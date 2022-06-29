Log in
    1210   TW0001210003

GREAT WALL ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(1210)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
47.90 TWD   +0.21%
02:57aGREAT WALL : On behalf of major subsidiary DaChan Food (Asia) Limited, announce important resolutions of a regular shareholders meeting.
PU
06/17GREAT WALL : The Company's shareholder meeting approves removal of restrictions on competing business involvements for directors (including independent directors).
PU
06/17GREAT WALL : Announcement of list of the Company's audit committee members
PU
Great Wall : On behalf of major subsidiary DaChan Food (Asia) Limited, announce important resolutions of a regular shareholders meeting.

06/29/2022 | 02:57am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GREAT WALL ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 14:48:33
Subject 
 On behalf of major subsidiary DaChan Food (Asia)
Limited, announce important resolutions of a regular
shareholders meeting.
Date of events 2022/06/29 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/29
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:none
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:none
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adopted and approved financial statements for the current year,
Board of Directors Report and CPA report
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:
Resolved to re-elect Non-Executive Directors Wei Anning, Han Chia-Yau,
Harn Jia-Chen, and Chao Tien-Shin.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Resolved to renew its employment of KPMG accountancy firm as the company's
accountancy firm of 2022, and authorize the Board of Directors to determine
its remuneration.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none

Disclaimer

Great Wall Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 06:56:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
