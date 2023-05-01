Advanced search
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.

(GWO)
01:37:25 2023-05-01 pm EDT
38.88 CAD   +0.93%
12:47pGreat West Lifeco : News Release
PU
12:35pGreat-West Lifeco releases updated Supplemental Information Package template reflecting IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 adoption
AQ
04/03Transcript : Canada Life Assurance Company, Great-West Lifeco Inc., Investment Planning Counsel Inc. - M&A Call
CI
Great West Lifeco : News Release

05/01/2023 | 12:47pm EDT
RELEASE

TSX:GWO

Great-West Lifeco releases updated Supplemental Information Package

template reflecting IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 adoption

Winnipeg, May 1, 2023 - Great-West Lifeco (GWO) has released an updated template for its Supplemental Information Package (SIP) for analysts and investors. The SIP has been reformatted to align with changes related to the adoption of IFRS 17, Insurance Contracts and IFRS 9, Financial Instruments which became effective January 1, 2023.

The template also incorporates a presentation of base earnings by three value drivers - Workplace Solutions, Wealth & Asset Management and Insurance & Risk Solutions. This presentation will supplement the current presentation by operating segment and help users better understand and analyze base earnings and other key performance indicators at the consolidated Company level.

The updated SIP and a summary of the key changes are available at Great-WestLifeco - Investor relations - Financial reports.

Great-West Lifeco will release its first quarter financial results under the adoption of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 on May 9, 2023 after markets close.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2022, our companies had approximately 31,000 employees, 234,500 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners - all serving our more than 38 million customer relationships across these regions. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

For more information contact:

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Liz Kulyk

Deirdre Neary

204-391-8515

647-328-2134

media.relations@candalife.com

deirdre.neary@canadalife.com

100 Osborne Street N Winnipeg MB Canada R3C 1V3

A member of the Power Corporation Group of Companies®

Disclaimer

Great-West Lifeco Inc. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 16:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
