Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Great Wall Motor Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2333   CNE100000338

GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(2333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Great Wall Motor Starts Thai Production in Southeast Asian Push

06/14/2021 | 01:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yi Wei Wong

Great Wall Motor Co. will begin pre-sales of its Haval H6 hybrid model in Thailand on Tuesday, after it commenced production at its factory in Rayong province earlier in the month.

The model will be available in the Chinese market on June 28, it said Monday.

The manufacturer's Thailand-based factory has a production capacity of 80,000 units. The company said 60% of the cars produced at the factory will be sold in Thailand and the remaining 40% will be exported to other markets.

The plant produces three types of new-energy vehicles, namely hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid EVs and battery EVs.

"The Rayong plant is an important production facility for the Group's expansion of its presence in Thailand and Southeast Asian markets," Chairman Wei Jian Jun said.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-21 0154ET

All news about GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
01:55aGreat Wall Motor Starts Thai Production in Southeast Asian Push
DJ
06/08GREAT WALL MOTOR  : Sales Volume Increases 65%
MT
06/07MARKET CHATTER : BMW to Boost Charging Pole Count in China to 360,000 by Year-En..
MT
06/07GREAT WALL MOTOR  : to Sell Convertible Bonds of $547 Million
MT
06/07BMW  : to Build More Electric-Vehicle Charging Poles in China
MT
06/04GREAT WALL MOTOR  : GWM's Building of Hydrogen Industry Ecology Boosts New Energ..
AQ
05/19GREAT WALL MOTOR  : Controlling Shareholder Pledges 110 Million Shares
MT
05/17GREAT WALL MOTOR  : GWM hosts marathon in the smart factory to show its scientif..
AQ
05/17GREAT WALL MOTOR  : GWM's new vehicles built on L.E.M.O.N. DHT make a global deb..
AQ
05/14GREAT WALL MOTOR  : Results of the reserved grant of the 2020 restricted share a..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 134 B 20 903 M 20 903 M
Net income 2021 8 226 M 1 286 M 1 286 M
Net Debt 2021 10 479 M 1 638 M 1 638 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 333 B 52 015 M 52 013 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,57x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 63 174
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Great Wall Motor Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 23,06 CNY
Last Close Price 20,19 CNY
Spread / Highest target 63,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Feng Ying Wang Vice Chairman & General Manager
Hong Shuan Li Chief Financial Officer
Jian Jun Wei Chairman
Cai Juan Lu Member-Supervisory Chairman
Li Hui Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-7.89%52 015
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.93%251 156
VOLKSWAGEN AG53.06%164 563
DAIMLER AG37.97%103 179
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY47.67%89 202
BMW AG31.16%74 613