  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Great Wall Motor Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    2333   CNE100000338

GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(2333)
  Report
Great Wall Motor : Official Launch of GWM Major Model Marks a Re-expansion of South Asia Market

10/09/2021 | 06:52am EDT
On October 1st, GWM 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 and HAVAL JOLION were officially launched in Pakistan! The launching activity was held in the commercial center of The Centaurus Mall, the core business district in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

On October 1st, GWM 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 and HAVAL JOLION were officially launched in Pakistan! The launching activity was held in the commercial center of The Centaurus Mall, the core business district in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. Khan(Sardar Yasir llyas Khan), chairman of Islamabad chamber of commerce, officiated at the opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Khan, Chairman of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Officiated at the Opening Ceremony

The launching appealed to 12 local mainstream news media, well-known bloggers and social media people for report.

Mainstream Media Live Reports

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited, a local dealer of GWM, said that the series of launching activities will continue in Lahore, the largest city in Pakistan, and Karachi, the second largest city, in the second and third weeks of October, in order to maximize the sound volume, flow and influence of GWM in Pakistan. The official entry of GWM in Pakistan will continue to break the long - term local market situation dominated by Japanese cars. It is expected that GWM will gain a good reputation by virtue of its excellent quality, and keep accumulating positive word of mouth for the brand to quickly win the support of local consumers.

Venue of the Activity

The 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 and HAVAL JOLION are bound to make a hit in the Pakistani automotive market with their fashionable and eye-catching appearance, luxurious and comfortable interiors and core technological and intelligent configuration. They will lead Palestinian users to enjoy the brand new driving experience brought by modern technology, thus improving the living standards of local people.

Deliver the Vehicle on the Spot

Group Photo of Consumers and the 3rd Gen HAVAL H6

Great Wall Motors (GWM) actively responds to the national "Belt and Road" initiative, with the aid of Pakistan's automobile development policy, fully integrates local superior resources, and unswervingly implements the "going global" strategy. In addition to entering the local market in the form of complete vehicles, GWM's local assembly and production projects are also in full swing preparation. It is committed to introducing industry-leading production technology and management experience into the local market, bringing benefits to local employees and contributing to the construction of the "China-Pakistan Economic Corridor".

Group Photo of Dealer Management

With the opening of the Pakistan market, the potential of the local automobile market will be further released. The expansion of GWM in South Asia market is an important measure for the steady promotion of its globalization strategy and will definitely contribute to the GWM 2025 globalization strategy.

Analyst Recommendations on GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 141 B 21 832 M 21 832 M
Net income 2021 8 671 M 1 346 M 1 346 M
Net Debt 2021 2 552 M 396 M 396 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 1,79%
Capitalization 403 B 62 541 M 62 542 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 66 574
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Great Wall Motor Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 24,30 CNY
Average target price 30,87 CNY
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Feng Ying Wang Vice Chairman & General Manager
Hong Shuan Li Chief Financial Officer
Jian Jun Wei Chairman
Cai Juan Lu Member-Supervisory Chairman
Li Hui Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED10.34%62 541
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION20.84%237 531
VOLKSWAGEN AG24.66%137 204
DAIMLER AG39.61%99 889
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY40.66%85 027
BMW AG17.24%63 567