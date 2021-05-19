Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Great Portland Estates Plc
  News
  Summary
    GPOR   GB00BF5H9P87

GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC

(GPOR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Great Portland Estates : posts first annual loss in 4 yrs as pandemic batters retail business

05/19/2021 | 02:27am EDT
May 19 (Reuters) - London-focused property developer Great Portland Estates Plc reported its first full-year loss since 2017 on Wednesday, as the pandemic wreaked havoc in its retail portfolio.

Commercial property firms have underperformed the wider real estate sector, as multiple lockdowns and an ongoing moratorium on rent collection squeezed valuations of retail-focused assets, while remote working has weighed on office portfolios.

The West End landlord said it expects retail challenges to persist given both structural change and the time it may take for footfall to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

The FTSE 250-listed company said a per share measure which reflects the value of its buildings, EPRA net tangible asset (NTA), fell 10.3% to 779 pence, and valuation of its retail portfolio plunged 27.3%.

On Tuesday, its larger rival Land Securities said its full-year loss widened by more than 500 million pounds as a steep decline in rental income and footfall during the pandemic battered the firm's retail and leisure assets.

Great Portland said its annual net rental income fell to 62.1 million pounds ($88.12 million) from 79.9 million pounds a year earlier.

The firm, which owns 2.6 million square feet of central London property, said loss after tax for the 12 months ended March 31 came in at 201.9 million pounds, compared with a profit of 51.8 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7046 pounds) ($1 = 0.7047 pounds) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC 0.00% 716.5 Delayed Quote.7.26%
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC 0.56% 719 Delayed Quote.6.74%
Financials
Sales 2021 72,5 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2021 -211 M -299 M -299 M
Net Debt 2021 430 M 609 M 609 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,99x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 1 813 M 2 572 M 2 571 M
EV / Sales 2021 30,9x
EV / Sales 2022 26,2x
Nbr of Employees 116
Free-Float 98,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 679,95 GBX
Last Close Price 716,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target -5,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toby Augustine Courtauld Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas James Sanderson Executive Director, Director-Finance & Operations
Richard Stephen Mully Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Rollingson Head-Information Technology
Robin Matthews Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC7.26%2 572
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)0.12%64 052
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.7.45%41 737
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-2.58%25 496
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION5.32%24 428
SEGRO PLC6.22%16 923