by Mario Macais. In February of 2005, the Company, through MMR, exercised its option to acquire a 100% interest in the Topia exploitation concessions. Upon signing of the formal purchase agreement on June 30, 2005, Great Panther made payments totaling approximately US$540,000 to the Vendors and to two divisions of Peñoles, these latter payments being part of the assumed debt. A further payment of US$300,000 was made to the vendor in August of 2006 and regular payments were made to Peñoles with each shipment of concentrate to pay down the debt. The balance (approximately US$1 million) of the US$2.65 million purchase price was paid out of the proceeds of production. In addition to the claims, the option to purchase agreement included the mill, buildings, offices, houses, and workers' quarters as well as some underground mining equipment and surface vehicles. There is no underlying royalty on the property. Property Description and Location 4-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia For further information regarding the ownership of the Topia property, please see the Section called "History" on page 5 of the Orequest Technical Report (as defined herein). Environmental protection regulations in Mexico are described as like those in North America. Permits are required for new mine operations, specifically, to operate a concentration plant as well as for the hydraulic discharge of tailings and changes to grandfathered projects. There are four government departments that deal with and regulate such affairs. All permits are in place for the operation of the Topia Mine including the environmental, tailings, and explosives permits. For details of all relevant environmental and operational permits see Section 20 in this TR. Table 4.1: List of Topia mineral claim tenures Mineral Title Name Title # Size (ha) Expiry Date UNIFICACION AMP EL SALTO 184675 2.496 9 de noviembre de 2039 LA ABUNDANCIA 163048 40 15 de agosto de 2028 EL SOCORRO 166904 30 24 de julio de 2030 TOPIA UNO 176292 220.3144 25 de agosto de 2035 LA ESPERANZA 177243 182.3215 16 de marzo de 2036 AMP LA ABUNDANCIA 178635 95 10 de agosto de 2036 LA CONCHA Y ANEXAS 180781 13.9913 14 de julio de 2037 EL CANGURO 180782 64 14 de julio de 2037 AMPLIACION OLIVA 180784 22.7349 14 de julio de 2037 DON RAFAEL 180785 100.5081 14 de julio de 2037 DON EDUARDO 180788 28.0084 14 de julio de 2037 AUSTRALIA 180789 50 14 de julio de 2037 EL DURANGUEÑO 180790 50 14 de julio de 2037 SAN ANDRES 180791 10 14 de julio de 2037 NVA. ARGENTINA Y CARRIZO 180792 30 14 de julio de 2037 AMP EL CARMEN 180793 15.0711 14 de julio de 2037 LA DURA Y ANEXAS 180794 23.7507 14 de julio de 2037 OCCIDENTAL ESTE 180795 10 14 de julio de 2037 SALTAN RANAS 180796 14 14 de julio de 2037 ZONA BUENA 180797 2.9347 14 de julio de 2037 AMP EL JARILLAL 180798 32.08 14 de julio de 2037 DON ENRIQUE 180799 44.49 14 de julio de 2037 EL JARILLAL 180800 18.521 14 de julio de 2037 UNION DEL PUEBLO 181012 6 13 de agosto de 2037 AMP LAS ANIMAS 181013 4.8909 13 de agosto de 2037 LA COLORADA 181014 3.4894 13 de agosto de 2037 EL VASCO 181015 36.7721 13 de agosto de 2037 LA JICARA 181016 51.6279 13 de agosto de 2037 ARGENTINA NORTE 181017 14 13 de agosto de 2037 AMP LA MARQUESA 181018 30.6947 13 de agosto de 2037 SOCAVON VICTORIAS 181019 7.1343 13 de agosto de 2037 CANTA RANAS 181020 18.8667 13 de agosto de 2037 PROSPERIDAD 181162 21.918 8 de septiembre de 2037 Property Description and Location 4-2 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Mineral Title Name Title # Size (ha) Expiry Date SANTA BIBIANA 181163 5 8 de septiembre de 2037 C.E. SCHAUFFLER PONIENTE 181164 6 8 de septiembre de 2037 JULIAN RIVERA 181165 7.9629 8 de septiembre de 2037 EL CARMEN 181166 8.471 8 de septiembre de 2037 ANIMAS 181167 8 8 de septiembre de 2037 VALENCIA Y OLIVA 181168 11 8 de septiembre de 2037 LA ARGENTINA 181169 19.1912 8 de septiembre de 2037 SANTO NIÑO 185869 7.0224 13 de diciembre de 2039 LA ABUNDANCIA SEIS 188602 62.3293 27 de noviembre de 2040 TOPIA II 222533 4826.2686 20 de julio de 2054 TOPIA II FRACC 1 222534 0.6584 20 de julio de 2054 TOPIA II FRACC 2 222535 2 20 de julio de 2054 TOPIA II FRACC 3 222536 0.0897 20 de julio de 2054 TOPIA II FRACC 4 222537 6.5249 20 de julio de 2054 TOPIA II FRACC 5 222538 0.0126 20 de julio de 2054 TOPIA II FRACC 6 222539 0.042 20 de julio de 2054 TOPIA II FRACC 7 222540 3.7804 20 de julio de 2054 TOPIA II FRACC 8 222541 2.4102 20 de julio de 2054 TOPIA II FRACC 9 222542 0.2703 20 de julio de 2054 TOPIA II FRACC 10 222543 0.1723 20 de julio de 2054 TOPIA II FRACC 11 222544 0.9657 20 de julio de 2054 TOPIA II FRACC 12 222545 0.4743 20 de julio de 2054 TOPIA II FRACC 13 222546 0.4585 20 de julio de 2054 ARCO IRIS 214597 100.442 1 de octubre de 2051 LA CUÑITA 232175 216.8542 1 de julio de 2058 LA MARQUESA 245157 24.1228 8 de noviembre de 2066 EL CONDOR 125934 64 3 de junio de 2011 LA PRIETA 154137 94.0873 25 de enero de 2021 UNIF. LA MARQUESA 196116 24.2042 22 de septiembre de 2042 UNIF. SANTA EDUWIGES 182286 33.0311 30 de mayo de 2038 6,831.4624 Property Description and Location 4-3 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 4.2: Topia contiguous mineral concessions Property Description and Location 4-4 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 4.3: Topia outlier mineral concessions Property Description and Location 4-5 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 5.0 Accessibility, Climate, Local Resources, Infrastructure, and Physiography 5.1 Accessibility Topia is situated in the Sierra Madre Mountains in the State of Durango, Mexico. Ground access is provided via 350 km of paved and gravel road from the city of Durango (Figure 5.1). Travel is north from Durango via Highway 23 to Santiago Papasquiaro, and west to Topia via Highway 36. Total travel time is reported to be eight hours. Small aircraft flights from Culiacan and Durango service the town of Topia daily. Figure 5.1: Property access 5.2 Climate The climate is generally dry for most of the year, with a wet season from July to September, during which time rainfall averages 665mm (Figure 5.2). The annual mean temperature is 17.7°C, but winters can be cool with frosts and light snow, particularly at higher elevations. Exploration and mining work can be conducted year-round uninterrupted by weather. Accessibility, Climate, Local Resources, Infrastructure, and Physiography 5-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 5.2: Historical Topia township climate Notes: 1. Source: www.weatherbase.com website 2. Data based on 22-51 years of record 5.3 Local Resources Topia is a relatively small town of approximately 3,500 people, although many have worked in the mines and there is a good local source of labour. The town is serviced by road, air service, power grid, and telephone (Figure 5.3). There are restaurants, hotels, and medical services but no bank or ATM's. The Company maintains a satellite telecommunication system for telephone and internet. Water is available from numerous springs, streams, and adits. 5.4 Infrastructure The surface and underground infrastructure at the Topia Mine (Figure 5.3) includes the following: ■ Silver-gold-lead-zinc deposits within the known vein systems. ■ Multiple adits (mines) from surface accessing underground infrastructure including drifts, sub-levels, ramps, and raises. ■ Access by roads to the mines, mill, and tailings facility. ■ Mine ventilation, dewatering, and compressed air facilities. ■ Conventional and mechanized underground mining equipment. ■ A nominal 260tpd flotation concentrator with surface bins, crushing facilities, grinding mills, flotation cells, and a concentrate dewatering circuit. ■ Tails thickener and filter press plant, the tailings storage facility, mine workings and associated facilities, coarse ore bin, main ventilation fan, workshops, warehouses, administration buildings, and dry facilities. Accessibility, Climate, Local Resources, Infrastructure, and Physiography 5-2 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia ■ Facilities providing basic infrastructure to the mine, including electric power from the national power grid, heat, water supply from artesian springs, and sewage treatment. ■ An on-site laboratory which processes ~75-80 samples / day for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and iron. ■ Tailing's disposal areas support current operations until May 2024, with permitting for a further 2 years in progress. The company has identified several sites suitable for additional tailings storage facilities to support future production. Studies on the suitability of these areas are being undertaken. There are no active waste disposal sites as 100% waste rock is used to fill old and current mined blocks. Accessibility, Climate, Local Resources, Infrastructure, and Physiography 5-3 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 5.3: Topia infrastructure 5.5 Physiography The Topia area lies within the Sierra Madre Occidental, in a remote region of rugged terrain. Hillsides are quite steep with elevations ranging from 600masl up to over 2,000masl. Accessibility, Climate, Local Resources, Infrastructure, and Physiography 5-4 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Vegetation consists of thickly inter-grown bush, comprising mesquite, prickly pear, napal, and agave, giving way to pine and oak forest at higher elevations. Land use in the area is predominantly mining, forestry and agriculture. Accessibility, Climate, Local Resources, Infrastructure, and Physiography 5-5 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 6.0 History The following was taken from a technical report (the "Orequest Technical Report") entitled "Summary Report on the Topia Project, Municipality of Topia, Durango State, Mexico for Great Panther Resources Limited", dated November 20, 2003, a copy of which was filed on Great Panther's SEDAR profile on February 9, 2004. "Mining in the region pre-dates European colonization and was first reported in the Topia area in 1538. Orequest (2003) reports that the Spanish first visited the area in 1569, although the website http://www.e-local.gob.mx states that explorers had visited as early as 1532. The first mineral concessions were granted at Topia in the early 1600's. The village was twice destroyed by attacks from indigenous tribes; in 1616 by the Tepahuanos and again in 1776 by the Cocoyames. Production from Topia during the period spanning the latter portion of the 19th century until the Mexican Revolution in 1910 was reportedly between $10 million and $20 million (Loucks, 1988; quoted by Orequest, 2003). This is estimated to have been the equivalent of between 15 and 30 million oz silver plus gold, lead, and zinc. Compania Minera Peñoles, S.A. (Peñoles) acquired the mines in the district in 1944 and completed the construction of a flotation plant in 1951. Peñoles operated at Topia from 1951 to 1990 when the operations were shut down due to low metal prices and labour difficulties. Mario Macias, then the mine manager for Peñoles, acquired the Topia property and formed Compania Minera de Canelas y Topia to carry on operations. Production for the period 1952 to 1999 totaled 17.6 million oz of silver and 18,500 oz of gold." A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the above historical estimates as current Mineral Resources. The Company is not treating the above historical estimates as current Mineral Resources. In early 2005, prior to Great Panther's exercising its option to purchase the Topia Mine, the Vendors (as defined herein) were sporadically operating the plant at roughly 50tpd, processing ore grading 710 g/t silver, 5.5% lead, and 6.0% zinc from three levels of the 1522 area of the Property. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current Mineral Resources. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as current Mineral Resources. During the second half of 2005, after purchasing the Property, the Company re-furbished and re-commissioned the mill and has gradually increased the throughput at the plant to the current 220tpd. Production from the Topia Mines in 2017 graded 396g/t Ag, 0.97g/t Au, 2.74% Pb, and 3.52% Zn from 53,207 tonnes mined. Many of the Topia mines have been rehabilitated, re-accessing Argentina, La Dura, Don Benito, El Rosario, San Gregorio, San Miguel, San Jorge, La Prieta, Cantarranas, Animas, Oliva, Las Higueras, San Pablo, Oxi, Oxidada, and Recompensa veins. Great Panther re-sampled and analyzed parts of various veins as part of a due diligence effort to confirm sampling and analysis previously carried out by Peñoles. This re-sampling, combined with the sampling carried out by Peñoles, forms a partial basis for the current Mineral Resource Estimate. Since 2006, underground exploration and production channel samples have been collected by Great Panther from all stopes and development drifts. This work includes much new development along the Argentina, San Gregorio, El Rosario, Cantarranas, San Miguel, Don Benito, Las Higueras, San Pablo, Oxi, Oxidada, La Prieta, Animas, San Juan, Oliva, and Recompensa veins. Exploration diamond drilling programs have targeted the various vein structures. This exploration and primarily the underground mine development work, form the foundation for the Mineral Resource estimate presented in this TR. Unlike many projects Topia has specific challenges for the estimation of Mineral Resources. These include very steep topography with limited access limiting the ability to drill from surface, nature of underground development which is along the veins and restricts the ability to drill test, dip and strike continuity of the veins underground, and the nature of mineralization itself which consists of high angle, high grade, narrow veins. One very positive aspect of the Topia Mine is the degree of continuity of the veins which can be traced over hundreds or several thousand metres. At Topia, surface and underground drilling primarily demonstrate continuity of veins and channel sampling across the vein on development faces, (generally every 3m), primarily provides grade and thickness variability data. It is the inability to generate sufficient data on mineralization variability ahead of the mining fronts that precludes the estimation of Mineral Reserves. History 6-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Total production by Great Panther from the Topia Mine (see Table 6.1) includes 796,434t ore milled for 8,547,214oz Ag, 10,924oz Au, 17,574t Pb, and 23,592t Zn. 2020 production was adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the mandatory closing of the Topia operation from mid-March to mid-June, and a two-week closure in mid-November Table 6.1: Annual Topia production Year Tonnes ¹ Silver

Oz Gold

Oz Lead

Tonnes Zinc

Tonnes 2006 ² 22,445 208,004 406 627 742 2007 33,605 279,441 643 735 847 2008 35,318 366,199 812 876 1,074 2009 30,045 437,079 403 871 1,057 2010 38,281 515,101 597 1,092 1,358 2011 46,968 535,881 500 941 1,315 2012 56,098 555,710 573 962 1,477 2013 62,063 631,235 651 1,116 1,673 2014 67,387 667,635 555 1,154 1,675 2015 65,387 677,967 614 1,198 1,850 2016 55,836 574,031 612 1,034 1,496 2017 53,745 595,720 999 1,291 1,758 2018 73,605 761,107 1,087 1,958 2,361 2019 79,257 938,581 1,344 1,960 2,576 2020 57,390 579,190 835 1,233 1,714 2021³ 19,004 224,333 293 526 619 Total 796,434 8,547,214 10,924 17,574 23,592 Notes 1. Tonnes milled to Great Panther account, not including tolled ore 2. Production re-started by Great Panther in December 2005 3. 2021 production January to March During Q1, 2021 the Topia Mine operated fourteen separate mines accessing 62 veins and vein splays. Over the near three-year period between TR's there has been exploitation from twenty-two separate mines (see Table 6.2). Production in many of the smaller mines was only for a portion of the above period. Production in Q1, 2021 came from the following mines, La Prieta, Argentina, Durangueno, El Rosario, Hormiguera, Julian Rivera, Laura, Mina 1522, Recompensa, San Juan, San Miguel, Union de Pueblo, Tres Varones, and La Elisa. Table 6.2: Topia production by mine Mine ¹ Tonnes Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Mina 1522 26,566 286 1.31 3.38 3.94 Argentina 34,981 322 0.59 4.77 3.36 San Miguel 7,576 526 0.27 0.83 1.59 La Prieta 9,853 533 2.22 2.41 4.41 El Rincon 4,236 50 4.25 1.32 1.91 Mina 80 1,336 490 0.17 2.93 2.84 Descubridora 84 234 0.40 2.17 0.57 History 6-2 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Mine ¹ Tonnes Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) 9 Norte 15 329 7.70 8.65 14.07 Las Cruces 1,229 300 1.98 1.02 2.30 Julian Rivera 858 212 0.88 1.31 3.34 Laura 281 98 2.83 2.25 4.15 3 Varones 295 1,543 2.79 10.70 8.50 Animas 2,079 218 1.07 1.84 2.66 Recompensa 14,444 437 2.98 2.32 3.83 Las Crucesitas 140 694 0.55 2.26 1.38 Hormiguera 8,523 454 1.41 7.09 2.22 San Juan 6,022 366 0.12 2.15 2.92 El Rosario 7,450 470 0.09 1.96 3.24 Durangueño 55,622 340 0.15 1.38 3.54 La Elisa 445 474 1.37 3.94 6.77 Union de Pueblo 301 496 0.37 0.79 2.31 Madueno 195 403 1.14 3.12 4.07 Total 182,534 361 0.94 2.78 3.41 Notes 1. Production August 2018 to March 2021 For further information regarding the ownership of the Topia property, please see the Section called "History" on page 5 of the Orequest Technical Report. For further information regarding the history and previous estimates on the Topia property, please see Section 14.2 - Previous Estimates of this report. History 6-3 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 7.0 Geological Setting and Mineralization 7.1 Regional Geology The Topia district lies within the Sierra Madre Occidental (SMO), a north-northwest-trending belt of Cenozoic-age rocks extending from the US border southwards to approximately 21° N latitude (see Figure 7.1). The belt measures roughly 1,200km long by 200km to 300km wide. Rocks within the SMO comprise Eocene to Miocene age flows and tuffs of basaltic to rhyolitic composition with related intrusive bodies. The volcanism was associated with subduction of the Farallon Plate and resulted in accumulations of lava and tuffs in the order of one-kilometer thickness. Later Basin and Range extensional tectonism related to the opening of the Gulf of California has resulted in block faulting, uplift, and erosion. Strata within the belt occupy a broad antiform, longitudinally transected by regional scale faults. Figure 7.1: Regional geology 7.2 Local and Property Geology The Topia area is underlain by a kilometer-thick package of Cretaceous and Tertiary andesite lavas and pyroclastic rocks which are, in turn, overlain by younger rhyolitic flows and pyroclastic rocks (see Figure 7.1). The andesitic rocks are described as dark purple-grey augite andesite tuffs, agglomerates, and flows, striking southeast, and dipping at 25° to the southwest. This sequence has been divided into three members, which are, from oldest to youngest, the Santa Ana, El Carmen and Los Hornos (Figure 7.2). Unconformably overlying these rocks is a 600m thick carapace of flat-lying rhyolite flows and ignimbrites. These felsic rocks form high cliffs to the north of the town of Topia. Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia A granodiorite stock of Eocene age is exposed 5km southwest of Topia. It is accompanied by a propylitic aureole extending outwards for 4km; however, it is not considered to be related to the mineralization in the region. A smaller quartz monzonite intrusive body, measuring 50m by 100m, is situated near the Animas vein. This body is hypothesized to be related to a larger, deeper intrusion that is responsible for the epithermal mineralization. The volcanic sequence is transected by numerous faults, some of which host the mineralized veins in the district. There are two sets of faults: one which strikes 320° to 340° and dips northeast, the other striking 50° to 70° and dipping steeply southeast to vertically (Figure 7.1 and Figure 7.2). The northeast-trending faults are the principal host structures for precious and base metal mineralization. The north-northwest-striking faults are observed to disrupt the vein-bearing structures and are sometimes host to post-ore diabase and rhyolite dikes. These dikes are thought to be feeders to the overlying rhyolitic units. The mineral deposits in the Topia camp are hosted in steeply dipping east-northeast-striking fault zones (Figure 7.2). These fault zones are typically narrow, ranging in width from cm- to decimeter-scale. The widest faults are in the Argentina system, where they are observed to be up to three metres wide and accompanied by gouge and intense clay alteration. They are broadly curvi-planar in shape both along strike and down dip, but straight over short, stope-length distances. Displacements across these structures are thought by mine geologists to be in the order of 50m to 100m, in a normal sense, with some rotational component. The faults branch and anastomose in a classic brittle fracture pattern commonly seen in narrow vein settings. Ore shoots pinch and swell along the trends, but the host structures themselves are observed to be very continuous. The main structures have been traced for as long as four kilometers. The principal vein systems, from north to south, are Argentina, Cantarranas / San Jorge / San Miguel, Hipolito, Madre, Don Benito / La Dura, El Ochenta, Animas, Recompensa / Oliva, Las Higueras, Oxi, Oxidada, San Gregorio, San Pablo, El Rosario, La Prieta (Figure 7.2, Figure 7.3, and Figure 7.4) and San Juan / Australia. Great Panther is currently or has recently carried out exploration and development work or is mining on most of these structures. 7.3 Mineralization Mineralization within the veins consists mainly of massive galena, sphalerite, with lesser pyrite, arsenopyrite, and tetrahedrite in a gangue of quartz, barite, and calcite. The vein constituents often include minor adularia and sericite, and the wider fault zones contain significant proportions of clay as both gouge and alteration products. Ore minerals occur as cavity-filling masses, comprising millimeter-scaled crystals of galena and sphalerite. Some observations on metal zoning include, the lower parts of the mines are reported to contain slightly higher copper-gold content than at higher elevations; high silver grades are associated with higher proportions of base metals; the mines are located over an extreme range of elevations (1,000 - 1,800masl) on the Property and that each has vertical limits of mineralization from 100-200m with the deeper seated and more southern mines tending to have more arsenopyrite and the more western mines having more pyrite. The veins range in thickness from a few centimeters to two meters. They are very continuous along strike, with the main veins extending more than 4km. The Madre vein has been mined for 3.5km and the Cantarranas vein for 2.4km. Many of the other veins have been mined intermittently over similar strike lengths. Vertically, the veins grade downward to barren coarse-grained quartz-rich filling and upwards to barren cherty quartz-calcite-barite vein filling. The main host rock is andesite of the Lower Volcanic Series, which is usually competent, making for generally good ground conditions within the mine. In wider sections, with greater clay content and/or zones of structural complexity, ground conditions are less favourable. Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-2 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 7.2: Property geology Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-3 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 7.3: Detail property geology, 1522 area Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-4 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 7.4: Detail property geology, Durangueno area Geological Setting and Mineralization 7-5 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 8.0 Deposit Type The mineral deposits at Topia are adularia-sericite-type, silver-rich, polymetallic epithermal veins. Silver-gold-lead-zinc mineralization is found in fissure-filling veins along sub-parallel faults cutting andesitic flows, breccias, and pyroclastic rocks. Deposits are usually characterized by multiple veins in areas measuring 10 to 15km2 with individual veins generally less than 2m in thickness but up to 3-4km in length. Epithermal systems, as the name suggests, form near surface, usually in association with hot springs, and at depths in the order of a few hundred metres. These deposits are commonly formed during the later stages of igneous events and are derived from hydrothermal activity generated from intrusive bodies. Typically, epithermal vein mineralization is initiated several million years after the end of the volcanism that produced the rocks that host the hydrothermal systems and a few million years after the intrusion of the closely associated plutonic rocks. Circulating thermal waters, rising through fissures, eventually reach the "boiling level" where the hydrostatic pressure is low enough to allow boiling to occur. This can impart a limit to the vertical extent of the mineralization as the boiling and deposition of minerals is confined to a relatively narrow band of thermal and hydrostatic conditions. Mineralization at Topia is reported to occur within a zone spanning 100m to 200m in elevation, which is consistent with the epithermal model. MMR geologists have, in many instances, been able to define the lower limit of mineralization, and this has been applied as a primary constraint to the Mineral Resource Estimate. The silver to gold ratio in these deposits is generally more than 300:1 and production from these deposits' averages about 400g/t silver. Deposit Type 8-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 9.0 Exploration Exploration work carried out at Topia by Great Panther (operating as MMR) has comprised diamond drilling, chip sampling, mapping, and underground development. 