Great Wall Motor : 2020 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ڗ۬ӛԓٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED*
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2333)
2020 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT
The Board hereby announces the 2020 Third Quarterly Report of the Company. This report was prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and has not been audited.
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.
The board of directors (the "Board") of Great Wall Motor Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 (the "Third Quarterly Report"), which were prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.
The contents of this announcement are consistent with the announcement published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. This announcement is published simultaneously in Hong Kong and Shanghai.
1. IMPORTANT NOTICE
-
1.1 The Board, the Supervisory Committee and the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that the information in this quarterly report is true, accurate and complete, and does not contain any false representations, misleading statements or material omissions, and jointly and severally take legal responsibility for its contents.
-
1.2 All the directors of the Company attended the Board meeting to consider and approve this quarterly report.
-
1.3 Wei Jian Jun, person-in-charge of the Company, Li Hong Shuan, person-in-charge of accounting affairs and Lu Cai Juan, person-in-charge of the accounting department (head of the accounting department) warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements in this quarterly report.
-
1.4 The Third Quarterly Report of the Company has not been audited.
-
1.5 Definitions
In this report, the following expressions shall, unless the context otherwise requires, have the following meanings:
"Reporting Period" or "Current Period" refers to the period commencing from 1 July 2020 and ending on 30 September 2020.
2.
BASIC CORPORATE INFORMATION
2.1
Key financial data
|
Unit: RMB
|
Currency: RMB
|
Increase/
|
decrease as
|
at the end of
|
As at the
|
the Reporting
|
end of the
|
As at the
|
Period over
|
Reporting
|
end of
|
the end of
|
Period
|
last year
|
last year (%)
|
Total assets
|
127,407,662,255.92
|
113,096,409,468.96
|
12.65
|
Net assets attributable to shareholders of
|
the listed company
|
54,540,157,469.57
|
54,399,229,916.90
|
0.26
|
From the
|
From the
|
beginning of
|
beginning of
|
last year to
|
Increase/
|
the year to
|
the end of the
|
decrease as
|
the end of the
|
reporting
|
compared
|
Reporting
|
period of
|
with the
|
Period
|
last year
|
corresponding
|
(January to
|
(January to
|
period of
|
September)
|
September)
|
last year (%)
|
Net cash flow from operating activities
|
-259,665,682.18
|
9,906,193,968.94
|
-102.62
|
From the
|
From the
|
beginning of
|
beginning of
|
last year to
|
Increase/
|
the year to
|
the end of
|
decrease as
|
the end of
|
the reporting
|
compared
|
the Reporting
|
period of
|
with the
|
Period
|
last year
|
corresponding
|
(January to
|
(January to
|
period of
|
September)
|
September)
|
last year (%)
|
Total operating income
|
62,143,459,463.53
|
62,578,209,983.94
|
-0.69
|
Operating income
|
62,143,459,463.53
|
61,500,353,833.97
|
1.05
|
Net profit attributable to shareholders of
|
the listed company
|
2,587,213,985.01
|
2,917,446,118.41
|
-11.32
|
Net profit attributable to shareholders of
|
the listed company after deducting
|
non-recurring gains/losses
|
1,877,310,140.77
|
2,589,326,191.87
|
-27.50
|
Weighted average return on
|
Decreased by 0.81
|
net assets (%)
|
4.70
|
5.51
|
percentage point
|
Basic earnings per share
|
(RMB per share)
|
0.28215
|
0.31964
|
-11.73
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
(RMB per share)
|
0.28129
|
N/A
|
N/A
Items and amounts of non-recurring gains/losses: ✓ Applicable ½ Not applicable
|
|
|
Gains/losses on disposal of non-current assets
|
Government subsidies included in profit or loss for
|
the current period, excluding
|
those closely relating to the normal business
|
operations of the Company and of fixed amount
|
or fixed quantity granted on an ongoing basis in
|
accordance with certain standards and in
|
compliance with the State policies
|
Non-operating income and expenses
|
other than the above items
|
Investment gains from the disposal of long-term
|
equity investments and investment gains (losses)
|
from the disposal of wealth management products
|
Gains from changes in fair value
|
(losses are indicated with "-")
|
Effect of income tax
|
Total
|
Unit: RMB
|
Currency: RMB
|
Amount
|
from the
|
beginning of
|
the year to
|
the end of
|
Amount for the
|
the Reporting
|
Current Period
|
Period
|
(July to
|
(January to
|
Item
|
September)
|
September)
|
22,150,650.97
|
6,494,987.74
|
245,081,997.79
|
576,145,579.33
|
62,439,397.39
|
86,256,924.88
|
114,099,551.85
|
166,772,292.30
|
-19,392,300.47
|
6,163,889.31
|
-58,165,912.29
|
-131,929,829.32
|
366,213,385.24
|
709,903,844.24
2.2
Total number of shareholders and shareholding of the top 10 shareholders and the top 10 shareholders holding tradable shares (or shares without selling restrictions) as at the end of the Reporting Period
Unit: Shares
Total number of shareholdersName of shareholder (Full name)Shareholding of the top 10 shareholdersNumber of shares at the end of the ReportingNumber of shares with selling restrictions held
Pledged or frozen
54,952
PeriodPercentage
(%)State of sharesNumber of shares
Type of shareholder
Baoding Innovation Great Wall 5,115,000,000
Asset Management Company
Limited (ڭ֛௴อڗ۬༟ପ၍
ଣϞࠢʮ̡)
HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED
China Securities Finance
Corporation Limited
National Social Security Fund
Portfolio 103
Bank of Communications Co.,
Ltd. - Wanjia Sector Selection
Mixed Securities Investment
Fund (LOF) (ʹஷვБٰ΅Ϟࠢ
ʮ̡ Ñ ຬБุᎴ፯૿Υۨᗇ
Վҳ༟ਿږ(LOF))
Hong Kong Securities Clearing
Company Limited
Central Huijin Asset Management
Co., Ltd.
Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China Limited - Wanjia
Innovation Mixed Securities
Investment Fund (ʕʈਠვБ
ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ Ñ ຬІ˴௴อ
૿ΥۨᗇՎҳ༟ਿږ)
Bank of China Limited - Jiashi
3-year Closed Operation Mixed
Securities Investment Fund with
Strategic Placement and Flexible
Allocation (LOF) (ʕვБٰ
΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ Ñ ྗྼ 3 ϋ܆ௐ༶
Ъଫৣਯᜳݺৣໄ૿Υۨᗇ
Վҳ༟ਿږ(LOF))
Bank of China Limited - Fullgoal
Innovation Trend Equity
Securities Investment Fund (ʕ
ვБٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ Ñ బ௴
อᒈැٰୃۨᗇՎҳ༟ਿږ)
(A Shares)
55.74
0 (A Shares)
Pledged
1,735,190,000
(A Shares)
Domestic non-state-owned legal person
3,084,036,649
(H Shares) 196,889,089 (A Shares) 54,000,736 (A Shares) 38,000,317 (A Shares)
33.61 2.15 0.59 0.41
-
- Unknown
-
- Unknown
- - -
Others
-
- Unknown
Others
-
- Unknown
Others
27,795,049 (A Shares) 22,308,300 (A Shares) 13,000,293 (A Shares)
0.30 0.24 0.14
-
- Unknown
- - -
Overseas legal person
-
- Unknown
Others
-
- Unknown
Others
11,623,881 (A Shares)
0.13
-
- Unknown
-
Others
11,196,810 (A Shares)
0.12
-
- Unknown
-
Others
Shareholding of the top 10 shareholders holding shares without selling restrictionsName of shareholder
Number of tradable shares without selling restrictions held
Class and number of sharesClass of sharesNumber of shares
Baoding Innovation Great Wall Asset
Management Company Limited
HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED
China Securities Finance Corporation Limited
National Social Security Fund Portfolio 103
Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. - Wanjia
Sector Selection Mixed Securities Investment
Fund (LOF)
Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited
Central Huijin Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Limited - Wanjia Innovation Mixed Securities
Investment Fund
Bank of China Limited - Jiashi 3-year Closed
Operation Mixed Securities Investment
Fund with Strategic Placement and Flexible
Allocation (LOF)
Bank of China Limited - Fullgoal Innovation
Trend Equity Securities Investment Fund
5,115,000,000
(A Shares) 3,084,036,649
(H Shares) 196,889,089 (A Shares) 54,000,736 (A Shares) 38,000,317 (A Shares)
RMB-denominated ordinary shares Overseas listed foreign shares RMB-denominated ordinary shares RMB-denominated ordinary shares RMB-denominated ordinary shares
27,795,049 (A Shares) 22,308,300 (A Shares) 13,000,293 (A Shares)
RMB-denominated ordinary shares RMB-denominated ordinary shares RMB-denominated ordinary shares
11,623,881 (A Shares)
RMB-denominated ordinary shares
11,196,810 RMB-denominated (A Shares) ordinary shares
5,115,000,000
(A Shares) 3,084,036,649
(H Shares) 196,889,089 (A Shares) 54,000,736 (A Shares) 38,000,317 (A Shares)
27,795,049 (A Shares) 22,308,300 (A Shares) 13,000,293 (A Shares)
11,623,881 (A Shares)
11,196,810 (A Shares)
Description of the related party relationship or There is no related party relationship between Baoding Innovation Great acting in concert relationship among the above Wall Asset Management Company Limited, the controlling shareholder
shareholders
of the Company, and the other shareholders. In addition, the Company is not aware of any related party relationship among the other shareholders mentioned above.
Description of the shareholders holding - preference shares with restored voting rights and their shareholding
2.3
Total number of shareholders holding preference shares and shareholding of the top 10 shareholders holding preference shares and the top 10 shareholders holding preference shares without selling restrictions as at the end of the Reporting Period
½ Applicable ✓ Not applicable