Great Tree Pharmacy : Announcement on the ex-dividend base date and distribution date set by the cahirman of the company

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/06/13 2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividends to common shareholders NT$182,241,423 4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/06/29 5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/30 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/01 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/05 8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/05 9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:Not applicable 10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will start from the date:Note applicable 11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will end on the date:Not applicable 12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/07/21 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: For the current cash dividend distribution, the divedend will be calculated to the amount of one whole NTD,and any decimal point below one NTD will be rounded down. Shares below one NTD will be adjusted from the largest decimal place, until the total amount of cash dividend has been distributed.