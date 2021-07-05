Great Wall Belt & Road : UPDATE ON THE MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE TARGET COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Great Wall長城Belt一帶&一路Road控股Holdings有限公司Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 524)

UPDATE ON THE MAJOR TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF

THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF

THE TARGET COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcement and circular of Great Wall Belt & Road Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 3 March 2021 and 25 May 2021 respectively (the "Previous Publication") in relation to the proposed acquisition by the Company of a property holding company. Terms defined in the Previous Publication have the same meaning when used in this announcement.

The Company has exercised its right as disclosed in the Previous Publication to defer Completion from 5 July 2021 to 3 September 2021 and has, accordingly, paid the Additional Deposit in the amount of HK$2,587,500.

By order of the Board

Great Wall Belt & Road Holdings Limited

Cheung Siu Fai

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 5 July 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Cheung Siu Fai (chairman) and Mr. Hui Chun Wai Henry, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Fong Wai Ho, Mr. Chow Hiu Tung and Mr. Cheung Sze Ming.