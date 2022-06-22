Great Tree Pharmacy : The Company's Board of Directors approved the participation in a real estate tender.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders' meeting:2022/06/22 2.Content of the investment plan: The Company's Board of Directors approved the participation in government agency's land tender and authorized the chairperson to handle related matters. 3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:Not to exceed NT1,000,000,000. 4.Projected date of investment:Depending on the bidding result. 5.Source of capital funds:Own funds and bank loans. 6.Specific purpose: In order to meet the needs of future long-term business development to increase operatonal performance. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Relevant terms and conditions will be disclosed after the tender is awarded.