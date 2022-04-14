Great Wall Motor : 2020 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2333)

2020 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT

The Board hereby announces the 2020 Third Quarterly Report of the Company. This report was prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and has not been audited.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Great Wall Motor Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 (the "Third Quarterly Report"), which were prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

The contents of this announcement are consistent with the announcement published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. This announcement is published simultaneously in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

1. IMPORTANT NOTICE

1.1 The Board, the Supervisory Committee and the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that the information in this quarterly report is true, accurate and complete, and does not contain any false representations, misleading statements or material omissions, and jointly and severally take legal responsibility for its contents.

1.2 All the directors of the Company attended the Board meeting to consider and approve this quarterly report.

1.3 Wei Jian Jun, person-in-charge of the Company, Li Hong Shuan, person-in-charge of accounting affairs and Lu Cai Juan, person-in-charge of the accounting department (head of the accounting department) warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements in this quarterly report.

1.4 The Third Quarterly Report of the Company has not been audited.

1.5 Definitions In this report, the following expressions shall, unless the context otherwise requires, have the following meanings: "Reporting Period" or "Current Period" refers to the period commencing from 1 July 2020 and ending on 30 September 2020.

BASIC CORPORATE INFORMATION

Key financial data

Unit: RMB Currency: RMB Increase/ decrease as at the end of As at the the Reporting end of the As at the Period over Reporting end of the end of Period last year last year (%) Total assets 127,407,662,255.92 113,096,409,468.96 12.65 Net assets attributable to shareholders of the listed company 54,540,157,469.57 54,399,229,916.90 0.26 From the From the beginning of beginning of last year to Increase/ the year to the end of the decrease as the end of the reporting compared Reporting period of with the Period last year corresponding (January to (January to period of September) September) last year (%) Net cash flow from operating activities -259,665,682.18 9,906,193,968.94 -102.62 From the From the beginning of beginning of last year to Increase/ the year to the end of decrease as the end of the reporting compared the Reporting period of with the Period last year corresponding (January to (January to period of September) September) last year (%) Total operating income 62,143,459,463.53 62,578,209,983.94 -0.69 Operating income 62,143,459,463.53 61,500,353,833.97 1.05 Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company 2,587,213,985.01 2,917,446,118.41 -11.32 Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company after deducting non-recurring gains/losses 1,877,310,140.77 2,589,326,191.87 -27.50 Weighted average return on Decreased by 0.81 net assets (%) 4.70 5.51 percentage point Basic earnings per share (RMB per share) 0.28215 0.31964 -11.73 Diluted earnings per share (RMB per share) 0.28129 N/A N/A

Items and amounts of non-recurring gains/losses: ✓ Applicable ½ Not applicable

Gains/losses on disposal of non-current assets Government subsidies included in profit or loss for the current period, excluding those closely relating to the normal business operations of the Company and of fixed amount or fixed quantity granted on an ongoing basis in accordance with certain standards and in compliance with the State policies Non-operating income and expenses other than the above items Investment gains from the disposal of long-term equity investments and investment gains (losses) from the disposal of wealth management products Gains from changes in fair value (losses are indicated with "-") Effect of income tax Total

Unit: RMB Currency: RMB Amount from the beginning of the year to the end of Amount for the the Reporting Current Period Period (July to (January to Item September) September) 22,150,650.97 6,494,987.74 245,081,997.79 576,145,579.33 62,439,397.39 86,256,924.88 114,099,551.85 166,772,292.30 -19,392,300.47 6,163,889.31 -58,165,912.29 -131,929,829.32 366,213,385.24 709,903,844.24

Total number of shareholders and shareholding of the top 10 shareholders and the top 10 shareholders holding tradable shares (or shares without selling restrictions) as at the end of the Reporting Period

Unit: Shares

Total number of shareholdersName of shareholder (Full name)Shareholding of the top 10 shareholdersNumber of shares at the end of the ReportingNumber of shares with selling restrictions held

Pledged or frozen

54,952

PeriodPercentage

(%)State of sharesNumber of shares

Type of shareholder

Baoding Innovation Great Wall 5,115,000,000

Asset Management Company

Limited (ڭ֛௴อڗ۬༟ପ၍

ଣϞࠢʮ̡)

HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED

China Securities Finance

Corporation Limited

National Social Security Fund

Portfolio 103

Bank of Communications Co.,

Ltd. - Wanjia Sector Selection

Mixed Securities Investment

Fund (LOF) (ʹஷვБٰ΅Ϟࠢ

ʮ̡ Ñ ຬ࢕БุᎴ፯૿Υۨᗇ

Վҳ༟ਿږ(LOF))

Hong Kong Securities Clearing

Company Limited

Central Huijin Asset Management

Co., Ltd.

