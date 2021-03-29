Great Wall Motor : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO APPROVAL OF THE ISSUANCE REVIEW COMMITTEE OF THE CHINA SECURITIES REGULATORY COMMISSION ON PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SAHRE CONVERTIBLE CORPORATE BONDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

長城汽車股份有限公司

GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2333)

ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO APPROVAL OF THE ISSUANCE REVIEW COMMITTEE OF THE CHINA SECURITIES REGULATORY COMMISSION ON PUBLIC ISSUANCE

OF A SAHRE CONVERTIBLE CORPORATE BONDS

On 29 March 2021, the 35th working meeting in 2021 of the 18th Issuance Review Committee of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC") reviewed the application of Great Wall Motor Company Limited (the "Company") for public issuance of A Share convertible corporate bonds. According to reviewing results of the meeting, the Company's application for the Public Issuance of A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds was approved.

The Company's Public Issuance of A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds is subject to obtaining the formal approval documents of the CSRC. The Company will fulfill its information disclosure obligation in a timely manner upon receiving the formal approval documents of the CSRC. Investors are advised to pay attention to the investment risks.

This announcement will be published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) and the official website of the Company (www.gwm.com.cn).

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Great Wall Motor Company Limited

Company Secretary

Xu Hui

Baoding, Hebei Province, the PRC, 29 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, members of the Board comprise:

Executive Directors: Mr. Wei Jian Jun, Ms. Wang Feng Ying and Ms. Yang Zhi Juan.

Non-executive Director: Mr. He Ping.

Independent Non-executive Directors: Ms. Yue Ying, Mr. Li Wan Jun and Mr. Ng Chi Kit.

