Great Wall : On behalf of major subsidiary DaChan Food (Asia) Limited, announce important resolutions of a regular shareholders meeting.
06/29/2022 | 02:57am EDT
Provided by: GREAT WALL ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
14:48:33
Subject
On behalf of major subsidiary DaChan Food (Asia)
Limited, announce important resolutions of a regular
shareholders meeting.
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/29
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:none
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:none
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adopted and approved financial statements for the current year,
Board of Directors Report and CPA report
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:
Resolved to re-elect Non-Executive Directors Wei Anning, Han Chia-Yau,
Harn Jia-Chen, and Chao Tien-Shin.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Resolved to renew its employment of KPMG accountancy firm as the company's
accountancy firm of 2022, and authorize the Board of Directors to determine
its remuneration.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
