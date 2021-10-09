Great Wall Motor : Official Launch of GWM Major Model Marks a Re-expansion of South Asia Market

On October 1st, GWM 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 and HAVAL JOLION were officially launched in Pakistan! The launching activity was held in the commercial center of The Centaurus Mall, the core business district in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

On October 1st, GWM 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 and HAVAL JOLION were officially launched in Pakistan! The launching activity was held in the commercial center of The Centaurus Mall, the core business district in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. Khan(Sardar Yasir llyas Khan), chairman of Islamabad chamber of commerce, officiated at the opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Khan, Chairman of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Officiated at the Opening Ceremony

The launching appealed to 12 local mainstream news media, well-known bloggers and social media people for report.

Mainstream Media Live Reports

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited, a local dealer of GWM, said that the series of launching activities will continue in Lahore, the largest city in Pakistan, and Karachi, the second largest city, in the second and third weeks of October, in order to maximize the sound volume, flow and influence of GWM in Pakistan. The official entry of GWM in Pakistan will continue to break the long - term local market situation dominated by Japanese cars. It is expected that GWM will gain a good reputation by virtue of its excellent quality, and keep accumulating positive word of mouth for the brand to quickly win the support of local consumers.

Venue of the Activity

The 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 and HAVAL JOLION are bound to make a hit in the Pakistani automotive market with their fashionable and eye-catching appearance, luxurious and comfortable interiors and core technological and intelligent configuration. They will lead Palestinian users to enjoy the brand new driving experience brought by modern technology, thus improving the living standards of local people.

Deliver the Vehicle on the Spot

Group Photo of Consumers and the 3rd Gen HAVAL H6

Great Wall Motors (GWM) actively responds to the national "Belt and Road" initiative, with the aid of Pakistan's automobile development policy, fully integrates local superior resources, and unswervingly implements the "going global" strategy. In addition to entering the local market in the form of complete vehicles, GWM's local assembly and production projects are also in full swing preparation. It is committed to introducing industry-leading production technology and management experience into the local market, bringing benefits to local employees and contributing to the construction of the "China-Pakistan Economic Corridor".

Group Photo of Dealer Management

With the opening of the Pakistan market, the potential of the local automobile market will be further released. The expansion of GWM in South Asia market is an important measure for the steady promotion of its globalization strategy and will definitely contribute to the GWM 2025 globalization strategy.