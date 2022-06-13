Log in
    6469   TW0006469000

GREAT TREE PHARMACY CO., LTD.

(6469)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-09
343.50 TWD   +3.93%
07:23aGREAT TREE PHARMACY : Announcement on the ex-dividend base date and distribution date set by the cahirman of the company
PU
06/07GREAT TREE PHARMACY : The Company is invited to the online institutional investor conference held by CTBC Securities Co., Ltd. to present the Company's operational overview.
PU
06/01GREAT TREE PHARMACY : Clarification of Media Reports
PU
Great Tree Pharmacy : Announcement on the ex-dividend base date and distribution date set by the cahirman of the company

06/13/2022 | 07:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Great Tree Pharmacy Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/13 Time of announcement 19:14:10
Subject 
 Announcement on the ex-dividend base date and
distribution date set by the cahirman of the company
Date of events 2022/06/13 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/06/13
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
 "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends to common shareholders NT$182,241,423
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/06/29
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/30
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/01
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/05
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/05
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:Not applicable
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
 start from the date:Note applicable
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
end on the date:Not applicable
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/07/21
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
For the current cash dividend distribution, the divedend will be calculated
to the amount of one whole NTD,and any decimal point below one NTD will be
rounded down. Shares below one NTD will be adjusted from the largest decimal
place, until the total amount of cash dividend has been distributed.

Disclaimer

Great Tree Pharmacy Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 11:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
