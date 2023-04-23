Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Great Wall Motor Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2333   CNE100000338

GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(2333)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:54:53 2023-04-23 pm EDT
9.300 HKD   +0.65%
04/23Great Wall Motor Shares Rebound From Steep Opening Losses
DJ
04/21Great Wall Motor Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/19GWM Holds 2023 Global Conference with Partners in Shanghai
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Great Wall Motor Shares Rebound From Steep Opening Losses

04/23/2023 | 11:37pm EDT
By Yifan Wang


Great Wall Motor Co.'s shares rebounded in Hong Kong morning trade after steep opening losses, as investors weighed weak first-quarter profit against analysts' expectations of better earnings going forward.

The stock was last up 0.5% at HK$9.29 on Monday, after falling as much as 6.9% earlier in the session. The fall came after the Chinese car maker posted an 89% drop in its first-quarter profit, missing market expectations.

Citi analysts in a note attributed the slump in bottom-line to "poor sales volumes and higher incentives" as China's overall auto sales slowed and price competition heated up in 2023, in part due to the end of tax cuts on auto purchases which boosted sales during the pandemic.

"We expect share prices to initially react negatively," the Citi analysts said. They also cut their target price for the stock to HK$11.00 from HK$16.00.

However, the analysts maintain a buy call on the stock, pointing to upcoming "catalysts that could re-rate Great Wall Motor's earnings momentum" from the second quarter.

In particular, they note that profitability trends are likely to improve as Great Wall rolls out its new hybrid sport utility vehicle model, while easing raw material costs could offer further margin support.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-23-23 2336ET

Financials
Sales 2023 175 B 25 329 M 25 329 M
Net income 2023 7 030 M 1 020 M 1 020 M
Net cash 2023 13 377 M 1 941 M 1 941 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 3,38%
Capitalization 187 B 27 062 M 27 062 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
EV / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 87 367
Free-Float 34,6%
Managers and Directors
Feng Mu General Manager
Hong Shuan Li CFO, Joint Secretary & Director
Jian Jun Wei Chairman
Cai Juan Lu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wan Jun Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-9.06%27 062
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.58%182 008
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG12.72%81 286
VOLKSWAGEN AG4.71%76 399
BMW AG20.65%70 770
FORD MOTOR COMPANY1.55%47 240
