Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on the development of African gold projects. The Companyâs principal business activities are the exploration and development of exploration and evaluation properties located in Mali, West Africa. The Companyâs flagship asset is the Sanoukou Gold Project, encompassing 24 square kilometers (km2) located in the Kayes region to the West of Mali. Its Tilemsi phosphate project is located along the east side of the Tilemsi Valley, in eastern Mali, approximately 85 kilometers northeast of the town of Bourem, situated on the Niger River. The Tilemsi phosphate project is composed of three concessions: Tilemsi, Tarkint Est and Ader Foul, totaling 1,206 km2.