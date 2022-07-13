Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Great Wall Motor Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2333   CNE100000338

GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(2333)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-07-13 am EDT
13.22 HKD   -0.30%
04:04aGREAT WALL MOTOR : GWM Sold 101,186 New Vehicles in June, with Cumulative Overseas Sales Exceeding One Million
PU
04:04aGREAT WALL MOTOR : Brazil Vice President Hamilton Mourão Visits GWM's Brazil Factory and Experience L.E.M.O.N Hybrid DHT
PU
07/11Great Wall Motor Company Buys Back 353,452 Restricted Shares; Stock Tumbles
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Great Wall Motor : Brazil Vice President Hamilton Mourão Visits GWM's Brazil Factory and Experience L.E.M.O.N Hybrid DHT

07/13/2022 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On July 5, Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourão, Mayor Nelita Michel of Iracemapolis and other officials visited GWM's Brazil Factory in Iracemapolis, Sao Paulo, Brazil, where they experienced the driving of HAVAL H6, equipped with L.E.M.O.N hybrid DHT. Top executives and technical experts of GWM Brazil were in their company during the visit.

On July 5, Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourão, Mayor Nelita Michel of Iracemapolis and other officials visited GWM's Brazil Factory in Iracemapolis, Sao Paulo, Brazil, where they experienced the driving of HAVAL H6, equipped with L.E.M.O.N hybrid DHT. Top executives and technical experts of GWM Brazil were in their company during the visit.

Hamilton Mourão, Vice President of Brazil

Pedro Bentancourt, Director of Government Relations of GWM Brazil, welcomed Vice President Hamilton Mourão and his delegation: "We are grateful to the Brazilian government for its long-term support to promote the development of GWM Brazil's cooperation projects. It is our honor to have this opportunity to show Vice President Hamilton Mourão the most representative technologies and latest products of GWM. GWM's technologies and products will contribute its utmost best to Brazil's automobile industry upgrade and automobile transportation development in a new stage."

The GWM Brazil team gave a detailed introduction about the investment planning and overall layout of the GWM Brazil project to the guests. Under the support of the Strategy 2025 and the comprehensive strength of global research, production and marketing, GWM will launch the most cutting-edge technology in the Brazil market and create products that meet the needs of users according to the traffic characteristics of Brazil.

GWM Personnel Explain L.E.M.O.N Hybrid DHT to Vice President Hamilton Mourão (Fifth from Left)

Technical experts introduced GWM's leading intelligent and new energy technologies to Vice President Hamilton Mourão, including unique L.E.M.O.N hybrid DHT and 5G connection, OTA upgrade, intelligent driving, etc. After listening to the explanation, Vice President Hamilton Mourão said, "We have entered the era of knowledge economy. Technological progress has driven the country's GDP growth for a long run, and Brazil should move forward in this direction. I have seen the future technologies here. GWM's investment in Brazil will create high-quality jobs and bring a lot of technological innovations." According to the preliminary plan, GWM's localization layout in Brazil will offer about 2,000 jobs.

Accompanied by GWM personnel, Vice President Hamilton Mourão learned about the location and planning progress of future production lines in GWM's Brazil Factory. GWM's Brazil factory plans to produce intelligent new energy models and to become an automobile export center in Latin America. At present, the new factory is being upgraded according to the global smart factory standards of GWM.

GWM's Brazil Factory

Electrification and intelligence are the strategic priorities of GWM in exploring the Brazilian market. Brazil has a vast territory and complex road conditions. Customers in Brazil yearn for natural lifestyle. In this automobile market, the L.E.M.O.N. DHT of GWM meets the diverse scenario needs of Brazil's urban customers for daily commuting, the suburban and farm customers for vocation and long-distance driving, and so on. During the factory inspection, Vice President Hamilton Mourão experienced the HAVAL H6 prototype equipped with L.E.M.O.N hybrid DHT powertrain in the road test.

HAVAL H6 equipped with L.E.M.O.N hybrid DHT will be launched in the domestic market in the second half of this year. It is also one of the first models with which GWM seeks to enter the Brazilian market. Vice President Hamilton Mourão was impressed by the performance and technical advancement of the vehicle during the test drive. "The car is so great, not just because of electrification, but more importantly because of the cutting-edge technology applied in the car." said Vice President Hamilton Mourão. It was Vice President Hamilton Mourão's first test drive of an electric car.

Vice President Hamilton Mourão (Fifth from Left) and Employees of GWM Brazil in Group Photo

At present, the cumulative sales volume of GWM in overseas markets has exceeded 1 million. From a new start on this new journey, GWM will take high-end electrification and intelligent technology as a strategic breakthrough and deeply tap into the Brazilian market. GWM held an online technology live streaming of L.E.M.O.N hybrid DHT in Brazil, and nearly 100 Brazilian media came to cover it.

The development of automobile business in Brazil, a strategic emerging market of GWM, will boost the globalization process of the company. In the future, as GWM's products achieve a higher and higher market share in Brazil, the global influence of GWM brands will also be raised to a new height.

DOWNLOAD
SHARE THIS NEWS
DOWNLOAD
SHARE THIS NEWS

RELATED NEWS

Disclaimer

Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 08:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
04:04aGREAT WALL MOTOR : GWM Sold 101,186 New Vehicles in June, with Cumulative Overseas Sales E..
PU
04:04aGREAT WALL MOTOR : Brazil Vice President Hamilton Mourão Visits GWM's Brazil Factory and E..
PU
07/11Great Wall Motor Company Buys Back 353,452 Restricted Shares; Stock Tumbles
MT
07/10Great Wall Motor Shares Fall After June Sales Data
DJ
07/10Great Wall Motor's Vehicle Sales Rebound in June
MT
07/08Great Wall Motor Company Limited Reports Unaudited Sales Results for the Month and Year..
CI
07/08Great Wall Motor Company Limited Reports Unaudited Production Results for the Month and..
CI
07/07China Unveils More Measures to Boost Auto Consumption
MT
07/07BRP Rises Over 4% as Buying Great Wall Motor Austria to Strengthen EV Expertise
MT
07/07BRP Says to Buy Great Wall Motor Austria to Strengthen EV Expertise
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 179 B 26 611 M 26 611 M
Net income 2022 8 624 M 1 282 M 1 282 M
Net cash 2022 6 895 M 1 025 M 1 025 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 3,69%
Capitalization 242 B 36 047 M 36 047 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 77 934
Free-Float 44,6%
Chart GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Great Wall Motor Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 11,36 CNY
Average target price 17,57 CNY
Spread / Average Target 54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Feng Ying Wang General Manager
Hong Shuan Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jian Jun Wei Chairman
Cai Juan Lu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wan Jun Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-50.52%36 047
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.21%215 014
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.40%81 728
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-20.11%57 796
BMW AG-15.90%48 927
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-44.34%45 383