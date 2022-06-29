Great Wall : On behalf of major subsidiary DaChan Food (Asia) Limited, announce important resolutions of a regular shareholders meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/29 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:none 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:none 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Adopted and approved financial statements for the current year, Board of Directors Report and CPA report 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: Resolved to re-elect Non-Executive Directors Wei Anning, Han Chia-Yau, Harn Jia-Chen, and Chao Tien-Shin. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Resolved to renew its employment of KPMG accountancy firm as the company's accountancy firm of 2022, and authorize the Board of Directors to determine its remuneration. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none