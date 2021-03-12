Great Wall Belt & Road : (1) RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS; (2) CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES AND (3) CLARIFICATION OF BIOGRAPHY AND RESIGNATION OF AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Great Wall Belt & Road Holdings Limited 長城一帶一路控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 524)

(1) RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS;

(2) CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

AND

(3) CLARIFICATION OF BIOGRAPHY AND RESIGNATION OF

AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board announces that, with effect from 12 March 2021:

(1) Mr. LEUNG Wai Kei has resigned as an independent non-executive director of the Company, and ceased to be a member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee;

(2) Mr. LAM Chik Shun, Marcus has resigned as an independent non-executive director of the Company, and ceased to be the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee;

(3) Mr. CHOW Hiu Tung has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company, a member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee;

(4) Mr. CHEUNG Sze Ming has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company, a member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee;

(5) Mr. FONG Wai Ho has been appointed as the chairman of the Remuneration Committee; and

(6) Mr. LAU Wai Yui, Jimmy has resigned as an executive director of the Company.

Clarification on the biography of Mr. LAU Wai Yui, Jimmy as stated in the announcement of the Company dated 2 March 2021 is set out below.

RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Great Wall Belt & Road Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces the following changes in two of its independent non-executive Directors with effect from 12 March 2021:

Resignations

(a) Mr. LEUNG Wai Kei ("Mr. Leung") has tendered resignation as an independent non-executive Director in order to devote more time on his other endeavours. Following his resignation, Mr. Leung also ceased to be a member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee;

(b) Mr. LAM Chik Shun, Marcus ("Mr. Lam") has tendered resignation as an independent non-executive Director in order to devote more time on his other business engagements. Following his resignation, Mr. Lam also ceased to be the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee.

Each of Mr. Leung and Mr. Lam has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matters relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

("Stock Exchange").

The Board expresses its sincere gratitude to Mr. Leung and Mr. Lam for their contributions to the Company during their tenure of office.

Appointments

(c) Mr. CHOW Hiu Tung ("Mr. Chow") has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company; and

(d) Mr. CHEUNG Sze Ming ("Mr. Cheung") has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company.

Set out below are the biographical details of each of Mr. Chow and Mr. Cheung.

Mr. Chow

Mr. CHOW Hiu Tung, aged 49, has over 22 years of experience in accounting and internal control. He has been an independent non-executive director of State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 918) since October 2018 and the company secretary of Neo-Neon Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 01868) since May 2020. Prior to joining State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited, Mr. Chow had been an independent non-executive director of Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2212), from December 2014 to September 2018, and an independent non-executive director of National United Resources Holdings Limited (formerly known as China Outdoor Media Group Limited), a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 254), from October 2013 to March 2015.

Mr. Chow obtained his bachelor's degree in business administration in finance from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in November 1995 and obtained his master's degree in international business in December 2001 from the University of Sydney, Australia. Mr. Chow has been a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (formerly known as the Hong Kong Society of Accountants) since January 1999. Mr. Chow has also been a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since April 2000 and was admitted as its fellow member in April 2005.

Mr. Chow has entered into a director's service agreement with the Company for a term of three years commencing on 12 March 2021 subject to rotation and re-election at annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company. Mr. Chow is entitled to an emolument of HK$120,000 per annum, which is determined with reference to his experience and duties and responsibilities within the Company and will be reviewed annually.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Chow: (i) did not have any interests in the Company's securities within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as at the date of this announcement; (ii) does not hold any position with the Company or other members of the Group; (iii) does not have any relationship with any Director, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; and (iv) is not aware of any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company nor is there any information relating to the appointment Mr. Chow that needs to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange.

Mr. Cheung

Mr. CHEUNG Sze Ming, aged 51, has over 20 years of working experience from an international audit firm and public listed companies. Mr. Cheung is currently an executive director, the company secretary and the chief financial officer of Affluent Partners Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1466) since April 2018, and an independent non-executive director of Ocean Line Port Development Limited, a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8502) since November 2020.

Mr. Cheung holds a bachelor's degree in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is also a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He had spent about 8 years in an international audit firm and was an audit manager before he left the firm. Thereafter, Mr. Cheung has held different senior positions in various public listed companies. He was an executive director and chief financial officer of Dingyi Group Investment Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 508), from October 2011 to March 2018.

Mr. Cheung has entered into a director's service agreement with the Company for a term of three years commencing on 12 March 2021 subject to rotation and re-election at annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company. Mr. Cheung is entitled to an emolument of HK$120,000 per annum, which is determined with reference to his experience and duties and responsibilities within the Company and will be reviewed annually.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Cheung: (i) did not have any interests in the Company's securities within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as at the date of this announcement; (ii) does not hold any position with the Company or other members of the Group; (iii) does not have any relationship with any Director, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; and (iv) is not aware of any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company nor is there any information relating to the appointment of Mr. Cheung that needs to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules.

CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

In connection with Mr. Lam's resignation set out above, Mr. FONG Wai Ho ("Mr. Fong") (originally a member of the Remuneration Committee) has been appointed as the chairman of the Remuneration Committee in replacement of Mr. Lam. The composition of the committees of the Board with effect from 12 March 2021 is as follows:

(1) the Audit Committee comprises three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Fong (as chairman), Mr. Chow and Mr. Cheung;

(2) the Remuneration Committee comprises three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Fong (as chairman), Mr. Chow and Mr. Cheung; and

(3) the Nomination Committee comprises one executive director, namely Mr. Cheung Siu Fai (as chairman), and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Fong, Mr. Chow and Mr. Cheung.

CLARIFICATION OF BIOGRAPHY AND RESIGNATION OF AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 2 March 2021 (the "Announcement") in relation to, inter alia, Mr. Lau Wai Yui, Jimmy ("Mr. Lau")'s appointment as an executive Director with effect from 2 March 2021.

Pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules, (i) full particulars of sanctions or disciplinary actions made against a newly appointed director by statutory or regulatory authorities; and (ii) any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of holders of securities of the issuer should be disclosed.

In this connection, the Board wishes to supplement the Announcement with the information received subsequent to the Announcement that the Disciplinary Committee of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") publicly reprimanded Mr. Lau on 10 March 2015 for his failure or neglect to observe, maintain or otherwise apply professional standards issued by the HKICPA by portraying himself as a holder of degree of Master of Professional Accounting ("MPA") awarded by Hong Kong Polytechnic University on a number of occasions since May 2013 whilst Mr. Lau had yet to complete the study programme (the "Premature Degree Claim") though he subsequently obtained MPA qualification after completing the study programme in January 2014. Mr. Lau was ordered to pay a penalty of HK$10,000 to the HKICPA and costs of the disciplinary proceedings of HK$64,265. The Premature Degree Claim was referred to the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales ("ICAEW") by the HKICPA. Mr. Lau was reprimanded by the ICAEW and ordered to pay costs of £1,355 on 1 September 2016. Currently, Mr. Lau is a committee member in Professional Accountant in Business of the HKICPA.

Mr. Lau has relinquished his position as a Board member and tendered his resignation as an executive Director due to other business commitments. Mr. Lau will continue to be the business manager of the Company focusing on business projects management.

By Order of the Board

Great Wall Belt & Road Holdings Limited

Cheung Siu Fai

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 12 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Cheung Siu Fai (chairman) and Mr. Hui Chun Wai Henry, two non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhao Ruiyong and Mr. Cheung Ka Heng Frankie, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Fong Wai Ho, Mr. Chow Hiu Tung and Mr. Cheung Sze Ming.

