  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GSBC

GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC.

(GSBC)
  Report
Great Southern Bank Ranked Number One in US on Forbes' World's Best Banks 2021 List

04/21/2021 | 12:09pm EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Bank, headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of the World’s Best Banks 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Great Southern Bank was ranked as the number one best bank in the U.S. and second overall.

The World’s Best Banks list comprises of the financial institutions that differentiate their services and build trustworthy relationships with their customers. Some 450 banks worldwide are featured on the list, which was announced online on April 13, 2021, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website. The study involved 43,000 bank customers from 28 countries to rate their current and former banking relationships on various customer-centric criteria.

Great Southern Bank President and CEO Joe Turner said, “Great Southern associates are passionate about taking care of our customers, and this recognition underscores that. Working hard every day, our dedicated associates build strong relationships with our customers by understanding what matters most to them and providing the products and services needed to make their lives easier. This incredible recognition is meaningful because it is the direct result of our customers’ feedback.”

Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Great Southern Bank operates 94 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska and loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Nebraska, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. With $5.6 billion in total assets and a mission to build winning relationships with its customers, associates, shareholders, and communities, the Bank offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and retail customers. Great Southern Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc., a public company with its common stock (ticker: GSBC) listed on the NASDAQ Global Select stock exchange.

www.GreatSouthernBank.com

Reporters May Contact:
Kelly Polonus, Great Southern Bank, (417) 895-5242
kpolonus@greatsouthernbank.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC.
04/06Great Southern Bank Introduces New Financial Education Center During Financia..
GL
03/26GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/17GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP  : Maintains Quarterly Dividend At $0.34/Share, Payable A..
MT
03/17Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. announces quarterly dividend
GL
03/05GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
03/01Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Preliminary Earnin..
GL
02/01GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
02/01Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. to Hold 32nd Annual Meeting of Stockholders
GL
01/26GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (f..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 206 M - -
Net income 2021 58,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 751 M 751 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,64x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 035
Free-Float 77,7%
Technical analysis trends GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 61,00 $
Last Close Price 54,82 $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph W. Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rex A. Copeland Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Treasurer
William V. Turner Chairman
Linton J. Thomason Vice President-Information Systems
Douglas W. Marrs Secretary & Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC.12.11%751
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.47%452 603
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.64%327 097
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.34%285 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.21%213 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.29%202 047
