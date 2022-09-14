Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Great Panther Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPR   CA39115V3092

GREAT PANTHER MINING LIMITED

(GPR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-09-02 pm EDT
1.090 CAD   +1.87%
08:13aGreat Panther Mining Shares to Be Delisted From NYSE
DJ
08:10aGreat Panther Mining's Shares To Be Delisted From NYSE American
MT
07:47aGREAT PANTHER BRIEF : Says Received Delisting Notice from NYSE American
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Great Panther Mining Shares to Be Delisted From NYSE

09/14/2022 | 08:13am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Great Panther Mining Ltd. said Wednesday that it shares will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange after filing a notice of intention to seek creditor protection in Canada.

As of Tuesday, the company's shares have been halted from trading on the NYSE.

Earlier in September, Great Panther said it planned to file a notice of intention to make a proposal under the bankruptcy and insolvency act while it seeks to restructure its affairs.

The South America-focused gold-and-silver producer said it won't appeal the NYSE determination.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 0812ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
GREAT PANTHER MINING LIMITED 1.87% 1.09 Delayed Quote.-61.07%
PLATINUM 1.61% 896.388 Delayed Quote.-8.91%
SILVER 0.43% 19.4425 Delayed Quote.-14.84%
