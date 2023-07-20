Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Great Southern Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank and subsidiaries of the Bank, the Company primarily offers a variety of banking and banking-related services. The Bank offers a range of banking services through its 92 banking centers located in southern and central Missouri; the Kansas City, Missouri area; the St. Louis area; eastern Kansas; northwestern Arkansas; the Minneapolis area and eastern, western, and central Iowa. The Bank is principally engaged in the business of originating commercial real estate loans, construction loans, other commercial loans, multi-family and single-family residential real estate loans and consumer loans and funding these loans by attracting deposits from the general public, obtaining brokered deposits, and through borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (the FHLBank) and others. The Bank also operates commercial loan production offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, and others.

Sector Banks