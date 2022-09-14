Great Panther Mining Shares to Be Delisted From NYSE

By Adriano Marchese

Great Panther Mining Ltd. said Wednesday that it shares will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange after filing a notice of intention to seek creditor protection in Canada.

As of Tuesday, the company's shares have been halted from trading on the NYSE.

Earlier in September, Great Panther said it planned to file a notice of intention to make a proposal under the bankruptcy and insolvency act while it seeks to restructure its affairs.

The South America-focused gold-and-silver producer said it won't appeal the NYSE determination.

