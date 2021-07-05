Log in
    524   BMG4077C1064

GREAT WALL BELT & ROAD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(524)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Great Wall Belt & Road : UPDATE ON THE MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE TARGET COMPANY

07/05/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Great Wall長城Belt一帶&一路Road控股Holdings有限公司Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 524)

UPDATE ON THE MAJOR TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF

THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF

THE TARGET COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcement and circular of Great Wall Belt & Road Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 3 March 2021 and 25 May 2021 respectively (the "Previous Publication") in relation to the proposed acquisition by the Company of a property holding company. Terms defined in the Previous Publication have the same meaning when used in this announcement.

The Company has exercised its right as disclosed in the Previous Publication to defer Completion from 5 July 2021 to 3 September 2021 and has, accordingly, paid the Additional Deposit in the amount of HK$2,587,500.

By order of the Board

Great Wall Belt & Road Holdings Limited

Cheung Siu Fai

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 5 July 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Cheung Siu Fai (chairman) and Mr. Hui Chun Wai Henry, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Fong Wai Ho, Mr. Chow Hiu Tung and Mr. Cheung Sze Ming.

Disclaimer

Great Wall Belt & Road Holdings Limited published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 09:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 72,4 M 9,32 M 9,32 M
Net income 2020 16,9 M 2,17 M 2,17 M
Net cash 2020 17,5 M 2,26 M 2,26 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 193 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
EV / Sales 2020 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart GREAT WALL BELT & ROAD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Great Wall Belt & Road Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREAT WALL BELT & ROAD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Siu Fai Cheung Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Ho Fong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hiu Tung Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sze Ming Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhen Wei Xu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT WALL BELT & ROAD HOLDINGS LIMITED-61.32%27
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.93%233 417
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.64%136 083
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.26%130 586
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.16%101 282
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.88%94 734