Great Tree Pharmacy : The Company's Board of Directors approved the participation in a real estate tender.
06/22/2022 | 07:35am EDT
Provided by: Great Tree Pharmacy Co.,Ltd.
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/22
Time of announcement
19:24:21
Subject
The Company's Board of Directors approved the
participation in a real estate tender.
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 15
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders'
meeting:2022/06/22
2.Content of the investment plan:
The Company's Board of Directors approved the participation in
government agency's land tender and authorized the chairperson to handle
related matters.
3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:Not to exceed NT1,000,000,000.
4.Projected date of investment:Depending on the bidding result.
5.Source of capital funds:Own funds and bank loans.
6.Specific purpose:
In order to meet the needs of future long-term business development to
increase operatonal performance.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Relevant terms and conditions will be disclosed after the tender is awarded.
Great Tree Pharmacy Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 11:34:09 UTC.