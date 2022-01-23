Great Wall Motor : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section

[title] [date] [link] [market] [doc type] [stock code] [stock name]

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 23/01/2022 18:10 Link SEHK htm 02333 GREATWALL MOTOR

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT 23/01/2022 18:09 Link SEHK pdf 06669 ACOTEC-B

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 23/01/2022 18:09 Link SEHK htm 02333 GREATWALL MOTOR

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 23/01/2022 18:07 Link SEHK htm 02333 GREATWALL MOTOR

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 23/01/2022 18:07 Link SEHK htm 00267 CITIC

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ASCLETIS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN THE PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL OF FASN INHIBITOR ASC40 COMBINED WITH BEVACIZUMAB FOR TREATMENT OF RECURRENT GLIOBLASTOMA 23/01/2022 18:07 Link SEHK pdf 01672 ASCLETIS-B

Overseas Regulatory Announcement 23/01/2022 18:05 Link SEHK pdf 00882 TIANJIN DEV

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 23/01/2022 18:04 Link SEHK htm 06030 CITIC SEC

INSIDE INFORMATION - LITIGATION RELATING TO STRAITS (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. 23/01/2022 18:03 Link SEHK pdf 00521 CWT INT'L

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS PURSUANT TO RULE 14A.60 OF THE LISTING RULES 23/01/2022 18:03 Link SEHK pdf 01821 ESR

INSIDE INFORMATION LIQUIDATION MATTERS IN RELATION TO A SUBSIDIARY 21/01/2022 22:56 Link SEHK pdf 02699 XINMING CHINA

MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION AND BYE-LAWS 21/01/2022 22:50 Link SEHK pdf 00136 HENGTEN NET

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS 21/01/2022 22:49 Link SEHK pdf 01530 3SBIO

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - SUPPLEMENTAL NEW ORIENTAL FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT 21/01/2022 22:49 Link SEHK pdf 01797 KOOLEARN

(1) RESULTS OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR THE 7.5% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 (ISIN: XS2291801269; COMMON CODE: 229180126; STOCK CODE: 40593); AND (2) ISSUANCE OF US$152,100,000 7.5% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 FULLY EXEMPTED CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS: SUBSCRIPTIONS OF NOTES BY CONNECTED PERSONS OF THE COMPANY 21/01/2022 22:49 Link SEHK pdf 02231 JY GRANDMARK

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT LEGAL PROCEEDINGS 21/01/2022 22:47 Link SEHK pdf 01673 HUAZHANG TECH

Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 November 2021 21/01/2022 22:43 Link SEHK pdf 01797 KOOLEARN

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.8 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE 21/01/2022 22:41 Link SEHK pdf 01097 I-CABLE COMM

INSIDE INFORMATION REGISTRATION AND COMPLETION OF THE PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF THE 2022 FIRST TRANCHE CORPORATE BONDS IN THE PRC 21/01/2022 22:35 Link SEHK pdf 03320 CHINARES PHARMA