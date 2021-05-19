Great Portland Estates : posts first annual loss in 4 yrs as pandemic batters retail business

May 19 (Reuters) - London-focused property developer Great
Portland Estates Plc reported its first full-year loss
since 2017 on Wednesday, as the pandemic wreaked havoc in its
retail portfolio.
Commercial property firms have underperformed the wider real
estate sector, as multiple lockdowns and an ongoing moratorium
on rent collection squeezed valuations of retail-focused assets,
while remote working has weighed on office portfolios.
The West End landlord said it expects retail challenges to
persist given both structural change and the time it may take
for footfall to recover to pre-pandemic levels.
The FTSE 250-listed company said a per share measure which
reflects the value of its buildings, EPRA net tangible asset
(NTA), fell 10.3% to 779 pence, and valuation of its retail
portfolio plunged 27.3%.
On Tuesday, its larger rival Land Securities said
its full-year loss widened by more than 500 million pounds as a
steep decline in rental income and footfall during the pandemic
battered the firm's retail and leisure assets.
Great Portland said its annual net rental income fell to
62.1 million pounds ($88.12 million) from 79.9 million pounds a
year earlier.
The firm, which owns 2.6 million square feet of central
London property, said loss after tax for the 12 months ended
March 31 came in at 201.9 million pounds, compared with a profit
of 51.8 million pounds a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7046 pounds)
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)