MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Great Wall Motor Company Limited    601633

GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(601633)
VW-backed EV battery maker Guoxuan eyes 100 GWh capacity by 2025

10/21/2020 | 11:37pm EDT

XIAN, China/SHANGHAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) battery maker Guoxuan High-tech Co Ltd, which is backed by German automaker Volkswagen AG, plans to have annual battery manufacturing capacity of 100 GWh by 2025, an official said on Thursday.

The Hefei-based company will have annual battery building capacity of 28 GWh this year, Huang Zhangxi, a senior official at Guoxuan told an industry conference, adding it was also considering setting up production bases in Germany and the United States.

Shares of Guoxuan, which supplies automakers from Volkswagen to General Motors, jumped over 7% after Reuters reported the plan.

Chinese battery makers from CATL to Great Wall-linked SVOLT are also building or planning global production bases.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Aditya Soni)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED -3.84% 232.33 End-of-day quote.118.36%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.48% 35.77 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED -2.50% 24.57 End-of-day quote.177.63%
GUOXUAN HIGH-TECH CO., LTD. -2.11% 24.1 End-of-day quote.65.64%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.97% 137.08 Delayed Quote.-22.22%
Financials
Sales 2020 94 794 M 14 217 M 14 217 M
Net income 2020 4 600 M 690 M 690 M
Net cash 2020 5 533 M 830 M 830 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
Yield 2020 2,00%
Capitalization 185 B 27 818 M 27 749 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 60 297
Free-Float 43,6%
