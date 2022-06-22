Great Tree Pharmacy : Announcement of the Board of Directors to authorize the Charirman to set the record date and matters related to the capitalization of earnings.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/22 2.Company name:Great Tree Pharmacy Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: The Charirman was authorized by Board of Directors to set the record date of 2021 dividend distribution and matters related to the capitalization of earnings after the approval from government for the capital increase application. 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.