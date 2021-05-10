Great Wall Pan Asia : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 583)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Niccolo Room 7-8, Level 25, The Murray Hong Kong, 22 Cotton Tree Drive, Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 at 10:00 a.m. for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

To consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (the " Group ") and the reports of the directors and independent auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. To re-elect Mr. Xu Yongle as an executive director of the Company. To re-elect Ms. Lv Jia as a non-executive director of the Company. To re-elect Ms. Liu Yan as an independent non-executive director of the Company. To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the respective directors' remuneration. To appoint BDO Limited as the auditor of the Company and to authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions: