Great Wall Motor : CLARIFICATION OF PRESS ARTICLES

This announcement is made by Great Wall Motor Company Limited (the "Company" and the "Great Wall Motor") pursuant to 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Summary of the press articles The press articles stated that:

Affected by the shortage of chip supply, Great Wall Motor encountered the bottleneck of production capacity. In May and June, the two major production bases of Chongqing Yongchuan and Xushui are expected to face the shutdown of production, which would affect various popular models including Haval H6, Great Wall POER and TANK 300.

To ensure the timeliness and fairness of information disclosure and safeguard the interests of investors, the board of directors of the Company has promptly conducted a thorough investigation to verify the relevant facts.

Clarification

After investigation, the above news report is not true. The two major production bases of the Company, Chongqing and Xushui, have no plan to stop production. At present, the Great Wall Motor is facing a shortage of chip supply. The production by certain factories have been affected to certain extent, but none of them has stopped production. In view of the tight supply of chip market, the Company is actively taking various measures to respond, including actively purchasing chips worldwide, strengthening supply chain management, etc, to alleviate the impact of chip supply shortage.

