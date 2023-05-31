Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Great-West Lifeco Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    GWO   CA39138C1068

GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.

(GWO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:08:44 2023-05-31 pm EDT
38.68 CAD   +0.03%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Franklin Templeton to buy Putnam Investments from Great-West Lifeco for $925 million

05/31/2023 | 12:14pm EDT
(Reuters) -Franklin Resources Inc, a global investment management firm that operates as Franklin Templeton, plans to acquire asset manager Putnam Investments from Great-West LifeCo Inc in a nearly $925 million deal.

The deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, is part of a partnership with Power Corporation of Canada, the parent company of subsidiaries including Great-West and IGM Financial.

The acquisition will beef up Franklin's retirement and insurance products amid fierce competition among investment managers. Last year, it agreed to buy European credit manager Alcentra from Bank of New York Mellon Corp to expand its footprint in the alternative credit market.

Franklin will pay $825 million in stock at deal close, while $100 million in cash will be paid 180 days later. In addition, the California-based company, which manages nearly $1.4 trillion in assets as of April 30, will pay up to $375 million tied to revenue growth targets from the partnership.

The deal, consisting primarily of equity, will see Great-West become a long-term strategic shareholder in Franklin Resources with a nearly 6.2% stake, according to the investment management firm.

Putnam, which was founded in 1937, is an active asset management firm with $136 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of April 2023. The AUM excludes $33 billion of assets in PanAgora, a quantitative investment manager owned by subsidiaries of Power, which is not a party to the transaction.

The deal will materially increase Franklin's defined contribution assets by more than $90 billion, expand its insurance assets to nearly $150 billion and also provide a cash tax benefit, Jefferies analysts wrote in a note on Wednesday.

Ardea Partners LP served as lead financial advisor to Franklin Templeton while Morgan Stanley and Rockefeller Capital Management served as financial advisors to Great-West and Putnam.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

By Mehnaz Yasmin


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES 1.67% 1.83 End-of-day quote.22.00%
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) -1.55% 40.015 Delayed Quote.-10.41%
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. -2.69% 24.02 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC. 0.03% 38.68 Delayed Quote.23.55%
IGM FINANCIAL INC. -0.33% 38.9 Delayed Quote.3.94%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.77% 81.9199 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA -1.35% 35.13 Delayed Quote.11.96%
Analyst Recommendations on GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 67 301 M 49 490 M 49 490 M
Net income 2023 3 266 M 2 402 M 2 402 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 5,25%
Capitalization 36 009 M 26 479 M 26 479 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 31 000
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.
Duration : Period :
Great-West Lifeco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 38,67 CAD
Average target price 38,64 CAD
Spread / Average Target -0,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Anthony Mahon Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arshil Jamal Co-President, Group Head-Strategy & Investments
Jeffrey F. Macoun Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Edmund Francis Murphy Co-President & CEO-Empower Retirement
Garry MacNicholas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.23.55%26 479
AXA3.49%68 353
METLIFE, INC.-28.41%39 555
AFLAC INCORPORATED-9.31%39 420
PRUDENTIAL PLC-0.22%38 242
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.25%34 694
