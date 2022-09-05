Log in
Great Wall Motor : GWM Pakistan KD Plant Officially Put into Production

09/05/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
On September 1, GWM Pakistan KD Plant was officially put into operation and the roll-off ceremony of the first 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 was held at Lahore.

On September 1, GWM Pakistan KD Plant was officially put into operation and the roll-off ceremony of the first 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 was held at Lahore. Pakistan KD Plant is another overseas KD plant of GWM after Ecuador, Malaysia, Tunisia and etc., and its putting into operation is an important milestone for GWM to enter the South Asian market. It is also an important initiative for GWM to steadily advance its globalization strategy.

Rolling-off of the first 3rd Gen HAVAL H6

Representatives of the Distributor and GWM attended the ceremony. That was followed by the most exciting moment - the grand unveiling of the first locally assembled 3rd Gen HAVAL H6. With its stylish and eye-catching exterior, exquisite and luxurious interior, and technological and intelligent core configuration, HAVAL H6 was rewarded with cheers and applauses.

Ribbon cutting ceremony

Signing on the first locally assembled 3rd Gen HAVAL H6

GWM seized the opportunity of Pakistan's new policy of auto industry and the company's "going global" strategy, and took the lead in entering the Pakistani market in October 2021 with the mode of complete vehicle export. The 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 and JOLION impressed the consumers by rich configurations of intelligent technology. GWM has won a good reputation and also lays a solid foundation for the smooth development of local KD plant projects.

Support team of GWM

GWM has been actively expanding business in Pakistan. The Pakistan KD Plant will further activate and release the potential of the local automobile market. GWM will further explore the Pakistani market, fully integrate local advantageous resources, and constantly introduce new products and technologies to bring green and intelligent mobility life and services to consumers and accelerate the pace of expansion in the south Asian market.

Disclaimer

Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2022 18:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
