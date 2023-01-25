Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Great-West Lifeco Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWO   CA39138C1068

GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.

(GWO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-01-24 pm EST
34.31 CAD   +0.35%
08:04aGreat-West Lifeco Brief: Announcing Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
08:01aGreat-West Lifeco announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
07:27aCIBC Raises Target Prices on Canadian Lifecos Ahead of Q4 Earnings
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Great-West Lifeco Gets Green Light to Buy Back 2.15% of Public Float

01/25/2023 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Great-West Lifeco Inc. said Wednesday that it plans to buy back up to 2.15% of its issued and outstanding common shares over the course of a one-year period.

The Canadian insurer said the Toronto Stock Exchange approved the renewal of its normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 20 million common shares beginning on Jan. 27.

The Canadian insurance and financial service company's stock has risen around 9.6% since the beginning of the year. The stock is currently 11% lower than it was a year ago.

At its closing price on Tuesday of 34.31 Canadian dollars, the equivalent of US$25.66, the repurchased shares would be worth about C$686.2 million in total.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 0832ET

All news about GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.
08:04aGreat-West Lifeco Brief: Announcing Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
08:01aGreat-West Lifeco announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
07:27aCIBC Raises Target Prices on Canadian Lifecos Ahead of Q4 Earnings
MT
01/23Great-West Lifeco Inc.(TSX:GWO.PRN) dropped from S&P/TSX Pref..
CI
01/18Great-West Lifeco Cautions Investors Over Obatan's Second Mini-tender Offer For Shares..
MT
01/18Great-West Lifeco cautions investors regarding Obatan LLC's second mini-tender offer fo..
AQ
01/17Great-West Lifeco Brief: Appointing Dervla Tomlin, current Chief..
MT
01/17Great-West Lifeco names Dervla Tomlin Chief Risk Officer
AQ
01/17Great-West Lifeco Inc. Announces Executive Changes Effective February 13, 2023
CI
01/12Power Corporation Group of Companies Combines Interest in China Asset Management Co., L..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 74 950 M 56 107 M 56 107 M
Net income 2022 2 958 M 2 214 M 2 214 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 5,55%
Capitalization 31 972 M 23 934 M 23 934 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.
Duration : Period :
Great-West Lifeco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 34,31 CAD
Average target price 33,55 CAD
Spread / Average Target -2,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Anthony Mahon Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey F. Macoun Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Garry MacNicholas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Jeffrey Orr Chairman
Steven Michael Rullo Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.9.62%23 934
AXA8.50%73 389
METLIFE, INC.-2.32%55 684
AFLAC INCORPORATED1.20%45 266
PRUDENTIAL PLC16.41%44 298
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.1.43%37 124