Effective July 24, 2024, Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. will change its name to Great Quest Gold Ltd.
Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd.
Equities
GQ
CA39119X1033
Diversified Mining
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.0500 CAD
|0.00%
|+11.11%
|+400.00%
|06:00am
|Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. will Change its Name to Great Quest Gold Ltd
|CI
|Jul. 17
|Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. (TSXV:GQ) completed the acquisition of 25% stake in Belmont Mineral Exploration Ltd from Ongwe Minerals Ltd.
|CI
- Stock Market
- Equities
- GQ Stock
- News Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd.
- Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. will Change its Name to Great Quest Gold Ltd