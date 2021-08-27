Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Great-West Lifeco Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWO   CA39138C1068

GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.

(GWO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Energy shares lift Toronto stock index as eyes turn to Powell

08/27/2021 | 09:51am EDT
Aug 27 (Reuters) - A jump in energy shares lifted Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices surged on worries about supply disruption, while investors globally looked for remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for cues on tightening policy.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.63 points, or 0.31%, at 20,566.78.

Energy stocks climbed 2.1% to a two-week high with U.S. crude prices up 2% as energy companies began shutting production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a possible hurricane forecast to hit during the weekend.

Trading in Canadian and U.S. stocks has been subdued this week on fears Powell would hint the Fed was ready to start tapering its massive pandemic-era stimulus amid a steady economic recovery.

"If we get some type of acknowledgment on if the Fed is backing away from its taper narrative, we could see a sell-off in the bond market (and) that would also be reflected perhaps in commodity prices," said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

"(However,) we believe commodity prices can continue to trend higher, and that does bode well for the Canadian equity market going forward."

Heavyweight financial stocks were the lone decliners on the TSX, sliding for a second straight day following a promise by the ruling Liberal Party to raise corporate income taxes on financial firms if re-elected.

HIGHLIGHTS

* Energy firms Enerplus Corp and Lithium Americas Corp were the top gainers on the TSX, up 5.4% and 4.4%, respectively.

* Gold miners Seabridge Gold and Eldorado Gold led the decliners.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Great-West LifeCo, Sun Life Financial and Suncor Energy .

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new low. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Amal S in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERPLUS CORPORATION 4.80% 7.44 Delayed Quote.78.14%
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC. -0.13% 39.495 Delayed Quote.30.38%
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP. 3.82% 23.38 Delayed Quote.40.99%
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. 0.63% 65.56 Delayed Quote.15.53%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 2.92% 24.32 Delayed Quote.10.77%
Financials
Sales 2021 66 951 M 52 751 M 52 751 M
Net income 2021 3 031 M 2 388 M 2 388 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 4,43%
Capitalization 36 797 M 29 098 M 28 992 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 24 500
Free-Float 26,1%
Technical analysis trends GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 39,57 CAD
Average target price 40,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 1,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Anthony Mahon Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey F. Macoun Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Garry MacNicholas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Jeffrey Orr Chairman
Steven Rullo Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.30.38%29 098
AXA23.21%67 499
PRUDENTIAL PLC13.70%54 692
METLIFE, INC.31.61%52 948
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.35.19%40 823
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.51%38 441