MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Great Wall Motor Company Limited    601633

GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(601633)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: India set to clear some new investment proposals from China in coming weeks - sources

02/16/2021 | 08:32am EST
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is poised to clear some new investment proposals from China in the coming weeks as frosty relations between the two neighbouring countries thawed amid an easing in border tensions, said three government officials with knowledge of the matter.

Last week, India and China began disengagement from the Pangong Tso area, in the Ladakh region of the western Himalayas, following a nearly nine-month-long standoff after the worst clash between the neighbouring countries since 1962.

At the height of the tensions, India framed various policies targeting China, including blocking the nation from participating in government tenders, compelling any Chinese company investing in India to seek approvals and banning dozens of Chinese apps.

The foreign investment rule change by the Indian government said investments from an entity in a country that shares a land border with India would require government approval, markedly slowing investments flows from China.

The rule change had put in limbo over 150 proposals from China worth more than $2 billion, hurting the plans of Chinese companies in India.

Among the proposals delayed was China's Great Wall Motors' acquisition of a General Motors' plant in India.

"We'll start giving approvals to some greenfield investment proposals, but we will only clear those sectors which are not sensitive to national security," one of the officials said.

The officials, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private, did not give details of the proposals they plan to clear in the coming weeks.

The prime minister's office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comments, while the home ministry did not respond to an email, call or message.

The government will also look to clear some other brownfield projects - new investments in existing projects - that are not a risk to national security after the first round of clearance to new investments, the above officials said.

The government is also considering allowing some investment from Chinese firms in certain sectors via the "automatic" route, or without government scrutiny, said the officials.

The officials said investments for stakes of up to 20%, in "non-sensitive" sectors, may revert to the automatic route for nations with which India shares land borders.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Aftab Ahmed


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 100 B 15 516 M 15 516 M
Net income 2020 4 834 M 749 M 749 M
Net cash 2020 11 051 M 1 712 M 1 712 M
P/E ratio 2020 43,1x
Yield 2020 1,09%
Capitalization 329 B 50 895 M 50 928 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 59 756
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Great Wall Motor Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 21,76 CNY
Last Close Price 22,78 CNY
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target -4,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -85,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Feng Ying Wang Vice Chairman & General Manager
Hong Shuan Li Chief Financial Officer
Jian Jun Wei Chairman
Biao Chen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Li Hui Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED12.30%50 895
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.27%224 424
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.43%105 604
DAIMLER AG12.20%84 164
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY28.72%77 233
BMW AG-2.04%55 564
