Great Wall Belt & Road : PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF ONE (1) RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY FOUR (4) SHARES HELD ON THE RECORD DATE AT THE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF HK$0.15 PER RIGHTS SHARE
05/12/2021 | 07:40am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.
Great Wall長城Belt一帶&一路Road控股Holdings有限公司Limited
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 524)
PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF
ONE (1) RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY FOUR (4) SHARES
HELD ON THE RECORD DATE
AT THE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE
OF HK$0.15 PER RIGHTS SHARE
PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE
The Company proposes to raise approximately HK$39.39 million (before deducting professional fees and other related expenses) by way of the Rights Issue, whereby 262,570,000 Rights Shares will be allotted and issued on the basis of one (1) Rights Share for every four (4) Shares held by the Qualifying Shareholders on the Record Date. The Rights Issue is not underwritten and will not be extended to the Non-Qualifying Shareholder(s) (if any).
The Subscription Price of HK$0.15 per Rights Share, is payable in full upon application for the Rights Shares under the Rights Issue by Qualifying Shareholders.
1
Assuming no change in the number of Shares in issue on or before the Record Date and full subscription of the Rights Shares, a total of 262,570,000 Rights Shares will, upon the completion of the Rights Issue, be allotted and issued, representing:
25.0% of the Company's existing issued share capital as at the date of this announcement; and
20.0% of the Company's issued share capital as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Rights Shares.
The aggregate nominal value of the Rights Shares, of nominal value of HK$0.01 each, will be approximately HK$2.63 million.
The estimated net proceeds of the Rights Issue, if fully subscribed, will be up to approximately HK$38 million (assuming no change in the number of Shares in issue on or before the Record Date).
Subject to the fulfilment and/or waiver (where applicable) of the conditions of the Rights Issue, the Rights Issue will proceed on a non-underwritten basis irrespective of the level of acceptances of the provisionally allotted Rights Shares.
QUALIFYING SHAREHOLDERS
To qualify for the Rights Issue, a Shareholder must be registered as a member of the Company and not be a Non-Qualifying Shareholder as at the close of business on the Record Date. In order to be registered as members of the Company on the Record Date, all transfers of Shares (together with the relevant share certificate(s)) must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 25 May 2021.
The last day of dealing in the Shares on a cum-rights basis is Friday, 21 May 2021. The Shares will be dealt with on an ex-rights basis from Monday, 24 May 2021.
2
CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS
The register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 26 May 2021 to Monday, 31 May 2021 (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of determining the Shareholders' entitlements to the Rights Issue. During this period, no transfer of Shares will be registered.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As the Company has not conducted any rights issue or open offer within the 12-month period prior to the date of this announcement, the Rights Issue will not increase the issued share capital or market capitalisation of the Company by more than 50%, the Rights Issue is not subject to the Shareholders' approval under the Listing Rules. The Rights Issue will be carried out in compliance with Rule 7.21(1)(a) of the Listing Rules.
GENERAL
It is expected that the Prospectus Documents setting out details of the Rights Issue will be despatched to the Qualifying Shareholders on Wednesday, 2 June 2021. The Prospectus and the Overseas Letter will be despatched to the Non-Qualifying Shareholders (if any) for their information only.
WARNING OF THE RISKS OF DEALINGS IN THE SHARES AND NIL- PAID RIGHTS SHARES
The Rights Issue is subject to the fulfilment and/or waiver (where applicable) of conditions including, among other things, the Stock Exchange granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Rights Shares in their nil-paid and fully-paid forms. Please refer to the section headed "Conditions of the Rights Issue" in this announcement. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that if the conditions of the Rights Issue are not satisfied and/or waived (where applicable), the Rights Issue will not proceed.
3
Any dealings in the Shares from the date of this announcement up to the date on which all the conditions of the Rights Issue are fulfilled and/or waived (where applicable), and any Shareholders dealing in the Rights Shares in nil-paid form will accordingly bear the risk that the Rights Issue may not become unconditional or may not proceed. Any Shareholders or other persons contemplating any dealings in the Shares or Rights Shares in their nil-paid form should consult their professional advisers.
Subject to the fulfilment and/or waiver (where applicable) of the conditions of the Rights Issue, the Rights Issue will proceed on a non-underwritten basis irrespective of the level of acceptance of the provisionally allotted Rights Shares.
PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE
The Company proposes to raise up to approximately HK$39.39 million (before deducting professional fees and other related expenses) by way of a rights issue of 262,570,000 Rights Shares at the Subscription Price of HK$0.15 each and on the basis of one (1) Rights Share for every four (4) Shares held by the Qualifying Shareholders on the Record Date.
The Rights Issue will not be extended to the Non-Qualifying Shareholder(s), if any. The terms of the Rights Issue are summarised below:
Issue statistics
Basis of Rights Issue
:
One (1) Rights Share for every four (4) Shares
held on the Record Date
Subscription Price
:
HK$0.15 per Rights Share
Number of Shares in issue as
:
1,050,280,000 Shares
at the date of this announcement
Number of Rights Shares to be
:
Up to 262,570,000 Rights Shares (assuming no
issued under the Rights Issue
change in the number of Shares in issue on or
before the Record Date)
4
Aggregate nominal value
:
Up to HK$2,625,700 (assuming no change in the
of the Rights Shares
number of Shares in issue on or before the Record
Date)
Enlarged issued share capital upon
:
Up to 1,312,850,000 Shares (assuming no change
completion of the Rights Issue
in the number of Shares in issue on or before the
Record Date and that no new Shares (other than
the Rights Shares) will be allotted and issued on
or before completion of the Rights Issue)
Maximum funds raised
:
Up to HK$39,385,500 (assuming all the Rights
before expenses
Shares are taken up)
Assuming no change in the number of Shares in issue on or before the Record Date and full subscription of the Rights Shares, a total of 262,570,000 Rights Shares will, upon completion of the Rights Issue, be allotted and issued, representing: (i) 25.0% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) 20.0% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Rights Shares.
As at the date of this announcement, the Company has no outstanding derivatives, options, warrants, convertible securities or other similar securities which are convertible or exchangeable into Shares. The Company has no intention to issue or grant any Shares, convertible securities, warranties and/or options on or before the Record Date.
Subscription Price
The Subscription Price of HK$0.15 per Rights Share is payable in full when a Qualifying Shareholder accepts the relevant provisional allotment of Rights Shares or applies for excess Rights Shares or when a transferee of nil-paid Rights Shares accepts the provisional allotment of the relevant Rights Shares.
The Subscription Price represents:
a discount of approximately 18.9% to the closing price of HK$0.1850 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the Last Trading Day;
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.