Great Wall Motor : PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR MARCH 2021
04/08/2021 | 06:48am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
長
城 汽 車 股 份 有 限 公 司
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED*
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2333)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON
PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR MARCH 2021
This is a voluntary announcement made by Great Wall Motor Company Limited (the "Company").
The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the total production and sales volume of the Company for the month of March 2021 (Units) ：
Sales Volume
Production Volume
YoY comparison
YoY comparison
YoY comparison
YoY comparison
Model
Current
Same
Year-to-
Year-to-
Current
Same
Year-to-
Year-to-
period last
YoY(%)
date
date
YoY(%)
period last
YoY(%)
date
date
YoY(%)
month
month
year
Mar. 2021
Mar. 2020
year
Mar. 2021
Mar. 2020
Haval
67,187
40,337
66.56
222,728
106,205
109.72
67,484
40,741
65.64
218,779
102,469
113.51
WEY
8,499
3,055
178.20
25,999
9,901
162.59
8,563
3,037
181.96
26,172
9,803
166.98
Great Wall Pick-up
22,001
15,354
43.29
59,388
30,902
92.18
21,255
14,124
50.49
57,188
29,946
90.97
ORA
13,049
1,147
1037.66
30,683
2,703
1035.15
12,756
1,167
993.06
30,937
3,049
914.66
Others
--
155
-100.00
--
621
-100.00
--
150
-100.00
---
499
-100.00
Total
110,736
60,048
84.41
338,798
150,332
125.37
110,058
59,219
85.85
333,076
145,766
128.50
The export sales volume achieved 8,052 units in March, and accumulated 28,810 units in the first three months.
The NEV sales volume achieved 13,053 units in March, and accumulated 30,727 units in the first three months.
Please note that the production and sales volumes above are unaudited figures and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the financial results of the Group carefully when it is published.
This announcement is made by the order of the board of directors of the Company, of which the directors individually and jointly accept responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement.
By order of the Board
Great Wall Motor Company Limited
Xu Hui
Company Secretary
Baoding, Hebei Province, the PRC, 8 April 2021
As at the date of this announcement, members of the Board comprise:
Executive Directors: Mr. Wei Jian Jun, Ms. Wang Feng Ying and Ms. Yang Zhi Juan.
Non-executive Director: Mr. He Ping.
Independent Non-executive Directors: Ms. Yue Ying, Mr. Li Wan Jun and Mr. Ng Chi Kit. * For identification purpose only
Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 10:47:07 UTC.