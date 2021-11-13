Log in
    GWO   CA39138C1068

GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.

(GWO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/12 05:00:00 pm
38.34 CAD   -0.36%
11/13GREAT WEST LIFECO : Auditors' consent letter
PU
11/11Power Corp. of Canada's Q3 Adjusted Net Earnings Grow Year over Year
MT
11/10DBRS Confirms Ratings on Great-West Lifeco; Down 0.5%
MT
Great West Lifeco : Auditors' consent letter

11/13/2021 | 12:00am EST
The activity you were trying to perform does not appear to comply with our terms of use and has been blocked by the system.If you believe the activity has been blocked in error, please contact the CSA Service Desk at 1-800-219-5381 and reference the below message.

L'action que vous avez effectuée a été bloquée par le système car elle n'adhère pas à nos modalités d'utilisation.Si vous croyez que cette action a été bloquée par erreur, communiquez avec le Service d'assistance des ACVM au 1-800-219-5381 et mentionnez le message affiché.

Disclaimer

Great-West Lifeco Inc. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 04:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.
Analyst Recommendations on GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.
Financials
Sales 2021 66 951 M 53 340 M 53 340 M
Net income 2021 3 151 M 2 511 M 2 511 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 4,57%
Capitalization 35 675 M 28 395 M 28 422 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 24 500
Free-Float 26,2%
Chart GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.
Duration : Period :
Great-West Lifeco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 38,34 CAD
Average target price 40,82 CAD
Spread / Average Target 6,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Anthony Mahon Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey F. Macoun Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Garry MacNicholas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Jeffrey Orr Chairman
Steven Michael Rullo Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.26.79%28 441
AXA32.00%70 514
PRUDENTIAL PLC11.32%54 839
METLIFE, INC.36.72%53 523
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.41.86%41 682
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.68%38 682