  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Great Portland Estates Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPOR   GB00BF5H9P87

GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC

(GPOR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:32:09 2023-05-04 am EDT
524.50 GBX   -0.19%
07:22aGreat Portland buys two London buildings for Flex offices
AN
05:06aGreat Portland Estates Buys Two London Properties for GBP53 Million
MT
02:00aGreat Portland Estates plc Announces Two Central London Acquisitions
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Great Portland buys two London buildings for Flex offices

05/04/2023 | 07:22am EDT
Great Portland Estates PLC - London-based property development and investment company - Buys a building at 141 Wardour Street in the Soho area of the London West End for GBP39 million, and Bramah House in Bermondsey, south London, for GBP14 million. The building in Soho is 33,717 square feet, with office and restaurant space. Bramah House is a 15,696 square foot freehold building. The acquisitions cost GBP53 million in total. Great Portland expects the buildings to add to its growing 'Flex' office portfolio.

Senior Investment Manager Alexa Baden-Powell says: "141 Wardour Street is a fantastic opportunity to reposition an attractive Art Deco building in a core West End location into best-in-class fully managed space with excellent sustainability credentials. This acquisition, along with Bramah House in Bermondsey, is in line with our strategy to significantly increase our Flex offer over the next few years.''

Current stock price: 521.50 pence each, down 0.8% on Thursday at noon in London

12-month change: down 22%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 91,8 M 115 M 115 M
Net income 2023 -218 M -273 M -273 M
Net Debt 2023 461 M 579 M 579 M
P/E ratio 2023 -6,49x
Yield 2023 2,41%
Capitalization 1 329 M 1 667 M 1 667 M
EV / Sales 2023 19,5x
EV / Sales 2024 20,7x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC
Duration : Period :
Great Portland Estates Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 525,50 GBX
Average target price 580,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toby Augustine Courtauld Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas James Sanderson Chief Financial & Operating Officer & Director
Richard Stephen Mully Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Rollingson Head-Information Technology
Robin Matthews Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC6.16%1 667
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-3.88%40 273
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-17.93%21 019
W. P. CAREY INC.-8.36%15 319
SEGRO PLC7.26%12 425
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST0.98%10 292
