Great Wall Motor : PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR MARCH 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

長 城 汽 車 股 份 有 限 公 司 GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED* (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2333) VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR MARCH 2021 This is a voluntary announcement made by Great Wall Motor Company Limited (the "Company"). The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the total production and sales volume of the Company for the month of March 2021 (Units) ： Sales Volume Production Volume YoY comparison YoY comparison YoY comparison YoY comparison Model Current Same Year-to- Year-to- Current Same Year-to- Year-to- period last YoY(%) date date YoY(%) period last YoY(%) date date YoY(%) month month year Mar. 2021 Mar. 2020 year Mar. 2021 Mar. 2020 Haval 67,187 40,337 66.56 222,728 106,205 109.72 67,484 40,741 65.64 218,779 102,469 113.51 WEY 8,499 3,055 178.20 25,999 9,901 162.59 8,563 3,037 181.96 26,172 9,803 166.98 Great Wall Pick-up 22,001 15,354 43.29 59,388 30,902 92.18 21,255 14,124 50.49 57,188 29,946 90.97 ORA 13,049 1,147 1037.66 30,683 2,703 1035.15 12,756 1,167 993.06 30,937 3,049 914.66 Others -- 155 -100.00 -- 621 -100.00 -- 150 -100.00 --- 499 -100.00 Total 110,736 60,048 84.41 338,798 150,332 125.37 110,058 59,219 85.85 333,076 145,766 128.50

The export sales volume achieved 8,052 units in March, and accumulated 28,810 units in the first three months.

The NEV sales volume achieved 13,053 units in March, and accumulated 30,727 units in the first three months.

Please note that the production and sales volumes above are unaudited figures and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the financial results of the Group carefully when it is published.

This announcement is made by the order of the board of directors of the Company, of which the directors individually and jointly accept responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement.

By order of the Board

Great Wall Motor Company Limited

Xu Hui

Company Secretary

Baoding, Hebei Province, the PRC, 8 April 2021