Great West Lifeco : President and CEO to speak at Scotiabank Financials Summit

Winnipeg, September 2, 2021. . . Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Great-West Lifeco Inc., will speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit on September 9, 2021. His presentation will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be available and later archived in the News and Events section of Great-West Lifeco's website.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower Retirement, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life.

At the end of 2020, our companies had approximately 24,500 employees, 205,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners - all serving our more than 30 million customer relationships across these regions. Lifeco and its companies have approximately $2.2 trillion in consolidated assets under administration as of June 30, 2021 and are members of the Power Corporation group of companies. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto (TSX) Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GWO.

