Great Southern Mining : High Grade Gold Intersected at Amy Clarke

Technical Discussion

A 172-hole aircore program for 5,586m was completed during December last year at the Amy Clarke Prospect. The objective of the drill program was to assess the gold potential of the kilometre-scale gold in soil anomalies delineated in September last year (Refer ASX Announcement 28/9/21).

The drilling was regarded as highly successful and multiple holes encountered gold anomalism that form a coherent gold trend. The trend can be traced north-south through the prospect and every drill line, bar one, intersected gold anomalism. This newly defined gold trend also corelates well with the previously identified gold in soil trend (Figure 1).

Significant assay results include:

A standout assay result of 8m @ 6.73 g/t Au from 32m including 4m @ 12.5 g/t Au in 21ACAC147 ;

4m @ 0.55 g/t Au from surface in 21ACAC007;

4m @ 0.52 g/t Au from 44m in 21ACAC029;

4m @ 2.13 g/t Au from surface in 21ACAC038;

4m @ 1.23 g/t Au from surface in 21ACAC055;

8m @ 0.31 g/t Au from 32m in 21ACAC065;

4m @ 0.57 g/t Au from 32m in 21ACAC078; and

4m @ 0.50 g/t Au from 16m in 21ACAC085.

The standout intersection of 8m @ 6.73 g/t Au from 32m including 4m @ 12.5 g/t Au in 21ACAC147 is significant on multiple lines of evidence. Firstly, it forms part of a much larger anomaly which has excellent correlation with kilometer-scale gold in soil anomaly. The intersection is the first high-grade gold discovered in the Amy Clarke area, with grades inline with those found in gold deposits throughout the Goldfields, demonstrating that Amy Clarke may host a gold deposit of economic significance.

The position of the high-grade intersection is also highly encouraging as it sits 32m to 40m downhole within a sheared basalt with quartz veining in fresh rock below the weathered zone. A thin veneer (0.5- 10m) of cover is typical throughout the prospect area and the majority of gold intersections are within highly sheared mafic bedrock. Hole 21ACAC147 was one of only 24 holes of the program drilled deeper than 40m (maximum depth 60m) and highlights that deeper drilling is required at Amy Clarke.

The positioning of the gold anomalies is of particular interest as the anomalies reside in a magnetic low feature housed on each flank by distinct magnetic high features which are conspicuous landforms of Banded Iron Formation (BIF) ridges in the area. The magnetic low channel can be traced north to the Erlistoun gold deposit and is interpreted to be the same position along strike that host the 322 koz @ 1.9g/t Erlistoun deposit owned by Regis Resources Limited (Refer ASX: RRL Announcement 18/1/11).

