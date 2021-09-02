Log in
    GWO   CA39138C1068

GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.

(GWO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/01 04:00:00 pm
38.18 CAD   -2.18%
08:42aGREAT WEST LIFECO : President and CEO to speak at Scotiabank Financials Summit
PU
09/01GREAT WEST LIFECO : Unit Buys ClaimSecure
MT
09/01GREAT WEST LIFECO : Canada Life closes ClaimSecure acquisition
AQ
Great West Lifeco : President and CEO to speak at Scotiabank Financials Summit

09/02/2021 | 08:42am EDT
Winnipeg, September 2, 2021. . . Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Great-West Lifeco Inc., will speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit on September 9, 2021. His presentation will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be available and later archived in the News and Events section of Great-West Lifeco's website.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower Retirement, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life.

At the end of 2020, our companies had approximately 24,500 employees, 205,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners - all serving our more than 30 million customer relationships across these regions. Lifeco and its companies have approximately $2.2 trillion in consolidated assets under administration as of June 30, 2021 and are members of the Power Corporation group of companies. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto (TSX) Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GWO.

For more information contact:

Media Relations
Liz Kulyk
204-391-8515
media.relations@canadalife.com

Investor Relations
Deirdre Neary
647-328-2134
deirdre.neary@canadalife.com

Disclaimer

Great-West Lifeco Inc. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 12:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
