Great Southern Mining : High Grade Gold Intersected at Amy Clarke

Bismuth in soils showed excellent correlation with the gold in soil anomaly with concentration towards the centre 'hotspots'. Aircore drilling has confirmed that bismuth is a good proxy for gold mineralisation as the main mineralised trend and the high-grade intersection (4m @ 12.5 g/t Au in 21ACAC147) sit directly in line with the bismuth anomaly (Figure 2).
Gold association with pathfinder elements such as bismuth indicate that the source of the anomalies is less likely to be transported as these elements are less mobile within the weathering regime.
Amy Clarke Next Steps
GSN have submitted bottom of hole samples for multi-element analysis to the laboratory, which will be used to vector in on deep drill targets. 1m samples from the anomalous 4m intervals are presently being collected to be sent to the laboratory for further gold analysis, which is expected to yield higher-grade individual assays.
A geology mapping exercise led by Outcrop Exploration is set to take place over the Amy Clarke/Ogilvies area (for previous drilling results at Ogilvies, refer to ASX announcement of 23/9/21) in the month to investigate the anomalous trends and further refine regional target areas. Once complete, an appropriate drill design will be finalised.
Southern Star Drilling
The Company is also pleased to report that 2 diamond drill holes at Southern Star for 320m have also been completed and are presently being cut for assay. The geological information collected from these holes will inform the planned Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at Southern Star, for which an RC rig has been booked to commence in the current quarter.
This announcement is authorised by the Executive Chairman of GSN.
For Further Information Contact:
John Terpu, Executive Chairman; or
Sean Gregory, CEO
+61 8 9240 4111
About Great Southern Mining
Great Southern Mining Limited is a leading Australian listed gold exploration company. With significant land holdings in the world-renowned gold districts of Laverton in Western Australia and Mt Carlton in North Queensland, all projects are located within 25km of operating gold mills and major operations.
The Company's focus is on creating shareholder wealth through efficient exploration programs and strategic acquisitions of projects that complement the Company's existing portfolio of quality assets.
For further information regarding Great Southern Mining Limited please visit the ASX platform (ASX: GSN) or the Company's website www.gsml.com.au.