9.1 Summary of Non-Drilling Exploration Activity MMR carried out refurbishment and sampling of underground drifts through 2005 and 2006. A total of 779 samples were taken from the Dos Amigos, La Dura, El Rosario, Cantarranas, and Madre veins. The sampling was successful in confirming earlier sampling work carried out by Peñoles prior to the Company acquiring the property. Since 2005 the Topia Mine has been in operation with mining from multiple veins. Routine underground chip sampling has taken place both by the exploration staff, and as well by the operations staff. Exploration sampling has both been on surface exposures of veins, but most of the exploration sampling has been in evaluation of historical development driven on multiple veins. Most of the underground sampling has been done by operations staff, as routine chip sampling across the vein in both development levels, sub-levels, and stopes, in areas of active mining. The dataset to March 31, 2021, contains 40,256 underground samples, the locations of which are shown in Figure 9.1. Figure 9.1: Underground sampling locations at Topia 9.2 Summary of Drilling Exploration Activity Overall, the Company has drilled 656 drill holes totaling 65,343.5 meters, which includes 266 surface drill holes totaling 46,174.6m, and 390 underground drill holes totaling 19,168.9m (Table 10.1) to March 31, 2021. Exploration 9-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Prior to exercising their option in 2005, the Company conducted a surface diamond drill program consisting of 7,437m in 30 NQ-size (4.76 cm) holes. The program was carried out on five localities: Las Trancas (on the Cantarranas vein), Don Benito, Hormiguera, Argentina, and El Rosario (Figure 10.1). Additional details on the drilling programs are provided in Section 10 of this report. Surface drilling (NQ size core) has been completed by independent contractors from 2005 through to 2021. All underground drilling has been carried out by the Topia operations team, using two small portable SANDY type, Company owned, drills (BQ size core). In 2006 four surface hole totaling 649m were completed. As well ten underground holes totaling 637.3m were completed. All sampling carried out by Great Panther since 2005 has followed industry standard quality control and quality assurance protocols with only data that meets these protocols being used in Mineral Resource estimates. Sampling programs were overseen by the principal QP, Robert Brown, initially as VP Exploration of Great Panther and later as a Consultant to Great Panther and QP for Mineral Resource Estimates. Sampling is led by qualified geologists who visually define those lengths of drill core or sample channels that should be sampled and the intervals of samples within those zones. Sampling protocols are maintained at Topia. All sample batches include Certified Reference Material, and blank and duplicate samples, which are inserted into the sample sequence. The results of these QC samples, together with internal Laboratory QA/QC samples, are evaluated before the results are accepted for inclusion in the database. In 2007, surface and underground drilling was conducted at Madre, Argentina, La Dura/Don Benito, Animas, Cantarranas, Oliva, and Recompensa. Total surface drilling was reportedly 7,887m of NQ core in 33 holes. Underground drift development was carried out on Argentina, La Dura/Don Benito, Animas, Cantarranas, Oliva, Recompensa, and San Gregorio. Underground drilling included six holes totaling 406.5m. Drilling and underground development continued throughout 2008, with the completion of 80m of drifting at San Gregorio and 55m at El Rosario. MMR also conducted development along the Argentina vein, ramping down from the 1 level to the 2 level, and driving along the vein for approximately 200m westward to the Victoria fault (western limit of mineralization). Drilling in 2008 totaled 3,586.9m of NQ and A core in 35 holes. Drift, sub-level, and raise development was carried out at San Gregorio, El Rosario, and Don Benito in 2009. Diamond drilling was conducted from surface and underground at Don Benito, Hormiguera, San Gregorio, and Recompensa. Forty-eight (48) NQ and A core diamond holes totaling 3,825.9m were drilled. For 2010, Great Panther drilled 8,813m from surface in 23 holes to test the extent of the known veins at Recompensa, Cantarranas, La Prieta, Madre, San Gregorio, and El Rosario. Underground drilling was completed in 52 holes totaling 2,472.9m. The surface drill program for 2011 (10 holes totaling 1,759m) started late in the year and ended in mid-2012 (40 holes totaling 5,499.4m). The drilling was focused on expanding the El Rosario mineral resource to the west, filling in the various Durangueno Mine area veins (Higueras, Oxi, Oxidada, San Gregorio, and San Pablo), as well as some drilling at Recompensa and Argentina. Underground drilling in 2011 consisted of 58 holes totaling 2,774.7m, while in 2012 consisted of 70 holes totaling 2,725.4m. 2013 drilling consisted of one surface hole for 72m, and 43 underground holes totaling 2,282.7m. No surface drilling took place in 2014 to 2016. Underground drilling in 2014 consisted of 36 holes totaling 1,962.2m. No underground drilling took place in 2015 and 2016. In 2017, an 18 hole, 2,771m core drilling surface program focused on the deep potential on the Argentina vein to guide development, and on the southwest extension of the El Rosario vein 300-500m southwest of present development. As well, in 2017, 6 underground holes were drilled totaling 261.1m. Fifteen (15) underground holes totaling 954.35m were completed at Topia in 2018. Exploration 9-2 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia In 2019, multiple vein targets were tested with a surface drill program of 31 holes totaling 5,700m. As well 2019 saw the completions of 29 underground BQ size holes totaling 1,525.1m. An underground "Bazooka" drill (AQ core size of 2.7cm dia.), purchased in 2019, is used by mine geologists to trace veins offset by faults and completed 29 holes totaling 749.2m. Up to the effective date of this report four SANDY underground holes totaling 245.9m and 4 Bazooka holes totaling 94.3m were completed. Underground drilling in 2018 consisted of 15 holes totaling 954.4m, and in 2019 consisted of 29 holes totaling 1,525.1m. In 2020 both the surface and underground holes were completed with the "Sandy" rig (BQ core size of 3.63cm dia.) totaling 15 holes for 982.1m, as was the case in 2021 (until March 31) where 7 holes were completed totaling 460.5m (see Table 10.1). Up to the effective date of this report a total of 656 drill holes (surface and underground) were drilling totaling 65,343.5m at Topia mine by the Company. The underground drilling from 2006 to 2021 has always focused on short term production-oriented issues in all the mining areas at Topia. Typically, these include interpretation of fault offsets, gaining a better understanding of multiple splays from the primary veins, and a better understanding of grade / width of veins before exploitation. Throughout the Company's ownership of the Topia Mine, exploration geologists have been investigating and rock sampling new and old occurrences, re-sampling in old tunnels accessing veins, and sampling veins on various 3rd party mineral title properties in the immediate vicinity of the Topia Mine mill. Exploration 9-3 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 10.0 Drilling As previously stated in Section 9.2 of this report, Great Panther has been diamond drilling at Topia since 2004. Table 10.1 summarizes the drilling completed up to the close of the database on March 31, 2021. Drill-hole target areas are shown in Figure 10.1. Table 10.1: Summary of Great Panther diamond drilling at Topia Year Surface Drilling Underground Drilling Hole Count Total Meters Hole Count Total Meters 2004 30 7,437.3 0 - 2005 0 - 0 - 2006 4 649.0 10 637.3 2007 34 7,887.1 6 406.5 2008 7 2,234.5 28 1,352.4 2009 23 2,680.5 25 1,144.9 2010 58 8,813.1 52 2,472.9 2011 10 1,759.0 58 2,774.7 2012 40 5,499.4 70 2,725.4 2013 1 72.0 43 2,282.7 2014 0 - 36 1,862.2 2015 0 - 0 - 2016 0 - 0 - 2017 18 2,771.4 6 261.1 2018 0 - 15 954.4 2019 31 5,700.0 29 1,525.1 2020 6 383.5 9 596.6 2021¹ 4 287.8 3 172.7 Totals 266 46,174.6 390 19,168.9 Notes: 1. Drilling to March 31, 2021 Drill programs were planned and supervised by personnel employed by Great Panther, its subsidiaries and/or contractors. The surface drilling programs conducted from 2004 to 2009 were carried out under contract by BDW Drilling of Guadalajara, Mexico. The 2010 surface drilling was carried out by HD Drilling of San Luis de Potosi, Mexico. The 2011/12 program was carried out by Major Drilling of Hermosillo, Sonora. Underground drill programs were carried out by Topia mine drillers. Core logging and collar surveys were carried out by Company personnel, as well. All surface holes are NQ-size, although some surface holes were collared as HQ (6.35cm dia.) and reduced to NQ (4.76cm dia.). Underground drill holes are BQ- size (3.65cm dia.), drilled with a portable diesel-powered hydraulic drilling rig call a "Sandy". In each of 2013 and 2014, one underground HQ drainage hole was completed at the Argentina Mine by Servicios Drilling of Mexico. In 2013 and 2014 no surface drilling was completed at Topia Mine. The 2017 surface drilling using NQ core was carried out by G4 Drilling of Hermosillo, Mexico. In 2014 underground drilling totaled 1,862.1m in 36 holes. There were six underground holes totaling 261.1m drilled in 2017, and no underground drilling completed in 2015 or 2016. Underground drilling re-commenced, on a regular basis, in July 2018 and continue to date. A surface drill program of 31 holes (HQ and NQ core size of 6.35cm and 4.76cm dia., respectively) totaling 5,700m was completed in 2019 by Maza Drilling of Mazatlan, Mexico. Drill-hole locations and collar orientations were established by the project geologists and surveyors. Down-hole surveys were initially conducted using a Tropari instrument but more recently, a Flexit has been used. The present standard is for down-hole survey measurements to be taken every 50m. It should be noted that for some of the earlier holes (2004), the spacing between survey measurements was significantly broader, and in some cases, only the collar and toe of the holes were surveyed. The underground holes are located by topographic survey (collars), but there is no down-hole survey completed in these holes. Drilling 10-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia The protocol for core handling and logging is as follows: ■ Core is delivered to the core shack daily. ■ Core boxes are laid out, labelled with from and to distances, and footage measurements are checked and converted to metres. ■ Geotechnical logging of RQD and recovery is carried out. ■ Core is logged for lithology and marked for sampling. ■ Samples are split using a rock saw and the remaining core is stored for future reference. With the BQ size core, all the interval is submitted for assay. Logs, sample intervals, and surveys were entered into a Microsoft SQL database using a proprietal logger. The database is managed and validated by the Company's exploration staff at the Rayas office in Guanajuato, with the assistance of exploration personnel based in Vancouver. The core logging and sampling is carried out within a fenced compound at the mill site. Access to the core is restricted to Great Panther employees or contractors. The core shack and sampling facility are adequately equipped and reasonably secure. Core recovery in those sections reviewed by the author appeared to be good, and the sampling looked to have been done correctly. A drill hole location plan map, current as at the end of March 2021 is presented as Figure 10.1. Drilling 10-2 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 10.1: Topia drill hole locations Drilling 10-3 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 11.0 Sample Preparation, Analyses, and Security 11.1 Sample Preparation The channel sampling was conducted either across the back or at waist height across the drift face using a hammer and moil. The protocol for sample lengths is that they are to be no longer than two meters, however, it should be noted that there were several samples in the database that were longer than that limit. It was also noted that there were several samples with recorded widths down to a centimeter. The sampling protocols should also include a minimum width constraint that reasonably reflects the minimum mining width. Sample spacing is in the order of 1.5 to 2.5 meters in the more densely sampled areas but more typically done on a 3 meter spacing. The veins tend to be very steeply dipping to vertical, and so these samples are reasonably close to representing the true width of the structure. The channel samples were processed and assayed at the Company Topia Mine laboratory. The Laboratory has been upgraded and well maintained (Stanley, 2019), and is run by Great Panther. Samples were analyzed for gold, silver, lead, zinc, iron, and where necessary copper, by atomic absorption (AA). The laboratory is not Certified however QA/QC samples are regularly inserted into sample batches and each month, 25 interlaboratory check samples are dispatched to the independent, certified SGS-Durango laboratory for verification. The results of sample QA/QC are discussed in Section 14. Samples were dried, crushed in two stages, riffle split, and pulverized. A sample was taken from the pulp and weighed, while the rest was kept in storage. Diamond drill core samples were marked by geologists on the core. Samples did not cross lithological limits and their lengths were constrained to within a minimum of 10cm and a maximum of two meters. Mineralized structures and the material adjacent to them were always sampled. For sets of veins with less than five meters separation, the material between veins was sampled entirely. Samples were taken using a diamond saw to split the core. The samples were prepared at Topia Mine laboratory. A representative batch of underground sample pulps (~25/month) were then sent to the independent, certified SGS-Durango laboratory for re-analysis. The sawn split core samples were dried, crushed in two stages, riffle split, and puck pulverized. QA/QC samples were inserted in the sample stream, consisting of one blank sample of unmineralized rhyolite, one pulp duplicate, and two certified standard material (CRM) samples of different grades. The rhyolite blanks were inserted following a vein sample. All the drill core samples were then assayed at the Company Topia laboratory. Samples were analyzed for gold and silver by FA with AA finish, with higher grade silver samples rerun using gravimetric finish. Base metals were assayed using AA. Pulp samples from the core along with QA/QC samples were then, up until the end of 2018, re-analyzed at the independently run, certified SGS-Durango laboratory at the Company's Guanajuato Mine Complex ("GMC") based in Guanajuato. The SGS run GMC Mine laboratory was Certified and adhered to an industry standard program of QA/QC designed to monitor the analytical procedures and results. Post-2018 the Topia core sample pulps are sent to the independent, certified SGS-Durango laboratory (ABS SOA 15831) based in Durango, for re-analysis. These are discussed in Section 12. Specific gravity data was collected by analyzing dried core samples, with a minimum weight of 500g, selected by a geologist. A set of three samples were measured: one from the vein, one from hanging wall, and one from footwall. Great Panther personnel took density measurements of the core specimens using a water immersion method. The density was derived from the ratio of the weight of the sample in air and the difference between the weights in air and submerged in water. Measurements were repeated for samples with calculated values outside expected ranges. Sample Preparation, Analyses, and Security 11-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia The total database encompasses three components: diamond drilling, production channel sampling, and the historical Peñoles (former operator) development channel sampling. All three datasets were variably (Peñoles data in certain mines minimal) used in the modeling of the various veins and vein splays. It is the author's opinion that the sampling at Topia is adequate and in an appropriate fashion using techniques that are commonly used in the industry. The samples are properly located and oriented and are representative of the mineralization. 11.2 Analyses Assaying of the channel samples is carried out at Great Panther's Topia Mine laboratory, which is operated by MMR. The Topia Mine laboratory is not Certified however the quality of preparation and analyses is monitored through a program of QA/QC samples and interlaboratory check analyses as presented in Section 12. The laboratory is equipped to perform fire and wet assays for a variety of sample types and elements. Samples were crushed and pulverized to 92% passing 100 mesh. A nominal 25g to 30g sub-sample was digested in aqua regia and assayed by atomic absorption spectroscopy (AA) for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and iron (and from time-to-time copper). Mine underground sample assays are monitored by sending ~25 pulps per month to certified SGS-Durango laboratory (previous to 2019 they were sent to the SGS Mexico operated, GMC Mine laboratory) for re-assay, comparison, commenting, charting, and review of the coefficient of correlation between the two laboratories. In January 2013, Dr. Wesley Johnson, independent laboratory specialist reviewed the Topia Mine facility, and any issues pertaining to performance, procedures, and the dataset were duly commented upon. In March 2019, Jack Stanley, an independent laboratory specialist, reviewed the Topia Laboratory facilities and procedures, found good quality reliable analysis, and made recommendations to allow for a 25-35% increase in daily assay production. 2018 to 2021 laboratory improvements include an expansion to handle up to 75-80 samples per day (mill, underground channel, and concentrate samples), with a new sample drying oven, improved ventilation (gas and dust extraction hoods), a remodeled analysis room, and fire assay furnace. Samples for diamond drill programs up to 2006 were assayed at BSI Inspectorate of Mexico (BSI). This was subsequently changed to ALS Chemex in North Vancouver, BC, and then again, in 2007, to the Company's laboratory in Guanajuato (operated independently by SGS Mexico, but not Certified). The core is assayed for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, arsenic, and antimony. At the beginning of 2019 the Guanajuato laboratory reverted to Company control, and exploration core samples were then sent to the independent, certified SGS-Durango laboratory for independent analysis. At the SGS-Durango laboratory, samples were crushed and pulverized to 98% passing 200 mesh. A nominal 25g to 30g sub-sample was digested in aqua regia and assayed by AA for copper, lead, zinc, arsenic, and antimony. Gold and silver are assayed with fire assay and an AA finish, while over-limits (300g/t silver and 10g/t gold) are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. The SGS-Durango laboratory has a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) in place which tracks the sample results and provides the means to merge the assays with the Company geological database (Microsoft SQL) in Guanajuato, Mexico. It is the author's opinion that the analytical procedures employed in connection with the sampling preparation, assaying and analysis are adequate. Sample QA/QC procedures and results are discussed in Section 12. 11.3 Security All phases of the sampling, transport and assaying are carried out by authorized Company personnel or contractors. The Great Panther Topia Mine laboratory and core handling facility are enclosed within the mill compound, which is constantly supervised and reasonably secure. It is the author's opinion that the sample preparation, analysis, and security procedures at Topia are adequate and consistent with common industry standards. Sample Preparation, Analyses, and Security 11-2 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 12.0 Data Verification 12.1 Database Validation Underground sample data were provided as a set of mine-specific Excel files, whilst drill-hole data were used from Microsoft SQL Server© backup file from the Company's Guanajuato Exploration office server. A master topographic (real 3D wireframes based on surveyor's data, and old 3D topography based on old maps and Penoles coordinate system) and a master sample database were created for both the mine and Exploration personnel and for use in this reports' mineral resource estimations. With the current breadth of sample data, Great Panther possess for Topia, and the continual growth of the dataset it is recommended to migrate to a database system, and move away from using excel files to manage, copy and disseminate data. Aside from general user input error, the largest problem observed is working within Excel as a data management style which lacks means of user-input validation, security, ability to handle large datasets, but most of all centralized data storage. Implementing a SQL database can provide standardized entry, validation measures and security we currently lack by using Excel as well as adds significantly greater reliability, integrity, and value to our data. Improvements are being made to data-collection and data-entry and they are being duly monitored. A set of seven drill hole dispatches and corresponding SGS-DGO assay certificates were reviewed against the Topia drill hole dataset. A total of 203 samples and associated assays were reviewed by the Qualified Person and found in order. A set of 12 daily results from the Topia laboratory was reviewed against the Topia underground sample dataset. A total of 175 samples and associated assays were reviewed by the Qualified Person and found in order. In the author's opinion, the database is reasonably free of high-impact or systematic errors and appropriate for use in estimation of Mineral Resources. 12.2 Quality Assurance & Quality Control Assay QA/QC during the period of August 2018 to March 2021 took place excepting a few gaps related to Covid-19 shutdowns. The Company's QA/QC monitoring includes insertion of duplicates, standards, and blanks into the sample stream as well as umpire comparison of Great Panther Topia Mine laboratory results with re-analyzed underground sample pulp results received from the SGS-Durango laboratory. Over the effective period of this TR a total of 12,705 underground and 761 drill core samples were analyzed. Of the underground samples analyzed 4.6% were standards, 6.4% were duplicates, and 6.6% were blanks. Of the drill core samples analyzed 5.3% were standards, 5% were duplicates, and 5% were blanks. This percentage insertion of standard, duplicate, and blank samples is deemed adequate. 