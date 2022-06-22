Log in
    6469   TW0006469000

GREAT TREE PHARMACY CO., LTD.

(6469)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-20
302.00 TWD   +3.60%
Great Tree Pharmacy : Announcement of the Board of Directors to authorize the Charirman to set the record date and matters related to the capitalization of earnings.

06/22/2022 | 07:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Great Tree Pharmacy Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/22 Time of announcement 19:23:58
Subject 
 Announcement of the Board of Directors to
authorize the Charirman to set the record date and
matters related to the capitalization of earnings.
Date of events 2022/06/22 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/22
2.Company name:Great Tree Pharmacy Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
The Charirman was authorized by Board of Directors to set the record date
of 2021 dividend distribution and matters related to the capitalization of
earnings after the approval from government for the capital increase
application.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Great Tree Pharmacy Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 11:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
