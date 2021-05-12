Great Wall Belt & Road : PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF ONE (1) RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY FOUR (4) SHARES HELD ON THE RECORD DATE AT THE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF HK$0.15 PER RIGHTS SHARE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Great Wall長城Belt一帶&一路Road控股Holdings有限公司Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 524)

PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF

ONE (1) RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY FOUR (4) SHARES

HELD ON THE RECORD DATE

AT THE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE

OF HK$0.15 PER RIGHTS SHARE

PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE

The Company proposes to raise approximately HK$39.39 million (before deducting professional fees and other related expenses) by way of the Rights Issue, whereby 262,570,000 Rights Shares will be allotted and issued on the basis of one (1) Rights Share for every four (4) Shares held by the Qualifying Shareholders on the Record Date. The Rights Issue is not underwritten and will not be extended to the Non-Qualifying Shareholder(s) (if any).

The Subscription Price of HK$0.15 per Rights Share, is payable in full upon application for the Rights Shares under the Rights Issue by Qualifying Shareholders.