12.2.1 Blanks The insertion of blanks into the sample stream submitted for assay was completed for drill core from the last TR to the effective date of this TR. Regarding underground samples submitted for assay, the insertion of blanks started in April 2019. The blank sample media is the "barren" rhyolites found in the Upper Volcanic Formation (younger than mineralization event) mountains surrounding Topia. No geostatistical analysis was done of the blank media but in Table 12.1 there is a comparison of analysis of blank material completed at Topia Mine laboratory and re-analyzed at SGS-Durango laboratory. The low-end detection limit, and accuracy, is notably better from the SGS-Durango laboratory. The average value for lead and zinc from SGS-Durango laboratory is 33ppm and 56ppm, compared to Topia Mine laboratory of 0.013% (130ppm) and 0.014% (140ppm). Data Verification 12-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Limits used in Table 12.2 and Figure 12.1 to Figure 12.8, for the purpose of reviewing analytical failure rates of blank media, both for underground sample and drill hole sample submissions are Au <0.009g/t, Ag <0.09g/t, Pb <0.03%, and Zn <0.03%. Blank analysis for the underground samples is from the Topia Mine laboratory, while the drill hole blank analysis is from the SGS-Durango laboratory. Failure rates for blank media inserted into underground sample streams was very high for Ag, Pb, and Zn, and high for Au. Failure rates for blank media inserted into drill core sample streams was very high for Ag, and high for Au, Pb, and Zn. The exact reason for this high failure rate is not known but needs to be investigated. Table 12.1: Analysis of blank media by Topia laboratory and SGS-Durango laboratory Hole # Sample # SGS-Durango lab Topia lab Au g/t Ag g/t Pb ppm Zn ppm Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % UT21-392 1180589 <0.005 1.41 48 66 0.02 1.19 0.01 0.01 UT20-380 1180479 <0.005 0.391 34 55 0 0 0.02 0.01 UT19-368 1180379 0.007 1.3 54 95 0 4.96 0.01 0.02 ST21-263 2064949 <0.005 0.607 40 84 0 0 0.01 0.02 ST20-256 2064909 <0.005 <2 16 24 0 0 0.02 0.02 ST19-249 1181019 0.005 0.573 21 34 0.04 2.49 0.02 0.02 ST19-229 1180719 0.005 <0.3 19 35 0 1.5 0 0 Averages 0.005 0.94 33 56 0 1.45 0.013 0.014 Table 12.2: Blanks outside QA/QC accepted parameters Sampling Type Element Material Total No. over Parameters¹ Percentage outside limits Underground Au Blank 832 151 18% Ag Blank 832 403 48% Pb Blank 832 344 41% Zn Blank 832 404 49% DDH Au Blank 38 4 11% Ag Blank 38 14 37% Pb Blank 38 4 11% Zn Blank 38 4 11% Notes: 1. Au <0.015g/t & Ag <0.9g/t, Pb <0.03% & Zn <0.03% Data Verification 12-2 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 12.1: Ag assays of blank material, U/G sampling Figure 12.2: Au assays of blank material, U/G sampling Figure 12.3: Pb assays of blank material, U/G sampling Data Verification 12-3 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 12.4: Zn assays of blank material, U/G sampling Figure 12.5: Ag assays of blank material, DDH sampling Figure 12.6: Au assays of blank material, DDH sampling Data Verification 12-4 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 12.7: Pb assays of blank material, DDH sampling Figure 12.8: Zn assays of blank material, DDH sampling 12.2.2 Standards Standards were inserted into the underground sample daily batches, including CDN-ME-1606 (Au, Ag, Pb, Zn) (Figures 12.9 to 12.12), CDN-ME-1801 (Au, Ag, Pb, Zn) (Figures 12.13 to 12.16), and CDN-ME-1306 (Au, Ag, Pb, Zn) (Figures 12.17 to 12,20) with certified values and tolerances shown in Table 12.3. Standards CDN-ME-1606 and CDN-ME-1801 were inserted into the underground sample stream analyzed by the Great Panther Topia Mine laboratory. Standard CDN-ME-1306 was inserted into the drill core sample stream and analyzed by the independent, Certified SGS-Durango laboratory. Standard samples exceeding three standard deviations are high for the underground sample stream analyzed at the Great Panther Topia Mine laboratory (Table 12.4). A positive aspect is that the failures tended to be on the low side, implying Topia laboratory calibration may as well be on the low side giving more conservative analyzes. Standard samples exceeding three standard deviations are modestly high (>5%) for the drill core sample stream analyzed by SGS-Durango laboratory (Table 12.5). Again, failures tend to be on the low side. Data Verification 12-5 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Table 12.3: Expected values for the Topia standards used for QA/QC STD Source Date of Usage Element Method Certified Value Tolerance Interval From To Low High CDN-ME-1606 CDN Resource Lab Sep-19 Apr-20 Ag 30g Fire assay, Gravimetric 114g/t 104g/t 125g/t Au 30g Fire assay 1.069g/t 0.93g/t 1.21g/t Pb 4 Acid/ ICP 1.76% 1.67% 1.85% Zn 4 Acid/ ICP 0.60% 0.57% 0.63% CDN-ME-1801 CDN Resource Lab Jul-20 Apr-21 Ag 4 Acid/ ICP 108g/t 99g/t 117g/t Au 30g FA, Instrumental 0.911g/t 0.82g/t 1g/t Pb 4 Acid/ ICP 3.08% 2.93% 3.23% Zn 4 Acid/ ICP 7.43% 6.98% 7.88% CDN-ME-1306 CDN Resource Lab Aug-18 Mar-21 Ag 30g Fire assay, 104g/t 83g/t 125g/t Au 4 Acid/ ICP 0.919g/t 0.583g/t 1.255g/t Pb 4 Acid/ ICP 1.60% 1.39% 1.81% Zn 4 Acid/ ICP 3.17% 2.72% 3.62% Table 12.4: Standard sample results outside ±3 standard deviations, U/G sampling STD Total Element No. over ±3std. Dev Percentage outside limits CDN-ME-1606 264 Ag 16 6% Au 35 13% Pb 55 21% Zn 71 27% CDN-ME-1801 318 Ag 89 28% Au 32 10% Pb 31 10% Zn 31 10% Table 12.5: Standard sample results outside ±3 standard deviations, DDH sampling STD Total Element No. over ±3std. Dev Percentage outside limits CDN-ME-1306 40 Ag 3 8% Au 1 3% Pb 4 10% Zn 3 8% Figure 12.9: Ag assays of standard "CDN-ME-1606", U/G sampling Data Verification 12-6 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 12.10: Au assays of standard "CDN-ME-1606", U/G sampling Figure 12.11: Pb assays of standard "CDN-ME-1606", U/G sampling Figure 12.12: Zn assays of standard "CDN-ME-1606", U/G sampling Data Verification 12-7 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 12.13: Ag assays of standard "CDN-ME-1801", U/G sampling Figure 12.14: Au assays of standard "CDN-ME-1801", U/G sampling Figure 12.15: Pb assays of standard "CDN-ME-1801", U/G sampling Data Verification 12-8 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 12.16: Zn assays of standard "CDN-ME-1801", U/G sampling Figure 12.17: Ag assays of standard "CDN-ME-1306", DDH sampling Figure 12.18: Au assays of standard "CDN-ME-1306", DDH sampling Data Verification 12-9 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 12.19: Pb assays of standard "CDN-ME-1306", DDH sampling Figure 12.20: Zn assays of standard "CDN-ME-1306", DDH sampling 12.2.3 Duplicates Duplicates were created for both drill core and underground samples. Underground duplicates are a second channel sample taken at the same site as the primary channel sample. These are considered "field" duplicates and give a good review of sampling reproducibility. Core samples from drill programs have duplicates made from quartering drill core, if the core is NQ or HQ. These again are field duplicates and are mainly from surface drill programs using contractors. If the core size is AQ or BQ, from the Company owned drills primarily used underground, have whole core submitted to the Great Panther Topia Mine laboratory. As such the Topia laboratory will crush the sample and riffle split a duplicate. The underground field duplicates (a total of 809) gave excellent reproducibility with coefficients of correlation above 0.90 for Ag, Pb, and Zn (Figure 12.21 to Figure 12.24), while Au was less at 0.78. The drill core duplicates (a total of 38), whether ¼ core or coarse split showed considerably poorer reproducibility, with Ag and Au coefficients of correlation being <0.30, Pb with 0.78 and only Zn being >0.90 (Figure 12.25 to Figure 12.28). Data Verification 12-10 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 12.21: Ag analysis of duplicate original pair results, U/G samples Figure 12.22: Au analysis of duplicate original pair results, U/G samples Figure 12.23: Pb analysis of duplicate original pair results, U/G samples Data Verification 12-11 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 12.24: Zn analysis of duplicate original pair results, U/G samples Figure 12.25: Ag analysis of duplicate original pair results, DDH samples Figure 12.26: Au analysis of duplicate original pair results, DDH samples Data Verification 12-12 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 12.27: Pb analysis of duplicate original pair results, DDH samples Figure 12.28: Zn analysis of duplicate original pair results, DDH samples 12.2.4 Umpire Checks Monthly, ~25 pulp samples (from the underground sampling) were sent to SGS-Durango laboratory for the period of August 2018 to March 2021, minus 4 months in 2020 due to Covid 19 related shutdowns at the Topia operation. Monthly check sampling of the Great Panther Topia Mine laboratory results at the SGS-Durango laboratory , shows good coefficient of correlations of silver (0.85), gold (0.77), lead (0.76), and zinc (0.81) analysis through 2018 and 2021 (Figure 12.29 to Figure 12.33). A total of 652 pulps were compared from August 2018 to March 2021. In total 90 pairs of results were removed from the comparison upon visual inspection of the data due to obvious analytical data transposition errors and wide ranges of data between laboratories. These occur in four months and exactly why these errors occurred needs being reviewed (Figure 12.29). All drill core from surface and underground was initially prepared and analyzed at the Great Panther Topia Mine laboratory, then sent to SGS-Durango for umpire analysis. A total of 761 pulps were compared from August 2018 to March 2021. Plots of the coefficient of correlations for Ag, Au, Pb, and Zn show excellent agreement with values ≥0.95 (Figure 12.34 to Figure 12.37). Data Verification 12-13 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 12.29: Topia vs SGS-DGO laboratory coefficient of correlations August 2018 to March 2021, U/G sampling Figure 12.30: Ag laboratory result sample correlation, U/G sampling Data Verification 12-14 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 12.31: Au laboratory result sample correlation, U/G sampling Figure 12.32: Pb laboratory result sample correlation, U/G sampling Figure 12.33: Zn laboratory result sample correlation, U/G sampling Data Verification 12-15 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 12.34: Ag laboratory result sample correlation, DDH sampling Figure 12.35: Au laboratory result sample correlation, DDH sampling Data Verification 12-16 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 12.36: Pb laboratory result sample correlation, DDH sampling Figure 12.37: Zn laboratory result sample correlation, DDH sampling 12.3 Qualified Persons Statement on Sampling, Analysis & Quality Control The Qualified Person has verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in this report. In the QP's opinion, the database is reasonably free of high-impact or systematic errors and appropriate for use in estimation of Mineral Resources. Drill holes logs and sample data tables are completed on site at Topia and sent to the Guanajuato Mine Exploration office where they are entered, along with analysis, into a Topia drill data Microsoft SQL database. All underground samples and associate description data, along with analysis is stored in Excel spreadsheet format at Topia. Having all Topia underground sample data stored in a database would be more to industry norms and would avoid various data entry errors regularly found in Excel spreadsheets. Changes made in 2018 to the Great Panther Topia Mine laboratory procedures included the regular insertion of blanks, duplicates, and standards into the daily sample batches consistent with industry standards have been carried out. As well umpire analysis was carried out on all drill core and representative underground sample data using an independent, certified laboratory operated by SGS in Durango, Mexico. Data Verification 12-17 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Independent audits of the Great Panther Topia Mine laboratory were carried out by Dr. Wesley Johnson of Quality Analysis Consultants in January 2013. The audit covered the pulp comparisons discussed above as well as field duplicate results and reference material (standard) analyses results. Dr. Johnson concluded that the pulp comparisons generally showed no cause for concern, nor did the reference sample results. In March 2019 Jack Stanley, an independent laboratory specialist, reviewed the Great Panther Topia Mine laboratory facilities and procedures, found good quality reliable analysis, and made recommendations to allow for a 25-35% increase in daily assay production. Results of the insertion of blanks into the sample streams at Topia was a high failure rate of analysis over defined limits for blank samples. The blank material used is not certified by an independent laboratory and together with the accuracy at the low end of detection for Ag, Au, Pb, Zn at Topia, needs to be reviewed. Results of the insertion of certified standards into the sample streams at the Topia Mine laboratory was a failure rate greater than 5% for all elements analyzed. The Topia Mine laboratory tended to fail on the low side of the standards tolerance ranges, leading the author to consider that equipment calibration is set low. Results of the insertion of duplicates into the sample stream at the Topia Mine laboratory was remarkably good coefficient of correlation from underground channel samples, and poorer results for the drill core. Umpire analysis of all Topia drill core by SGS-Durango provided good coefficients of correlation, showing that overall, the Great Panther Topia Mine laboratory produces accurate analysis. The tabulation of the umpire data had numerous transposition errors which need to be investigate and resolved. Overall, the QA/QC results are sufficient, and the analytical results are appropriate for use in estimation of Mineral Resources. A process of continuous evaluation of the QA/QC data should be implemented as a mechanism to identify opportunities for continued improvement in sampling, preparation, and analysis protocols. Data Verification 12-18 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 13.0 Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing Ores from the many mines in the Topia area are processed at the MMR facility located on the north side of town. Peñoles began operating the plant in 1952, and processed an estimated total of 1.38 million tonnes, including some 64,000 tonnes of purchased ore, until they closed the mine in 1989. The Company re-furbished the plant during the second half of 2005 and re-commissioned it in December 2005. Great Panther, through MMR, have operated the Topia plant continuously since December 2005. The mill employs conventional crushing, grinding and flotation to produce lead and zinc sulphide concentrates. During 2020, the processing plant was being operated with a capacity of 225tonnes per operating day. Ore is supplied to the plant from MMR mines. Until the end of 2019 the company both purchased ore from other mines in the district and did custom milling. The milling plant runs seven days a week, 24 hours per day, with Sunday dayshift reserved for maintenance. In total for 2020 the mill operated 255 days processing Great Panther ore, 11 days processing purchased ore, and 9 days toll milling. The Great Panther mines operate 6 days per week, one shift, and in 2020 there were 238 mine operating days. The mining and processing of ore during 2020 was affected by several shut-downs brought on because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Overall, the Company, since 2005, to the effective date of this TR has processed an estimated total of 796,434 tonnes. The average head grade processed by the mill from August 2018 to March 2021 was 361g/t Ag, 0.94g/t Au, 2.78% Pb, and 3.41% Zn from 182,534 tonnes of mill feed. The grade of lead concentrate was 7,475g/t Ag, 9.53g/t Au, and 54.41% Pb while the grade of zinc concentrate was 408g/t Ag, 1.43g/t Au, and 49.70% Zn. Overall metal recoveries from August 2018 to March 2021, determined from the metallurgical balance, were 93.13% for silver, 55.23% for gold, 93.41% for lead, and 93.36% for zinc in the two concentrates. Topia is an operating mine, and the above data is based on grade and recovery balances averaged over time from ore processed by the Topia Plant from the multiple active mining fronts that compose the Topia Mine. Mineral Processing and Metallurigcal Testing 13-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 14.0 Mineral Resource Estimates The Mineral Resource Estimates included in this TR are forward-looking statements. There are material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the conclusions, forecasts, or projections set out in this TR. Some of the material factors include differences from the assumptions made in the TR regarding grades, metals prices, currency exchange rates, metals production rates, schedule of development, labour, consumables and other material costs, markets and market prices, and other circumstances such that the project proceeds, as described in the TR. See Section 24 for a discussion about the forward-looking statements included in this TR and the key assumptions upon which they are based, and risks and uncertainties associated with such forward-looking statements. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves have no demonstrated economic viability. 14.1 Introduction This report includes updated Mineral Resource estimates for the Topia operation with an effective date of March 31, 2021. This update supersedes the previous Mineral Resource estimates for Topia by Brown (2019), with effective date of July 31, 2018. Geological modelling and subsequent Mineral Resource estimation were performed by Great Panther under the supervision of the Qualified Persons in accordance with the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (November 2019). The geological data compilation, interpretation, geological modelling and Mineral Resource estimation methods and procedures are described in the following Sections. For estimating the Mineral Resources for the Great Panther Topia Mine, the Qualified Person has applied the definitions of "Mineral Resource" as set forth in the CIM Definitions Standards, adopted May 10, 2014 (CIMDS). Under CIMDS, a Mineral Resource is defined as: "...a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade or quality and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade or quality, continuity and other geological characteristics of a Mineral Resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge, including sampling." Mineral Resources are subdivided into classes of Measured, Indicated, and Inferred, with the level of confidence reducing with each class, respectively. Mineral Resources are reported as in-situ tonnage and are not adjusted for mining losses or mining recovery. There are no Mineral Reserves disclosed in this report. There are no known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political or other factors that could materially affect the Mineral Resource Estimates detailed in this report. The mineral resources were estimated from 10 mine area-specific block models. A set of 60 wireframes representing the mineralized zones (veins) served to constrain both the block models and data subsequently used in Inverse Distance Cubed (ID3) gold, silver, lead, and zinc grade interpolations. Each block residing at least partly within one of 60 wireframes received a grade estimate. Table 14.1 provides a summary tabulation of the estimates. The full operational cost cut-off value as calculated by the mine operating staff ranges from US$202 to US$345/tonne for different areas based on full mine operating costs (mining, milling, administration). Block model silver, gold, lead, and zinc grades have been converted to an US$ NSR value using an NSR "calculator" which takes into effect metal prices (long term projected to be US$20.00/oz silver, US$1,650/oz gold, US$0.85/lb lead, and US$1.20/lb zinc), plant metallurgical recoveries of 92.4% for Ag, 55.4% for Au, 94.3% for Pb, and 90.5% for Zn, concentrate shipping charges, and proprietary smelter terms. Blocks with an NSR value equal to or greater than the operations full cut-off costs were tabulated into the Mineral Resource Estimate for each zone. The cut-off value was applied to each block estimated in the resource block model. Mineral Resource blocks are only considered Measured or Indicated if they are within 10m or 20m of underground channel sampling associated with mine development. Mineral Resource Estimates 14-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Table 14.1: Topia Mine Mineral Resource totals Classification Tonnage (kt) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Total Measured 176.0 630 1.92 4.63 4.80 Total Indicated 155.8 587 1.75 4.15 4.16 Total M & I 331.8 609 1.84 4.40 4.50 Total Inferred 274.6 592 1.44 3.35 3.63 Notes: 1. CIM Definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. 2. Area-Specific vein bulk densities as follows: Argentina - 3.04t/m3; 1522 - 3.15t/m3; Durangueno - 3.15t/m3; El Rosario - 2.92t/m3; Hormiguera - 2.61t/m3; La Prieta - 2.86t/m3; Recompensa - 3.32t/m3; Animas - 3.02t/m3; San Miguel - 2.56t/m3; San Juan - 3.39t/m3; Laura (Hipolito) - 2.85t/m3; and Union de Pueblo - 2.61t/m3. 3. Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off Net Smelter Return (NSR) in US$, include 1522 Mine $280/t, Argentina Mine $257/t, Durangueno Mine $202/t, Recompensa Mine $245/t, Hormiguera Mine $230/t, El Rosario Mine $345/t, La Prieta $254/t, Animas $287/t, San Miguel $241/t, San Juan $233/t, Laura (Hipolito) $252/t, and Union de Pueblo $241/t. 4. Total estimates may not agree due to rounding. 5. A minimum mining width of 0.30 metres was used. 6. Mineral Resources are estimated using metal prices of US$1,650/oz Au, US$20.00/oz Ag, US$0.85/lb Pb, and US$1.20/lb Zn; and metallurgical recoveries of 92.4% for Ag, 55.4% for Au, 94.3% for Pb, and 90.5% for Zn. 7. 2021 Mineral Resource Ag Eq oz were calculated using 85:1 Ag:Au ratio, and ratios of 1:0.041 and 1:0.049 for the price/ounce of silver to price/pound of lead and zinc, respectively. The ratios are reflective of average metal prices for 2021. 8. Mineral Resource estimation has an effective date of March 31, 2021. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a Mineral Resource. Inferred Mineral Resources have a high degree of uncertainty as to their economic and technical feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resources can be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources. 9. There are no known legal, political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources. 14.2 Previous Estimates In 2006, Wardrop Engineering Inc. ("Wardrop") completed a Mineral Resource Estimate for the Topia Property on the Animas, Dura, Madre, and Argentina veins. Total Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources were 165,000t at 480g/t Ag, 0.87g/t Au, 4.87% Pb, and 4.5% Zn. Interpolation was completed via Ordinary Kriging (OK) and the estimate was reported at a minimum Gross Metal Value (GMV) cut-off of $60/t that reflected operation costs at the time. The GMV included a 33% dilution factor and utilized metal prices and recoveries that were relevant to 2007 (Wardrop, 2007). Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Reserve and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a Mineral Reserve. An updated estimate was generated in 2009 by Wardrop for the Argentina veins only. The estimate included Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 117,000t at 651g/t Ag, 0.71g/t Au, 6.37% Pb, and 4.64% Zn, and Inferred Mineral Resources of 152,000t at 690g/t Ag, 0.97g/t Au, 5.36% Pb, and 3.67% Zn (Wardrop, 2009). Inferred Mineral Resources have a high degree of uncertainty as to their economic and technical feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resources can be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources. The estimate was carried out using OK, with resources reported above a NSR cut-off of US$75/t. The estimate incorporated a provision for 33% dilution, plus typical plant performance, and concentrate transport, smelting, and refining costs relevant to 2009. The Mineral Resources for the veins outside Argentina were considered to have remained unchanged since 2007 and so were not updated as part of the estimate. In 2010, RPA prepared a Mineral Resource Estimate which included several more veins than had been considered in previous estimates. A series of vein-specific 2D block models were generated, and accumulated metal (grade x width) was interpolated to the models via Inverse Distance Cubed. Block grades were then determined by dividing the accumulated metal by the interpolated width. The estimate was reported above a NSR cut-off of US$130/t, derived from updated costs, metallurgical recoveries, and metal prices. The dilution allowance used was 50% (increased from previous years' estimates), and a minimum vein width of 0.30m was applied. Metal prices used for the 2011 estimate were US$1,200/oz Au, US$21.00/oz Ag, US$1.00/lb Pb, and US$1.10/lb Zn (RPA, 2011). Mineral Resource Estimates 14-2 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia A Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date of June 30, 2012 was prepared by RPA. A series of vein-specific 2D block models was generated, and accumulated metal (grade x width) was interpolated to the models via Inverse Distance Cubed. Block grades were then determined by dividing the accumulated metal by the interpolated width. The estimate was reported above a NSR cut-off of US$170/t, derived from updated costs, metallurgical recoveries, and metal prices. The dilution allowance used was 50% (increased from previous years' estimates), and a minimum vein width of 0.30m was applied. Metal prices used for the 2012 estimate were US$1,680/oz Au, US$28.00/oz Ag, US$0.85/lb Pb, and US$0.85/lb Zn (RPA, 2011). The Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources were estimated to contain 156,000 tonnes grading 806g/t Ag, 1.47g/t Au, 6.48% Pb, and 4.29% Zn plus Inferred Mineral Resources estimated to contain 273,000 tonnes grading 837 g/t Ag, 0.8 g/t Au, 5.7% Pb, and 3.9% Zn. In 2014, Brown and Sprigg (2014) completed a Mineral Resource Estimate at the Topia Mine with an effective date of November 30, 2013. