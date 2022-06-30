Great Wall : Announcement about the new appointment of the general manager.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/30 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):president 3.Name of the previous position holder:Chuang Kun-Yen 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of MAY LAN LEI CO., LTD. / Director of TOTAL NUTRITION TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. 5.Name of the new position holder:Han Fang-Hao 6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of Z.Y. Food Company Limited / Chairman of KOUCHAN MILL CO., LTD. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):retirement 8.Reason for the change:President Chuang retired and stepped down as General Manager 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/01 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:none.