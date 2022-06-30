Great Wall : Announcement of members of the Company's 5th Remuneration Committee, are due for re-election at the end of their terms.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/30 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1) Ting Yu-Shan (2) Tao Chuang Chen (3) Wei Chien-Ming 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1) Ting Yu-Shan：Dachan Food(Asia) Limited - Independent Non-standing Director (2) Tao Chuang Chen：Tao Yeah Culture and Arts Foundation - Chairman / independent director of the Company (3) Wei Chien-Ming：ASIX Electronics Corporation - Independent Director 5.Name of the new position holder: (1) Ting Yu-Shan (2) Tao Chuang Chen (3) Wei Chien-Ming 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1) Ting Yu-Shan：Dachan Food(Asia) Limited - Independent Non-standing Director (2) Tao Chuang Chen：Tao Yeah Culture and Arts Foundation - Chairman / independent director of the Company (3) Wei Chien-Ming：ASIX Electronics Corporation - Independent Director 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:The term of the committee members is the same as the term of the board of directors,and the 17th independent director reappointed to the Company's 5th Remuneration Committee. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/05/31∼2022/05/30 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/30 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:none.