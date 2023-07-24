Great-West Lifeco Inc.(TSX:GWO.PRR) dropped from S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index

Great-West Lifeco Inc. is a Canada-based international financial services holding company. The Company has interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Canada, United States (U.S.), Europe, and Capital and Risk Solutions. It operates in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, including The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life), Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America (Empower) and Putnam Investments, LLC (Putnam). Canada Life provides insurance and wealth management products and services in Canada, the United Kingdom, Isle of Man and Germany, and in Ireland through Irish Life. Empower provides retirement plans. Putnam operates as a global asset manager and retirement plan provider.