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources estimated to contain 198,000 kt at 844 g/t Ag, 1.71 g/t Au, 6.16% Pb, and 4.82% Zn plus Inferred Mineral Resources estimated to contain 209.5 kt at 863 g/t Ag, 1.68 g/t Au, 5.37% Pb, and 4.54% Zn. Mineral Resources are estimated using metal prices of US$1,260/oz Au, US$21.00/oz Ag, US$0.95/lb Pb, and US$0.95/lb Zn. A set of 31 wireframes constructed using Leapfrog© software, with a minimum 0.3m width, representing the mineralized zones (veins) served to constrain both the block models and data subsequently used in Inverse Distance Cubed (ID3) gold, silver, lead and zinc grade interpolations. The estimate was reported above a NSR cut-off of US$180/t, derived from updated operational costs, metallurgical recoveries, and metal prices. In 2015, Brown (2015) completed a Mineral Resource Estimate at the Topia Mine with an effective date of November 30, 2014. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources estimated to contain 346,200t at 624g/t Ag, 1.31g/t Au, 4.50% Pb, and 4.19% Zn plus Inferred Mineral Resources estimated to contain 357,400t at 592g/t Ag, 1.31g/t Au, 3.44% Pb, and 3.96% Zn. Mineral Resources are estimated using metal prices of US$1,200/oz Au, US$17.00/oz Ag, US$0.90/lb Pb, and US$0.95/lb Zn. A set of 40 wireframes, with a minimum 0.3m width, constructed using Leapfrog© software representing the mineralized zones (veins) served to constrain both the block models and data subsequently used in Inverse Distance Cubed (ID3) gold, silver, lead, and zinc grade interpolations. NSR cut-offs in US$ include 1522 Mine $167/t, Argentina Mine $197/t, Durangueno Mine $153/t, Recompensa Mine $196/t, Hormiguera Mine $189/t, El Rosario Mine $173/t, and La Prieta $204/t. Lastly, in 2018, Brown (2019) completed a Mineral Resource Estimate at the Topia Mine with an effective date of July 31, 2018. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources estimated to contain 475,900t at 461g/t Ag, 1.35g/t Au, 3.86% Pb, and 4.06% Zn plus Inferred Mineral Resources estimated to contain 404,400t at 434g/t Ag, 1.34g/t Au, 2.86% Pb, and 2.97% Zn. Mineral Resources are estimated using metal prices of US$1,225/oz Au, US$15.50/oz Ag, US$1.00/lb Pb, and US$1.15/lb Zn; A set of 52 wireframes, with a minimum 0.3m width, constructed using Leapfrog© software representing the mineralized zones (veins) served to constrain both the block models and data subsequently used in Inverse Distance Cubed (ID3) gold, silver, lead and zinc grade interpolations. NSR cut-offs in US$ include 1522 Mine $193/t, Argentina Mine $172/t, Durangueno Mine $144/t, Recompensa Mine $151/t, Hormiguera Mine $152/t, El Rosario Mine $173/t, La Prieta $235/t, and Animas $149/t, and San Miguel $248/t. Production from the effective date of the last NI 43-101 report to the effective date of this report (August 2018 to March 2021) includes 182,534 tonnes grading 361g/t Ag, 0.94g/t Au, 2.78% Pb, and 3.41% Zn. Mineral Resource Estimates 14-3 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia The 2018 estimate is summarized in Table 14.2 and is compared to the current estimate in Table 14.3. For Measured plus Indicated, there is a 30% decrease in tonnes, an 8% decrease in contained silver, 5% decrease in contained gold, 21% decrease in contained lead and 23% decrease in contained zinc as compared with the previous periods estimate. Harsher smelter terms and notably higher mining costs in all veins increased the NSR cut-off value resulting in higher average grades of veins included in the Mineral Resource estimate. The contained metal decreases and a 30% decrease in tonnes, in part, reflect nearly 3 years of depletion by mining, somewhat offset by the addition of new mineral estimations on the San Juan, Hipolito, and Union de Pueblo veins. The decreases also reflect the normal trend to smaller tonnes and higher grades, reflecting the harsher smelter terms and notably higher mining costs in all mines, raising the NSR cut-off value. For Inferred Mineral Resources, decreases of 31% in tonnes, decreases of 6% in contained silver, 26% in contained gold, 20% in contained lead, and 16% in contained zinc were reported. Inferred Mineral Resources have a high degree of uncertainty as to their economic and technical feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resources can be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources. Metal grades increased notably reflecting the higher NSR cut-off value but not sufficiently higher to offset the decrease in tonnes regarding the lower overall contained metal. Silver equivalent ounces (Ag eq) decrease by 25% in Measured and Indicated and decreased 23% in Inferred categories for the reasons described above. Table 14.2: Previous Topia Mine Mineral Resource Estimate, Brown 2018 Classification Tonnage (kt) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Total Measured 310.6 474 1.36 4.02 4.20 Total Indicated 165.3 436 1.34 3.57 3.79 Total M & I 475.9 461 1.35 3.87 4.06 Total Inferred 400.4 434 1.34 2.86 2.97 Notes: 1. CIM Definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. 2. Area-Specific vein bulk densities as follows: Argentina - 3.06t/m3; 1522 - 3.26t/m3; Durangueno - 3.12t/m3; El Rosario - 3.00t/m3; Hormiguera - 2.56t/m3; La Prieta - 2.85t/m3; Recompensa - 3.30t/m3; Animas - 3.02t/m3; San Miguel - 2.56t/m3. 3. Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off Net Smelter Return (NSR) in US$, include 1522 Mine $193/t, Argentina Mine $172/t, Durangueno Mine $144/t, Recompensa Mine $151/t, Hormiguera Mine $152/t, El Rosario Mine $173/t, La Prieta $235/t, and Animas $149/t, and San Miguel $248/t. 4. Total estimates may not agree due to rounding. 5. A minimum mining width of 0.30 metres was used. 6. Mineral Resources are estimated using metal prices of US$1,225/oz Au, US$15.50/oz Ag, US$1.00/lb Pb, and US$1.15/lb Zn; and metallurgical recoveries of 94% for Ag, 60% for Au, 94% for Pb, and 93% for Zn. 7. 2018 Mineral Resource Ag Eq oz were calculated using 80:1 Ag:Au ratio, and ratios of 1:0.0636 and 1:0.0818 for the price/ounce of silver to price/pound of lead and zinc, respectively. The ratios are reflective of average metal prices for 2018. 8. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a Mineral Resource. Inferred Mineral Resources have a high degree of uncertainty as to their economic and technical feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resources can be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources. 9. There are no known legal, political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the Mineral Resource Estimates set forth in this report. Table 14.3: 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate changes from previous (2018) estimate Tonnage Ag Au Pb Zn Ag Au Pb Zn Ag Eq (Kt) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (oz) (oz) (lb) (lb) (oz) Total Measured 2021 176.0 630 1.92 4.63 4.80 3,563,127 10,893 17,977,454 18,643,878 6,140,000 2018 310.6 474 1.36 4.02 4.2 4,733,619 13,551 27,543,097 28,756,190 9,930,000 Difference -43% 33% 42% 15% 14% -25% -20% -35% -35% -38% Total Indicated 2021 155.8 587 1.75 4.15 4.16 2,937,946 8,775 14,242,635 14,281,925 4,968,000 2018 165.3 436 1.34 3.57 3.79 2,318,143 7,141 13,009,923 13,808,273 4,850,000 Difference -6% 35% 31% 16% 10% 27% 23% 9% 3% 2% Total Measured & Indicated 2021 331.8 609 1.84 4.40 4.50 6,501,073 19,669 32,220,089 32,925,803 11,107,000 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-4 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Tonnage Ag Au Pb Zn Ag Au Pb Zn Ag Eq (Kt) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (oz) (oz) (lb) (lb) (oz) Total Measured 2018 475.9 461 1.35 3.87 4.06 7,051,762 20,691 40,553,021 42,564,463 14,770,000 Difference -30% 32% 37% 14% 11% -8% -5% -21% -23% -25% Total Inferred 2021 274.6 592 1.44 3.35 3.63 5,229,702 12,732 20,307,743 21,966,272 8,221,000 2018 400.4 434 1.34 2.86 2.97 5,590,682 17,258 25,266,368 26,226,811 10,730,000 Difference -31% 36% 8% 17% 22% -6% -26% -20% -16% -23% Notes for Table 14.1 and Table 14.2 are applicable in Table 14.3. 14.3 Database Underground and drillhole sample data were provided as a set of vein-specific Microsoft Excel© files. These data were subsequently compiled in MS SQL Server© 2019, where they were validated and accessed directly from the Surpac© 2021 v7.4.24655.0 GMP which was used for block modelling. The validated SQL database (see Section 12.1 Database Validation for details) consisted of 697 drill holes and 40,256 underground channel samples. This dataset contained data current up to and including 31st March 2021. Most holes in the dataset are angled towards the northwest at moderate to steep angles. Holes range in length from 3m to 600m. Underground samples with average width of 0.30m are comprised of individual samples with corresponding mid-point co-ordinates. Drilling is spread out over an approximate area of 6,500m (north-south) by 4,000m (east-west). Average drill sample length is 0.48m. 14.4 Assays The validated assay database contains 7,865 sample intervals from drill holes and 40,256 intervals from underground development and mining. Industry standard validation checks were carried out on the data, which were found overall to be free of significant errors. Where necessary, minor corrections were made for such inconsistencies as duplicate entries, blank or zero-value assay results, results stored with incorrect units, negative values and assay results exceeding the range of possible values. Table 14.4 to Table 14.13 contain summary statistics for vein-coded underground and drill hole samples. These tables demonstrate the large contrast in sample populations between exploration drill samples and underground mine channel samples. Geostatistically, the high density of underground samples better defines grade variability within the veins, however exploration drill results are critical for extrapolating vein continuity. Mineralization grades are not uniform within veins and less so different veins. The tables below illustrate the variability within the veins and contrast in grades between veins. The results highlight the high gold values associated with the Recompensa / Oliva veins compared to dominant silver grades of the Hormiguera, La Prieta and Argentina veins, and combined silver, zinc characteristic of the Durangueno veins. Table 14.4: Underground and drill sample assay statistics, Hormiguera Vein Code Statistic Underground Samples Drill Samples Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% San Jorge 101 No. Samples 1,096 1,091 1,090 1,079 3 3 3 3 Min 1 0.02 0.01 0.01 2 0.003 0.01 0.04 Max 10,750 9.89 47.96 44.92 21 0.82 0.08 0.20 Mean 1,736 1.07 3.99 8.07 14 0.33 0.05 0.12 CV 0.92 0.72 1.09 0.86 0.75 1.28 0.79 0.66 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-5 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Vein Code Statistic Underground Samples Drill Samples Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% SJSM Int 102 No. Samples 244 249 242 246 - - - - Min 1 0.14 0.01 0.01 - - - - Max 12,174 5.07 46.74 28.54 - - - - Mean 1,295 1.02 3.45 5.98 - - - - CV 1.15 0.73 1.57 1.02 - - - - Cantarranas 103 No. Samples 4,170 4,143 4,153 4,134 32 32 32 32 Min 4 0.01 0.01 0.01 1 0.03 0.002 0.002 Max 26,651 21.76 36.08 46.61 3,520 4.40 5.13 17.70 Mean 1,370 0.89 2.35 3.85 764 0.74 1.15 2.54 CV 1.13 1.19 1.14 1.05 1.31 1.17 1.26 1.66 Cantarranas East 104 No. Samples 1206 1206 1205 1193 8 8 8 8 Min 2 0.01 0.01 0.01 1 0.01 0.002 0.001 Max 10,645 11.04 63.57 31.61 295 2.70 0.15 1.75 Mean 538 0.55 2.49 1.93 59 0.63 0.03 0.25 CV 1.60 1.27 2.20 1.76 1.66 1.54 1.59 2.42 San Miguel 106 No. Samples 441 438 437 436 - - - - Min 46 0.01 0.04 0.01 - - - - Max 15,067 5.98 45.12 54.28 - - - - Mean 3,208 0.71 8.94 13.12 - - - - CV 0.77 1.02 0.85 0.86 - - - - Cantarranas East FW 109 No. Samples 196 196 196 196 4 4 4 4 Min 25 0.12 0.12 0.06 5 0.13 0.01 0.01 Max 15,480 7.01 49.53 38.80 4,813 2.65 14.10 23.70 Mean 2,648 1.80 10.52 11.75 1,655 1.01 6.74 7.89 CV 0.73 0.71 0.84 0.64 1.34 1.14 0.92 1.40 Union de Pueblo 110 No. Samples 7 7 7 7 3 3 3 3 Min 495 0.16 1.37 3.58 176 0.04 0.42 0.84 Max 2,023 0.89 7.49 13.16 770 0.38 4.21 3.27 Mean 1,003 0.55 3.19 6.51 549 0.16 1.81 1.67 CV 0.55 0.43 0.68 0.51 0.59 1.16 1.15 0.83 Table 14.5: Underground and drill sample assay statistics, Argentina Vein Code Statistic Underground Samples Drill Samples Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% Argentina Central 201 No. Samples 572 546 554 557 8 8 8 8 Min 17 0.05 0.06 0.01 69 0.12 1.58 1.40 Max 20,240 10.00 67.40 46.99 2,550 4.25 30.00 20.10 Mean 1,053 0.60 8.11 5.81 715 1.23 10.82 9.62 CV 1.85 1.32 1.22 1.25 1.13 1.05 1.11 0.63 Argentina East 202 No. Samples 2,108 1,945 2,107 2,079 17 17 17 17 Min 4 0.01 0.01 0.01 10 0.01 0.002 0.001 Max 9,338 27.94 66.60 54.40 3,940 5.66 11.30 2.07 Mean 569 1.24 8.38 6.33 536 1.05 3.82 0.82 CV 1.49 1.36 1.25 1.26 1.75 1.44 0.98 0.96 Argentina West FW 203 No. Samples 574 565 572 547 4 4 4 4 Min 25 0.01 0.04 0.01 194 0.11 0.52 0.33 Max 29,746 7.40 69.44 38.82 722 0.41 4.99 6.76 Mean 1,591 0.44 9.64 2.96 516 0.22 2.59 2.31 CV 1.54 1.58 1.15 1.39 0.47 0.61 0.82 1.32 Santa Cruz 204 No. Samples 505 387 488 477 19 19 19 19 Min 1 0.01 0.05 0.01 6 0.003 0.03 0.01 Max 11,434 11.00 67.50 43.94 1,141 0.66 30.00 16.10 Mean 719 0.61 5.68 3.58 365 0.24 5.13 4.61 CV 1.87 1.65 1.43 1.58 1.03 0.75 1.38 1.10 Argentina West 205 No. Samples 2,023 1,951 1,995 1,901 21 21 21 21 Min 2 0.01 0.01 0.01 1 0.01 0.002 0.01 Max 25,663 21.00 66.92 39.46 4,400 1.83 29.80 30.00 Mean 1,458 0.49 7.55 4.07 759 0.40 6.06 4.01 CV 1.53 1.66 1.24 1.13 1.34 1.18 1.17 1.74 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-6 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Table 14.6: Underground and drill sample assay statistics, 1522 Vein Code Statistic Underground Samples Drill Samples Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% Don Benito North 301 No. Samples 2,134 2,091 2,135 2,122 38 38 38 38 Min 2 0.01 0.01 0.01 1 0.01 0.001 0.004 Max 6,320 214.00 65.16 47.74 3,040 3.88 30.00 23.90 Mean 489 2.10 9.04 8.07 322 1.29 5.41 2.44 CV 1.15 2.40 1.11 1.02 1.77 0.81 1.68 1.87 Don Benito South 302 No. Samples 1,612 1,590 1,590 1,601 58 58 58 58 Min 3 0.03 0.03 0.01 1 0.003 0.004 0.003 Max 5,182 20.89 57.66 47.10 1,750 16.00 30.00 30.00 Mean 504 2.65 7.03 7.40 269 1.69 4.00 3.93 CV 1.06 0.87 1.17 1.05 1.26 1.40 1.76 1.64 Don Benito West 303 No. Samples 811 770 798 700 23 23 23 23 Min 2 0.10 0.02 0.01 10 0.13 0.02 0.03 Max 3,404 55.36 82.00 40.14 1,400 10.30 12.20 11.90 Mean 332 4.57 5.01 6.20 277 3.12 2.31 2.65 CV 1.03 0.92 1.34 1.19 1.16 0.79 1.38 1.23 Don Benito North FW 304 No. Samples 322 319 307 316 11 11 11 11 Min 9 0.05 0.01 0.01 3 0.02 0.001 0.005 Max 4,659 20.50 32.88 42.69 7,200 2.41 10.10 5.38 Mean 590 1.91 3.64 4.46 1,084 0.94 2.87 2.17 CV 1.11 1.02 1.40 1.22 1.93 0.79 1.15 0.84 Don Benito Intermediate 305 No. Samples 1,117 1,111 1,114 1,106 36 36 36 36 Min 5 0.01 0.01 0.01 2 0.02 0.001 0.004 Max 8,621 16.34 75.78 43.55 841 4.07 30.00 20.30 Mean 603 2.03 8.35 6.77 251 1.21 4.34 3.28 CV 1.14 0.89 1.24 1.09 1.04 0.96 1.90 1.43 La Dura Splay North 306 No. Samples 559 555 557 558 5 5 5 5 Min 7 0.09 0.03 0.04 29 0.12 0.01 0.03 Max 7,170 19.99 54.25 49.99 160 2.31 3.66 8.30 Mean 1,267 3.63 8.29 11.40 70 1.22 1.03 2.75 CV 0.99 0.75 0.96 0.78 0.76 0.82 1.47 1.26 La Dura West Splay South 307 No. Samples 117 116 115 116 10 10 10 10 Min 8 0.15 0.03 0.03 11 0.01 0.06 0.03 Max 1,709 27.66 15.96 31.16 1,290 10.60 8.18 8.43 Mean 263 5.36 2.68 4.41 396 3.80 2.10 1.63 CV 0.95 0.72 1.11 1.20 1.24 0.90 1.33 1.59 Don Benito West HW 308 No. Samples 263 140 263 261 5 5 5 5 Min 33 0.14 0.21 0.10 10 1.01 0.05 0.05 Max 1,971 18.35 38.00 52.80 506 7.21 12.00 8.42 Mean 494 4.37 11.19 11.38 180 2.69 4.69 3.31 CV 0.68 0.68 0.75 0.68 1.13 0.96 1.07 0.96 La Dura Splay North FW 309 No. Samples 670 669 669 671 5 5 5 5 Min 5 0.01 0.01 0.03 42 1.04 0.16 0.10 Max 2,982 12.35 65.53 31.53 225 3.60 2.48 1.34 Mean 227 2.71 4.19 3.72 90 1.92 1.25 0.64 CV 1.20 0.63 1.34 1.41 0.85 0.55 0.69 0.76 La Dura Splay North HW 310 No. Samples 251 244 249 247 1 1 1 - Min 10 0.10 0.09 0.14 54 0.03 4.48 - Max 7,244 12.72 69.52 39.88 54 0.03 4.48 - Mean 1,132 2.58 9.84 10.23 54 0.03 4.48 - CV 1.07 0.79 1.16 0.74 - - - - Laura 311 No. Samples 277 276 275 276 4 4 4 4 Min 4 0.04 0.04 0.03 7 0.03 0.002 0.002 Max 5,225 20.53 34.80 39.35 3,860 6.81 7.58 11.80 Mean 590 5.15 5.66 8.36 1,197 1.97 3.09 5.88 CV 1.39 0.71 0.90 0.87 1.53 1.64 1.21 1.15 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-7 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Table 14.7: Underground and drill sample assay statistics, El Rosario Vein Code Statistic Underground Samples Drill Samples Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% El Rosario 401 No. Samples 3,396 3,253 3,381 3,380 40 40 40 40 Min 2 0.01 0.01 0.01 5 0.003 0.004 0.02 Max 13,040 12.60 35.05 63.00 2,319 2.72 13.90 17.00 Mean 798 0.20 3.32 4.75 438 0.14 2.40 2.62 CV 1.24 2.33 1.27 0.95 1.20 3.13 1.19 1.36 El Rosario FW 402 No. Samples 46 45 46 46 12 12 12 12 Min 33 0.02 0.05 0.06 1 0.003 0.001 0.01 Max 6,121 1.09 15.06 9.87 1,150 0.08 7.69 9.61 Mean 761 0.19 1.98 3.11 379 0.04 1.69 2.79 CV 1.43 1.00 1.58 0.83 1.10 0.64 1.54 1.30 Table 14.8: Underground and drill sample assay statistics, Durangueno Vein Code Statistic Underground Samples Drill Samples Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% San Gregorio 501 No. Samples 2,657 2,617 2,608 2,639 25 25 25 25 Min 4 0.01 0.01 0.01 1 0.003 0.001 0.002 Max 11,352 4.96 39.48 57.30 4,340 1.19 9.55 30.00 Mean 1,010 0.42 3.69 9.75 484 0.26 0.95 5.09 CV 1.19 0.94 1.36 0.83 1.94 1.15 2.38 1.44 Oxi 502 No. Samples 38 38 38 38 3 3 3 3 Min 10 0.01 0.01 0.03 15 0.04 0.02 0.03 Max 8,049 1.00 18.92 38.80 1,850 2.38 3.60 22.50 Mean 807 0.18 2.51 12.33 821 0.84 1.73 11.31 CV 1.97 1.15 1.81 0.80 1.14 1.59 1.04 0.99 Oxidada 503 No. Samples 953 946 938 951 12 12 12 12 Min 7 0.01 0.01 0.01 78 0.03 0.14 2.24 Max 12,143 7.24 53.44 43.02 1,700 0.60 8.03 18.90 Mean 1,494 0.41 6.67 14.12 739 0.23 3.06 9.66 CV 1.20 1.18 1.39 0.62 0.74 0.76 0.82 0.53 La Higuera 507 No. Samples 1,320 1,297 1,314 1,315 12 12 12 12 Min 5 0.01 0.01 0.01 19 0.003 0.03 0.06 Max 7,672 6.35 53.68 54.97 3,600 0.66 7.75 30.00 Mean 741 0.20 3.20 8.70 713 0.18 1.34 5.75 CV 1.52 1.52 1.88 1.07 1.48 1.03 1.63 1.48 San Pablo 508 No. Samples 549 512 548 549 7 7 7 7 Min 6 0.01 0.05 0.01 15 0.003 0.02 0.10 Max 9,076 1.60 34.70 37.64 3,460 0.38 13.80 13.50 Mean 765 0.11 3.58 6.63 1,188 0.12 3.49 3.93 CV 1.38 1.30 1.39 0.98 1.16 1.23 1.62 1.25 San Gregorio North Loop 509 No. Samples 291 290 291 291 6 6 6 6 Min 39 0.02 0.12 0.55 26 0.01 0.20 1.00 Max 8,048 1.41 29.36 40.56 985 0.50 4.86 13.00 Mean 1,389 0.29 5.66 15.44 439 0.26 1.44 8.43 CV 1.04 0.78 1.13 0.53 0.96 0.70 1.20 0.54 La Higuera North 510 No. Samples 455 455 447 453 6 6 6 6 Min 10 0.01 0.01 0.02 42 0.02 0.26 0.44 Max 7,277 6.03 48.92 34.48 1,270 0.68 5.14 9.03 Mean 762 0.54 3.27 7.64 508 0.19 1.68 4.82 CV 1.53 0.98 1.95 1.01 0.98 1.33 1.15 0.68 Link 511 No. Samples 48 48 47 48 - - - - Min 34 0.04 0.16 0.01 - - - - Max 5,720 1.26 31.68 40.62 - - - - Mean 1,375 0.36 5.47 14.06 - - - - CV 1.04 0.69 1.32 0.76 - - - - Mineral Resource Estimates 14-8 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Table 14.9: Underground and drill sample assay statistics, La Prieta Vein Code Statistic Underground Samples Drill Samples Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% La Prieta 1 601 No. Samples 1,534 1,534 1,533 1,532 38 38 38 38 Min 2 0.01 0.01 0.01 2 0.01 0.001 0.001 Max 9,801 406.83 30.38 54.64 3,734 14.06 30.00 16.50 Mean 1,022 5.26 4.21 7.56 514 3.56 2.71 3.40 CV 1.19 2.19 0.92 0.86 1.56 1.21 1.90 1.16 La Prieta 2 602 No. Samples 326 325 323 322 9 9 9 9 Min 12 0.04 0.04 0.01 8 0.09 0.04 0.02 Max 16,075 25.18 34.56 30.96 1,080 15.70 7.96 19.00 Mean 801 4.55 5.09 7.96 346 5.01 2.83 6.51 CV 1.70 0.97 1.10 0.97 1.10 1.19 1.08 1.22 La Prieta 3 603 No. Samples 178 178 178 178 10 10 10 10 Min 26 0.12 0.10 0.14 2 0.09 0.002 0.002 Max 4,579 33.09 22.36 34.98 1,006 25.00 5.12 10.30 Mean 898 3.27 4.81 8.30 265 5.82 1.48 2.12 CV 1.08 1.00 0.85 0.89 1.40 1.40 1.39 1.56 La Prieta 4 604 No. Samples 216 216 214 213 2 2 2 2 Min 10 0.02 0.09 0.04 9 0.33 0.05 0.15 Max 8,862 21.98 21.10 31.26 50 1.97 0.54 2.11 Mean 1,548 5.29 4.07 8.35 30 1.15 0.29 1.13 CV 0.99 0.66 0.94 0.89 0.98 1.01 1.19 1.23 La Prieta 5 605 No. Samples 54 54 54 52 3 3 3 3 Min 30 0.10 0.11 0.07 21 0.26 0.07 0.30 Max 3,697 13.24 13.76 32.30 2,970 5.63 4.13 5.38 Mean 427 3.21 3.22 4.71 1,334 2.54 1.43 2.16 CV 1.65 0.83 1.16 1.39 1.13 1.09 1.64 1.30 La Prieta 6 606 No. Samples 362 361 362 359 1 1 1 1 Min 12 0.01 0.01 0.01 18 0.19 0.09 0.28 Max 9,426 340.28 23.59 31.88 18 0.19 0.09 0.28 Mean 1,025 4.60 3.15 5.28 18 0.19 0.09 0.28 CV 1.18 4.81 1.09 1.01 - - - - La Prieta 7 607 No. Samples 36 36 37 37 4 4 4 4 Min 6 0.14 0.01 0.02 14 0.24 0.01 0.01 Max 3,264 14.36 11.84 23.26 2,400 2.18 3.97 14.20 Mean 756 2.80 2.38 4.87 812 1.20 1.44 5.15 CV 1.02 0.92 1.04 1.07 1.38 0.92 1.31 1.31 La Prieta 8 608 No. Samples 32 32 32 32 - - - - Min 120 0.37 0.44 1.24 - - - - Max 3,368 17.98 13.76 22.70 - - - - Mean 1,117 4.08 5.67 9.71 - - - - CV 0.79 0.83 0.67 0.59 - - - - La Prieta 9 609 No. Samples 309 309 309 308 5 5 5 5 Min 12 0.12 0.02 0.01 4 0.15 0.01 0.01 Max 7,957 34.69 22.68 32.56 101 1.42 0.31 1.42 Mean 1,325 4.44 4.79 7.75 45 0.69 0.13 0.53 CV 1.03 0.95 0.95 0.92 1.04 0.77 1.14 1.17 Table 14.10: Underground and drill sample assay statistics, Recompensa Vein Code Statistic Underground Samples Drill Samples Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% Recompensa Splay 701 No. Samples 40 40 40 40 2 2 2 2 Min 34 0.36 0.13 0.15 128 8.60 0.08 0.08 Max 6,428 24.10 27.88 27.90 141 9.69 4.63 2.09 Mean 951 10.34 5.94 8.30 135 9.14 2.35 1.09 CV 1.33 0.61 0.95 0.93 0.07 0.08 1.37 1.31 Recompensa 702 No. Samples 1,064 1,059 1,004 1,011 17 17 17 17 Min 2 0.03 0.02 0.01 2 0.37 0.03 0.01 Max 3,414 280.37 33.90 30.08 5,000 20.90 26.00 19.60 Mean 240 11.59 4.15 4.96 438 5.39 3.25 3.43 CV 1.71 1.15 1.23 1.14 2.77 1.07 2.02 1.46 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-9 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Vein Code Statistic Underground Samples Drill Samples Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% Recompensa East 702E No. Samples 279 280 279 280 18 18 18 18 Min 8 0.08 0.06 0.01 1 0.02 0.01 0.04 Max 13,173 56.32 21.00 37.96 374 26.00 10.80 13.20 Mean 1,150 13.10 6.16 10.07 96 6.24 1.84 4.18 CV 1.74 0.67 0.73 0.69 1.13 1.23 1.44 0.90 Recompensa HW 703 No. Samples 150 149 150 149 4 4 4 4 Min 26 0.11 0.15 0.24 3 0.01 0.01 0.02 Max 13,224 32.44 28.46 33.22 141 91.60 1.81 1.67 Mean 2,676 10.55 8.26 13.08 43 23.62 0.57 0.47 CV 0.93 0.56 0.73 0.61 1.52 1.92 1.47 1.72 Recompensa HW East 703E No. Samples 165 163 161 163 5 5 5 5 Min 4 0.10 0.01 0.09 4 0.38 0.12 0.09 Max 2,323 35.14 48.30 36.32 208 24.90 2.05 7.51 Mean 276 12.36 5.99 8.82 73 9.47 0.72 3.05 CV 1.11 0.69 1.09 0.88 1.22 1.07 1.18 1.18 Oliva 704 No. Samples 529 536 526 519 16 16 16 16 Min 4 0.01 0.01 0.01 2 0.01 0.01 0.01 Max 4,946 24.40 47.08 36.64 1,230 40.10 5.83 24.90 Mean 297 8.75 4.46 7.26 201 5.91 1.82 3.67 CV 1.67 0.55 1.02 0.94 1.94 1.74 1.09 1.70 Oliva East 704E No. Samples 896 895 896 889 10 10 10 10 Min 10 0.02 0.03 0.01 3 0.46 0.03 0.08 Max 18,240 32.42 44.32 48.82 2,354 8.47 12.60 27.70 Mean 1,509 9.37 6.20 10.82 519 5.52 3.83 8.21 CV 1.30 0.55 0.84 0.77 1.45 0.40 1.23 1.10 OR Link 705 No. Samples 84 84 84 84 10 10 10 10 Min 7 0.05 0.07 0.05 1 0.02 0.004 0.004 Max 1,323 20.46 31.68 28.63 141 9.76 8.93 12.00 Mean 231 7.85 5.08 6.74 34 1.95 1.68 2.29 CV 1.20 0.76 1.11 0.92 1.46 1.56 1.89 2.02 OR Link East 705E No. Samples 142 142 141 141 8 8 8 8 Min 10 0.14 0.04 0.01 1 0.04 0.01 0.03 Max 1,972 30.70 13.84 27.92 552 8.34 11.00 15.50 Mean 332 8.66 4.37 6.78 107 4.40 2.34 4.56 CV 1.04 0.62 0.78 0.82 1.77 0.74 1.61 1.20 Oliva East Ext. 706 No. Samples 6 5 6 4 2 2 2 2 Min 8 0.29 0.01 0.04 1,200 1.80 3.62 7.07 Max 338 1.43 2.05 0.86 1,328 6.98 9.39 10.30 Mean 142 0.74 0.80 0.29 1,264 4.39 6.51 8.69 CV 0.91 0.61 1.03 1.34 0.07 0.83 0.63 0.26 Oliva East Splay 706E No. Samples 34 34 34 34 10 10 10 10 Min 8 0.12 0.28 0.06 3 0.08 0.01 0.03 Max 666 15.24 14.44 30.86 493 26.00 11.10 27.90 Mean 212 4.35 5.45 9.54 196 4.62 2.70 8.13 CV 0.79 0.86 0.79 0.89 0.98 1.67 1.34 1.06 Oliva East FW 707 No. Samples 160 160 160 160 3 3 3 3 Min 29 0.29 0.25 0.13 3 1.31 3.01 2.74 Max 8,370 19.43 14.44 29.08 203 4.13 6.60 16.70 Mean 537 7.32 4.31 7.00 105 2.89 4.37 7.67 CV 2.01 0.47 0.69 0.81 0.96 0.50 0.45 1.02 Oliva East HW 708 No. Samples 216 216 216 216 4 4 4 4 Min 28 0.86 0.28 0.17 162 2.69 0.01 1.04 Max 9,205 57.94 21.86 29.35 1,381 10.00 13.70 9.89 Mean 2,066 10.74 6.53 11.34 740 7.02 5.96 4.42 CV 0.90 0.51 0.60 0.57 0.81 0.46 0.96 0.88 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-10 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Table 14.11: Underground and drill sample assay statistics, Animas Vein Code Statistic Underground Samples Drill Samples Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% Animas 801 No. Samples 851 813 837 835 8 8 8 8 Min 2 0.01 0.01 0.02 1 0.01 0.002 0.001 Max 4,450 671.00 70.60 44.41 103 2.59 0.89 0.51 Mean 419 4.21 3.48 5.35 20 0.63 0.16 0.10 CV 1.35 6.19 1.39 1.15 1.78 1.41 1.97 1.72 Animas HW 802 No. Samples 137 125 137 137 1 1 1 1 Min 6 0.09 0.05 0.11 64 1.19 0.19 0.03 Max 5,500 14.60 54.00 40.31 64 1.19 0.19 0.03 Mean 515 3.49 4.30 10.88 64 1.19 0.19 0.03 CV 1.30 0.73 1.30 0.91 - - - - Animas HW Splay 803 No. Samples 476 473 471 469 2 2 2 2 Min 6 0.07 0.09 0.05 291 2.43 0.51 0.31 Max 4,442 201.00 45.36 45.04 315 2.43 0.90 9.00 Mean 592 3.71 6.40 10.75 303 2.43 0.71 4.65 CV 1.04 2.51 1.00 0.90 0.06 0.000 0.39 1.32 Table 14.12: Underground and drill sample assay statistics, San Juan Vein Code Statistic Underground Samples Drill Samples Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% San Juan 901 No. Samples 304 303 304 304 2 2 2 2 Min 8 0.01 0.04 0.07 168 0.12 0.28 0.34 Max 3,962 13.48 80.11 29.09 1,225 0.77 1.68 5.37 Mean 823 0.26 4.64 5.88 697 0.45 0.98 2.85 CV 0.80 3.33 1.28 0.81 1.07 1.04 1.01 1.25 Table 14.13: Underground and drill sample assay statistics, Hipolito Vein Code Statistic Underground Samples Drill Samples Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

