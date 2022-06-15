Log in
    GSBC   US3909051076

GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC.

(GSBC)
  Report
02:40 2022-06-15 pm EDT
57.89 USD   +1.33%
02:33pGREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP : announces 11% increase in quarterly dividend - Form 8-K
PU
02:32pGREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:59aGreat Southern Bancorp, Inc. announces 11% increase in quarterly dividend
AQ
Great Southern Bancorp : announces 11% increase in quarterly dividend - Form 8-K

06/15/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. announces 11% increase in quarterly dividend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Board of Directors of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, declared a $0.40 per common share dividend for the second quarter of the calendar year ending December 31, 2022. This dividend represents an 11% increase from the previous quarter's dividend of $0.36 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on July 12, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 27, 2022. This dividend represents the 130th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company to common shareholders.

With total assets of $5.4 billion, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers. Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, the Company operates 93 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska, and commercial loan production offices in Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Omaha, Nebraska; Phoenix and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Great Southern Bancorp is a public company and its common stock (ticker: GSBC) is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

www.GreatSouthernBank.com

Disclaimer

Great Southern Bancorp Inc. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 18:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 216 M - -
Net income 2022 69,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 723 M 723 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 74,6%
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 57,13 $
Average target price 63,33 $
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Managers and Directors
Joseph W. Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William V. Turner Chairman
Larry D. Frazier Independent Director
Thomas J. Carlson Independent Director
Earl A. Steinert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC.-3.58%723
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.75%335 000
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.03%253 469
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%238 765
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.59%178 224
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-19.44%147 546