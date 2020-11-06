Log in
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED    2333

GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(2333)
Great Wall Motor : Plans to Pay at Least 10% of Profit as Cash Dividend

11/06/2020 | 05:21am EST

By Martin Mou

Great Wall Motor Co. said it plans to pay at least 10% of its annual distributable profit as cash dividend for shareholders.

The Chinese car maker disclosed the minimum dividend target in a shareholders' return plan which it formulated with the goal of boosting long-term development.

Meanwhile, the cumulative profit distributed in cash in any three consecutive financial years shall not be less than 30% of its annual average distributable profit for the same period, the company said Friday.

Great Wall Motor said the actual cash dividend ratio will depend on factors that include the company's business condition, as well as capital needs.

For instance, the company would hand out at least 80% of distributable profit in cash dividend to shareholders if it is in a "mature development stage without significant capital expenditure arrangement." The ratio would be 20% if the company is growing its business and requires substantial capital expenditure.

The dividend payout is subject to approval by its board and shareholders, the company added.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 0520ET