% Zn

% Hipolito 1001 No. Samples - - - - 11 11 11 11 Min - - - - 1 0.006 0.008 0.01 Max - - - - 5,507 0.41 25.20 29.50 Mean - - - - 854 0.13 4.71 5.45 CV - - - - 2.02 1.18 1.86 1.73 14.5 Core Recovery and RQD Core Recovery characteristics were analyzed for all drill core samples obtained from within each of the 62 mineralized zones. See Table 14.14 below. Table 14.14: Recovery and RQD by area Area Area Name # of Measurements AVERAGE RQD % Recovery % 100 Hormiguera 26 79.5 93.6 200 Argentina 30 52.8 94.9 300 Mina 1522 91 57.5 97.4 400 El Rosario 28 62.0 99.0 500 Durangueno 46 61.0 99.3 600 La Prieta 62 63.0 99.8 700 Recompensa 75 42.1 97.9 800 Animas 4 20.2 78.3 900 San Juan 2 87.5 100.0 1000 Hipolito 5 51.1 82.2 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-11 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia A total of 19,674 diamond core Recovery and RQD measurements were returned from the drill-hole database. Of these, only 369 were found to be contained either partially or fully within the mineralized zones and as such only these have been presented in the table above. Both average Recovery and RQD were found overall to be excellent. There are only four and five samples respectively in Animas and Hipolito which can't fully represent the area with 78.3% and 82.2% average recovery. In the author's opinion, the overall drill core recovery is adequate and has no negative bearing on the Mineral Resource Estimates. 14.6 Density Specific gravity (SG) determinations for Topia drill core are carried out using the water submersion method. Samples with a minimum weight of 500g are selected and then air dried. These are subsequently weighed in air with the measurement recorded on a standard form. The samples are then suspended in a basket which is submersed in water and the suspended mass in water is recorded also. The raw information is entered into an excel spreadsheet and the SG calculated via the formula, SG = Mass in Air (Dry) / (Mass in Air (Dry) - Mass Suspended in Water) The number of SG determinations contained within the database totaled 1,039 of which 350 were found to be within the ascribed limits of one of the 60 veins. These SG determinations were grouped into one of the corresponding 10 mineralized areas. Outlier values were removed, and an average SG was calculated for each of the 10 areas. See Table 14.15 below for average SGs used in resource estimation: Table 14.15: Average specific gravity by area Area Area Code Average SG (t/m3) Hormiguera 100 2.61 Argentina 200 3.04 1522 300 3.15 El Rosario 400 2.92 Durangueno 500 3.15 La Prieta 600 2.86 Recompensa 700 3.32 Animas 800 3.02 San Juan 900 3.39 Hipolito 1000 2.85 It is the authors' opinion that the SG determination method used is industry-standard and the results are appropriate for use in resource estimation. 14.7 Mineralization Domains A total of 62 wireframes representing each of the veins contained within the 10 areas were generated for use in resource modeling. Leapfrog© software was used for this purpose, as it enabled the successful generation of extremely thin veins (minimum width of 30 cm and maximum width of longest drill interval in each domain) without the issue of intra-vein-wall triangulation intersection commonly encountered when attempting to model the veins via the conventional 'sectional strings' method. Each wireframe was assigned a unique numeric code that was used to flag the block model and assay intervals associated with each zone. Details on area and vein names, coding and vein orientation are presented in Table 14.16. Mineral Resource Estimates 14-12 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Table 14.16: Vein classification & orientation Area Vein Code Vein Name Dip (°) Dip Direction (°) Hormiguera 101 San Jorge -84 147 102 SJSM Int -84 150 103 Cantarranas -84 146 104 Cantarranas East -88 147 106 San Miguel -77 152 109 Cantarranas East FW -77 144 110 Union de Pueblo -90 154 Argentina 201 Argentina Central -59 167 202 Argentina East -76 160 203 Argentina West FW -68 152 204 Santa Cruz -83 170 205 Argentina West -65 160 1522 301 Don Benito North -83 138 302 Don Benito South -82 140 303 Don Benito West -63 144 304 Don Benito North FW -65 138 305 Don Benito Intermediate -79 140 306 La Dura Splay North -56 118 307 La Dura West Splay South -58 128 308 Don Benito West HW -79 157 309 La Dura Splay North FW -87 320 310 La Dura Splay North HW -78 138 311 Laura -54 144 El Rosario 401 El Rosario -81 128 402 El Rosario FW -79 124 Durangueno 501 San Gregorio -88 327 502 Oxi -63 143 503 Oxidada -84 149 507 La Higuera -80 128 508 San Pablo -86 353 509 San Gregorio North Loop -83 327 510 La Higuera North -81 345 511 Link -87 300 La Prieta 601 La Prieta 1 (west of 5495E) -85 336 601 La Prieta 1 (east of 5495E) -80 131 602 La Prieta 2 -81 137 603 La Prieta 3 -73 124 604 La Prieta 4 -68 115 605 La Prieta 5 -85 122 606 La Prieta 6 -82 107 607 La Prieta 7 -75 134 608 La Prieta 8 -88 113 609 La Prieta 9 -71 119 Recompensa 701 Recompensa Splay -78 133 702 Recompensa -75 145 702E Recompensa East -65 140 703 Recompensa HW -83 125 703E Recompensa HW East -80 140 704 Oliva -65 135 704E Oliva East -78 135 705 OR Link -65 140 705E OR Link East -88 315 706 Oliva East Ext. -78 145 706E Oliva East Splay -74 139 707 Oliva East FW -64 139 708 Oliva East HW -90 139 Animas 801 Animas -71 152 802 Animas HW -75 141 803 Animas HW Splay (north of 4238N) -87 340 803 Animas HW Splay (south of 4238N) -79 137 San Juan 901 San Juan -79 155 Hipolito 1001 Hipolito -54 145 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-13 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 14.8 Underground Workings Mine-specific sets of 3D underground working solids are maintained by Company personnel who collect and manage all survey data for the active mining areas. 3D underground working solids current to March 31st, 2021 were to remove mined-out volumes from each of the 3D veins. The resultant solids were then used to code the model allowing for the exclusion of mined material during final Mineral Resource inventory reporting. Additionally, 3D underground workings for active mining areas were used to generate a set of 'reconciliation' solids for the period August 1st, 2018 to March 31st, 2021. These solids were coded to the model, and an iterative process of production figures vs. model reconciliation and grade cap / dilution factor adjustment was undertaken. More details on this process are given in Section 14.9 - Assay Capping and Section 14.12 - Model Validation. 14.9 Assay Capping As standard industry practice, higher-grade assay values are often capped (i.e., replaced with a threshold value) prior to compositing, with the aim of reducing the influence of statistically anomalous data on resource estimations. For the Topia Mine, a process of iterative cap application, model interpolation and reconciliation of model results with production records were used to determine the most appropriate area-specific grade caps. This process was repeated with various caps until an acceptable correlation between model and production grades was achieved (considering the provision for zero-grade dilution in order to reconcile tonnes). Table 14.17 and Table 14.18 below show area specific grade caps applied. Table 14.17: Area applied capping for underground composites Area Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Cap Mean Cap Mean Cap Mean Cap Mean Before After Before After Before After Before After Hormiguera 1,900 1430 999 2 0.88 0.78 10 3.27 2.81 11 5.00 4.14 Argentina 2,000 1042 712 3 0.77 0.69 20 7.96 6.73 20 4.94 4.64 1522 1,600 548 484 5 2.80 2.38 15 7.38 5.96 15 7.45 6.32 El Rosario 2,000 797 690 1.5 0.20 0.18 8 3.30 2.75 15 4.73 4.58 Durangueno 1,400 1006 654 0.7 0.35 0.30 6 4.09 2.47 10 10.08 6.49 La Prieta 1,500 1047 734 7 4.83 3.70 8 4.24 3.63 8 7.39 5.02 Recompensa 3,000 844 670 13 10.25 8.44 9 5.29 4.44 13 8.23 6.76 Animas 1,500 484 436 10 3.98 3.12 13 4.51 4.04 13 7.64 5.92 San Juan 1,700 823 759 2 0.26 0.21 11 4.64 4.12 13 5.88 5.58 Hipolito 1,800 - - 2 - - 10 - - 10 - - Table 14.18: Area applied capping for drillhole composites Area Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Cap Mean Cap Mean Cap Mean Cap Mean Before After Before After Before After Before After Hormiguera 1,900 665 395 2 0.68 0.51 10 1.39 1.21 11 2.40 1.51 Argentina 2,000 576 474 3 0.60 0.44 20 5.61 4.70 20 3.94 3.99 1522 1,600 335 293 5 1.78 1.60 15 3.83 3.14 15 3.06 2.83 El Rosario 2,000 424 388 1.5 0.12 0.10 8 2.24 1.77 15 2.66 2.28 Durangueno 1,400 648 534 0.7 0.25 0.22 6 1.76 1.67 10 6.38 5.29 La Prieta 1,500 456 365 7 3.57 2.49 8 2.15 1.71 8 3.35 2.45 Recompensa 3,000 251 235 13 6.06 4.28 9 2.56 2.18 13 4.52 3.84 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-14 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Area Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Cap Mean Cap Mean Cap Mean Cap Mean Before After Before After Before After Before After Animas 1,500 75 75 10 1.01 1.01 13 0.26 0.26 13 0.92 0.92 San Juan 1,700 697 697 2 0.45 0.45 11 0.98 0.98 13 2.85 2.85 Hipolito 1,800 854 365 2 0.13 0.13 10 4.71 2.16 10 5.45 2.56 14.10 Composites Assay intervals were flagged with unique codes for each vein. Only samples with a code were used in the relevant interpolation run. Common industry practice is to composite samples to a standard specified length as a method of mitigating grade bias that may potentially result from variable primary sample lengths. At Topia, extremely narrow vein widths mean that rarely is more than one (1) sample taken across a vein and, as such, sample lengths are variable due to general narrow nature and high variability in vein width. As it is not possible to composite a single sample, compositing was not undertaken for underground samples. All underground samples were capped, and diluted at 0 grade, to 0.3m (where sample width was less than 0.3m) prior to interpolation. Drill-hole samples were capped and then composited to the width of the mineralized intersection. All drill-hole composites were then adjusted to the true width of the vein and diluted at 0 grade to 0.3m where adjusted composite length was less than 0.3m. 14.11 Block Model and Grade Estimation Procedures 14.11.1 Dimensions and Coding Block models were created for 62 veins. The block dimensions for all models are 2.5m x 2.5m x 2.5m. Each block stored the proportion of the 'total' vein wireframe occupying the block, the proportion of 'remaining' vein wireframes (after removal of material not for reporting such as mined-out volumes) occupying the block, vein ID, interpolated Ag, Au, Pb and Zn grades, interpolation run number, number of and average distance to composites used in grade interpolation, density, NSR (net smelter return) and classification designation. 14.11.2 Geostatistics Experimental variogram modelling was undertaken for each element (Ag, Au, Pb and Zn) within the plane of selected veins in order to characterize grade continuity. Veins were selected based upon data volume, decipherability of variogram results, and representativity of other veins in the area in terms of both orientation and grade character. Omnidirectional variograms were used to determine the relative nugget values, while spherical experimental semi-variogram plots were analyzed for the purpose of determining ranges. Variogram maps were also used to aid in the determination of ranges. The relative nugget percentages of total sill for each element were found to be variable across the various veins with ranges of 25-60% for Ag, 30-65% for Au, 25-60% for Pb and 40-60% for Zn. It was observed however that relative nugget values tended to be similar across the 4 elements within a single vein. Overall, lowest nugget values were associated with zinc and the highest with gold. Mineral Resource Estimates 14-15 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Variogram long ranges were found to be between 15 - 98m for Ag, 10 - 94m for Au, 16 - 110m for Pb and 16 - 101m for Zn across all veins analyzed. Long ranges were usually found to be in the approximate along-strike direction relative to vein orientation, as has been observed in previous geostatistical investigations. Anisotropy ratios were found to be greater than 2 for the majority of veins for which geostatistical investigation was undertaken. Such ratios can be explained by much greater data abundance in the horizontal direction (and therefore direction of longest range) along underground workings facilitating the generation of clearer variograms in this direction. There is otherwise no apparent geological explanation for this observation, which has also been noted in previous geostatistical studies. Due to significant differences in ranges across all elements and veins, it was determined that the more consistent approach to interpolation parameter selection would be to use the same search distances across all zones as opposed to vein and element-specific ranges that strictly adhered to variogram analysis results. Section 14.11.3 contains details on the grade interpolation strategy. Table 14.19 below shows detailed variogram analysis results. Table 14.19: Experimental variogram parameters Area Vein Variable Nugget Structure 1 Structure 2 Sill X range Y range Sill X range Y range Hormiguera 101 Ag 0.55 0.20 17 14 0.25 55 21 Au 0.60 0.12 14 5 0.28 39 14 Pb 0.55 0.20 14 0.5 0.25 34 1.5 Zn 0.50 0.20 14 5 0.30 75 13 Argentina 202 Ag 0.25 0.15 8 8 0.60 20 15 Au 0.50 0.05 6 2 0.45 10 3 Pb 0.50 0.25 20 9 0.25 54 18 Zn 0.40 0.35 8 5 0.25 30 13 1522 301 Ag 0.45 0.25 6 5 0.30 32 12 Au 0.50 0.15 11 10 0.35 56 20 Pb 0.40 0.30 6 3 0.30 55 15 Zn 0.40 0.30 10 8 0.30 66 18 305 Ag 0.60 0.10 12 2 0.30 41 3 Au 0.50 - - - - - - Pb 0.45 - - - - - - Zn 0.45 - - - - - - El Rosario 401 Ag 0.45 0.30 9 5 0.25 49 21 Au 0.50 - - - - - - Pb 0.60 0.20 7 7 0.20 48 21 Zn 0.60 0.05 4 3 0.35 16 10 Durangueno 501 Ag 0.40 0.20 21 7 0.40 98 26 Au 0.45 0.10 20 9 0.45 94 22 Pb 0.25 - - - - - - Zn 0.40 - - - - - - 507 Ag 0.40 0.10 7 4 0.50 42 17 Au 0.45 0.35 22 5 0.20 50 11 Pb 0.25 0.05 30 12 0.70 90 34 Zn 0.40 0.10 40 20 0.50 100 37 La Prieta 601 Ag 0.40 0.15 12 5 0.45 79 11 Au 0.45 - - - - - - Pb 0.35 0.10 35 12 0.55 110 28 Zn 0.45 0.10 35 19 0.45 101 25 Recompensa 704E Ag 0.55 0.10 10 3 0.35 22 6 Au 0.65 0.12 13 3 0.23 32 15 Pb 0.55 0.10 8 3 0.35 25 6 Zn 0.55 0.20 14 3 0.25 22 8 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-16 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Area Vein Variable Nugget Structure 1 Structure 2 Sill X range Y range Sill X range Y range Animas 801 Ag - - - - - - - Au 0.30 0.10 35 17 0.60 84 24 Pb 0.45 0.25 8 2 0.30 27 6 Zn 0.45 0.15 13 3 0.40 48 7 San Juan 901 Ag 0.40 0.15 8 2 0.45 15 6 Au 0.35 0.10 4 6 0.55 18 13 Pb 0.60 0.10 6 5 0.30 16 14 Zn - - - - - - - Hipolito 1001 Ag - - - - - - - Au - - - - - - - Pb - - - - - - - Zn - - - - - - - 14.11.3 Grade Interpolation Grade interpolation for all 4 elements (Ag, Au, Pb and Zn) were executed as a succession of either 3 or 4 passes, each of which were performed via the inverse distance cubed (ID3) method. Search ellipsoids were aligned to the orientations of the respective veins (see Table 14.16 orientation details). Table 14.20 below outlines the search parameters used in each pass. Table 14.20: Interpolation search parameters Pass X Y Z Min No. Composites Max No. Composites 1 * * * 1 10 2 60 60 30 1 10 3 30 30 15 2 10 4 10 10 5 2 10 * Large enough to fill all blocks (X:Y:Z ratio of 2:2:1 maintained). Not all models required this pass. To reduce the influence of extreme grades on outlying areas of the models, a distance restriction of 20m was placed on grades above a nominated limit. Grade limits were selected on a model-by-model basis, with some models not requiring any interpolation distance restrictions at all. 14.12 Block Model Validation Validation of the interpolation techniques and resulting block model were completed via the following: ■ Visual inspection of block grades in comparison with surrounding composite grades; ■ Use of swath plots to compare composite vs. block model grades on 10m-spaced northings or eastings; ■ Checking of all 60 models in MS SQL Server© via a variety of logical check scripts; ■ Comparison of block model grades with actual production figures; and ■ Comparison of overall block vs composite means. 14.12.1 Visual Inspection The 62 block models for all 10 areas were reviewed in 3D. Model grades were compared locally with composite grades and were found to be acceptably similar. Mineral Resource Estimates 14-17 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 14.12.2 Comparison with Production Records Model results were reconciled with production records for the period August 1, 2018 to March 31, 2021 for five main mining areas. Only selected veins were able to be directly reconciled with production figures (Argentina, El Rosario, Recompensa, San Juan and Hormiguera) due to mixing of ores across multiple veins in most other mines. Where straightforward reconciliation was not possible, mine production was reconciled against the sum of the mining in individual veins from that mine. This allows for only a broad-based reconciliation, assuming that the various veins in each mine have similar characteristics. As discussed previously in Section 14.9, grade caps were adjusted incrementally until the resulting interpolated model reported the best possible match with production figures for the selected reconciliation areas. As such, the models for these areas by way of their construction, generally reconciled reasonably well with available production records. Table 14.21 compares the percent difference in tonnes produced and block model estimates, with the percent difference in grades from the block model to production after adjustments in capping for all elements in the block model. As such, this is the best-case scenario. The idea was to balance the percent difference increase in tonnes (likely caused by internal and external dilution) with the percent difference decrease in grades. In the five mine areas reconciled, the difference in block model tonnage vs. production tonnage ranged from -2 to 44%, which is a good check on wireframe thickness and minimal overstating of the block model tonnes. Percentage decreases in Au, Ag, Pb, Zn grades from block model to production figures are for the most part down but highly variable from mine to mine and element to element. All are considered reasonable. Table 14.21: Comparison of tonnes and grades in production versus block model estimates Argentina Recompensa Hormiguera El Rosario San Juan Tonnes Production¹ 34,981 14,444 8,523 7,450 6,022 Model² 19,622 14,695 7,390 5,233 3,633 Difference 44% -2% 13% 30% 40% Ag (g/t) Production¹ 322 437 454 470 366 Model² 461 424 504 602 573 Difference -43% 3% -11% -28% -57% Au (g/t) Production¹ 0.59 2.98 1.41 0.09 0.12 Model² 0.91 4.37 0.50 0.12 0.18 Difference -55% -47% 64% -33% -47% Pb (%) Production¹ 4.77 2.32 2.48 1.96 2.15 Model² 6.37 2.45 2.33 1.77 2.99 Difference -33% -6% 6% 10% -39% Zn (%) Production¹ 3.36 3.83 2.22 3.24 2.92 Model² 5.27 3.81 2.40 4.25 4.13 Difference -57% 0% -8% -31% -41% Notes: 1. Based on production records August 1, 2018 to March 31, 2021 2. Direct model estimates of material within the reconciliation areas August 1, 2018 to March 31, 2021, 14.12.3 Comparison of Block and Composite Means Average block grade estimates were compared against average composite grades for each vein. Generally, model averages were modestly lower than composite averages across all 4 elements. This implies that the block model grade estimates are conservative with respect to composite grades. There are instances of the opposite effect, but these tend to occur in small zones with limited sampling data available. Table 14.22 below provides details of the comparison. Mineral Resource Estimates 14-18 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Table 14.22: Comparison of block and composite grades Area Code Vein Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Comp Model Diff Comp Model Diff Comp Model Diff Comp Model Diff Hormiguera 101 San Jorge 436 392 10% 0.36 0.34 7% 1.34 1.25 7% 2.46 2.08 16% 102 SJSM Int 399 411 -3% 0.37 0.36 1% 1.22 1.43 -18% 2.10 2.11 -1% 103 Cantarranas 504 375 26% 0.37 0.29 21% 1.10 0.80 27% 1.86 1.32 29% 104 Cantarranas East 279 187 33% 0.32 0.29 11% 1.05 0.90 14% 0.90 0.69 23% 106 San Miguel 458 395 14% 0.17 0.18 -3% 1.94 1.92 1% 2.26 1.81 20% 109 Cantarranas East FW 649 495 24% 0.56 0.48 14% 2.89 2.08 28% 3.50 2.49 29% 110 Union de Pueblo 783 555 29% 0.41 0.30 29% 2.55 2.13 16% 4.45 2.86 36% Argentina 201 Argentina Central 614 594 3% 0.51 0.50 1% 6.08 5.49 10% 4.92 4.67 5% 202 Argentina East 452 383 15% 0.97 0.72 26% 6.37 4.43 30% 5.23 3.68 30% 203 Argentina West FW 772 677 12% 0.34 0.35 -3% 6.29 4.53 28% 2.13 1.85 13% 204 Santa Cruz 418 332 21% 0.45 0.40 11% 3.98 3.30 17% 2.75 2.61 5% 205 Argentina West 768 623 19% 0.39 0.38 2% 5.55 4.17 25% 3.49 2.46 29% 1522 301 Don Benito North 354 268 24% 1.46 1.07 26% 5.39 3.68 32% 5.33 3.67 31% 302 Don Benito South 258 213 18% 1.25 1.05 16% 3.22 2.74 15% 3.48 2.82 19% 303 Don Benito West 256 227 11% 2.56 1.87 27% 3.52 3.20 9% 4.21 3.29 22% 304 Don Benito North FW 320 297 7% 1.06 1.02 4% 2.11 1.87 11% 2.53 2.31 9% 305 Don Benito Intermediate 334 284 15% 1.16 1.02 12% 3.87 3.40 12% 3.58 3.00 16% 306 La Dura Splay North 673 475 29% 2.35 1.84 22% 5.38 3.73 31% 7.22 4.88 32% 307 La Dura West Splay South 201 223 -11% 2.75 2.54 7% 2.02 1.91 5% 2.98 2.48 17% 308 Don Benito West HW 368 342 7% 2.64 2.69 -2% 6.59 6.08 8% 7.32 6.54 11% 309 La Dura Splay North FW 175 180 -2% 2.07 1.96 5% 3.04 3.22 -6% 2.66 2.86 -8% 310 La Dura Splay North HW 531 563 -6% 1.46 1.41 3% 4.23 4.16 2% 5.84 5.42 7% 311 Laura 245 196 20% 1.55 1.24 20% 2.27 1.76 23% 3.32 2.45 26% El Rosario 401 El Rosario 557 466 16% 0.14 0.10 30% 2.24 1.77 21% 3.81 2.59 32% 402 El Rosario FW 508 330 35% 0.15 0.07 53% 1.40 1.25 11% 2.64 2.06 22% Durangueno 501 San Gregorio 475 337 29% 0.25 0.21 13% 1.73 1.21 30% 4.69 3.30 30% 502 Oxi 254 295 -16% 0.09 0.09 1% 0.91 1.11 -21% 4.03 3.76 7% 503 Oxidada 447 281 37% 0.19 0.17 14% 1.74 1.05 40% 4.46 3.14 30% 507 La Higuera 390 249 36% 0.14 0.10 34% 1.44 1.02 29% 4.47 2.84 36% 508 San Pablo 329 278 15% 0.06 0.06 6% 1.49 1.09 27% 3.14 2.58 18% 509 San Gregorio North Loop 457 435 5% 0.14 0.17 -16% 1.79 1.69 5% 4.73 4.53 4% 510 La Higuera North 386 254 34% 0.34 0.23 32% 1.42 1.10 22% 4.19 3.01 28% 511 Link 438 274 37% 0.18 0.16 10% 1.50 1.07 28% 3.81 2.59 32% La Prieta 601 La Prieta 1 416 285 31% 2.33 1.87 20% 2.18 1.42 35% 3.06 2.00 35% 602 La Prieta 2 322 240 25% 2.26 1.98 12% 2.28 1.45 36% 2.76 1.77 36% 603 La Prieta 3 338 242 28% 1.40 1.25 10% 1.99 1.25 37% 2.42 1.74 28% 604 La Prieta 4 662 451 32% 3.25 2.26 31% 2.39 1.63 32% 3.47 2.21 36% 605 La Prieta 5 208 177 15% 1.64 1.72 -5% 1.72 1.65 4% 2.14 1.95 9% 606 La Prieta 6 511 374 27% 1.87 1.50 20% 1.91 1.34 30% 2.76 2.16 22% 607 La Prieta 7 233 168 28% 0.93 0.70 25% 0.82 0.54 34% 1.38 0.95 32% 608 La Prieta 8 465 398 14% 1.98 1.84 7% 2.65 2.00 25% 3.33 2.73 18% 609 La Prieta 9 503 233 54% 2.03 1.12 45% 2.28 1.09 52% 2.99 1.51 49% Mineral Resource Estimates 14-19 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Area Code Vein Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Comp Model Diff Comp Model Diff Comp Model Diff Comp Model Diff Recompensa 701 Recompensa Splay 471 434 8% 5.15 5.44 -6% 2.86 2.65 8% 4.12 4.17 -1% 702 Recompensa 187 144 23% 6.64 5.25 21% 2.73 1.86 32% 3.66 2.47 33% 702E Recompensa East 412 215 48% 3.58 2.70 25% 2.18 1.73 21% 3.51 3.09 12% 703 Recompensa HW 807 465 42% 4.69 5.11 -9% 3.02 2.59 14% 5.00 4.29 14% 703E Recompensa HW East 116 110 5% 3.32 2.71 18% 1.79 1.18 34% 2.72 1.98 27% 704 Oliva 155 158 -2% 3.59 3.08 14% 1.82 1.48 18% 2.88 2.40 17% 704E Oliva East 572 393 31% 4.00 3.43 14% 2.55 2.12 17% 4.11 3.39 18% 705 OR Link 163 91 44% 5.12 2.86 44% 3.01 1.95 35% 4.22 2.62 38% 705E OR Link East 162 125 23% 4.09 2.86 30% 2.12 1.67 21% 3.35 2.43 27% 706 Oliva East Ext. 223 263 -18% 0.95 1.10 -16% 1.13 1.37 -21% 1.24 1.56 -25% 706E Oliva East Splay 129 107 17% 2.70 1.96 27% 2.68 1.86 30% 4.28 2.98 30% 707 Oliva East FW 273 326 -20% 4.05 4.11 -2% 2.55 3.10 -22% 3.74 3.91 -4% 708 Oliva East HW 773 655 15% 4.50 4.39 2% 2.77 2.51 9% 4.54 4.14 9% Animas 801 Animas 264 210 21% 1.91 1.72 10% 2.14 1.74 19% 3.17 2.65 16% 802 Animas HW 297 252 15% 2.12 1.77 17% 2.45 2.17 11% 5.00 3.57 29% 803 Animas HW Splay 241 248 -3% 1.37 1.51 -11% 2.40 2.45 -2% 3.30 2.96 