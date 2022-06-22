Great Tree Pharmacy : Announcement of major resoultions of the Board of Directors.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/22 2.Company name:Great Tree Pharmacy Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: (1)Approval of applying for additonal credit line with China Trust Commercial Bank. (2)Approval of matters related to the capitalization of earnings. (3)Approval of the Board of Directors to authorize the Chairman to participate in government agency's land tender to handle related matters. 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.