Industrial and Commercial Bank

of China Limited - Wanjia

Innovation Mixed Securities

Investment Fund (ʕ਷ʈਠვБ

ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ Ñ ຬ࢕І˴௴อ

૿ΥۨᗇՎҳ༟ਿږ)

Bank of China Limited - Jiashi

3-year Closed Operation Mixed

Securities Investment Fund with

Strategic Placement and Flexible

Allocation (LOF) (ʕ਷ვБٰ

΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ Ñ ྗྼ 3 ϋ܆ௐ༶

Ъ኷ଫৣਯᜳݺৣໄ૿Υۨᗇ

Վҳ༟ਿږ(LOF))

Bank of China Limited - Fullgoal

Innovation Trend Equity

Securities Investment Fund (ʕ

਷ვБٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ Ñ బ਷௴

อᒈැٰୃۨᗇՎҳ༟ਿږ)

(A Shares)

55.74

0 (A Shares)

Pledged

1,735,190,000

(A Shares)

Domestic non-state-owned legal person

3,084,036,649

(H Shares) 196,889,089 (A Shares) 54,000,736 (A Shares) 38,000,317 (A Shares)

33.61 2.15 0.59 0.41

- Unknown - Overseas legal person

- Unknown - - - Others

- Unknown Others

- Unknown Others 27,795,049 (A Shares) 22,308,300 (A Shares) 13,000,293 (A Shares) 0.30 0.24 0.14

- Unknown - - - Overseas legal person

- Unknown Others

- Unknown Others 11,623,881 (A Shares) 0.13

- Unknown - Others 11,196,810 (A Shares) 0.12

- Unknown

-

Others

Shareholding of the top 10 shareholders holding shares without selling restrictionsName of shareholder

Number of tradable shares without selling restrictions held

Class and number of sharesClass of sharesNumber of shares

Baoding Innovation Great Wall Asset

Management Company Limited

HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED

China Securities Finance Corporation Limited

National Social Security Fund Portfolio 103

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. - Wanjia

Sector Selection Mixed Securities Investment

Fund (LOF)

Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited

Central Huijin Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Limited - Wanjia Innovation Mixed Securities

Investment Fund

Bank of China Limited - Jiashi 3-year Closed

Operation Mixed Securities Investment

Fund with Strategic Placement and Flexible

Allocation (LOF)

Bank of China Limited - Fullgoal Innovation

Trend Equity Securities Investment Fund

5,115,000,000

(A Shares) 3,084,036,649

(H Shares) 196,889,089 (A Shares) 54,000,736 (A Shares) 38,000,317 (A Shares)

RMB-denominated ordinary shares Overseas listed foreign shares RMB-denominated ordinary shares RMB-denominated ordinary shares RMB-denominated ordinary shares

27,795,049 (A Shares) 22,308,300 (A Shares) 13,000,293 (A Shares)

RMB-denominated ordinary shares RMB-denominated ordinary shares RMB-denominated ordinary shares

11,623,881 (A Shares)

RMB-denominated ordinary shares

11,196,810 RMB-denominated (A Shares) ordinary shares

5,115,000,000

(A Shares) 3,084,036,649

(H Shares) 196,889,089 (A Shares) 54,000,736 (A Shares) 38,000,317 (A Shares)

27,795,049 (A Shares) 22,308,300 (A Shares) 13,000,293 (A Shares)

11,623,881 (A Shares)

11,196,810 (A Shares)

Description of the related party relationship or There is no related party relationship between Baoding Innovation Great acting in concert relationship among the above Wall Asset Management Company Limited, the controlling shareholder

shareholders

of the Company, and the other shareholders. In addition, the Company is not aware of any related party relationship among the other shareholders mentioned above.

Description of the shareholders holding - preference shares with restored voting rights and their shareholding

2.3

Total number of shareholders holding preference shares and shareholding of the top 10 shareholders holding preference shares and the top 10 shareholders holding preference shares without selling restrictions as at the end of the Reporting Period

½ Applicable ✓ Not applicable