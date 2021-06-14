Great Wall Motor Starts Thai Production in Southeast Asian Push

By Yi Wei Wong



Great Wall Motor Co. will begin pre-sales of its Haval H6 hybrid model in Thailand on Tuesday, after it commenced production at its factory in Rayong province earlier in the month.

The model will be available in the Chinese market on June 28, it said Monday.

The manufacturer's Thailand-based factory has a production capacity of 80,000 units. The company said 60% of the cars produced at the factory will be sold in Thailand and the remaining 40% will be exported to other markets.

The plant produces three types of new-energy vehicles, namely hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid EVs and battery EVs.

"The Rayong plant is an important production facility for the Group's expansion of its presence in Thailand and Southeast Asian markets," Chairman Wei Jian Jun said.

