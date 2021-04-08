Log in
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(2333)
Great Wall Motor : PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR MARCH 2021

04/08/2021 | 06:48am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

城 汽 車 股 份 有 限 公 司

GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2333)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON

PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR MARCH 2021

This is a voluntary announcement made by Great Wall Motor Company Limited (the "Company").

The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the total production and sales volume of the Company for the month of March 2021 (Units)

Sales Volume

Production Volume

YoY comparison

YoY comparison

YoY comparison

YoY comparison

Model

Current

Same

Year-to-

Year-to-

Current

Same

Year-to-

Year-to-

period last

YoY(%)

date

date

YoY(%)

period last

YoY(%)

date

date

YoY(%)

month

month

year

Mar. 2021

Mar. 2020

year

Mar. 2021

Mar. 2020

Haval

67,187

40,337

66.56

222,728

106,205

109.72

67,484

40,741

65.64

218,779

102,469

113.51

WEY

8,499

3,055

178.20

25,999

9,901

162.59

8,563

3,037

181.96

26,172

9,803

166.98

Great Wall Pick-up

22,001

15,354

43.29

59,388

30,902

92.18

21,255

14,124

50.49

57,188

29,946

90.97

ORA

13,049

1,147

1037.66

30,683

2,703

1035.15

12,756

1,167

993.06

30,937

3,049

914.66

Others

--

155

-100.00

--

621

-100.00

--

150

-100.00

---

499

-100.00

Total

110,736

60,048

84.41

338,798

150,332

125.37

110,058

59,219

85.85

333,076

145,766

128.50

The export sales volume achieved 8,052 units in March, and accumulated 28,810 units in the first three months.

The NEV sales volume achieved 13,053 units in March, and accumulated 30,727 units in the first three months.

Please note that the production and sales volumes above are unaudited figures and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the financial results of the Group carefully when it is published.

This announcement is made by the order of the board of directors of the Company, of which the directors individually and jointly accept responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement.

By order of the Board

Great Wall Motor Company Limited

Xu Hui

Company Secretary

Baoding, Hebei Province, the PRC, 8 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, members of the Board comprise:

Executive Directors: Mr. Wei Jian Jun, Ms. Wang Feng Ying and Ms. Yang Zhi Juan.

Non-executive Director: Mr. He Ping.

Independent Non-executive Directors: Ms. Yue Ying, Mr. Li Wan Jun and Mr. Ng Chi Kit. * For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 10:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