10% San Juan 901 San Juan 578 457 21% 0.16 0.18 -14% 3.04 1.76 42% 4.14 3.03 27% Hipolito 1001 Hipolito 335 228 32% 0.11 0.09 19% 1.92 1.34 30% 2.19 1.77 19% 14.12.4 Resource Cut-Off The full operational cost cut-off value as calculated by the mine operating staff ranges from US$202 to US$345/tonne for different areas based on full mine operating costs (mining, milling, administration). Block model silver, gold, lead, and zinc grades have been converted to an US$ NSR value using an NSR "calculator" which takes into effect metal prices (long term projected to be US$20.00/oz silver, US$1,650/oz gold, US$0.85/lb lead, and US$1.20/lb zinc), plant metallurgical recoveries of 92.4% for Ag, 55.4% for Au, 94.3% for Pb, and 90.5% for Zn, concentrate shipping charges, and proprietary smelter terms. Blocks with an NSR value equal to or greater than the operations full cut-off costs were tabulated into the Mineral Resource Estimate for each zone. The cut-off value was applied to each block estimated in the resource block model. Mineral Resource blocks are only considered Measured or Indicated if they are within 10m or 20m of underground channel sampling associated with mine development. Mineral Resources are reported herein above an NSR cut-off for different areas. The cut-off reflects total operational costs including mining, milling, and administration. NSR block grades were calculated using metal prices as follows: US$1,650/oz Au, US$20.00/oz Ag, US$0.85/lb Pb, and US$1.20/lb Zn. Provision within the NSR calculation was made for mine-specific mining costs, details of which are given in Table 14.23 below: Table 14.23: Area-specific block model cut-off in USD Mine Mining Milling & Admin Total NSR Cut-off Costs ($US) Costs ($US) Costs ($US) ($US) Mina 1522 159 121 280 280 Argentina 136 121 257 257 San Miguel 120 121 241 241 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-20 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Mine Mining Milling & Admin Total NSR Cut-off Costs ($US) Costs ($US) Costs ($US) ($US) Laura (Hipolito) 131 121 252 252 Recompensa 124 121 245 245 Hormiguera 109 121 230 230 El Rosario 224 121 345 345 La Prieta 133 121 254 254 San Juan 102 121 223 223 3 Varones 203 121 324 324 Union del Pueblo 120 121 241 241 La Dura 159 121 280 280 Elisa (Animas) 166 121 287 287 Durangueño 81 121 202 202 14.13 Classification The Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (CIM definitions) were followed for the classification of the mineral resources. It is reasonable to assume that the continuity of the veins has been demonstrated sufficiently to support the category of resources; therefore, blocks falling within 10m of an underground sample were classified as Measured and those falling within 10-20m of an underground sample were classified as Indicated. Blocks classified neither as Measured nor Indicated were classified as Inferred. The dimensions of individual Inferred Mineral Resource blocks are limited by the wireframes which took into consideration geological limits on the mineralized systems including top and bottom of epithermal productive horizon, fault limits, junctions with other veins, topping the upper limit 10m below surface contour, and limiting the lateral extent of the vein to 30m past the furthest drill hole. The wireframes were carefully reviewed with mine geological staff for accuracy. Inferred Mineral Resources have a high degree of uncertainty as to their economic and technical feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resources can be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources. The classification scheme applied for Measured and Indicated for all areas of the Topia Mine Resource is described in Table 14.24 below. Table 14.24: M & I classification strategy Class Underground Sample Distance Criteria 1 = Measured ≤ 10m 2 = Indicated >10m and ≤20m 3 = Inferred > 20m Mineral Resource estimation is based on both surface and underground core drill holes, and underground channel samples. Of these, the channels are most important for estimation of Mineral Resources due primarily to the total volume of samples and their close spacing, as illustrated in Figure 14.1 and Figure 14.2, for the El Rosario and Recompensa vein, respectively. drill samples are too broadly spaced to provide anything but Inferred Mineral Resource Estimates for the veins. They are, however, very important in locating and projecting the veins, particularly in faulted areas. Drill-holes provide a reliable indication of the vein locations but underground development and sampling on vein is required to fully evaluate the quantity and grade of the Mineral Resource Estimates. Mineral Resource Estimates 14-21 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 14.1: Mineral Resource classification relative to available sample data, El Rosario vein Figure 14.2: Mineral Resource classification relative to available sample data, Recompensa vein 14.14 Mineral Resource Tabulations Table 14.25 through Table 14.28 provide detailed summaries of the Topia Mineral Resource Estimates as of 31 March 2021. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a Mineral Resource. Mineral Resource Estimates 14-22 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Table 14.25: 2021 Measured Mineral Resources TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 2,830 710 0.49 2.28 3.28 101 San Jorge 1,122 660 0.51 2.33 3.42 102 SJSM Int 3,119 580 0.37 1.04 2.00 103 down Cantarranas 1,182 888 0.27 3.98 4.20 106 San Miguel 8,252 680 0.42 2.06 2.95 San Miguel Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 1,696 724 0.68 1.74 2.42 103 up Cantarranas 2,911 612 0.52 2.88 1.52 104 Cantarranas East 1,538 631 0.56 2.86 3.22 109 Cantarranas East FW 6,145 648 0.57 2.56 2.19 Hormiguera Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 120 906 0.54 2.58 6.14 110 Union de Pueblo 120 906 0.54 2.58 6.14 Union de Pueblo Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 11,476 811 0.42 6.20 4.61 201 Argentina Central 18,452 638 1.07 7.62 5.99 202 Argentina East 8,526 922 0.58 7.17 2.60 203 Argentina West FW 5,634 740 0.74 6.64 3.95 204 Santa Cruz 9,918 960 0.43 6.02 3.47 205 Argentina West 54,006 790 0.70 6.85 4.48 Argentina Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 3,471 478 1.63 6.56 6.29 301 Don Benito North 4,480 543 2.20 6.58 6.94 302 Don Benito South 6,111 464 2.38 6.91 7.53 303 Don Benito West 938 607 1.32 2.93 3.72 304 Don Benito North FW 2,763 584 1.93 7.29 5.98 305 Don Benito Int. 4,594 664 2.57 5.76 7.56 306 La Dura Splay North 506 444 3.14 3.20 4.57 307 La Dura West Splay South 3,462 427 3.05 7.40 8.33 308 Don Benito West HW 1,013 395 2.81 6.80 6.54 309 La Dura Splay North FW 1,342 776 1.88 5.50 7.03 310 La Dura Splay North HW 1,173 513 2.02 3.32 4.99 311 Laura 29,854 533 2.29 6.34 6.93 1522 Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 4,358 639 0.25 2.47 4.00 401 up El Rosario +1630 4,358 639 0.25 2.47 4.00 El Rosario Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 4,240 875 0.11 3.20 4.71 401 down El Rosario -1630 1,396 619 0.13 1.86 3.47 402 El Rosario FW 4,319 561 0.26 1.80 5.26 501 San Gregorio 540 630 0.18 1.89 5.28 502 Oxi 2,599 508 0.20 1.91 4.28 503 Oxidada 1,973 544 0.11 1.93 5.05 507 La Higuera 7,895 525 0.07 2.20 3.99 508 San Pablo Mineral Resource Estimates 14-23 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 731 625 0.28 2.39 4.97 509 San Gregorio N loop 1,572 488 0.39 1.67 4.69 510 La Higuera N 423 778 0.25 2.63 6.76 511 Link 25,688 601 0.16 2.20 4.55 Durangueno Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 6,954 507 2.90 2.48 3.72 601 La Prieta 1 3,161 529 3.69 3.09 3.78 602 La Prieta 2 313 561 1.98 2.76 3.33 603 La Prieta 3 851 784 3.17 3.12 4.09 604 La Prieta 4 315 260 5.06 5.01 5.77 605 La Prieta 5 813 537 1.99 1.97 3.37 606 La Prieta 6 162 388 1.49 1.37 2.13 607 La Prieta 7 208 519 2.46 2.16 2.92 608 La Prieta 8 834 606 2.90 2.78 3.72 609 La Prieta 9 13,611 532 3.05 2.70 3.74 La Prieta Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 1,008 555 6.14 3.15 5.13 701 Recompensa Splay 6,345 178 8.39 3.39 4.32 702 Recompensa 1,619 1041 5.57 4.29 6.06 702E Recompensa East 2,754 587 6.64 3.26 5.78 703 Recompensa HW 484 344 4.40 2.97 4.79 703E Recompensa HW East 1,872 431 6.49 3.76 5.77 704 Oliva 4,711 615 4.24 2.53 3.99 704E Oliva East 1,594 230 6.76 4.63 6.35 705 OR Link 327 246 4.03 2.57 3.75 705E OR Link East - 706 Oliva East Ext. 232 206 4.56 3.46 6.00 706E Oliva East Splay 2,073 487 5.83 4.44 5.27 707 Oliva East FW 2,588 753 4.96 2.73 4.69 708 Oliva East HW 25,609 481 6.21 3.37 4.92 Recompensa Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 3,686 536 2.74 3.25 5.53 801 Animas 1,166 501 2.99 3.83 6.05 802 Animas HW 1,753 598 3.38 5.82 6.09 803 Animas HW Splay 6,605 547 2.95 4.03 5.77 Animas Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 1,763 685 0.18 3.53 5.00 901 San Juan 1,763 685 0.18 3.53 5.00 San Juan Mine Notes: 1. CIM Definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. 2. Area-Specific vein bulk densities as follows: Argentina - 3.04t/m3; 1522 - 3.15t/m3; Durangueno - 3.15t/m3; El Rosario - 2.92t/m3; Hormiguera - 2.61t/m3; La Prieta - 2.86t/m3; Recompensa - 3.32t/m3; Animas - 3.02t/m3; San Miguel - 2.56t/m3; San Juan - 3.39t/m3; Laura (Hipolito) - 2.85t/m3; and Union de Pueblo - 2.61t/m3. 3. Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off Net Smelter Return (NSR) in US$, include 1522 Mine $280/t, Argentina Mine $257/t, Durangueno Mine $202/t, Recompensa Mine $245/t, Hormiguera Mine $230/t, El Rosario Mine $345/t, La Prieta $254/t, Animas $287/t, San Miguel $241/t, San Juan $233/t, Laura (Hipolito) $252/t, and Union de Pueblo $241/t. 4. Total estimates may not agree due to rounding. 5. A minimum mining width of 0.30 metres was used. 6. Mineral Resources are estimated using metal prices of US$1,650/oz Au, US$20.00/oz Ag, US$0.85/lb Pb, and US$1.20/lb Zn; and metallurgical recoveries of 92.4% for Ag, 55.4% for Au, 94.3% for Pb, and 90.5% for Zn. 7. 2021 Mineral Resource Ag Eq oz were calculated using 85:1 Ag:Au ratio, and ratios of 1:0.041 and 1:0.049 for the price/ounce of silver to price/pound of lead and zinc, respectively. The ratios are reflective of average metal prices for 2021. 8. Mineral Resource estimation has an effective date of March 31, 2021. Mineral Resource Estimates 14-24 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Table 14.26: 2021 Indicated Mineral Resources TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 2,875 669 0.51 2.09 3.34 101 San Jorge 971 619 0.44 2.19 3.17 102 SJSM Int 1,398 493 0.31 0.85 1.67 103 down Cantarranas 1,427 765 0.26 3.60 3.63 106 San Miguel 6,671 645 0.40 2.17 3.03 San Miguel Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 1,299 682 0.60 1.64 2.36 103 up Cantarranas 1,846 548 0.45 2.85 1.42 104 Cantarranas East 2,694 548 0.52 2.43 2.79 109 Cantarranas East FW 5,839 578 0.51 2.39 2.26 Hormiguera Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 411 797 0.50 2.66 5.16 110 Union de Pueblo 411 797 0.50 2.66 5.16 Union de Pueblo Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 10,088 772 0.39 5.37 3.92 201 Argentina Central 16,542 619 0.96 5.93 5.08 202 Argentina East 12,399 800 0.48 5.54 2.13 203 Argentina West FW 9,342 678 0.70 6.41 3.46 204 Santa Cruz 6,790 900 0.41 4.96 3.72 205 Argentina West 55,160 732 0.63 5.70 3.76 Argentina Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 2,120 486 1.39 5.73 5.41 301 Don Benito North 3,158 526 1.94 6.39 6.32 302 Don Benito South 4,242 446 1.82 6.65 5.55 303 Don Benito West 243 706 0.89 3.29 3.38 304 Don Benito North FW 2,019 498 1.85 6.14 5.04 305 Don Benito Int. 2,932 695 2.33 5.29 6.93 306 La Dura Splay North 671 468 2.74 2.50 3.02 307 La Dura West Splay South 2,581 370 2.83 6.87 7.40 308 Don Benito West HW 976 360 2.71 7.07 7.84 309 La Dura Splay North FW 904 821 1.59 5.58 6.65 310 La Dura Splay North HW 1,402 435 1.84 2.34 3.89 311 Laura 21,247 507 2.04 5.83 5.95 1522 Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 2,251 520 0.22 2.13 3.82 401 up El Rosario +1630 2,251 520 0.22 2.13 3.82 El Rosario Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 2,734 854 0.10 3.06 4.40 401 down El Rosario -1630 3,059 634 0.14 1.94 3.28 402 El Rosario FW 1,233 421 0.22 0.89 4.18 501 San Gregorio 373 561 0.13 1.40 4.76 502 Oxi 1,596 463 0.21 1.61 3.69 503 Oxidada 706 478 0.08 1.80 4.80 507 La Higuera 7,875 461 0.07 1.82 3.70 508 San Pablo 418 387 0.22 1.70 4.22 509 San Gregorio N loop 913 425 0.35 1.84 5.13 510 La Higuera N 53 422 0.23 1.86 5.68 511 Link 18,959 542 0.12 1.93 3.91 Durangueno Mine Mineral Resource Estimates 14-25 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 7,927 466 3.18 2.37 3.65 601 La Prieta 1 2,761 441 3.29 2.56 3.33 602 La Prieta 2 705 426 2.24 1.79 2.38 603 La Prieta 3 295 581 2.25 1.87 2.44 604 La Prieta 4 107 180 5.21 4.70 5.51 605 La Prieta 5 738 506 1.95 1.65 2.88 606 La Prieta 6 30 360 1.31 1.30 2.26 607 La Prieta 7 27 445 2.34 2.53 3.35 608 La Prieta 8 182 384 1.97 1.56 3.08 609 La Prieta 9 12,772 459 3.05 2.33 3.44 La Prieta Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 654 445 5.91 2.85 4.39 701 Recompensa Splay 4,640 205 7.79 3.23 3.58 702 Recompensa 782 506 3.68 3.74 4.74 702E Recompensa East 2,725 569 6.45 3.35 5.59 703 Recompensa HW 359 352 3.96 2.92 4.76 703E Recompensa HW East 1,845 417 5.27 3.35 4.84 704 Oliva 2,707 482 4.10 2.34 3.78 704E Oliva East 1,757 201 6.11 3.94 5.38 705 OR Link 155 160 4.28 2.75 2.63 705E OR Link East 30 333 1.36 1.64 1.42 706 Oliva East Ext. 272 185 3.78 3.17 5.53 706E Oliva East Splay 2,443 487 5.51 4.52 5.18 707 Oliva East FW 3,134 658 4.45 2.50 4.36 708 Oliva East HW 21,503 422 5.70 3.24 4.51 Recompensa Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 6,200 484 2.58 2.88 4.71 801 Animas 729 375 2.84 3.77 6.61 802 Animas HW 1,528 619 3.81 5.91 5.98 803 Animas HW Splay 8,457 499 2.83 3.51 5.10 Animas Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 2,523 633 0.14 3.05 4.57 901 San Juan 2,523 633 0.14 3.05 4.57 San Juan Mine Notes: 1. CIM Definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. 2. Area-Specific vein bulk densities as follows: Argentina - 3.04t/m3; 1522 - 3.15t/m3; Durangueno - 3.15t/m3; El Rosario - 2.92t/m3; Hormiguera - 2.61t/m3; La Prieta - 2.86t/m3; Recompensa - 3.32t/m3; Animas - 3.02t/m3; San Miguel - 2.56t/m3; San Juan - 3.39t/m3; Laura (Hipolito) - 2.85t/m3; and Union de Pueblo - 2.61t/m3. 3. Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off Net Smelter Return (NSR) in US$, include 1522 Mine $280/t, Argentina Mine $257/t, Durangueno Mine $202/t, Recompensa Mine $245/t, Hormiguera Mine $230/t, El Rosario Mine $345/t, La Prieta $254/t, Animas $287/t, San Miguel $241/t, San Juan $233/t, Laura (Hipolito) $252/t, and Union de Pueblo $241/t. 4. Total estimates may not agree due to rounding. 5. A minimum mining width of 0.30 metres was used. 6. Mineral Resources are estimated using metal prices of US$1,650/oz Au, US$20.00/oz Ag, US$0.85/lb Pb, and US$1.20/lb Zn; and metallurgical recoveries of 92.4% for Ag, 55.4% for Au, 94.3% for Pb, and 90.5% for Zn. 7. 2021 Mineral Resource Ag Eq oz were calculated using 85:1 Ag:Au ratio, and ratios of 1:0.041 and 1:0.049 for the price/ounce of silver to price/pound of lead and zinc, respectively. The ratios are reflective of average metal prices for 2021. 8. Mineral Resource estimation has an effective date of March 31, 2021. Table 14.27: 2021 Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 5,705 689 0.50 2.18 3.31 101 San Jorge Mineral Resource Estimates 14-26 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 2,092 641 0.47 2.26 3.30 102 SJSM Int 4,517 553 0.35 0.98 1.90 103 down Cantarranas 2,608 820 0.26 3.78 3.89 106 San Miguel 14,922 664 0.41 2.11 2.98 San Miguel Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 2,995 706 0.64 1.70 2.39 103 up Cantarranas 4,757 587 0.49 2.87 1.48 104 Cantarranas East 4,232 578 0.53 2.58 2.95 109 Cantarranas East FW 11,984 614 0.54 2.47 2.22 Hormiguera Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 531 821 0.51 2.65 5.38 110 Union de Pueblo 531 821 0.51 2.65 5.38 Union de Pueblo Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 21,564 793 0.41 5.81 4.29 201 Argentina Central 34,993 629 1.02 6.82 5.56 202 Argentina East 20,925 850 0.52 6.20 2.32 203 Argentina West FW 14,975 702 0.71 6.50 3.65 204 Santa Cruz 16,708 936 0.42 5.59 3.57 205 Argentina West 109,166 761 0.67 6.27 4.12 Argentina Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 5,591 481 1.54 6.25 5.95 301 Don Benito North 7,638 536 2.09 6.50 6.68 302 Don Benito South 10,353 456 2.15 6.80 6.72 303 Don Benito West 1,181 627 1.23 3.01 3.65 304 Don Benito North FW 4,782 548 1.90 6.80 5.58 305 Don Benito Int. 7,526 676 2.48 5.58 7.32 306 La Dura Splay North 1,177 458 2.91 2.80 3.69 307 La Dura West Splay South 6,042 403 2.95 7.18 7.93 308 Don Benito West HW 1,989 378 2.76 6.94 7.18 309 La Dura Splay North FW 2,246 794 1.76 5.53 6.88 310 La Dura Splay North HW 2,575 470 1.92 2.78 4.39 311 Laura 51,101 522 2.19 6.13 6.52 1522 Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 6,609 598 0.24 2.35 3.94 401 up El Rosario +1630 6,609 598 0.24 2.35 3.94 El Rosario Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 4,455 629 0.14 1.91 3.34 402 El Rosario -1630 6,974 867 0.11 3.15 4.59 401 down El Rosario FW 5,552 530 0.25 1.60 5.02 501 San Gregorio 912 602 0.16 1.69 5.07 502 Oxi 4,196 491 0.20 1.79 4.05 503 Oxidada 2,679 526 0.10 1.89 4.99 507 La Higuera 15,769 493 0.07 2.01 3.84 508 San Pablo 1,149 538 0.26 2.14 4.70 509 San Gregorio N loop 2,485 465 0.38 1.73 4.85 510 La Higuera N 477 738 0.25 2.54 6.64 511 Link 44,647 576 0.14 2.09 4.28 Durangueno Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 14,881 485 3.04 2.42 3.68 601 La Prieta 1 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-27 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 5,922 488 3.50 2.84 3.57 602 La Prieta 2 1,018 467 2.16 2.09 2.67 603 La Prieta 3 1,146 732 2.93 2.80 3.67 604 La Prieta 4 422 240 5.10 4.93 5.71 605 La Prieta 5 1,551 522 1.97 1.82 3.14 606 La Prieta 6 191 384 1.46 1.36 2.15 607 La Prieta 7 235 510 2.44 2.20 2.97 608 La Prieta 8 1,016 566 2.73 2.56 3.61 609 La Prieta 9 26,384 497 3.05 2.52 3.60 La Prieta Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 1,662 512 6.05 3.03 4.84 701 Recompensa Splay 10,985 189 8.14 3.32 4.01 702 Recompensa 2,401 867 4.96 4.11 5.63 702E Recompensa East 5,479 578 6.54 3.30 5.69 703 Recompensa HW 843 348 4.22 2.95 4.78 703E Recompensa HW East 3,717 424 5.88 3.56 5.31 704 Oliva 7,418 566 4.19 2.46 3.91 704E Oliva East 3,352 215 6.42 4.27 5.84 705 OR Link 483 218 4.11 2.63 3.39 705E OR Link East 30 333 1.36 1.64 1.42 706 Oliva East Ext. 504 195 4.14 3.30 5.75 706E Oliva East Splay 4,515 487 5.65 4.48 5.22 707 Oliva East FW 5,723 701 4.68 2.60 4.51 708 Oliva East HW 47,112 454 5.98 3.31 4.73 Recompensa Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 9,886 503 2.64 3.02 5.01 801 Animas 1,895 453 2.93 3.81 6.26 802 Animas HW 3,281 608 3.58 5.86 6.04 803 Animas HW Splay 15,062 520 2.88 3.74 5.39 Animas Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 4,286 654 0.16 3.25 4.75 901 San Juan 4,286 654 0.16 3.25 4.75 San Juan Mine Notes: 1. CIM Definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. 2. Area-Specific vein bulk densities as follows: Argentina - 3.04t/m3; 1522 - 3.15t/m3; Durangueno - 3.15t/m3; El Rosario - 2.92t/m3; Hormiguera - 2.61t/m3; La Prieta - 2.86t/m3; Recompensa - 3.32t/m3; Animas - 3.02t/m3; San Miguel - 2.56t/m3; San Juan - 3.39t/m3; Laura (Hipolito) - 2.85t/m3; and Union de Pueblo - 2.61t/m3. 3. Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off Net Smelter Return (NSR) in US$, include 1522 Mine $280/t, Argentina Mine $257/t, Durangueno Mine $202/t, Recompensa Mine $245/t, Hormiguera Mine $230/t, El Rosario Mine $345/t, La Prieta $254/t, Animas $287/t, San Miguel $241/t, San Juan $233/t, Laura (Hipolito) $252/t, and Union de Pueblo $241/t. 4. Total estimates may not agree due to rounding. 5. A minimum mining width of 0.30 metres was used. 6. Mineral Resources are estimated using metal prices of US$1,650/oz Au, US$20.00/oz Ag, US$0.85/lb Pb, and US$1.20/lb Zn; and metallurgical recoveries of 92.4% for Ag, 55.4% for Au, 94.3% for Pb, and 90.5% for Zn. 7. 2021 Mineral Resource Ag Eq oz were calculated using 85:1 Ag:Au ratio, and ratios of 1:0.041 and 1:0.049 for the price/ounce of silver to price/pound of lead and zinc, respectively. The ratios are reflective of average metal prices for 2021. 8. Mineral Resource estimation has an effective date of March 31, 2021. Table 14.28: 2021 Inferred Mineral Resources TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 3,748 545 0.46 1.90 2.86 101 San Jorge 710 621 0.46 2.21 3.28 102 SJSM Int 1,535 464 0.32 0.84 1.78 103 down Cantarranas Mineral Resource Estimates 14-28 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 1,985 525 0.28 2.61 2.33 106 San Miguel 7,978 531 0.39 1.90 2.56 San Miguel Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 1,725 653 0.47 1.66 1.93 103 up Cantarranas 3,017 460 0.41 2.67 2.37 104 Cantarranas East 4,677 558 0.56 2.03 2.71 109 Cantarranas East FW 9,420 544 0.50 2.16 2.46 Hormiguera Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 3,515 564 0.30 2.31 2.17 110 Union de Pueblo 3,515 564 0.30 2.31 2.17 Union de Pueblo Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 3,532 636 0.42 5.32 4.77 201 Argentina Central 17,828 479 0.89 4.23 2.97 202 Argentina East 9,383 736 0.29 3.70 1.61 203 Argentina West FW 31,526 521 0.59 5.27 4.13 204 Santa Cruz 17,601 957 0.53 4.20 2.13 205 Argentina West 79,870 638 0.60 4.62 3.16 Argentina Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 2,241 579 1.14 4.85 5.25 301 Don Benito North 2,604 537 1.76 7.16 7.28 302 Don Benito South 5,201 433 1.71 6.38 5.61 303 Don Benito West 347 699 0.55 3.24 2.97 304 Don Benito North FW 284 472 1.57 5.85 3.49 305 Don Benito Int. 5,500 766 1.80 4.24 6.29 306 La Dura Splay North 241 375 2.76 2.13 4.02 307 La Dura West Splay South 923 431 2.43 6.65 6.73 308 Don Benito West HW 395 351 2.44 6.54 7.60 309 La Dura Splay North FW 438 818 1.83 6.02 5.87 310 La Dura Splay North HW 2,926 424 1.76 2.41 3.64 311 Laura 21,099 558 1.73 5.10 5.68 1522 Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 1,487 448 0.20 1.68 3.97 401 up El Rosario +1630 1,487 448 0.20 1.68 3.97 El Rosario Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 13,639 1069 0.05 3.38 2.03 401 down El Rosario -1630 13,129 595 0.08 2.49 4.14 402 El Rosario FW 490 339 0.25 0.60 3.14 501 San Gregorio 713 364 0.07 1.70 4.88 502 Oxi 851 500 0.25 1.37 2.83 503 Oxidada 22 363 0.04 1.81 5.36 507 La Higuera 5,723 417 0.08 1.43 3.58 508 San Pablo 488 333 0.18 0.95 4.06 509 San Gregorio N loop 1,378 390 0.32 2.21 5.93 510 La Higuera N - 511 Link 36,433 723 0.09 2.56 3.30 Durangueno Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 27,935 606 3.36 2.25 3.48 601 La Prieta 1 4,040 437 2.95 1.90 2.94 602 La Prieta 2 1,783 400 2.32 1.23 2.17 603 La Prieta 3 Mineral Resource Estimates 14-29 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 253 527 2.62 0.72 0.57 604 La Prieta 4 94 431 0.53 1.16 1.51 605 La Prieta 5 2,111 462 1.47 1.68 2.88 606 La Prieta 6 - 607 La Prieta 7 - 608 La Prieta 8 331 371 1.69 1.14 3.27 609 La Prieta 9 36,546 566 3.13 2.10 3.30 La Prieta Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 17 252 4.36 1.47 2.01 701 Recompensa Splay 5,735 335 5.84 2.20 3.40 702 Recompensa 277 690 3.51 3.20 4.24 702E Recompensa East 2,987 517 6.18 3.27 5.25 703 Recompensa HW 683 312 4.15 2.40 3.95 703E Recompensa HW East 2,117 401 3.72 2.71 4.06 704 Oliva 2,155 304 4.17 2.80 4.06 704E Oliva East 1,467 148 5.65 3.34 4.77 705 OR Link 111 157 4.28 2.64 2.63 705E OR Link East 10,515 452 1.76 2.26 3.20 706 Oliva East Ext. 315 197 3.43 2.96 4.01 706E Oliva East Splay 2,067 477 4.95 3.71 4.49 707 Oliva East FW 5,410 593 4.31 2.47 3.91 708 Oliva East HW 33,856 432 3.97 2.59 3.81 Recompensa Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 14,382 427 2.64 2.96 4.78 801 Animas 345 322 3.20 3.05 5.87 802 Animas HW 1,467 632 3.48 5.32 4.52 803 Animas HW Splay 16,194 443 2.73 3.18 4.78 Animas Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 14,850 615 0.24 1.92 3.57 901 San Juan 14,850 615 0.24 1.92 3.57 San Juan Mine TONNES Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Domain Domain Name 13,388 746 0.22 4.54 4.98 1001 Hipolito 13,388 746 0.22 4.54 4.98 Hipolito Mine Notes: 1. CIM Definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. 2. Area-Specific vein bulk densities as follows: Argentina - 3.04t/m3; 1522 - 3.15t/m3; Durangueno - 3.15t/m3; El Rosario - 2.92t/m3; Hormiguera - 2.61t/m3; La Prieta - 2.86t/m3; Recompensa - 3.32t/m3; Animas - 3.02t/m3; San Miguel - 2.56t/m3; San Juan - 3.39t/m3; Laura (Hipolito) - 2.85t/m3; and Union de Pueblo - 2.61t/m3. 3. Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off Net Smelter Return (NSR) in US$, include 1522 Mine $280/t, Argentina Mine $257/t, Durangueno Mine $202/t, Recompensa Mine $245/t, Hormiguera Mine $230/t, El Rosario Mine $345/t, La Prieta $254/t, Animas $287/t, San Miguel $241/t, San Juan $233/t, Laura (Hipolito) $252/t, and Union de Pueblo $241/t. 4. Total estimates may not agree due to rounding. 