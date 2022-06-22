Great Tree Pharmacy : Announcement of the Board of Directors to authorize the Charirman to set the record date and matters related to the capitalization of earnings.
06/22/2022 | 07:35am EDT
Provided by: Great Tree Pharmacy Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/22
Time of announcement
19:23:58
Subject
Announcement of the Board of Directors to
authorize the Charirman to set the record date and
matters related to the capitalization of earnings.
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/22
2.Company name:Great Tree Pharmacy Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
The Charirman was authorized by Board of Directors to set the record date
of 2021 dividend distribution and matters related to the capitalization of
earnings after the approval from government for the capital increase
application.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
