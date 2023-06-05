Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Great Wall Motor Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2333   CNE100000338

GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(2333)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:54:26 2023-06-05 pm EDT
8.480 HKD   +4.05%
06/05Great Wall Motor Shares Jump After May Sales Volume Rose
DJ
05/31GWM Expands Global Reach with TANK500 launched in UAE
AQ
05/31China's Geely in early talks to enter Thailand EV market -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Great Wall Motor Shares Jump After May Sales Volume Rose

06/05/2023 | 11:00pm EDT
By Yifan Wang


Great Wall Motor's shares rose sharply in Hong Kong early trade, as investors welcomed the auto maker's latest monthly sales-volume growth.

The stock has gained as much as 4.7% and was last up 3.7% at HK$8.45.

The rally came after Great Wall Motor on Monday posted a 26% growth in its May sales volume.

Analysts reckon the growth pace could help alleviate market's earlier worries over slowing car sales in China, which led to an earnings miss by Great Wall for the first quarter of the year.

But the latest numbers show that second-quarter sales are picking up, and could improve 50% sequentially, Citi analysts said in a note.

They keep a buy rating on the company, citing an expected margin boost with upcoming new model launches and easing raw-material costs.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-05-23 2259ET

Financials
Sales 2023 173 B 24 328 M 24 328 M
Net income 2023 5 772 M 812 M 812 M
Net cash 2023 11 444 M 1 611 M 1 611 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 3,85%
Capitalization 162 B 22 792 M 22 792 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 87 367
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Great Wall Motor Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 7,39 CNY
Average target price 9,69 CNY
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Feng Mu General Manager
Hong Shuan Li CFO, Joint Secretary & Director
Jian Jun Wei Chairman
Cai Juan Lu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wan Jun Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-17.32%22 960
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION10.87%195 135
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG17.65%82 906
VOLKSWAGEN AG4.40%74 415
BMW AG27.32%72 603
FORD MOTOR COMPANY6.53%49 570
