VW-backed EV battery maker Guoxuan eyes 100 GWh capacity by 2025

XIAN, China/SHANGHAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Chinese electric
vehicle (EV) battery maker Guoxuan High-tech Co Ltd,
which is backed by German automaker Volkswagen AG,
plans to have annual battery manufacturing capacity of 100 GWh
by 2025, an official said on Thursday.
The Hefei-based company will have annual battery building
capacity of 28 GWh this year, Huang Zhangxi, a senior official
at Guoxuan told an industry conference, adding it was also
considering setting up production bases in Germany and the
United States.
Shares of Guoxuan, which supplies automakers from Volkswagen
to General Motors, jumped over 7% after Reuters reported
the plan.
Chinese battery makers from CATL to Great
Wall-linked SVOLT are also building or planning
global production bases.