5. A minimum mining width of 0.30 metres was used. 6. Mineral Resources are estimated using metal prices of US$1,650/oz Au, US$20.00/oz Ag, US$0.85/lb Pb, and US$1.20/lb Zn; and metallurgical recoveries of 92.4% for Ag, 55.4% for Au, 94.3% for Pb, and 90.5% for Zn. 7. 2021 Mineral Resource Ag Eq oz were calculated using 85:1 Ag:Au ratio, and ratios of 1:0.041 and 1:0.049 for the price/ounce of silver to price/pound of lead and zinc, respectively. The ratios are reflective of average metal prices for 2021. 8. Mineral Resource estimation has an effective date of March 31, 2021. Inferred Mineral Resources have a high degree of uncertainty as to their economic and technical feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resources can be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources. Mineral Resource Estimates 14-30 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 15.0 Mineral Reserve Estimates No mineral reserve estimates were completed in this report, or in any preceding report. The Company has not established reserves at Topia due to the following reasons: • Mineral resources classified as Measured and Indicated occur only with associated mine development, sampling, and mining in the mineralized zones • Geological nature of the deposit type and mineralized zones • Associated costs of 3rd party Mineral Reserve estimation when the Company is already in production within the Measured and Indicated resource, required for reserve estimation The Company decided to commence production at the Topia Mine in 2005. The Company did not base this production decision on any feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability of the mines. As a result, there may be increased uncertainty and risks of achieving any level of recovery of minerals from the mines at Topia or the costs of such recovery. As the Topia Mine does not have established reserves, the Company faces higher risks that anticipated rates of production and production costs will not be achieved, each of which risks could have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to continue to generate anticipated revenues and cash flows to fund operations from the Topia Mine and ultimately the profitability of this operation. Mineral Reserve Estimates 15-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 16.0 Mining Methods Mine production at Topia, since the commencement of operations by the Company, is summarized in Table 16.1. Mining has been ongoing at Topia since the early 16th century and possible longer. Great Panther, through its wholly owned subsidiary, MMR, has been operating the Topia mill since December 2005. To March 2021, Great Panther has produced approximately 796,434t of ore containing about 8.5 million ounces of silver, plus by-product gold, lead, and zinc (Table 16.1). MMR is conducting underground mining and development on a continuous basis and is providing feed for the mill at an average operating day rate of 225tpd (2020). Mill capacity is 260tpd. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the Topia Mine was closed (deemed as a non-essential activity) from mid-March to mid-May 2020, and as well for several weeks mid-November. For the narrower veins at Topia, mining is conducted by modified cut and fill stoping (resuing) to selectively mine the ore and leave the waste for backfill. In a stope the ore is blasted and extracted first, then the wall rock is blasted as stope fill. Drilling is performed with jackleg drills and ore is hand mucked in the stope and dropped down timber crib muck passes which are carried upwards as the stoping advances. Ore is hand sorted at the face so that only the higher-grade ore is removed from the stope. Man-access and ventilation is provided in timber crib manways adjacent to the muck passes. The level interval for the stopes is typically 40m. The use of ground support in the small tunnels and narrow stopes is infrequent as the small headings require little support. From the muck passes the ore is pulled via manual chutes, loaded into small rail cars and hand trammed to a dump at the portal. At the surface ore dump the ore may again be hand sorted to remove waste material. Waste from the hand sorting or from excess development is generally dumped over the bank of the hillside at these smaller mines. Ore is then picked up by front end loader and loaded into highway-style 10t- to 20t-capacity dump trucks to be hauled to the mill. Along the Argentina and Don Benito veins, in the Argentina and 1522 Mines' respectively, there are significant areas with vein widths of 0.5 to one meter. In these wider areas the mining is planned based on mechanized cut and fill mining with resuing to selectively mine the ore and leave the waste for backfill. Equipment used are small 2yd3 LHD's for development and 1yd3 and 0.5yd3 LHD's for mucking in the stopes. Development access is provided via decline. Ground support consists of rock bolts and mesh as required. Rock bolts include a combination of cement-grouted rebar and split set which gives initial support from the split set bolt and then longer-term support from the cement grouted portion of the bolt. Sublevels are 40m apart in the mechanized cut and fill. Waste is generated from material beside the vein, which is blasted separately from the ore and then left as fill, or from the waste development in the mine. Lifts in the cut and fill stopes are taken with horizontal holes (breasting) as the use of uppers drilling (to increase productivity and production) generated a ragged back in the stope and led to problems with ground support. Ore is hauled from the stopes by LHD and then loaded into a truck for haulage to the mill. Detailed geotechnical and hydrological studies do not precede mining at individual mines. During mine development and mining the following situations may occur that may result in dilution; 1) vein parallel structures, 2) variations in host rock type and competence, 3) oblique or cross-cutting diabase younger dykes, and 4) cross-faulting resulting in displacement of the vein or 5) fault swarms resulting in poor roof stability. These situations are described below. Most of the veins at Topia Mine are associated with slips at the vein - host rock contact. This is quite useful in mining as the vein and host rock easily separate. Less useful and dilutive, are vein parallel slips anywhere from centimeters to metres in the wall rock. Host rock type plays a minor role in dilution as both shallow southeast dipping andesite tuffs and massive andesite porphyry flows are equally competent. The tuffs can be slightly blockier. Selvage alteration around the veins in the host rock typically consists of centimeters of weak chlorite alteration with little effect on ground competence and dilution. The exception is along the Argentina vein where selvage alteration typically comprises a meter of modest to intense cloritization and argillization. This leads to incompetent host rock. Mining Methods 16-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Diabase dykes are massive units of highly competent rock which typically crosscut the veins at high angles and cause little to no dilution. Rarely (Hormiguera, 1522 Mines), narrow 1-2m thick diabase dikes invade the vein and can either occupy one wall or on rare occasion can split the vein in two. Cross faulting typically occurs at high angles to the veins and in most instances displace the veins laterally less than one meter. For the most part this is insignificant although it does introduce dilution while shifting across the fault. More important and certainly dilutive are major cross fault zones where the vein is shifted laterally 1-20m. Rarely are these cross faults single events and commonly they are fault swarms 1-20m across. These areas are more incompetent and often require the backs to be strapped, screened, and bolted. Due to the vein being "shuffled" by the multiple faults in the swarm zones, mining is difficult, and often fault swarms are crossed and mining resumed on the other side. Swarm cross faults occur from 100-300m apart and are seen at Argentina, 1522, Recompensa, and Hormiguera Mines. Water ingress into the mines is minor, but important, as the milling operation depends on mine water, along with re-circulated water from the tailings pond. As such, a series of water traps (behind concrete barriers or lower levels of abandoned mines), water tanks, piping, and a pumping system have been set up to gather and store water for milling. This is necessary as there are typically 6-8 months (November to June) without rain in the Topia area. At the time of the site visit, ore from development and stoping was being produced at the following mines: Argentina (Argentina West & Central vein), Recompensa (Recompensa, Intermediate, and Oliva veins), 1522 (Don Benito veins), Durangueno (San Gregorio, La Higuera, Oxi, Oxidada, El Rosario, and San Pablo veins), El Rosario (El Rosario vein), San Juan, Hormiguera (Cantarranas vein), San Miguel (San Miguel and San Jorge veins), and La Prieta (La Prieta veins). Milling, as described in Section 17.0 of this report, is conducted by conventional crushing, grinding and froth flotation. In the author's opinion, there is significant potential for discovery of additional Mineral Resources through exploration and development along existing veins systems. In addition, there is potential for discovery of other veins in the district, as there are drill intercepts, with significant grades, that have not been correlated with known structures. Total production by Great Panther at Topia is summarized below in Table 16.1. Table 16.1: Topia production figures Year Tonnes ¹ Silver Oz Gold Oz Lead Tonnes Zinc Tonnes 2006² 22,445 208,004 406 627 742 2007 33,605 279,441 643 735 847 2008 35,318 366,199 812 876 1,074 2009 30,045 437,079 403 871 1,057 2010 38,281 515,101 597 1,092 1,358 2011 46,968 535,881 500 941 1,315 2012 56,098 555,710 573 962 1,477 2013 62,063 631,235 651 1,116 1,673 2014 67,387 667,635 555 1,154 1,675 2015 65,387 677,967 614 1,198 1,850 2016 55,836 574,031 612 1,034 1,496 2017 53,745 595,720 999 1,291 1,758 2018 73,605 761,107 1,087 1,958 2,361 2019 79,257 938,581 1,344 1,960 2,576 Mining Methods 16-2 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 2020 57,390 579,190 835 1,233 1,714 2021³ 19,004 224,333 293 526 619 Total 796,434 8,547,214 10,924 17,574 23,592

Notes: 1. Tonnes milled to Great Panther account, not including tolled ore 2. Production re-started by Great Panther in December 2005 3. 2021 production January to March. A set of cross sections has been completed to show development and mining in most mining areas associated with the Mineral Resource Estimates. These sections also show the block model representing the remaining vein depicted in NSR dollar ($US) value. The cross sections show the steep southerly dip of the various veins and are referenced on Figure 16.1 and shown as Figure 16.2 to Figure 16.13. Figure 16.2 shows underground development, surface and underground drilling on the San Miguel, San Jorge, and Union de Pueblo veins (in production in the San Miguel and Union de Pueblo Mines). Figure 16.3 shows underground development, surface, and underground drilling on the Cantarannas vein (in production in the Hormiguera Mine). Figure 16.4 shows underground development, and surface drilling on the Union de Pueblo vein. Figure 16.5 shows the underground development, and surface and underground drilling, on conjugate veins of Argentina vein being exploited in the Argentina Mine. Figure 16.6 shows underground development, and surface and underground drilling at the conjugate Don Benito veins (in production in the 1522 Mine). Figure 16.7 shows underground development, and surface and underground drilling along the El Rosario vein (in production at the El Rosario Mine). Figure 16.8 shows underground development and underground drilling along the Las Higueras, Oxidada, San Gregorio, and San Pablo veins (all in production at the Durangueno Mine). Figure 16.9 shows underground development and underground drilling along the conjugate La Prieta veins (all in production at the La Prieta Mine). Figure 16.10 shows underground development and underground drilling along the Recompensa and Oliva veins, west side, (all in production at the Recompensa Mine). Figure 16.11 shows underground development and underground drilling along the Recompensa and Oliva veins, east side (all in production at the Recompensa Mine). Figure 16.12 shows underground development and underground drilling along the Animas veins (all in production at the Animas Mine. Lastly, Figure 16.13 shows underground development and underground drilling along the San Juan vein (in production at the San Juan Mine). Mining Methods 16-3 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 16.1: Topia plan map Mining Methods 16-4 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 16.2: Cross section of the San Miguel veins, San Miguel Mine Figure 16.3: Cross section of the Cantarannas veins, Hormiguera Mine Mining Methods 16-5 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 16.4: Cross section of the Union del Pueblo vein, Union del Pueblo Figure 16.5: Cross section of the Argentina veins, Argentina Mine Mining Methods 16-6 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 16.6: Cross section of the Don Benito veins, 1522 Mine Figure 16.7: Cross section of Oxidada, San Gregorio, San Pablo & El Rosario veins, Durangueno & El Rosario Mines Mining Methods 16-7 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 16.8: Cross section of the Higuera, San Gregorio, Oxidada, and San Pablo veins, Durangueno Mine Figure 16.9: Cross section of the La Prieta veins, La Prieta Mine Mining Methods 16-8 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 16.10: Cross section of the Recompensa and Oliva veins (west side), Recompensa Mine Figure 16.11: Cross section of the Recompensa and Oliva veins (east side), Recompensa Mine Mining Methods 16-9 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 16.12: Cross section of the Animas veins, Animas Mine Figure 16.13: Cross section of the San Juan vein, San Juan Mine Mining Methods 16-10 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 16.14: Cross section of the Hipolito vein, Hipolito Mine Mining Methods 16-11 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 17.0 Recovery Methods The process flow sheet for the Topia plant is illustrated in Figure 17.1. Coarse ore is placed in one of six bins, which provides a means for segregation of ore types for batch processing or blending. Ore is passed through a grizzly to a 15" x 24" jaw crusher and then over a 6' x 12' vibratory screen. Oversize (>3/4 in) from the screen is sent to a secondary cone crusher, and then conveyed to a 200t-capacity fine ore bin. Segregation of sulphide particles is achieved by means of a grinding circuit comprising three ball mills and two 10"-dia. cyclones. Fine ore is fed to one of either a 6' x 14' or 5' x 10' ball mill. When the larger unit is in use, the product is passed through the cyclones, with the oversize fed back into the ball mill. If the smaller mill is used, the oversize from the cyclones goes to a 4' x 8' ball mill which operates in closed circuit with the cyclones. Final grind size is 65% passing 74μ. The ore stream passes to a lead flotation circuit comprising primary and secondary rougher and cleaner flotation cells, followed by a similarly configured zinc circuit. Concentrates are dried to 10% moisture content by means of disc filters and shipped via trucks to the port of Manzanillo for sale to a concentrate buyer. During 2017 the Company installed tails thickener and filter press to enable dry stacking of tails. As well, upgrades were completed to the crushing plant, flotation circuits, and ball mills in 2019 and 2020, overall improving operational efficiencies Tails to mid-2017 were impounded behind a dam located 750m south of the mill. In mid-2017 dry stack tails were being produced, and by mid-2018 the dry stack tails were impounded on-top of the old dam and buttressing the south face. A new dry stack tails site 1,250m south of the mill received final permitting in 2020 and is presently in use. The performance of the mill demonstrates that the gold, silver, lead, and zinc in the ores at Topia can be recovered with conventional processes. Electricity for the mill and plant is from the Mexican national grid and is sufficient for present processing rates. Water is plentiful in the wet summer months, and is stored in various unused shafts, and behind dammed underground levels for use in the dry winter months. Water storage capacity is sufficient for present processing rates. Processing materials come to site by road access from Durango, and further abroad. Recovery Methods 17-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia Figure 17.1: Process flow sheet, Topia metallurgical plant Recovery Methods 17-2 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 18.0 Project Infrastructure The Topia Mine is 235km northwest of, and connected by gravel and paved road to, the logistical center of Durango, Durango State. The trip from Topia to Durango takes approximately 8 hours to drive by pickup truck. All minor supplies (fuel, food) can be purchased in Topia, but equipment parts and major repair must be secured through the Durango facilities of the Company. The access road is sufficient for 30 tonne articulated concentrate trucks. Topia has a runway sufficient for small single or twin-engine aircraft which is used regularly by Company personnel to access either cities of Durango or Culiacan (in Sinaloa state). Topia infrastructure is shown on Figure 5.3. The surface and underground infrastructure at the Property includes the following: ■ Silver-gold-lead-zinc deposits within the known vein systems. ■ Multiple adits (mines) from surface accessing underground infrastructure including drifts, sub-levels, ramps, and raises. ■ Access by roads to the mines, mill, and tailings facility. ■ Mine ventilation, dewatering, and compressed air facilities. ■ Conventional and mechanized underground mining equipment. ■ A nominal 260tpd flotation concentrator with surface bins, crushing facilities, grinding mills, flotation cells, and a concentrate dewatering circuit. ■ Tails thickener and filter press plant, the tailings storage facility, mine workings and associated facilities, coarse ore bin, main ventilation fan, workshops, warehouses, administration buildings, and dry facilities. ■ Facilities providing basic infrastructure to the mine, including electric power from the national power grid, heat, water supply from artesian springs, and sewage treatment. ■ An on-site laboratory which processes ~75-80 samples / day for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and iron. ■ Tailing's disposal areas support current operations until May 2024, with permitting for a further 2 years in progress. The company has identified several sites suitable for additional tailings storage facilities to support future production. Studies on the suitability of these areas are being undertaken. There are no active waste disposal sites as 100% waste rock is used to fill old and current mined blocks. Project Infrastructure 18-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 19.0 Market Studies and Contracts 19.1 Market Studies Topia is an operating mine producing a high-quality silver- and gold-rich lead concentrate plus a zinc concentrate. The concentrates are transported to the Pacific port of Manzanillo, where they are sold to commodity traders. From Manzanillo, the concentrates are shipped to smelters worldwide for the extraction and refining of metals. These products are freely traded at prices that are widely known, so that prospects for sale of any production are virtually assured. There are smelters in Mexico that can accept these concentrates, as well as other smelters around the world. There are also traders who purchase such concentrates. Presently the zinc concentrate is purchased by Trafigura Mexico S.A. de C.V. for a one-year period of April 1, 2021 to March 1, 2022. The lead concentrate is purchased by Samsung C&T, U.K. Limited, and QSSC, S.A. de C.V., for a 18-month period of September 17, 2021 to March 17, 2023. There are no material amounts being deducted for concentrate impurities. The Qualified Persons have reviewed these studies and analyses referred to above. The results support the assumptions in the report. 19.2 Contracts The Topia Mine is an operating mine using both employees and contracted services under the direction of company employed management. Administration, management, and mining at the La Prieta mine are carried out by Company employees. There are several contracts in place for: ■ The supply of labour and services in the El Rosario, Durangueno, Recompensa, 1522, Argentina, Hormiguera, and San Miguel mines through two contractors. ■ The supply of labour and services for maintenance, plant operations, and civil works through one contractor, and geological services through one contractor. ■ Alfred Knight for representation at Manzanillo, for concentrate shipments. ■ Sales of concentrates to traders (two contracts) and at times to smelters. Contracts material to the Company are required for property development, including mining, concentrating, smelting, refining, transportation, handling, sales and hedging, and forward sales contracts or arrangements are all in-place. Contracts in-place have all gone out to tender and charges are within industry norms. Market Studies and Contracts 19-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 20.0 Environmental Studies, Permitting, and Social or Community Impact Great Panther Mining Limited holds all necessary environmental and mine permits to conduct planned exploration, development, and mining operations at the Topia Mine. In July 2006, Great Panther received its Single Environmental License LAU10/019-2006 (Licencia Ambiental Unica), which is a direct regulatory instrument for industrial facilities under federal jurisdiction in the prevention and control of pollution of the atmosphere and sets conditions for integral operation in accordance with current environmental legislation. This permit was issued by SEMARNAT (Secretaria de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales), the Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources, and remains in effect. Additionally, once a year and in compliance with SEMARNAT's legislation, Great Panther submits the Annual Operation Certificate (Cedula de Operacion Anual), which is the instrument of data collection and reporting on emissions and transfers of pollutants to air, water, and soil and management of hazardous materials. The tailings storage facility is operated in accordance with federal laws and Topia Mine staff works closely with PROFEPA (Procuraduria Federal de Proteccion al Ambiente), the Federal office for environmental protection. Topia Mine personnel carry out regular monitoring and reclamation work on the site. In addition, all exploration activities follow NOM-120-SEMARNAT-2011, which establishes the specifications of environmental protection for mining exploration activities. 20.1 Social or Community Impact The Topia mine has been actively engaging with hosting communities to create and maintain mutually beneficial relationships founded on understanding and optimizing the benefits the mine can have on local and regional development. Great Panther's community relations personnel implement broad stakeholder engagement and social investment programs focused on three main areas: socio-economic development, public health and safety, and education. The Company also has temporary occupation agreements in place with one of the local ejidos. In Mexico, ejidos hold the communal land of specific communities and operate under a federally supported system of communal land tenure. Temporary occupation agreements with ejidos at the Topia mine are renegotiated every five years. The Company is the primary employer in this small community of almost 3,500 people and currently generates 500 direct jobs for Mexican workers. Approximately 85% of its workforce is from the neighbouring communities of Topia, La Ojeda, and Molinos. In addition to the social development programs carried out by Great Panther collaboratively with the local community and government agencies at the municipal and state level, the municipality of Topia, through the Mexican mining tax, receives funds annually generated by regional mining activity. Through its Sustainability and Social Investment policies, Great Panther has committed to conduct its business activities responsibly and continually improve standards of social performance, striving to make positive impacts in the communities surrounding its operations. 20.2 Reclamation Closure The cost for closure, adjusted for inflation, is estimated to be approximately US$9.0 million. The Company has recorded approximately US$6.6 million (discounted) as its asset retirement obligation in its financial statements as of December 30, 2020 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Environmental Studies, Permitting, and Social or Community Impact 20-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 21.0 Capital and Operating Costs Capital and operating budgets are prepared each year for the Topia Mine by mine staff and Vancouver personnel. These budgets are continuously reviewed against production to ensure profitability. For the 2021 (January-March) operating period the average cost of production was US$261 per tonne (Table 21.1), which included plant, administration, and mining costs. 2020 costs were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and Mexico government mandated shut-down. The shutdown and C&M costs were not included in the production cost estimations. None the less operational costs have significantly escalated since the last TR ($US176/tonne), by about 47%. Each mining center has unique costs which are also monitored, they are listed in Table 21.2. Table 21.1: 2021 cost report (US$) for Topia Cost per tonne (US$) Plant & Administration $121 Mining $140 Total Unit Costs $261 Table 21.2: 2021 individual mine costs (US$) Mine Total Costs ($US) Mina 1522 280 Argentina 257 San Miguel 241 Laura (Hipolito) 252 Recompensa 245 Hormiguera 230 El Rosario 345 La Prieta 254 San Juan 223 3 Varones 324 Union del Pueblo 241 La Dura 280 Elisa (Animas) 287 Durangueño 202 The Topia Mine is operated with contractors under the supervision of Company management personnel. The contractors and management personnel are engaged by service companies that provide their services to the underlying owner of the mineral properties. At the end of Q1 2021, there were a total of 500 employees and contractors at the site. Capital and Operating Costs 21-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 22.0 Economic Analysis This Section has been excluded, as per securities regulations, as the Topia Mine is currently in operation and Great Panther Mining Limited is a producing issuer (as such term is defined in 43-101). This report does not include a material expansion of current production Economic Analysis 22-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 23.0 Adjacent Properties For the purposes of this Section 23, no information concerning an adjacent property (as such term is defined in 43-101) is being included in this report. The Topia Mine property is within the Topia Mine District which encompasses Topia and San Bernabe, a NE to ENE trending multiple vein set. Presently the only continually operating mill is on Company property although several other small mills (<50tpd) do some custom tolling. Various other mineral occurrences on claims in the district are mined intermittently. Adjacent Properties 23-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

