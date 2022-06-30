Great Wall : Announcement about the new appointment of the general manager.
06/30/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Provided by: GREAT WALL ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/06/30
Time of announcement
14:24:18
Subject
Announcement about the new appointment of the
general manager.
Date of events
2022/06/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/30
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):president
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chuang Kun-Yen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of MAY LAN LEI CO., LTD. /
Director of TOTAL NUTRITION TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
5.Name of the new position holder:Han Fang-Hao
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of Z.Y. Food Company Limited /
Chairman of KOUCHAN MILL CO., LTD.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):retirement
8.Reason for the change:President Chuang retired and stepped down as
General Manager
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/01
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:none.
Great Wall Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.