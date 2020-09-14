Great Wall Motor : COMPLETION OF REPURCHASE AND CANCELLATION OF CERTAIN RESTRICTED SHARES UNDER THE FIRST GRANT PURSUANT TO THE 2020 INCENTIVE SCHEME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

長 城 汽 車 股 份 有 限 公 司

GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2333)

ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPLETION OF REPURCHASE AND CANCELLATION OF CERTAIN RESTRICTED SHARES UNDER THE FIRST GRANT PURSUANT TO THE 2020 INCENTIVE SCHEME

References are made to the announcements dated 24 July 2020, 7 August 2020, 14 August 2020 and 8 September 2020 issued by Great Wall Motor Company Limited (the "Company") in relation to the 2020 Restricted Shares and Share Options Incentive Scheme (the "2020 Incentive Scheme") which became effective on 15 April 2020.

The Company has completed the cancellation of certain restricted shares under the first grant pursuant to the 2020 Incentive Scheme on 11 September 2020, and total share capital of the Company has decreased from 9,176,572,500 shares (consisting of 6,077,032,500 A shares and 3,099,540,000 H shares) to 9,175,953,300 shares (consisting of 6,076,413,300 A shares and 3,099,540,000 H shares).