This TR includes statements and information that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States "Private Securities Litigation Reform Act" of 1995 and "forward-looking information", "FOFI", ""future-orientated financial information" and "financial outlook" within Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, addressing activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.

Topia ■ ore grades and recoveries; prices for silver, gold, lead, and zinc remaining as estimated; ■ currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; ■ capital, decommissioning and reclamation remaining as estimated; ■ prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation) remaining as estimated; ■ the Company is able to procure equipment and supplies and complete construction for the extension of the Topia tailings storage facility without any technical or other difficulties; ■ the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws; ■ the ability to attract and retain skilled staff; ■ the ability to procure equipment and operating supplies and that there are no unanticipated material variations in the cost of energy or supplies; ■ the ability to secure contracts for the sale of Topia's concentrates; ■ the execution and outcome of current or future exploration activities; ■ the ability to obtain adequate financing for planned activities and to complete further exploration programs; ■ the ability of contractors to perform their contractual obligations; ■ metallurgical, environmental, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, political, marketing or other issues will not materially affect the estimates of Mineral Resources or its future mining plans; and ■ operations not being disrupted by issues such as workforce shortages, mechanical failures, labour or social disturbances, illegal occupations or mining, seismic events, and adverse weather conditions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to be materially different. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to: ■ the Company may experience an increase in COVID-19 infection amongst its employees and contractors even with the adoption of enhanced safety protocols and safeguards; ■ the Company cannot provide assurance that there will not be interruptions to its operations in the future as a result of COVID-19 including: (i) the impact restrictions that governments may impose or the Company voluntarily imposes to address COVID-19 which if sustained or resulted in a significant curtailment could have a material adverse impact on the Company's production, revenue and financial condition and may materially impact the Company's ability to meet its production guidance included herein and complete near-mine and regional exploration plans at Topia; (ii) shortages of employees; (iii) unavailability of contractors and subcontractors; (iv) interruption of supplies and the provision of services from third parties upon which the Company relies; (v) restrictions that governments impose to address the COVID-19 outbreak; (vi) disruptions in transportation services that could impact the Company's ability to deliver concentrates to refineries; (vii) restrictions that the Company and its contractors and subcontractors impose to ensure the safety of employees and others; and (viii) restrictions on operations imposed by governmental authorities; Other Relevant Data and Information 24-2 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia ■ the Company's ability to appropriately capitalize and finance its operations, including the risk that the Company is unable to access sources of capital which could require the Company to curtail capital and exploration program, and other discretionary expenditures; ■ planned exploration activities may not result in the discovery of new Mineral Resources; ■ the inherent risk that estimates of Mineral Resources may not be accurate and accordingly that mine production and recovery will not be as estimated or predicted; ■ gold and silver prices may decline or may be less than forecasted or may experience unpredictable fluctuations; ■ fluctuations in currency exchange rates (including the USD to MXN exchange rate) may increase costs of operations; ■ risk in variation in production and costs as the Topia Mine does not have established Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves have non demonstrated economic viability; ■ challenging operational viability of Mexican operations; ■ the Company's ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses, and regulatory approvals for its operations in a timely manner ■ operational and physical risks inherent in mining operations (including tailings storage facility failures, environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather) may result in unforeseen costs, shutdowns, delays in production and exposure to liability; ■ potential political and social risks involving Great Panther's operations in a foreign jurisdiction; ■ the potential for unexpected and excessive costs and expenses and the possibility of project delays; ■ employee and contractors relations; ■ relationships with, and claims by, local communities; ■ the Company's ability to obtain and maintain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner, including the granting of permits for the Topia TSF in time which if not granted or conditioned could result in an interruption of operations and the ability to maintain those permits, licenses and regulatory approvals and the conditions required thereunder; Other Relevant Data and Information 24-3 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia ■ changes in laws, regulations and government practices in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; legal restrictions related to mining; ■ diminishing quantities or grades of mineralization as properties are mined; ■ operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; ■ acts of foreign governments; ■ political risk; ■ labour or social unrest; ■ illegal mining, including the potential for safety and security risks related thereto; ■ unanticipated operational difficulties due to adverse weather conditions, failure of plant or mine equipment and unanticipated events related to health, safety, and environmental matters; ■ uncertainty of revenue, cash flows and profitability, the potential to achieve any particular level of recovery, the costs of such recovery, the rates of production and costs of production, where production decisions are not based on any feasibility studies of Mineral Reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability; ■ reclamation costs exceed the amounts estimated; ■ litigation risk; ■ and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in respect of Great Panther in its Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2020, and material change reports filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at www.sedar.com and reports on Form 40-F and Form 6-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions as of the date of this TR. The Company will update forward-looking statements and information if and when, and to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Other Relevant Data and Information 24-4 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 24.2 Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources As a British Columbia corporation and a "reporting issuer" under Canadian securities laws, the Company is subject to rules, policies and regulations issued by Canadian regulatory authorities and is required to provide detailed information regarding its properties including mineralization, drilling, sampling and analysis, security of samples and Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates. In accordance with NI 43-101, the Company uses the terms Mineral Reserves and Resources as they are defined in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Reserves and Resources (the "CIM Definition Standards") adopted by CIM. For greater certainty, the Company is required to describe Mineral Resources associated with its properties utilizing the CIM definitions of "indicated" or "inferred", which categories of resources are recognized by Canadian regulations but are not recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The SEC has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "U.S. Exchange Act"). These amendments became effective February 25, 2019 (the "SEC Modernization Rules"). The SEC Modernization Rules have replaced the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in SEC Industry Guide 7 ("Guide 7") following a transition period. The Company is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the SEC Modernization Rules as the Company is presently a "foreign issuer" under the U.S. Exchange Act and entitled to file continuous disclosure reports with the SEC under the multijurisdictional disclosure system ("MJDS") adopted by Canada and the United States. The SEC Modernization Rules include the adoption of terms describing Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources that are substantially similar to the corresponding terms under the CIM Definition Standards. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, SEC will now recognize estimates of Measured Mineral Resources, Indicated Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources. In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of Proven Mineral Reserves and Probable Mineral Reserves to be substantially similar to the corresponding CIM Definitions. United States investors are cautioned that while the terms used in the SEC Modernization Rules are "substantially similar" to CIM Definition Standards, there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definition Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any Mineral Resources that the Company may report as "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules. United States investors are also cautioned that while the SEC will now recognize "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories would ever be converted into a higher category of Mineral Resources or into Mineral Reserves. Mineralization described by these terms has a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources", or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Therefore, United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the inferred resources exist. In accordance with Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" cannot form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies, except in limited circumstances where permitted under NI 43-101. In addition, disclosure of "contained ounces" is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC has historically only permitted issuers to report mineralization as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. Other Relevant Data and Information 24-5 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 25.0 Interpretation and Conclusions An estimate of the Mineral Resources for the Topia property for an effective date of 31 March 2021 is summarized in Table 25.1. The full operational cost cut-off value as calculated by the mine operating staff ranges from US$202 to US$345/tonne for different areas based on full mine operating costs (mining, milling, administration). Block model silver, gold, lead, and zinc grades have been converted to an US$ NSR value using an NSR "calculator" which takes into effect metal prices (long term projected to be US$20.00/oz silver, US$1,650/oz gold, US$0.85/lb lead, and US$1.20/lb zinc), plant metallurgical recoveries of 92.4% for Ag, 55.4% for Au, 94.3% for Pb, and 90.5% for Zn, concentrate shipping charges, and proprietary smelter terms. Blocks with an NSR value equal to or greater than the operations full cut-off costs were tabulated into the Mineral Resource Estimate for each zone. The cut-off value was applied to each block estimated in the resource block model. Mineral Resource blocks are only considered Measured or Indicated if they are within 10m or 20m of underground channel sampling associated with mine development. The dimensions of individual Inferred Mineral Resource blocks is limited to a 50m rectangle centered on the drill hole pierce point, within the mineralization wireframe. Table 25.1: Topia Mineral Resource totals Classification Tonnage (kt) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Total Measured 176.0 630 1.92 4.63 4.80 Total Indicated 155.8 587 1.75 4.15 4.16 Total M & I 331.8 609 1.84 4.40 4.50 Total Inferred 274.6 592 1.44 3.35 3.63 Notes: 1. CIM Definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. 2. Area-Specific vein bulk densities as follows: Argentina - 3.04t/m3; 1522 - 3.15t/m3; Durangueno - 3.15t/m3; El Rosario - 2.92t/m3; Hormiguera - 2.61t/m3; La Prieta - 2.86t/m3; Recompensa - 3.32t/m3; Animas - 3.02t/m3; San Miguel - 2.56t/m3; San Juan - 3.39t/m3; Laura (Hipolito) - 2.85t/m3; and Union de Pueblo - 2.61t/m3. 3. Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off Net Smelter Return (NSR) in US$, include 1522 Mine $280/t, Argentina Mine $257/t, Durangueno Mine $202/t, Recompensa Mine $245/t, Hormiguera Mine $230/t, El Rosario Mine $345/t, La Prieta $254/t, Animas $287/t, San Miguel $241/t, San Juan $233/t, Laura (Hipolito) $252/t, and Union de Pueblo $241/t. 4. Total estimates may not agree due to rounding. 5. A minimum mining width of 0.30 metres was used. 6. Mineral Resources are estimated using metal prices of US$1,650/oz Au, US$20.00/oz Ag, US$0.85/lb Pb, and US$1.20/lb Zn; and metallurgical recoveries of 92.4% for Ag, 55.4% for Au, 94.3% for Pb, and 90.5% for Zn. 7. 2021 Mineral Resource Ag Eq oz were calculated using 85:1 Ag:Au ratio, and ratios of 1:0.041 and 1:0.049 for the price/ounce of silver to price/pound of lead and zinc, respectively. The ratios are reflective of average metal prices for 2021. 8. Mineral Resource estimation has an effective date of March 31, 2021. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a Mineral Resource. Inferred Mineral Resources have a high degree of uncertainty as to their economic and technical feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resources can be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources. 9. There are no known legal, political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the Mineral Resource Estimates contained in this report. The Qualified Persons have concluded that: ■ The sampling is appropriate for the deposit type and mineralization style. ■ Reasonable and practical steps are taken to ensure security of the samples. ■ Diamond drilling, logging, and core handling are being carried out in a reasonable fashion, consistent with industry best practice. Interpretation and Conclusions 25-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia ■ The most recent independent audit of the laboratory conducted in March 2019 (Stanley, 2019) reported acceptable practices. ■ Assay QA/QC was carried out through the period of this TR. As well, representative underground channel samples analyzed at the Great Panther Topia Mine laboratory were umpire checked by SGS-Durango between August 2018 and March 2021, by sending ~25 representative pulps monthly for analysis. All drill core samples were analyzed by SGS-Durango. The Topia geological staff inserted industry certified standards, blanks, and duplicates into both the underground and drill core sample batches. Changes were made to bring the assay QA/QC procedures into line with industry norms. High failure rates with blank samples, and low side bias and failures with standards need further investigation. There were many analytical data transposition errors in the umpire table comparing underground Topia and SGS-DGO analysis which need to be further investigated and rectified. ■ Reconciliation compares actual production from each mine with estimates from the block model (using a cookie cutter outline of material mined between the recent and past effective dates and cutting it out of the block model). In the five mines reconciled, all showed acceptable trends, notably that tonnage increased from the block model cut-outs to production (added dilution), and that corresponding grades variably decreased. ■ Dilution is not used in the Mineral Resource Estimates, other than using a minimum mining width (or minimum wireframe width) of 0.3m, and duly diluting the grade of all samples <0.3m to 0.3m with zero grade waste. Reconciliation gives a crude estimate of dilution by comparing the mined tonnes against the estimated tonnes from the block model, and this helps, along with known geological conditions and mining methods, with constraining the wireframe volumes. ■ Production from the last NI43-101 report to this report (August 2018 to March 2021) includes 182,534 tonnes grading 361g/t Ag, 0.94g/t Au, 2.78% Pb, and 3.41% Zn. ■ The 2018 estimate is summarized in Table 14.2 and is compared to the current estimate in Table 14.3. For Measured plus Indicated, there is a 30% decrease in tonnes, an 8% decrease in contained silver, 5% decrease in contained gold, 21% decrease in contained lead and 23% decrease in contained zinc as compared with the previous periods estimate. For Inferred, decreases of 31% in tonnes, decreases of 6% in contained silver, 26% in contained gold, 20% in contained lead, and 16% in contained zinc were reported. The decrease in tonnes reflects harsher smelter terms and notably higher mining costs in all mines raising the NSR cut-off value. Metal grades increased notably reflecting the higher NSR cut-off value but not sufficiently higher to offset the decrease in tonnes regarding the lower overall contained metal. Silver equivalent ounces (Ag eq) decrease by 25% in Measured and Indicated and decreased 23% in Inferred categories. The Measured and Indicated tonnes and Ageq ounces decrease also reflect nearly 3 years of depletion by mining, somewhat offset by new mineral estimations being done at San Juan, Hipolito, and Union de Pueblo. Factors affecting the change in the resource are suggested to be related to: ■ Considerable rise in all operating costs from August 2018 to March 2021. Changes to NSR calculation (including metal price changes) methodology which gave higher NSR values in the current Estimation than the previous Estimate. Interpretation and Conclusions 25-2 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia ■ Addition of zones, particularly Union de Pueblo, San Juan, and Hipolito. ■ Depletion of some areas due to mining. ■ There is potential for the future addition of Mineral Resources at Topia through exploration and development. Continued surface and underground exploration by drilling potentially can extend and better define mineral resource estimation. ■ Mining is by modified cut and fill (resuing) method. ■ Milling, by conventional crushing, grinding, and floatation techniques, at a maximum rate of 260tpd, produces both a silver rich lead concentrate and a zinc concentrate. ■ All necessary operating permits are in place, and Topia community liaison is ongoing. Interpretation and Conclusions 25-3 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 26.0 Recommendations The Qualified Persons' recommendations are that: ■ Improvements in data entry and data storage are essential and ongoing. Ultimately it is recommended that the Company move data storage from present Excel sheets to Microsoft SQL database with an industry standard front-end loader. This will provide standardized data entry, validation measures, and security. ■ QA/QC protocols were set-up at Topia in early 2018. These include the regular insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified standards into the batches of drill core and underground samples, as well as representative monthly outside independent laboratory checks on pulps of Great Panther Topia Mine laboratory processed underground samples, and re-analysis of all drill core samples by SGS-DGO. Improvements in monitoring are recommended, as well as investigations into laboratory procedures leading to high failure rates for blanks, and less so with failures in standards. ■ Exploration and development should continue, and to continue to add to the mineral resource base. Great Panther plans to continue with on-site geological work at Topia in 2022, including budgeted drilling and associated costs of US$1,067,550. See Table 26.1 below for proposed budget details: Table 26.1: 2022 exploration budget Budget Item Details Amount (US$) Geology $15,000 / mo. @ 12 mo. $180,000 Assays 700 @ $15 each $10,500 Supervision $30,000 Drilling (surface) 5,000m @ $150/m $750,000 Subtotal $970,500 Contingency (10%) $97,050 Total $1,067,550 Recommendations 26-1 | P a g e NI 43-101 Technical Report | February 11, 2022

Topia 27.0 References Brown, R. F., 2018, NI 43-101 Report on the TOPIA Mine Mineral Resource Estimates, as of July 31st, 2018; prepared for Great Panther Silver Limited (dated February 28, 2019), 117pp. Brown, R. F., and Sprigg, L. 2014, TOPIA Mine Mineral Resource Estimation, as of NOVEMBER 30th, 2013; prepared for Great Panther Silver Limited (dated May 9, 2014), 112pp. Brown, R. F., 2015, NI 43-101 Report on the TOPIA Mine Mineral Resource Estimates, as of November 30th, 2014 and dated July 6, 2015, 119pp. Orequest, 2003, Summary Report on the Topia Project, Municipality of Topia, Durango State, Mexico, for Great Panther Resources Limited (November 2003). Great Panther Silver Limited, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Years Ended December 31, 2009 to 2017. Johnson, W. M., 2011, Topia Laboratory Report February 2-3, 2011, independent letter report to Great Panther Silver Limited (February 4, 2011), 5pp. Johnson, W. M., 2012, Topia Laboratory Report January 11-12, 2012, independent letter report to Great Panther Silver Limited (January 16, 2012), 8pp. Johnson, W. M., 2013, Topia and GTO Laboratory Report January 7-11, 2013, independent letter report to Great Panther Silver Limited (January 16, 2012), 17pp. Rennie, D. W., 2011, Technical Report on the Topia Mine, State of Durango, Mexico, prepared for Great Panther Silver Limited (March 28, 2011), 90pp. Rennie, D. W., 2013, Technical Report on the Topia Mine, State of Durango, Mexico, prepared for Great Panther Silver Limited (February 27, 2013), 90pp. Stanley, J., 2019, Review of the Great Panther - Topia laboratory, State of Durango, Mexico, prepared for Great Panther Mining Limited (March 28, 2019), 13pp. Wardrop Engineering., 2007, Technical Report on the Topia Mine Property, prepared for Great Panther Resources Ltd. (February 2007), 47pp. Wardrop Engineering., 2009a, Topia Mine Project Resource Estimate for the Argentina Veins, prepared for Great Panther Resources Ltd. (October 14, 2009), 57pp. References 27-1 | P a g e Attachments Original Link

